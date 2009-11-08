EZ Peanut Butter Pie I
A cool and creamy peanut butter treat!
I did use an oreo crust to save time. The only thing I would do different is use confectionary sugar and eliminate the regular sugar. It makes a creamier consistancy. I put fudge sauce on the crust before putting in the filling. I also drizzled some on top and decorated with peanut butter cups.Read More
THE BEST PEANUT BUTTER PIE EVER! I was looking for a recipe as good as one an old friend of mine used to make--I think this beats it! Everyone RAVED about how delicious this was with melted chocolate chips drizzled over the top. I also made a double recipe in a 13 x 9 pan and cut into squares and put in mini muffin cups to sit out at a party--BIG HIT!
This is a really great pie if you are in a fix and need something delicious and quick. But it's so rich that putting chocolate chips on top seemed to throw it overboard. A nice alternative would be very thin chocolate shavings. :o)
Very easy & very rich....goes well with a cup of coffee. Top it with miniature red & green M&Ms for a wonderful Christmas eve dessert!
I use extra peanut butter and everything else stays the same. Have used chocolate crust, oreo crust, and regular graham cracker crust. I have been getting requests for this for years, since the first time I made it. I crush Reese's cups on top, chocolate chips, or peanuts. It is extremely easy to make, and can make ahead of time and freeze for later!
I have rave reviews for this easy recipe. All the family request it for the holidays and it beat out my husband's ex-wife's peanut butter pie hands down. That makes it a #1 winner!
yum! bought large graham cracker crust, made as stated. Second time I added crushed oreos on top!
Great, I used 1c of heavy cream, whipped and melted chocolate chips for a topping.
OMG. This is one of the best desserts I have ever made on this site. I followed this recipe exactly minus the pie shell. It does not even need it. Blended correctly, this piece of heaven is delicious topped with hot fudge sauce and frozen. P.S. the white sugar in the recipe is fine, as long as it is blended in. You build some serious arm muscles mixing. But hey, think of it as burning some calories before you load up on them:)My family also can not get enough of this pie.
Definitely a keeper but use a Oreo pie crust it gives it such a good flavor ..Ones of our favorites!!
Made this today and it turned out great. I used an Oreo crust. I will take the advice of a few other reviewers and use less cream cheese or extra PB.
This is excellent! I used Carb Smart peanut butter and powdered sugar. I also poured it into a chocolate wafer crust, but think a graham cracker crust might be a bit better. My step-daughter said it was the best dessert she ever ate. I highly recommend this. I could eat it all day!!
This was such an easy recipie and soooooooo delicious! I used light cream cheese, reduced fat peanut butter and lite cool whip and it turned out so good! Thanks!
A very rich pie. Good peanut butter flavor though a little heavy with 8oz of cream cheese, maybe 4oz would be better.
this pie was a big hit at Thanksgiving. and it's easy too.
I used a full cup of PB and a graham cracker crust for this pie. I also layed some Peanut Butter Cups in the bottom of the crust before I added the filling. I did not freeze this pie. Thanks Karen.
yummy!!! i made my own crust drizzles melted chocolate over the top DELICIOUS!!! and so easy to make....
Holy cow this was good, but very rich. Drizzled some chocolate syrup on top before putting in freezer. Will make again, but when we have more over to enjoy it. Thanks for a very easy dessert that was worth making!!!
This was almost too easy to put together. I also had every ingredient, so I didn't have to run to the store! Very creamy and wonderful. I did add an extra 1/4 cup of peanut butter and it did not taste like cream cheese or a pb cheesecake. We did drizzle chocolate topping over it right before we ate it. Will make again!
This was super easy and I couldn't stop eating it. I was afraid it would be too cheese cakey but it was really delicious. A really good peanut butter pie with a hint of cream cheese. I would totally make it again.
Excellent!!! that covers it
This is a great recipe - quick, easy, delicious. I've made it three times to great rave reviews. Go with the chocolate crust! Irresistible!
Recipe was very good and easy to prepare. The only down side is that it is very rich.
I made this for a potluck and it got many compliments. I used a chocolate crust and drizzled chocolate on the top. It is very thick and rich, so I suggest taking a small piece and have a BIG cup of milk. A must have for peanut butter lovers.
this recipe is yummmmmmy the whole family loved it, brought a pie to my in laws and they loved it mother in law called me the next day for recipe..i did modify it a little used 2 8 oz. tubs coolwhip instead and made 2 pies i also used chocolate graham cracker crusts really a great treat i will make again and again thanks
The whole family loved this! I put the filling in a ready-made graham cracker crust; we also melted milk chocolate chips and swirled the melted chocolate around on top before putting in the freezer. It was SO very easy to make and great on a hot summer's day. YUM!
Another great one! The first time I made this I had to give the recipe to everyone who ate it.
Excellent recipe. I made mine with an OREO cookie crust. I sprinkle peanut butter/chocolate swirl chips on tops and then drizzle a chocolate ganache on top! So good.
Unbelievably smooth and creamy.
I brought this pie to an office function and it was such a hit! We ran out of pie and the other desserts were untouched.
Like this, but it was too sweet
Made it for the boss (his favorite), he raved over it and asks for it every year on his birthday.
Good but it tasted more like a peanut butter cheesecake than anything else. Also it wasn't thick enough and didn't solidfy well even after leaving it overnight in the fridge.
So easy, and delicious! Great to make ahead and have in the freezer for an emergency dessert!!
I have been making this recipe for a few years now, I follow it to a tee. And Everyone LOVES it and wants the recipe so bad.. It is always a HIT !!!! THANK YOU !!!
My son was able to make this pie himself, and then took it to a 4th grade student potluck. It was a BIG hit, and he was so proud that there was none leftover after the lunch!
It was quick, easy and a real success with my kids - and my husband as well.
I made this pie for a pitch-in at work. People were lined up for it and everybody said it was really good! I ran out before everybody who wanted a slice got one. I'll have to make two next time. It's so easy to make too!
Everyone asks for the recipe for this super easy and amazing pie! I make it even easier with a prepared chocolate cookie crust!
I think it's really good and easy to make
Very easy to make and tasted great. I cut back on the sugar and used Cool Whip lite just to save a few calories. Also used the 1/3 less fat cream cheese. My family loved it!
My favorite way to make peanut butter pie !!! It’s so much better with granulated sugar rather than powdered sugar
Made it and used 1 c. PB and also used confectionary sgr. as that is what friends used also...Awesome....
quick, easy and tasty, I cut sugar back to 2/3 cup and topped it with crushed pb cups
I have made this twice as written. Used chocolate crust both times. Very rich, a small slice goes a long way. Made it for christmas and put mini green and red m+ms on top. For my dad's birthday I put mini chocolate chips on top. A new family fav.
Quick and easy to make....not to mention delicious! I will definitely be making this again.
This pie was very easy to make and tasted great.
This pie is delicous and very easy to make. We used a grahm cracker crust which really complimented the pie. Note: the pie is extremely rich, much like a peanut butter cheese cake.
Easiest pie recipe I've ever made and a definite keeper. I agree with other reviewers that it is extremely sweet, so I plan to experiment to make it a bit less sweet. Thank you for this great new recipe!
