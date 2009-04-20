Oatmeal Pie I

4.5
4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This pie is very much like a pecan pie without the nuts.

Recipe by B Hearidge

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, beat the eggs well. Stir in sugar, butter or margarine, corn syrup, oatmeal, vanilla, and salt. Pour mixture into the pie shell, and top with coconut.

    Advertisement

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes. Cool before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
558 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 61.8g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 107.5mg; sodium 438.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022