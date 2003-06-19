Confetti Pies

12 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This is a very easy pie to make, and it is wonderful for hot summer days. Use pineapple tidbits or chunks.

By Billie Jean Davis

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat together condensed milk and lemon juice. Beat in whipped topping. Stir in well drained fruit. Beat, beat, beat until mixture looks like confetti.

    Advertisement

  • Pour filling into graham cracker crusts, and chill for at least 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 8.3mg; sodium 208.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022