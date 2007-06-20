No-Oat Apple Crisp

A crispy crust on top, and sweet apples underneath. Can be served with milk poured over it.

Recipe by Sande

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together flour, 1 cup sugar, baking powder, and egg. The mixture will look like cornmeal.

  • Peel, core, and slice the apples. Mix together with 1/2 tablespoon cinnamon. Place apples in a greased 8 inch square pan. Spread flour mixture over the apples. Mix together 1 tablespoon cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar; sprinkle over the top of the crisp. Drizzle with butter or margarine.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for one hour. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 42.5g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 135.8mg. Full Nutrition
