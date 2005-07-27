Peaches 'n Cream Pie

Rating: 4.52 stars
117 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 78
  • 4 star values: 27
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

A wonderfully, easy pie to make that is good warm or cold, and makes its own crust!

By Annette Richardson

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Drain peaches and reserve the syrup; set aside.

  • Combine flour, pudding mix, margarine, egg, and milk; beat well. Pour into a greased 8 or 9 inch pie pan. Arrange drained peaches on top of mixture, just to edges.

  • Cream together softened cream cheese, sugar, and 3 tablespoons reserved peach syrup. Spoon mixture carefully on top of peaches, just to edges. Sprinkle sugar and cinnamon on top.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes. Do not over bake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 66.7mg; sodium 214.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (121)

Reviews:
Laura Dorrett Manners
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2005
Excellent and very easy to make. Be sure to use the NON-instant pudding though. Very few recipes call for NON instant pudding! Read More
Helpful
(51)
Shonda Mosby
Rating: 4 stars
06/06/2011
This was super yummy! I used instant pudding and it came out fine. Don't use too much peach juice in pie and just enough to loosen cream cheese & it will come out firm but moist, like a bread pudding texture on bottom and cheese cake on top. Read More
Helpful
(42)
LEZAO
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2005
This is a great summer treat to make. Don't just use peaches try other fruits as well. I have pureed the peaches before applying them. As well as using rhubarb (sweetened) and strawberries sweetened. Read More
Helpful
(30)
Amber Pulford
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2010
This was delicious and super easy! My whole family loved it. Next time I will add another can of peaches but that is the only thing I would change. I used my stand mixer for the whole thing and that made clean up quick! Read More
Helpful
(22)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2013
With only slight variations, this is a wonderful, pretty, easy to prepare dessert I’ve been making since 1983. (I write this as I refer to my battered and stained 4x6" index card with the notation “2/83 – Very good!!”- that’s how we did things back then!) The differences, while minor, are worth noting in this old, classic recipe. Add 1 tsp. baking flour to the flour/pudding mixture. Use melted butter as it is easier to incorporate. I use a 16 oz. can of sliced peaches, reserving 1/3 cup of the liquid. I chop the peaches before sprinkling them atop the batter. Add the 1/3 cup reserved peach liquid to the cream cheese. Finally, I use an 8x8” square pan and in so doing I find I need to bake this a little longer (directions say 45 minutes). Fond memories on this one. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Dottie
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2011
This is absolutly awesome! I followed the recipe to the T and it turned out great! I baked it in my Pampered Chef stoneware deep dish pan. I'm thinking of trying this with fresh peaches and blueberries as they will be fresh in my area soon. Then I will use Peach Schwnaaps in place of the syrup. This is a real keeper! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(15)
HomeMadePizza
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2011
Tasty, but the "overcooked pudding" pseudo-crust is a bit weird. I can't help but feel that this portion could be improved somehow. Also, I think it is pointless to put packaged pudding mix in a from-scratch recipe. What does this save me, 30 seconds of measuring out corn starch and vanilla extract? The point of packaged mixes is the quick convenience of getting a finished product out of the box. If you're using it as an ingredient in a from-scratch recipe, you might as well save money and just add 3 Tbsp corn starch, 1 Tbsp sugar, 1 tsp of vanilla, and 1/4 tsp of salt. There, I just saved everyone who makes this a dollar or more. Read More
Helpful
(14)
valerie's cookin
Rating: 4 stars
12/27/2004
every time i make this the bottom tastes a bit floury and the peaches sink into the crust but it always comes out very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(12)
MandC05
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2008
Easy to make so delish and creamy - My family gave it four stars - next time I will add some cinnamon to the cream cheese mixture to give it a little extra kick! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Jay
Rating: 3 stars
10/19/2011
This is identical to the Award winning peach pie on this site minus the salt & baking powder that helps the pie bake up nicer. Read More
Helpful
(8)
