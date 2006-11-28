Pumpkin Pie II

This recipe is awful. So awful in fact that it prompted me to reset my password just so I could leave this review and warn others. First of all, this recipe makes enough batter for TWO pies. I followed the instructions, and reduced the sugar and doubled the spice as other users suggested. I have never had a problem with recipes on this website before, particularly if the reviews say it is good, so I didn't expect this to be such a failure. The filling was so runny. When the cook time ended it was still liquid in the middle. I ended up baking it for almost two hours and increasing the temperature to 400 degrees F to get it to set. Now that it is finally done - the flavour is good with the mofidications, still sweet (cannot imagine if I had not reduced it!) but not worth the arduous effort. Find another recipe! I bought a bunch of high quality ingredients to make a nice home-made, healthier pie for Thanksgiving and was sorely disappointed.