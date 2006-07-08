Gooseberry Pie I

I really hate to leave a bad review, as others seemed to have so much success with this one, but my results were so poor and disappointing. My pie turned out way, way too sweet! Actually, it is to the point of being almost inedibly and sickly sweet. I even used 2 more cups of gooseberries, as my pie plate is a large one, and the amount of sugar was still too much. I like a pie that is sweet, but also retains a bit of tartness from the berries, and I am sorry to say that this is definitely not it. If I were to make again I would reduce the sugar drastically because as it is now, it completely ruined my hard-picked berries. *update: In addition to the horrible sweetness of this pie, the filling never set, either. I thought a day in the fridge would fix it, but it didn't and I wound up having to tip my pie over the sink to drain out all the liquid. Luckily for me the crust recipe I use yields a sturdy base that didn't go mushy on me, otherwise I would have had to throw the whole thing away. I hate the pie, but my husband has taken on eating it because neither of us is very keen on wasting valuable time, effort and ingredients. I had given this 2 stars, but now it's definetly a 1... should be a zero, though.

