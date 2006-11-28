Pumpkin Pie II

This recipe is wonderful! I choose it because of being able to use regular milk instead of evaporated which I did not have. I have now made this about 5 times and sometimes I use mashed cooked sweet potato or mashed cooked butternut squash instead of the pumpkin. Both options turn out great!
This recipe is wonderful! I choose it because of being able to use regular milk instead of evaporated which I did not have. I have now made this about 5 times and sometimes I use mashed cooked sweet potato or mashed cooked butternut squash instead of the pumpkin. Both options turn out great!
I was surprised by how nicely this turned out without using evaporated milk or sweetened condensed milk. I baked a fresh pumpkin in the oven first, and that truly gives it the richest flavor since the sugars carmelize so nicely that way. I reduced the milk to 1.5 cups, added 2 extra tablespoons of flour and reduced the sugar to 1 cup. That actually was PLENTY of sugar, so don't overdo it. I will make this one again and again.
This recipe was a life saver!! I didn't have any evaporated or sweetened condensed milk like most other pumpkin pie recipes call for. So I hunted and found this treasure! I made this for my daughter's birthday party. She requested homemade pumpkin pie instead of cake. Instead of canned pumpkin, I baked two pie pumpkins and it worked just great. This was a hit at the party. One girl's mother spoke to me several weeks later and asked for the recipe because her daughter raved about it so much. I didn't really follow the spice amounts. I just added however much I felt like and it worked perfect! You cannot miss with this recipe!
I cut the sugar down to 1 1/2 cups, and even just one cup would have been plenty. I also had to bake it for an additional 10 minutes, but overall this recipe is delicious for all its simple ingredients.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2003
This recipe was easy to follow -- with ingredients I always have on hand. My husband thought this was one of the better tasting pumpkin pies he's had.
Yummy! I needed a recipe with no condensed or evaporated milk, none on hand. I used skim milk, baked acorn squash and only 1 1/2 cups of brown sugar(plenty sweet).... Wonderful results! I would not increase the clove(personal preference) I WILL be using this recipe again and again.
Cooked up very nice. I made this for my diabetic, lactose intolerant father-in-law, so i switched the sugar for splenda, and used lactose-free milk. It was good that it just used milk, as i was unable to find lactose-free evaporated milk. The pie cooked up nice, but as others have said, 2.5 cups of sugar is WAY TOO MUCH.
super with amendments - 1 c sugar maybe 1-1/2, cook more like 45 extra minutes, and it may be more than fits in a 9 or even 10 inch shell - I also added a little ginger - great texture - also I serve COLD
I made this as my first pumpkin pie ever. My DH was begging for it and I didn't have any evaporated milk on hand. This recipe was just the answer! It was very simple to make and was very yummy! I did make it with a graham cracker crumb crust and I doubled the spice. Even my ultra picky 7 yr old DS (who I thought would never eat this!) is asking for me to make this again!! Definitely a keeper. Thanks so much for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2004
Very good!! I used EGG BEATERS instead of the 3 eggs. You cannot taste the diference. Good for people watching their cholesterol....I also added more spice of each.
Still too sweet with 1 1/2 cups sugar ... and I have a sweet tooth The spices were a little too strong for my taste also, but the pie consistency was excellent and it just needs a little tweeking to be just right.
This would be a five star, except for the unreasonable amount of sugar called for in the recipe. I made 1 1/2 batches, which made 3 pies, and I only put in ONE CUP TOTAL! It was plenty sweet enough. I used raw sugar. I also cooked my own pumpkin, and drained it using a square of old sheet fabric in a colander, and then squeezing until it was reduced to the thickness of canned pumpkin (the volume left was less than 1/2 of what I started with). The filling still seemed a bit runny to me, (because of using my pumpkin, not because of the recipe) so I added a heaping Tablespoon of cornstarch. The pies turned out perfectly!
Excellent!! My 1st pumpkin pie made with my girls. I pick this recipe because of the basic ingreidents. The pie tasted great but a little mushy even though I baked it 10 minutes longer not sure if it was because I used homemade puree or if I should have kept baking it. Will use this recipe again.
Excellent. I have been looking for a pumpkin pie recipe with out condensed milk and this is IT! I made one pie using fresh roasted pumpkin, 2 eggs, 1/2 C sucanat (natural sugar) and sprouted soft whole wheat flour. Other than that, followed the recipe exactly for one pie. So good, so easy. Will make this recipe every time we want pumpkin pie. My search is over. Hochstetler, you're the best.
Thank you for being the only person in the entire world to post a pumpkin pie recipe that didn't require evaporated milk! After reading the other reviews, I too cut back on the sugar, and it was freaking extraordinary! No store-bought pumpkin pie I have ever had tasted as delicious as this!
This pie did not turn out well. I used fresh pumpkin which I boiled and mashed. Then I followed the directions but the pie was runny I had to bake it much longer for it to set. The flavor was okay but I've had better.
Wow! I wish I'd read the reviews, but I was in a hurry. This has almost a five-star rating which is astoundingly wrong. This was so sweet it was almost inedible! Please put a warning before the recipe, not after. I am going to a lot of time and trouble to warn others of this recipe. Please take down that 4.5-star rating!
This was a good pumpkin pie but too sweet. Next time I will use extra pumpkin pie spice and 1 3/4 cup sugar to cut back on sweetness.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
11/07/2018
What the heck? This recipe says "ONE recipe for *A* single crust pie" ... but the mix is enough for TWO overflowing deep dish pie shells. Fortunately I had a second one. 2 cups of milk seemed like a lot. I only used 1.5, and still had to bake it an extra half hour or so to get it to set -- thought I'd have pumpkin soup. Finally, they set... and they taste OK, although they're kinda bubbly on the top. Also, there is an insane amount of sugar in this pie. This was my first attempt at pumpkin pie. I'll look for another recipe next time.
This is a really nice recipe, particularly if, like me, you're trying to cut calories and don't want a can of Eagle Brand sugar syrup in your pie. I substituted 1 1/2 cups of Splenda for some of the white sugar in this. I don't taste the Splenda at all, but it is, IMHO, way too sweet, so next time I'm going to cut the sugar by at least half a cup, maybe more. I also added more of the spices--I like a spicy pie. The texture is light and fluffy, and I feel pretty good knowing I cut many of the calories using granular Splenda. Cooked in the normal amount of time, but I had only a store-bought regular pie shell, so it wasn't very deep. The rest of the pie filling went into an 8" x 8" square pan, and I'm eating it now, for Thanksgiving Day breakfast! Yum!
I made this pie, something to do during the quarantine, for my family and my mother who loves pie! It was delicious! I followed others' advice about the 1 cup of sugar and added about another tablespoon of flour and it came out perfectly.
I have never made a pumpkin pie before, but it is one of my favorite pies. I decided to make this pie because of the reviews it received. I did cut the sugar back to a cup and a half because that is what most in the reviews were saying, otherwise I followed the directions exactly. This was the absolute BEST pumpkin pie I have ever had. My guests absolutly loved it. If you are looking for a pumpkin pie recipe, look no further!
This recipe is awful. So awful in fact that it prompted me to reset my password just so I could leave this review and warn others. First of all, this recipe makes enough batter for TWO pies. I followed the instructions, and reduced the sugar and doubled the spice as other users suggested. I have never had a problem with recipes on this website before, particularly if the reviews say it is good, so I didn't expect this to be such a failure. The filling was so runny. When the cook time ended it was still liquid in the middle. I ended up baking it for almost two hours and increasing the temperature to 400 degrees F to get it to set. Now that it is finally done - the flavour is good with the mofidications, still sweet (cannot imagine if I had not reduced it!) but not worth the arduous effort. Find another recipe! I bought a bunch of high quality ingredients to make a nice home-made, healthier pie for Thanksgiving and was sorely disappointed.
Issue 1: Way too sweet! As I was putting in the 2.5 cups of sugar, I had to go back and look at the recipe because it seemed excessive. Even my daughter, who has a major sweet tooth, agreed that it was too sweet. Issue 2: Made two 8" pies. Would have been too much for one 9" as noted. Issue 3: Had to cook it for about 20 minutes more than recipe stated.
Great recipe! I had cut the sugar down a bit, but it would have been better if I used the full amount. I think this is the best and easiest pumpkin pie recipe I have ever tried - granted that I’ve only made about 4-5 from scratch in my 50+ years of baking.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.