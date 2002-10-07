Blueberry Pie

This pie was delicious. Based on other reviews I used 5 tbs cornstarch and found it to be perfect. I also sprinkled the lattice top with sugar in the raw because according to my husband it what his grandmother did and she was a very accomplished pie baker. This was a great recipe that I will be using again. I will however increase the sugar to 1 cup as my family (myself not included) seems to have a little more of a sweet tooth. Its not an overly sweet pie which is refreshing. I may also increase the recipe for the filling by another half since my pie plate is a little deeper. This was a terrific way to use blueberries that we just picked this morning. If your pie to to "runny" try covering it completly with foil from the start and bake it for the full 50 with the foil then 10 more with out. Everyones oven is different, if you used 5tbs cornstarch and its still runny then you simply havent baked it long enough.