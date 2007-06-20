No-Oat Apple Crisp

I just finished making this recipe, and boy was it good! I did tweak the recipe a little though, based on previous reviews I took their advice to come up with something relatively similar. Instead of the ingredients listed above, I used 3 Granny Smith Apples, ¾ cup of all purpose flour, ½ cup white sugar, ¼ cup rolled oats, ½ cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1 egg, 2 teaspoons of cinnamon, and 1 tablespoon of melted butter. Like the recipe says, I first mixed together the flour, white sugar, egg, and baking powder; only I found the mixture to be a little too dry so I added some water. Then I sliced the apples (I left the skin on and you couldn’t even tell they were there) and mixed them with 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. After that I greased an 8x8 pan and spread the apples evenly around the pan. After the apples were in place, I spread the “cornmeal” mixture on the apples and then topped it with a mixture of 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, the brown sugar, and rolled oats. Finally I topped the whole thing with the melted butter. The pie tasted DELICIOUS!! And it was indeed low-fat. I think I may have used slightly too much cinnamon but other than that it was GREAT! Thanks for the recipe, it was so easy!! I will definitely make it again!!

