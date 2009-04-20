Oatmeal Pie I
This pie is very much like a pecan pie without the nuts.
This pie is very much like a pecan pie without the nuts.
Very simple to make and tastes delicious, just need to figure out a way to make it all bake evenly. Yum!Read More
Very simple to make and tastes delicious, just need to figure out a way to make it all bake evenly. Yum!
This is almost exactly the same recipe that my mother-in-law gave me years ago. It is their family favorite so I had to make sure I knew how to make it. The only difference in my recipe is that I use white corn syrup instead of the dark, but it is delicious! I call it the poor man pecan pie.
I actually dreamed about this pie when I went to bed last night, but it was part nightmare. I baked this pie for easily double the time listed in the recipe. I know my oven is a bit off on temperature, so I baked at 355 F instead of 350 F. I think the problem is in the amount of butter used in this recipe. It is double that of any other oatmeal pie recipe. It also uses one less egg than a lot of other recipes. But it was worth it! IT was like eating a caramel oatmeal pie! *swoon*
This is my all time favorite! I love it so much that I can eat it afterI mix it all up instead of putting it in the pie shells!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections