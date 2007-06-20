No-Oat Apple Crisp
A crispy crust on top, and sweet apples underneath. Can be served with milk poured over it.
A crispy crust on top, and sweet apples underneath. Can be served with milk poured over it.
I just finished making this recipe, and boy was it good! I did tweak the recipe a little though, based on previous reviews I took their advice to come up with something relatively similar. Instead of the ingredients listed above, I used 3 Granny Smith Apples, ¾ cup of all purpose flour, ½ cup white sugar, ¼ cup rolled oats, ½ cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1 egg, 2 teaspoons of cinnamon, and 1 tablespoon of melted butter. Like the recipe says, I first mixed together the flour, white sugar, egg, and baking powder; only I found the mixture to be a little too dry so I added some water. Then I sliced the apples (I left the skin on and you couldn’t even tell they were there) and mixed them with 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. After that I greased an 8x8 pan and spread the apples evenly around the pan. After the apples were in place, I spread the “cornmeal” mixture on the apples and then topped it with a mixture of 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, the brown sugar, and rolled oats. Finally I topped the whole thing with the melted butter. The pie tasted DELICIOUS!! And it was indeed low-fat. I think I may have used slightly too much cinnamon but other than that it was GREAT! Thanks for the recipe, it was so easy!! I will definitely make it again!!Read More
This recipe was okay, I made it because the ingredients where simple and I needed to use up some apples. As other users suggested, I would probably add oats if I decided to make this recipe again...and will try to mix with brown sugar. It was a little too sugary and starchy for what I'm used to in an apple crisp.Read More
I just finished making this recipe, and boy was it good! I did tweak the recipe a little though, based on previous reviews I took their advice to come up with something relatively similar. Instead of the ingredients listed above, I used 3 Granny Smith Apples, ¾ cup of all purpose flour, ½ cup white sugar, ¼ cup rolled oats, ½ cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1 egg, 2 teaspoons of cinnamon, and 1 tablespoon of melted butter. Like the recipe says, I first mixed together the flour, white sugar, egg, and baking powder; only I found the mixture to be a little too dry so I added some water. Then I sliced the apples (I left the skin on and you couldn’t even tell they were there) and mixed them with 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. After that I greased an 8x8 pan and spread the apples evenly around the pan. After the apples were in place, I spread the “cornmeal” mixture on the apples and then topped it with a mixture of 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, the brown sugar, and rolled oats. Finally I topped the whole thing with the melted butter. The pie tasted DELICIOUS!! And it was indeed low-fat. I think I may have used slightly too much cinnamon but other than that it was GREAT! Thanks for the recipe, it was so easy!! I will definitely make it again!!
Most apple crisp recipes seem to have as much fat as chocolate cake- I'd rather have the chocolate cake! This one is low-fat and delicious! The topping came out very crunchy- just what I was hoping for. I changed the recipe a bit by using 1/4 c. oats and 3/4 c. flour, as another reviewer suggested. I also used half brown sugar and half white sugar because I like the flavor of brown sugar. I didn't feel that cinnamon flavor was too strong.
I thought this tasted really good! I only used 4 large apples and I had plenty..I used 3/4 cup of flour and 1/4 cup old fashioned oats. Mine didn't really have a "crust" per se, but there were bits and chunks of it which was very crispy and crunchy..loved it. The best part of it was that it was low-fat and healthy for you. I even left the skin on the apples for more nutrients and fiber. Next time I may use all 8 large apples, use a 9 x 13 pan and increase the topping by at least 1 1/2. A KEEPER!
THIS IS BY FAR THE BEST APPLE CRISP I'VE EVER HAD! THE TOPPING IS SO CRISPY, EVEN AFTER A FEW DAYS IN THE FRIDGE (IF IT LASTS THAT LONG!) SO FAST & SIMPLE TO MAKE. MY ENTIRE FAMILY LOVES IT! I'VE NEVER MADE OR HAD AN APPLE CRISP, THAT HAD SUCH A CRISPY TOPPING LIKE THIS ONE. TRULY THE BEST! -SANDRA
I've looked for a VERY long time for an apple crisp recipe with a crunchy, almost hard crust like we used to get in the school cafeteria. This one comes close. We like it a lot. I used Honeycrisp apples and they were a bit sweet so I cut down on the sugar and also cut the cinnamon in half since we don't like a strong cinnamon flavor. Excellent!
So delicious! I only ended up using about 5 small-medium sized Royal Gala apples since that was all that I had to use up. It all fit nicely in a 9x9 square baking pan (it was of medium thickness-- not too thick). I left the peels on the apples, as suggested by another reviewer. The only other changes I would make next time are to use brown sugar instead of white for the topping b/c I think it would be even more attractive. I would also not hesitate to mix the flour mixture into the apples, rather than just spread it on the very top. My husband helped me to make the flour mixture & had accidentally mixed some of it into the apples before he re-read the directions. We served the apple crisp with Blue Bunny's cinnamon ice cream (a limited flavor for the fall/winter) to accent the spice in the crisp. The combination was marvelous & was not too sweet at all! Leftovers tasted even better the next day after being warmed in the microwave. Thanks so much for a great recipe!
This was very tasty. Everyone liked it. I would have liked it better if the cinnamon was mixed in witht the crumb topping and not sprinkled on top. It gave the appearance of being burnt. Overall, very good though.
Really great recipe changed the sugar to half brown and half white and the flour to 3/4 flour and 1/4 rolled oats also changed the sugar and cinnamin sprinkle to brown sugar and cinnamin and for alittle spice I also added raisins(1/2 cup) and walnuts(about 3 tablespoons finely chopped). Was a great treat !!! thanks for such a easy recipe!
This is by far the best apple crisp...I do not like the recipes that use rolled oats for the topping. The topping on this is so crunchy and the apple are very sweet. I did tweak the apples a bit by adding nutmeg, ginger and flour to make the apple have a syrupy consistency. Will make this again. I doubled the recipe and made it in a 9x13 pan.
I thought this was great. I had a lot of pears, so I was looking for an easy way to use them up. I did not change anything on the topping and I thought it was absolutely perfect! Cooked up crispy, and sweet, and was delicious. Thank you!!
Easy enough for beginners and my dad asked for 2nds. Very Yummy.
Followed recipe as is, but used 6 large apples, instead of 8, and it was awesome! Thanks so much!
I'll give it 5 stars. It tasted great! Uses ingredients I have on hand! And it doesn't use a stick of butter like most recipes - due to that fact I will be more likely to make it more often. I think the addition of the egg is a brilliant way to get such a crispy crust.. I generally like oats in my topping but I didn't miss them here. I used granny smith apples. Oh one more comment. I thought it was a good topping to fruit ratio - not too much and not too little. THANKS!
This was a wonderful recipe. However it did not specify what type of apples to use. I used Braeburn because they were on sale and it only took four apples, not eight, and the pan was very full. So I just made a double batch of the topping, put it in two 8 by 8s and it was delicious!
sooooooo good
Very yummy! I was unsure how a fruit crisp with so little butter would be ( I usually use a whole stick of butter just in the topping!) but am trying to cut back and this sounded sensible. The topping sounded unusual to me, but turned out great! I liked how crunchy it came out. I did add a little lemon juice but that's what I always do with a crisp. Thank you for this new apple crisp addition to my recipes!
This was soo easy and tasty. I love how crispy it is. Leave this one alone - its perfect for fat-avoiding, oat-hating eaters!
A nice change from the oatmeal topped apple crisp I usually make. I did reduce the flour to 3/4 C and add 1/4 cup oatmeal
So - my husband is not a big fan of baked apple recipes but he LOVED this one. I must have used really big apples 'cause 8 was way more than would fit into an 8x8 pan. So I made 50% more topping (using 1 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugar) and baked in a larger pan. I also backed off the cinnamon using the prigianl amount instead of increasing it. The crispy topping really was crispy and SOOO good! Thanks for this recipe!
Excellent! Just what I was looking for!!!
I made this recipe today in a 9x13 pan and doubled everything and it came out PERFECT. I used another recipe before this one and my family didn't like that one but they LOVE this recipe. Thanks for sharing.
I love this "oatless" crust.
This recipe was okay, I made it because the ingredients where simple and I needed to use up some apples. As other users suggested, I would probably add oats if I decided to make this recipe again...and will try to mix with brown sugar. It was a little too sugary and starchy for what I'm used to in an apple crisp.
so yummy and so easy!! everyone always loves it!
I really liked this recipe. I also did half brown sugar based on someone else's suggestion because I like it on my apple crisp. I think next time I will add a little more butter on top and even more sugar because we like ours gooey and crispy at the same time.
My family and I loved this recipe! The topping was so crispy. I will definently make again. It is especially good with vanilla ice cream.
This is different than any other type of Apple Crisp that I've tried. It's not a juicy dessert if that is what you are looking for but it's still very good. My test-o-meter is my picky hubby and he thought it was a winner. I will definitely make it again.
This was great! Much better than the one I used to make, and lower fat than any I saw listed. I took the advice of many who reviewed and cut the cinnamon down. I used about 2 teaspoons. I also used half white sugar and half brown sugar. The topping was crunchy and wonderful! However, mine did not fit an 8x8 pan and I had to use a bigger one. Maybe because my apples were dry, I also had to add 1/4 cup of orange juice to moisten mine up a little at the end. The flavor was great and everyone loved it. Thanks, Sande. I will definitely make this again and again.
I made it, but it did not come out very good. The top was really hard, and it just tasted bland and eh. Not making it again.
Excellent apple crisp! I did add some oats and brown sugar to the topping though. But definitely better than my other recipe for apple crisp.
This isn't your traditional apple crisp, but it is very good and fairly healthy. First of all, only use 4-5 apples for an 8 inch dish, depending on the size of apple. You do not need 8 apples for an 8 in. dish! As suggested by others, decrease the flour to 3/4 cup and add 1/4 cup of oats. I use 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. It definitely has a hard, crunchy top, but it tastes good. I suggest taking a knife and poking the surface of the topping to break it up.
12/21/04 Tried this Apple Crisp Recipe today! It is the best crisp topping I have ever made. Yes I will cut down on the cinnamon on top also. This goes fantastic with some whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. What a great dessert! Kudos!
Something went horribly horribly wrong with this recipie. The "crumble" part didn't crumble at all. Seems like it needed more butter or something... Also, I probably should've cubed the apples. Still debating if I should just throw the whole mess away, or if there's something I can do with it.
Awesome! I really love this recipe, we have been looking for awhile for a good crisp recipe and finally found one, my husband loved it! I used fresh peaches and made it just as the recipe called for and it turn out great! Will try with apples tomorrow! THanks for the great recipe!
It does not taste good!!! My family hated it sorry
My whole family enjoyed this yummy recipe!! The kids wants me to make it again tonight!! Off to the store!! Thanks so much!! :0)
Very, very good!!! Wow! That'll be my pie and crust from now on! Only because I'd forgotten to add vanilla extract to my apples, I came up with idea to add it to melted butter on top! I think this is delicious. Must say I used 2 tbsp butter ;) Crust stays very crisp! LOVE THIS RECIPE!!
I took the recipe up to 48 servings. I had 30 apples to use and a crowd to feed. It was super easy, super fast, and DELICIOUS! I added extra cinnamon, but aside from that, I followed the recipe. It is different from traditional crisps in that it doesn't have oats, but for a quick dessert it can't be beat.
I signed up as a member after eating this WONDERFUL recipe. I always change recipes, until tonight. I saw how so many did and decided to try it just as it is written. Yummy!!!! Thanks so much. I will be logging on to this site often.
Easy, quick, great taste! I personally added rasins and walnuts, which enhanced the taste.
I made this for a dinner with a my in laws and they loved it. It has a crispy, sweet topping and it tasted soo good. If you are thinking of making something like this, this is the one to make. Thank you for the best Apple Crisp recipe!
Loved it. Made twice in one week. First time added 1/4 c. oats as suggested. Thought that the first layer of topping used a little too much sugar, although still good. Second time I used more oats (1/2 cup oats and 1/2 cup flour) and only 1/2 c. white sugar for topping. Substituted brown sugar for the white for the final topping. Thanks Sande for this great recipe that I don't feel quite so guilty about eating.
Excellent.
Easy to make. Took it to a potluck and had none left to take home!
I thought this was a pretty good recipe, with way too much cinn. Other than that I thought it was pretty good.
Overall the taste was good. But I couldn't get the crispy crust everyone speaks of. From the beginning, the crust was powdery and did not mix well with the apples. The overall look was disappointing also.
I really liked this recipe. This is the only crisp recipe I've tried, where the "crisp" part of the dessert, gets actually crisp, which I like! I don't know if it has something to do w/ the egg or what, but I don't change a thing.
This was a hit with the crowd! We used Granny Smith apples and followed the recipe to success. We doubled the recipe to make 2 so it spread well across 2 pans.
Delicious, and a big hit with my husband! The topping was terrific and crunchy, and I'm so excited to finally have found a low-fat apple crisp recipe! I must have had large apples too, because I had to use an 11x13 pan to fit it -- and then I found that 1 Tbs of butter wasn't really enough to drizzle, so I sprayed the top with Pam to moisten before putting in the oven. I used 1/4 cup of oats and 3/4 cup flour for the topping, which was terrific. Next time I might also try reducing the sugar in the topping to 3/4 cup, as it was a touch too sweet for my taste (although my husband said to keep it exactly as it is!). I used brown sugar for the final topping, which gave it nice color, and I found that 45 mins was plenty long to bake it. Helpful hint for mixing the egg into the flour: use a fork and it'll crumble evenly. Thanks for the recipe!
I took this to a Halloween party today and it was a big hit! I filled a 15x11 pan with apples (about 14?) and made the topping 1.5x the amount. I also added in a bit (maybe 3/4 cup) of a multigrain flake and cluster cereal that we had as well as adding the cinnamon, some nutmeg and sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice to the topping mix. I forgot to melt the butter for the top, so I just cut it in small pieces and dropped them on top before placing the whole thing in the oven. The topping turned out so crunchy and delicious! I served it on a dessert buffet so it was served cold, though I bet it would be even better warm with some ice cream! I will definitely make this again!
Easy to make and delicous!
This was NO good. Definatley will stick to the traditional style crisp next time!!!!!
This was a very good apple crisp but not what I was looking for. I don't think I will make it again.
The apples were really good, but the crust wasn't. I'd cut down on the cinnimon and put brown sugar.
Made the apple crisp according to the recipe and found it to be just alright; however, I would not serve it to guests. (didn't love the crumb mixture) It tastes ok and is low fat, but I prefer a more traditional apple crisp.
Great recipe! However, I used brown sugar for the topping and not white. I also increased the measurement for the cinnamon and also added a bit of nutmeg. Topped it with fresh whipped cream infused with vanilla. Fantastic!
Was googling apple filling and came across this yummy recipe. I made it with Gala apples, subsituted some flour with oats and to make topping a little more moist I added margarine to it and spread it accross top then drizzled more on top. It was a yummy hit with some very picky eaters.
O.M.G. So good! I needed to adapt the recipe a bit. I used 16 very small but sweet apples from the backyard and baked in a small rectangle stoneware so bigger than 8" square but not 9"X13". The amounts for the topping stayed the same. I did add a bit fresh Meyer Lemon to the apples while I was slicing to keep them from turning but that's the only thing I did different. It came out phenom! Will I make this again??? Absolutely!
Didn't change a thing and boy am I glad I didn't. I LOVE the hard crust on top. Best apple crisp recipe hands down!!
This is a great apple crisp! I added 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar as someone else had suggested. I might cut down the sugar at the end that is sprinkled on top...came out very sweet! Very good crumble!
I made this today with 5 large apples - was too many for the size of the dish - 4 would be perfect. Will make again because it tastes great, but next time, will mix the cinnamon in with the (brown instead of white) sugar and melted butter for the topping. The top was crisp where there was melted butter drizzled, but not where it wasn't. Thanks for a tasty recipe, Sande
Absolutely delicious! One of the few crisp recipes that uses less than 1/2 cup of butter. It's easily the best crisp I've ever tasted!
My family really enjoyed this recipe, super easy to make and very yummy. I did change a few things, I used apple pie spice instead of just cinnamon and used Splenda to help cut back on the calories. Used Granny Smith apples which turned out to be a good choice, the only thing I noticed which I did not like was the apples didn't break down much and make a syrupy sauce. Might add a few more minutes to cook time or raise temp. Otherwise, a great desert! Ohhh don't forget the vanilla ice cream!!
I changed a lot for this recipe but it's great for beginners. I didn't add baking powder (ran out) and I added only 1/3 cup of flour and 2/3 cup of oats. I added about 3/4 cup only brought brown sugar and walnuts. I added about 3/4 tbsp cinnamon to the topping with an egg and mixed well before adding to apples. With the rest of the cinnamon, I just sprinkled it well over the apples (I had thrown the apples with cinnamon in the oven for about 12 min just to ensure they all baked well). I wish I had nutmeg to add but I loved it. Cinnamon flavour was strong.. Would only add 1 full tbsp next time.
Extremely quick & easy to make. Family enjoyed it so much that they make it on their own now.
This was an excellent recipe. Will make it often.
Delicious and so easy! We whipped this up last night in an effort to salvage a failed Apple Turnover attempt, and it was totally worth it. Perfect texture, crisp yet soft...we couldn't get enough! Might use less sugar next time, though.
Great!
This recipe was very easy to make. I too would decrease the amount of cinnamon. All I used cinnamon sugar as a topping and it worked out great. Will make again soon
This wasn't what I was expecting. It was really heavy on the cinnamon and the top had a strong egg flavor. I was disappointed in this recipe.
I think that the apples I used may not have been juicy enough for this recipe. The crust never mixed in with the juice and ended up as just a dry, powdery topping (like before I even baked it)...there simply was no moisture to "bake" it into a crust. It was ok but did not the crispy topping that I expected.
Was very easy and turned out ok. Next time I might add some oats to the topping. Also, might mix some of the topping down into the apples, too... so it's not just a layer of apples and a layer of topping.
Very tasty and simple dessert. Don't crumble the butter too fine, leaving it in pieces is what gives you the 'crunch'. Also super with fresh peaches too. Don't forget the vanilla ice cream!
My advice is to use less cinnamon. My husband & I agreed that the cinnamon was overpowering.
I baked this up one day and my wife and I loved it.....yumm I followed the recipe and didn't have a problem except running out.
Most of these sorts of pastries rely on grease, butter or margerine. YUCK. Why not think of your family's health and use olive oil? The extra light version adds NO taste, works just like grease, butter or margerine, except in your veins.
This was delicious. Very good warm out of the oven with a little milk on it. Even better with icecream.
very good I will make this again!!!!!
Great! I did one thing wrong though. I should have doubled! IT WAS YUMMY! Thanks.
I had a bunch of apples to use up and came across this recipie. It was delicious! My husband practically ate the whole thing in one night.
I don't know how the author fits 8 apples in an 8x8 pan -- 5 filled it nicely for me. But this is very good. I added 2 tablespoons of butter to the crust mixture thinking maybe it would make it a little softer (because I'm OK with soft, and with butter). It was still really crunchy and I was dubious as I chipped through it to serve the crisp, but it added a delicious texture. I served it with "Southern Boiled Custard" poured over, and it was fantastic.
I tried this recipe for Apple Crisp and it is great hot or cold. I have limited hand movement and with this recipe you dont need to make the Pie crust
This was O.K.
unbelievably fast, unbelievably easy, unbelievably delicious! I was writing and handing over recipe copies all the lenght of the party! :D thank you. the only change i made, i mixed the cinnomon with the flour mixture instead of drizzling it on the top.
I must admit that even though I have tasted quite a few apple crisp, this was my first time making one. I added soft butter to the apples along with the melted butter for the topping. And because I really wanted that extra crispy taste, i spinkled instant oats on the top. it was goog but next time I want to and nuts and raisins.
This is the best apple crisp I've ever tasted!
This was so simple and the taste was great!! I LOVED the crispy top. A great one for the kids to make!!
I have avoided crisp and cobblers before because of the doughy consistency. This, however, was just right. A bread/cake consistency and very flavorful. My kids loved it!! Very good with vanilla ice cream as well.
tastey!
The crispy crust sank. But it was sweet and good. The kids liked it.
I used my own apple recipe but I have been looking for a really good crisp on top. I found it! This crisp is the absolute BEST!
My boyfriend loves apple crisp so I made this for him as a surprise... and sure enough he was definitely surprised. This was amazingly easy to make (except for coring the apples since I don't own an apple corer). I am not the greatest fan of apple crisp, but I was loving it (especially topped with vanilla ice-cream). I would definitely do this again.
I used vanilla ice cream instead of milk for a topping. My husband loved it!!
Is this recipe a test or a joke? It is not very good and is very unbalanced. One tablespoon of baking powder is far too much. One tablespoon of cinnamon is too much for 1/4 cup of sugar. A tablespon of melted butter for the top is far too little. I will not use this recipe again.
I followed the recipe and it didn't turn out. The flour mixture just sat on the top of the apples. I added over a cup of (hot) water while baking and increased the temp and time and it turned out ok. I think there are better recipes out there.
my family enjoyed this so much i had to make it 2 nights in a row.!!!
This recipe was really good, my family devoured it up!
I wasn't impressed with this recipe. The filling was dry, and I think it would have been better with sugar and cinnamon mixed in with the apples. I didn't care for the topping at all. I found this topping heavy and hard rather than crisp and light. I will not make this again.
This was my first try on something like this and I must say it was good. Especially if you like cinnamon. My dish could only hold about 7 sliced apples and I didn't use the full amount of the cinnamon/sugar sprinkle on top, eyeballed it I guess you could say, otherwise it seemed like it would have been too much. The crisp part was very good, a bit sweet but a great contrast to the apples. Served it with whipped cream, would be great with vanilla ice cream. Not to mention, overall, this was pretty darned easy! Yummy! Was a hit for our Thanksgiving dessert along side that traditional pumpkin pie. :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections