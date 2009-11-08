EZ Peanut Butter Pie I

4.7
61 Ratings
A cool and creamy peanut butter treat!

Recipe by Karen Resciniti

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla together. Add the peanut butter and mix well. Fold in the dessert topping until completely blended.

  • Fill the pie crust with the peanut butter mixture and chill in the freezer until ready to serve. Note: Good in a chocolate crust with chocolate chips sprinkled on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
530 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 35.5g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 310.6mg. Full Nutrition
