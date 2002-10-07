Blueberry Pie

1927 Ratings
  • 5 1394
  • 4 364
  • 3 90
  • 2 43
  • 1 36

This is the best when made with fresh picked blueberries! It is a beautiful sight with a lattice top.

By ASHESP

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
621 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix sugar, cornstarch, salt, and cinnamon, and sprinkle over blueberries.

  • Line pie dish with one pie crust. Pour berry mixture into the crust, and dot with butter. Cut remaining pastry into 1/2 - 3/4 inch wide strips, and make lattice top. Crimp and flute edges.

  • Bake pie on lower shelf of oven for about 50 minutes, or until crust is golden brown.

Editor's Note:

This recipe originally indicated an oven temperature of 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). It was revised to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) based on reviews.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 52.6g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 317.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022