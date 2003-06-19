Confetti Pies
This is a very easy pie to make, and it is wonderful for hot summer days. Use pineapple tidbits or chunks.
This is a very easy pie to make, and it is wonderful for hot summer days. Use pineapple tidbits or chunks.
I served this to my neighbors, my husband, and my parents. They couldn't get enough!!! Everyone finished their piece so fast it didn't look like they had time to breathe! Super easy and fast to make.Read More
Granted the recipe is very easy to prepare, however the cleanup is a total "B" !!! When and if you make this BE SURE to use a very deep bowl, a mixing bowl just doesn't cut it when the pineapple tidbits hit the beaters in the liquid ... I literally have sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice interspursed with Mandarin Orange and Pineapple all over the kitchen ... You know, it does look like confetti on my kitchen curtains and walls !!! After the initial shock of having it fling all over, I called my Mom to come over and hold a LARGE flour sack dish towel while I continued to use the mixer to beat, beat, beat, this time in the laundry tubs ... I do hope all the mess was worth it, the pies are in the fridge chilling and hopefully setting up as I type. All I needed was a: "Lucy, I'm Home", because this fiasco was just like something Lucy and Ethyl would get into ... I'm sure this deserves a 5 star rating, but with the mess I was faced with, lucky to get a 2! Remember DEEP BOWL ...and maybe crushed pineapple After my initial review I came back to "revise" the posting, the pies never did set up .. A total waste of ingriedents and Tide to wash the kitchen curtains.Read More
Granted the recipe is very easy to prepare, however the cleanup is a total "B" !!! When and if you make this BE SURE to use a very deep bowl, a mixing bowl just doesn't cut it when the pineapple tidbits hit the beaters in the liquid ... I literally have sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice interspursed with Mandarin Orange and Pineapple all over the kitchen ... You know, it does look like confetti on my kitchen curtains and walls !!! After the initial shock of having it fling all over, I called my Mom to come over and hold a LARGE flour sack dish towel while I continued to use the mixer to beat, beat, beat, this time in the laundry tubs ... I do hope all the mess was worth it, the pies are in the fridge chilling and hopefully setting up as I type. All I needed was a: "Lucy, I'm Home", because this fiasco was just like something Lucy and Ethyl would get into ... I'm sure this deserves a 5 star rating, but with the mess I was faced with, lucky to get a 2! Remember DEEP BOWL ...and maybe crushed pineapple After my initial review I came back to "revise" the posting, the pies never did set up .. A total waste of ingriedents and Tide to wash the kitchen curtains.
Very disappointed in this recipe. Followed directions but it was very soft in the center and I wasn't able to slice because of this. Taste was just O.K. Didn't have any problems with stuff flying out of the bowl.
I served this to my neighbors, my husband, and my parents. They couldn't get enough!!! Everyone finished their piece so fast it didn't look like they had time to breathe! Super easy and fast to make.
I first tried this pie when a friend brought it to our barbecue. It was delicious and so light! When I made it, I didn't have the oranges or pineapple on hand, so I substituted 5 or 6 fresh strawberries and 2 very ripe bananas for the fruit. I also used fat free sweetened condensed milk and fat free Cool Whip. It's fabulous!
super yummy and easy to make. having read the review on the splattering, i went ahead and did what made sense- kept my settings on low and the beaters in the bowl. had absolutely no problems. thanks for a great alternative to apple pie!
This pie was lemony and refreshing. I baked the pie shell with some margarine so that it would keep better texture for a while. I beat in the fruit slowly as suggested. I used the fruit I had on hand 1 can of oranges and 14.5 oz pineapple. I only had one pie crust. I put the other half in a pie pan with no crust. It is still really good.
This is a throw back for me because my grandmother used to make this pie every Christmas or Thanksgiving (which ever holiday we were with her that year). My brothers and I LOVED it and I was thinking about it this year and was glad to find this for our Christmas dessert. If making a big mess is a problem do what I did, fold the ingredients together with a rubber spatula. We are actually vegan so I veganized it and it is still just lovely and brings back those New England Christmas memories. Thanks for posting this!!
I too had problems with this being too soft, even though I chilled it for 8 hours. Was I supposed to freeze it instead of chilling it?
My mom makes a recipie similar to this that I love! I used 1/4 cup of lemon juice, no fruit at all, and just mixed ingredients by hand with a rubber spatula. I also added a few drops of yellow food coloring since there was no confetti in my pie. My recipie only is enough for one pie that chills in the freezer for a few hours. Love, love, love, have always just called it lemon pie.
Very delicious. Can’t go wrong with this combination.
Very refreshing - and so easy to make...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections