Confetti Pies

Granted the recipe is very easy to prepare, however the cleanup is a total "B" !!! When and if you make this BE SURE to use a very deep bowl, a mixing bowl just doesn't cut it when the pineapple tidbits hit the beaters in the liquid ... I literally have sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice interspursed with Mandarin Orange and Pineapple all over the kitchen ... You know, it does look like confetti on my kitchen curtains and walls !!! After the initial shock of having it fling all over, I called my Mom to come over and hold a LARGE flour sack dish towel while I continued to use the mixer to beat, beat, beat, this time in the laundry tubs ... I do hope all the mess was worth it, the pies are in the fridge chilling and hopefully setting up as I type. All I needed was a: "Lucy, I'm Home", because this fiasco was just like something Lucy and Ethyl would get into ... I'm sure this deserves a 5 star rating, but with the mess I was faced with, lucky to get a 2! Remember DEEP BOWL ...and maybe crushed pineapple After my initial review I came back to "revise" the posting, the pies never did set up .. A total waste of ingriedents and Tide to wash the kitchen curtains.

Read More