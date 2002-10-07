Blueberry Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 365.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.3g 7 %
carbohydrates: 52.6g 17 %
dietary fiber: 3.5g 14 %
sugars: 26g
fat: 16.6g 26 %
saturated fat: 4.7g 23 %
cholesterol: 3.8mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 83.9IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 2.3mg 18 %
vitamin c: 7mg 12 %
folate: 38.8mcg 10 %
calcium: 10.9mg 1 %
iron: 1.5mg 8 %
magnesium: 10.4mg 4 %
potassium: 86mg 2 %
sodium: 317.7mg 13 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 20 %
calories from fat: 149.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.