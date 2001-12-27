Dutch Apple Pie

I have a sister in law who has this exact recipe from her Swedish grandmother. She gave it to me, and when it didn't turn out for me like it did for her, I looked here. This recipe is identical in ingredients, but the temp and baking time is different. I tried to bake a 9" pie (Pyrex glass dish) at 400 degrees for 70 minutes, as another reviewer recommended. 70 minutes is way too long. I will try again another time, but I think this recipe would be great at 400 degrees for 60 minutes. 350 is too low and 425 is way too high. I used parchment paper as well. (Sis-in law almost set kitchen on fire with a brown bag) I personally like a double crust pie as well. Make sure if you are making the topping not to use margarine as it melts into a goo. Use real butter. I'm working on a lighter version that still tastes delicious, so I'll post that when I perfect it. (This was my first pie) So, bake at 400 for 60 minutes after your crust has been pre-baked at 350 for 15 min. Use 1/3 Granny Smith apples, and mix in seasonal varieties such as Gravenstein, Golden Delicious, and HoneyCrisp! :) This mixture of apples adds a great dimension to the pie!