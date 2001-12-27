Dutch Apple Pie
This pie is baked in a brown grocery sack. It is so delicious.
I made this for Christmas dinner. I did not have any parchment paper so I did not use it. I'm not sure what the parchment paper does for it, but it came out beautifully. I have a stoneware pie pan so it makes the crust beautiful every time. I was told by guests that this was the best apple pie they ever had. Highly recommended!Read More
I feel bad, because after reading all the great reviews on this recipe, I was surprised to find that I DID NOT like this one! I bake apple pie's for the holidays every year, and they all turn out great. This past holiday, I decided to try something different, and I was sorry I did. It was wayyyy too tart, soggy, and not at all what I expected. I was EMBARRASSED because I brought this one to my future in-laws, and they were polite but I could tell it wasn't the best pie they ever had. I sometimes read these reviews and when I read a negative review I think, "Aw, that person just doesn't know how to cook!" But I've been baking for YEARS, and I LOVE to bake, and my family looks forward to my pies every holiday, but this one- never again!Read More
This was wonderful! It's been 8 years since I've made an apple pie because Hubby doesn't like them. My niece and I decided to bake one. My non-apple- pie-eater couldn't resist and really enjoyed this! I added a little bit more flour in with the sugar/cinnamon mixture as well as a little bit of ground tapioca. I also brushed egg on the crust first ~ just to be on the safe side. :o) I wasn't sure how the topping would turn out as it just didn't seem right. I added a tblspn more each of sugar and flour. Maybe it was because my butter was cold. I don't know, but it turned out great!
excellant pie... I used white parchement from wilson's which has a heat of 400 max... so I lowered the temp and baked it 10 mins more.. with a cookie sheet that was bigger than the pie dish and the paper did not touch the rack or sides etc.. I think that in the receipe for people who do not register to see the ratings you should tell them that there is possiblity of fire... at the high temp... you can cook a pie at a lower temp just have to cook it longer... this is a safety factor that should be addressed.
BEWARE!!! don't use any regular paper bags for this recipe, I tried this pie three times, and all three times, the bag, and pie, went up in flames! Either the recipe is excluding an important fact about what kind of paper bag to use, or the oven temperature is too high!
This pie turned out SO good! I followed the recipe, but I did NOT bake it inside parchment paper. I simply stuck my pie in the oven at whatever temperature the recipe said to and I baked it for about 50 minutes. I would definitely use this recipe again!!
This is a wonderful pie!! However, I used whatever apples I had (can't remember what kind they were) and they baked into a sauce. Nonetheless, it still was a wonderful pie. I used white parchment paper, folded seams, and stapled the seams. I made sure all the staples were accounted for when the pie came out of the paper!! My husband and 4.5 year old just loved it. Easy to make (as far as apple pies go). I'm going to try something similar with blueberries. (Oh, I baked it in the middle of the oven on top of a cookie sheet. The parchment paper caught the spills, so cleaning the cookie sheet was a breeze.) Thumbs up!!!
This was a wonderful pie!! I put the bag on a cookiesheet so it wouldn't sit on the racks. Maybe that is why mine didn't catch fire!
My family and I have been baking this apple pie every week. Friends and family have asked for the recipe! It's GREAT! I use the white parchment paper and when it doesn't fold just right I staple it too.
A great recipe! I used a thick brown bag and it didn't burn at all. I'll definetly make it again!
I have a sister in law who has this exact recipe from her Swedish grandmother. She gave it to me, and when it didn't turn out for me like it did for her, I looked here. This recipe is identical in ingredients, but the temp and baking time is different. I tried to bake a 9" pie (Pyrex glass dish) at 400 degrees for 70 minutes, as another reviewer recommended. 70 minutes is way too long. I will try again another time, but I think this recipe would be great at 400 degrees for 60 minutes. 350 is too low and 425 is way too high. I used parchment paper as well. (Sis-in law almost set kitchen on fire with a brown bag) I personally like a double crust pie as well. Make sure if you are making the topping not to use margarine as it melts into a goo. Use real butter. I'm working on a lighter version that still tastes delicious, so I'll post that when I perfect it. (This was my first pie) So, bake at 400 for 60 minutes after your crust has been pre-baked at 350 for 15 min. Use 1/3 Granny Smith apples, and mix in seasonal varieties such as Gravenstein, Golden Delicious, and HoneyCrisp! :) This mixture of apples adds a great dimension to the pie!
STRONGLY suggest that you do NOT use parchment paper as suggested. Causes crisp granny smith apples to take on the mushy consistancy of baby food.
I've made a pie like this for years and it always gets rave reviews. I use 1/2 cup brown sugar in the topping instead of white sugar and just bake in the oven without any parchment paper until the topping is brown and slightly crisp.
I don't bake, but this recipe is awesome! I didn't use parchment paper (because I don't bake and don't stock it)! I also used thick sliced red delicious apples (because that's what I had on hand) I used brown sugar in the topping mixture, and reduced the cooking time down to about 40 mins, even the neighbors loved it!
This was a great pie but it came out very liquidy.. does anyone have a tip on how to prevent this from happening?
made this for Christmas, a total hit!
This is a very easy and delicious recipe! I pre-mixed the apples with the sugar, etc and let it sit for a bit before putting in the pie shell. I was very impressed with this recipe!
This recipe is fantastic! It takes a little time to make, but it is definitely worth it. Also, I didn't use parchment paper, and used a little bit more flour and sugar for the top coat of the pie. It was very ugly when it came out of the oven, but me and my boyfriend dug into it, and it was delicious!
I agree with lawavediva who said this is way too tart. I have been baking for almost 50 years and know most people like a sweet apple pie. I would also use brown sugar for the topping. There are better recipes out there.
Wonderful, I am really bad in the kitchen, but this recipe it is so easy and nice, that It makes me look like an expert. I've been making this for Xmas the last 3 years and it is always a success. I make the crust from the Ruth's grandma's pie crust recipe.
I've made this pie a few times now. Always used white parchment paper and stapling it closed. This last time I used gala apples and some red delicious and yellow supreme. Turned out great again. Not mushy. The filling was solid, not runny. Topping was prefectly browned. I did not change any ingredients. I like this pie because I can make it for my grandson who has allergies to peanuts, diary (I used crisco for crust and Fleishmans margarine for the topping) and egg. Next time maybe I'll try substituting brown sugar for some of the sugar as I do love brown sugar.
This was the first apple pie I've ever made. It was great! My hubby loved it. A few things I did: I did not use parchment paper and it turned out fine, I used 2 granny smith and 2 Gala apples so it was not so tart (I don't like them that tart. I won't use any granny smith next time though. I didn't measure out my cinnamon, I like it alot so i used more. When I sliced my apples I would put a layer in the pie crust and sprinkle the cinn., sugar, flour mix ontop and repeat after every layer of apples. I one thing I had a problem with was the topping, when I mixed the butter, flour and sugar it turned into a paste or really wet dough so I used a lot more flour and sugar to get it to be a little more crumbly. All in all it was very good and I will be making this one again. Thank you
Absolutely delicious! Top came out yummy and crumbly, more so than expected. Pleasant surprise! Was a little difficult to spread the top mixture over the apples. Only used 2 large apples. Not sure how you could possibly fit 5 into a 9" crust.
Outstanding! I did make one change. Hubby said his grandma made apple pies with Granny Smith apples, and they were always too tart for him. I took a tip from a cooking video and used 5 different types of apples to mix flavors and textures. I used one each of the following: Gala, Golden Delicious, Fuji, Jonathan, and Honeycrisp. Hubby said this was the best apple pie he's ever had in his life - and we live down the road from the famous Julian apple pies.
This was fabulous. I made this for Thanksgiving and it turned out to be so delicious. I would add another apple next time I make it and I lowered the oven to 420 degrees because that's the max for parchment paper in the oven. Thanks to whomever shared this recipe!
The pastry is filled uncooked. The butter infuses it and makes the best part of the pie. I think I will use a stapler next time for the parchment bag. We ate this tart appel pie last night. A small piece from the refridgerator this morning was even better! Now we have half a buttery tart appel pie in the fridge. What to do?
Great Pie! I have been looking for an easy recipe that makes a great pie. Stapling the paper helps it to keep it closed. DO NOT USE PAPER BAGS! Those are not designed for baking, parchment paper from the grocery store,(found next to the wax paper) is what you need. Make sure that your parchment paper bag is just large enough for the pie, any larger and you run the risk of it touching the sides or grates and fire may erupt. Cookie sheets are a must. I used McIntosh apples, and the pie was great, next time I will use granny apples.
I like my apples to just melt in the mouth, so I used Gala apples instead. I also omitted the lemon juice. The first time I made this, I forgot about the parchment paper part and 45 minutes into baking I took it out of the oven worried that it was burnt. It came out perfect. The second time, I did the same thing except I did the parchment paper part and baked it the whole hour. I think it looked better the first time. It was a little more burnt the second time, so 1 hour is too long. The crumb top kinda melts in the parchment paper and looks a bit unappetizing. The crumb top stays together and looks nice without the parchment paper step, so I also recommend 45 minutes of baking without the parchment.
I've made this twice, first time I did not use the parchment paper and the edges were over cooked, second time I used the paper and it was much better with a golden color. I used splenda in place of the sugar and added just a dash of nutmeg also.
This was so good!! I used Fuji apples and left out the lemon juice. I didn't have a pastry tool though to cut in the butter. I soften it a bit and used and potatoe masher. Next time I'll skip the crumb topping and just do a regular one. I don't think it came out quite right. But.... the apples inside were to die for!
This pie is really amazing and soo easy! A bought crust on the bottom works just fine.
The cook time and temperature for this pie need to be significantly decreased! I baked my pie on 350 for 45 minutes and my apples were nice and crisp, not mushy. I did not used parchment paper and instead covered it in foil half way through the cook time. As for those of you that are complaining the topping is gooey and globby; used cold butter! The recipe does not indicate this but I promise you it will turn out better and be more crumbly when you put it on the pie and not a mess.
This pie was good the first day, but the second day it was really mushy. Also, the apples were more tart than other pies I have made. It was good, but I would recommend making it for an occasion when it will all get eaten at once, not just for two people.
Just made this today. Recipe is true to it's name, it definitely tastes like something you'd find in PA Dutch country. My pie didn't exactly look like the picture :( and I think it could have used maybe one or two more apples, because my apples really cooked down. Also, I did not cook it like the recipe said, I used no parchment and cooked it on 450 for 10 minutes then lowered it to 350 for 35 minutes, because it was very similar to a breakfast apple pie recipe I made recently. Very rich!
I was suprised at how good this was considering the simplicity of the ingredients. Since I didn't have any parchment I didn't use any and it turned out fine, although I had to loosely cover it with foil about half way through. I'll definately try it again.
My first apple pie ever. Dutch apple is my wifes favorite so I was determined I would make one. She loved it and so did I. I'll make it again. Very easy. Mine wasnt soggy or too tart. Just right.
I honestly don't think I will ever even LOOK at another apple pie recipe again! This was fabulous. Thank you!!
The pie itself was good not great. And the topping was awful. It cooked up like a sugar glaze or something, it had like a hard shell when it was done.
I love this recipe! It's easy and one of the best pies I have tried/made. I tweaked a few things. I used 6 Macintosh apples, added 2T. more sugar to the apples, and to the topping I added 1t. of allspice - I like the holidays spicey. It was gone so fast I have to make another.
I made this pie last Thanksgiving, and it was DELICIOUS. I took it to a dessert get together at our friends house and the entire pie was gone within half an hour. Luckily, I made two so I could have an extra at home :) A note: Don't cut up the topping mixture too much or it doesn't get that good crumble like a dutch apple pie is supposed to have. With the first pie I mixed the topping too much and that's what happened - the mixture was too smooth and baked into a smooth top. The second one I didn't mix up the mixture as much and the topping was great. Also, I added caramel ice cream topping sauce, drizzled over the apples before putting on the topping - AMAZING. I'm not sure if it was the caramels fault, but the filling was a little bit more runny than I'd like, so next time I may add more flour to thicken it up. Also, the apples were a little more crunchy than I'd like, so I would also recommend baking for just a little longer. I didn't have any parchment paper so I skipped it and they still came out great :)
This pie is excellent. This is the first time my husband has ever asked me to make something again. I also put the brown bag on a cookie sheet.
Over all I thought this pie was good, but the only problem that I did have was if you don't us the paper that it suggest then the edges of the pie burn. I also only cooked mine for 50 mins. Another idea would be to cook the pie about half way and then put tinfoil around the edges to help them not burn. Other than that this pie was d-lish.
VERY GOOD - DOESN'T HAVE TO BAKE FOR 1HR THOUGH{CRUST A LITTLE TOO DONE} I'D SAY 45MIN - DID NOT USE PARCHMENT PAPER - CHEATED, USED FROZEN PIE CRUST
I bought a gluten free frozen pie crust and used a gluten free flour mix to make the topping (our house has special diet needs) and to my surprise and delight this still tasted fantastic!! My boyfriend was so excited and our guests couldn't even tell the difference.
Excellent pie! I didn't use the parchment paper, instead I lowered the heat to 400* for one hour. This pie has a perfect blend between tart and sweet. I will use this recipe over and over I'm sure. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This was my first time making apple pie. I followed the recipe except I used a frozen pie crust. 5 apples did not fit in the deep dish crust- I had some left over. Also, while mine came out good, it did not look like the photo (the butter/flour/sugar mixture seemed to melt into the pie rather than staying on top). It is a tarter type apple pie, but both my husband and I enjoyed it.
Never having made a pie with a topping, I was unsure how to put the topping on. It was very sticky and I kind of just globbed it on there the best I could. It looked messy but was DELICIOUS!
The topping was way to buttery and the flavor was not the best .
This pie was absolutely delicious! One thing I found wrong with the instructions however- 1 hour is a bit too long. I put it down to 50 minutes because if I cooked it any longer it would burn. Also I left out the lemon juice. I could not imagine that in a pie.
I grew up in Pennsylvania, where dutch cooking is big and in our blood. When I made this pie it reminded me so much of Lancaster County and the good amish market cooking! I did not use parchment paper, didn't seem necessary, and it turned out great anyway. My boyfriend ate so much of this he made himself sick and will never eat it again, that is unfortunate, so don't get out of hand because it is so delicious!
This pie is incredible!! Although I don't wrap it in parchment paper, it's still the most delicious apple pie my family has ever tried. I received many compliments after making this at Thanksgiving this year. Considering my husband's mother is quite the baker, I know this is a testament to the trying a pie based on the reviews that were written on your site. Thank you! mpliments at my Thanksgiving meal
I doubled the top-crust and added some caramel pieces and it was great!! I also used Honeycomb apples instead, I think they make a better pie.
I’ve made this pie many times over the years, but could not find my recipe. Found this one on All Recipes and it is exactly the same! Made it for Thanksgiving dinner this year, exactly as written, and it was my extended family’s favorite desert this year! Thanks Barbara Caple for posting.
I've made this pie numberous times, and it has been a great hit every time! It's simple to assemble, and comes out perfect every time. I didn't adjust the recipe at all. Thanks for the recipe!
I am from Guatemala, and I had never done an apple pie before... This is absolutely incredible. Easy, tasty and just great. I combined it with the Never fail pie crust II from this website and the results are amazing. I definitely recommend it. P.S. I didn't need to cover it as the recipe suggests, and the egg adds to the color of it.
This pie was a big hit with guests at a party I brought it to. Yes, it is tart. I happen to like my pies a bit tart to balance the sweetness. If you don't, I'd suggest reducing the lemon. I sliced my apples pretty thin, and when the pie was baked, they were mush (but YUMMY!) Perhaps next time, I'll slice them at least 1/2" thick. The topping ends up like a chewy shortbread cookie, and it is very satisfying. If you like gooey, sweet/tart pies, this is the recipe for you. My favorite pie is strawberry/ rhubarb, and usually I think apple pies are boring. This one is a standout!
Wonderfully delicious!! My father (who hates cooked fruit) loved this recipe. I used a 100 year old crust and it tasted perfect.
Oh Yes. This is apple pie, and fabulous!! I used a mix of Granny Smith and Gala apples because I wanted to make a big slab pie. I used the juice and zest of a couple limes, and it is sweet-tart, spicy, soft and crisp crust. I always use extra spices, so mine has ginger, allspice, and nutmeg in addition to cinnamon, and would have had cloves but I broke my bottle of cloves and had the best smelling kitchen in the world. If you like Dutch Apple, this is it. The topping is perfect!!!
Anytime you bake apples and cinnamon together you can't go too wrong, but this recipe isn't my favorite. The topping isn't crunchy like most crumb toppings, and there seems to be too much flour that just doesn't incorporate into the filling. It's not awful, it's just not awesome!
great pie recipe, thanks alot the family loved it.
Delicious! Followed the recipe exactly (otherwise it is not a true review.) Excellent! Mine caved in but I stupidly used a deep dish pie dish instead of my glass one! Nobody cared - they LOVED THIS PIE. I ended up stapling the parchment paper too; got frustrated trying to keep paper folded! Steamed the apples perfectly.
This recipe taste good, baked at a 400 oven it was still too hot of a oven next time 375 for 1 hour.
Both my husband and son raved about this pie. I used 2/3 Granny Smith - 1/3 Jonagold and added a pinch of nutmeg, otherwise following the recipe as stated. I had never tried baking a pie in a "bag" before, but I think it helped. The crumb crust had just the right balance of sweetness.
This pie was DELICIOUS! I used another recipe for crust (the baking powder one here on All Recipes), and the crust was just pretty good. The filling and topping were simply out of this world delicious! I used 4 granny smith apples and one pippin, and added extra cinnamon (on accident, but it worked out well). Otherwise, I followed the directions as stated.
This was the first apple pie I had ever made and it came out beautiful. I was so proud of it. It was delicious and perfect. I could have entered it for a prize it was so perfect. This is a great recipie.
The recipe amount ended up making two pies instead of one. Also, we had to take it out of the oven before the time was up because the peaks were starting to burn.
Followed the instructions to a tee, and it is fabulouso. I even picked the apples from my tree. Look at me, an actual organic Apple pie
Excellent recipe, I just made the best apple pies I have ever tasted. My children love them. I made a few adjustments to my taste. Instead of using 2 tbs, I used half a lemon. It was too lemony with 2 tbs. For the topping mixture, I added some milk to soften the consistency in order to pour on top. It comes out great because the topping fills in all the nukes and crannies between the apple filling and you get a very nice crisp topping as well as crisp filling. I was able to make two apples pies with this one recipe. I split it 50/50. Enjoy!
Super yummy pie! I made it with fresh picked Johnagold apples. I added a sprinkle of salt, a sprinkle of nutmeg to the apples in the pan, and a sprinkle of cinnamon to the topping.
Great pie recipe. Very tasty and simple :)
It is so easy to make and it tastes great. a big hit at the holidays.
very easy with the parchment paper
I made it w/ a combination of apples & rhubarb, plus I had to cover it w/ foil because I don't have parchment paper. It came out delicious in spite of that. I'm making it again; this time w/out the foil. Hopefully it will turn out just as good. Thank you all for your reviews!
Awsome easy loved it
Awesome recipe. I brought this to our family Thanksgiving gathering and was flooded with compliments and recipe requests. I have a more of a sweet tooth, but I actually really enjoy the tartness of this pie. There isn't too much liquid, but it is nice and gooey. Also, the crumble is very good, but I only use 4-5 tablespoons of butter. I didn't use a paper bag or parchment paper,and only cooked it for 50 minutes and it was perfect. Great served with vanilla ice cream. Will definitely keep and make again.
My topping turned to mush, not crumbly at all
I added some brown sugar and cinnamon to the topping! Amazing!!!!
This was the best tasting apple pie that I have made. I did subsitute McIntosh apples. It was a hit at my husbands birthday party and per his request he wanted pie vs cake. Thank you for sharing the recipe.
Use 2 different Apple types, Granny Smith and Red Delicious much better tast.
Delicious. Easy to make and the family even ate more for breakfast.
Really delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and baked for 45 minutes without parchment paper. Only issue was the crust edges burned. I would cover the edges with foil or reduce heat to 350 for the last 30 minutes.
I made the recipe as defined, I covered the pie with parchment as directed. The pie tasted good and the crust was golden brown, but the crumble on top was just wet. It didn't look appealing at all and had an off color. The base pie was really good, but I would combine it with a dutch crumble from another pie, this one didn't fly for me. I don't know if it is because the parchment trapped too much moisture or the ingredients didn't have enough to off set the butter .
love it
next time I will skip the freezer step and just put the pie on the bottom rack of the oven. I also baked the pie and extra 20 minutes. Great recipe!
Ive made this pie for a couple years now and it is amazing!.... the parchment makes the pie very hot so be sure to use crisp granny smiths. Also for the best taste I substitute the flour in the apple mixture with clearjel. Clearjel is a modified cornstarch used in baking and preserving.
Turned out great. Fell apart bit that didn't matter. I did add some cherries to the Apple and was outstanding.
I added 1/4 tspn nutmeg and an additional 1/8 tspn ground cinnamon. I did not bake it in a paper bag and did not add the additional 1/2 cup sugar and other ingredients on the top. It was delicious.
This recipe is great. I omitted the lemon juice and added 1 cup of cranberries. It came out delicious!
This is the best apple pie I have ever eaten. The bottom crust is crispy and the spice blends wonderfully with the apples. It makes a very beautiful pie. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Great recipe! it turned out perfect. don't cook longer than an hr. apples were creamy because we wrapped the pie in parchment paper. Only altercation we made was adding 50% more crumb topping before baking; for a thicker top crust. delicious, i will make it again.
Love this recipe. I also split the sugar between white and brown. Add a little nutmeg in the topping. Don't use the parchment paper and the pie turned out great! I have a stoneware pie plate and it is large. I use6-7 apples to fill the pie. DELICIOUS!
the instructions arent very detailed
First time making this pie and everyone loved the flavor. I didn't use the parchment paper to bake it. Will cut the apples thicker next time and will use a deep dish crust.
This pie turned out great! I made one for Thanksgiving and it was a hit! The only change I made was not using the paper bag. I will definitely make this recipe again.
I made this pie exactly as the recipe instructed and it was absolutely delicious. My husband just raved.
Will make again. Family loved it! Topping is amazing. Did not use ant bag or parchment paper and it turned out perfect.
Delicious!! I didn't change the method with the exception of adding a bit more cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg to the apples and the topping. I used "No Fail Pie Crust I" no issues with soggy pie. Some said parchment is only good to 400 degrees. Wilton brand said it was good to 450 degrees, so that may help others who are concerned about their parchment. My farm market apples were great in this pie. I used a combo of McIntosh and Yellow delicious apples. The Macs were really soft , but had great flavor. I had concerns about them turning into mush, but they didn't. I like the parchment method, it prevented the edges of the crust from over-browning and I'll try this on other types of pies in the future. The only thing I will do different with this pie next time is add another 1/4 c sugar to the apples as it was rather tart (but tasty!).
This Pie is really delicious. I would definitely make it again but I would probably use less sugar. Did not use parchement paper. And I used two different types of apples... also I baked itfor an extra 10 minutes and it came out perfect.
