Peaches 'n Cream Pie

Rating: 5 stars Excellent and very easy to make. Be sure to use the NON-instant pudding though. Very few recipes call for NON instant pudding! Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars This was super yummy! I used instant pudding and it came out fine. Don't use too much peach juice in pie and just enough to loosen cream cheese & it will come out firm but moist, like a bread pudding texture on bottom and cheese cake on top. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great summer treat to make. Don't just use peaches try other fruits as well. I have pureed the peaches before applying them. As well as using rhubarb (sweetened) and strawberries sweetened. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious and super easy! My whole family loved it. Next time I will add another can of peaches but that is the only thing I would change. I used my stand mixer for the whole thing and that made clean up quick! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars With only slight variations, this is a wonderful, pretty, easy to prepare dessert I’ve been making since 1983. (I write this as I refer to my battered and stained 4x6" index card with the notation “2/83 – Very good!!”- that’s how we did things back then!) The differences, while minor, are worth noting in this old, classic recipe. Add 1 tsp. baking flour to the flour/pudding mixture. Use melted butter as it is easier to incorporate. I use a 16 oz. can of sliced peaches, reserving 1/3 cup of the liquid. I chop the peaches before sprinkling them atop the batter. Add the 1/3 cup reserved peach liquid to the cream cheese. Finally, I use an 8x8” square pan and in so doing I find I need to bake this a little longer (directions say 45 minutes). Fond memories on this one. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars This is absolutly awesome! I followed the recipe to the T and it turned out great! I baked it in my Pampered Chef stoneware deep dish pan. I'm thinking of trying this with fresh peaches and blueberries as they will be fresh in my area soon. Then I will use Peach Schwnaaps in place of the syrup. This is a real keeper! Thanks! Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars Tasty, but the "overcooked pudding" pseudo-crust is a bit weird. I can't help but feel that this portion could be improved somehow. Also, I think it is pointless to put packaged pudding mix in a from-scratch recipe. What does this save me, 30 seconds of measuring out corn starch and vanilla extract? The point of packaged mixes is the quick convenience of getting a finished product out of the box. If you're using it as an ingredient in a from-scratch recipe, you might as well save money and just add 3 Tbsp corn starch, 1 Tbsp sugar, 1 tsp of vanilla, and 1/4 tsp of salt. There, I just saved everyone who makes this a dollar or more. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars every time i make this the bottom tastes a bit floury and the peaches sink into the crust but it always comes out very tasty. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Easy to make so delish and creamy - My family gave it four stars - next time I will add some cinnamon to the cream cheese mixture to give it a little extra kick! Helpful (11)