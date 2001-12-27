Dutch Apple Pie

This pie is baked in a brown grocery sack. It is so delicious.

Recipe by Barbara Caple

Read the full recipe after the video.
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Combine 1/2 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, and cinnamon. Pour over apples in crust. Sprinkle lemon juice on top.

  • Cut 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup flour, and 1/2 cup butter or margarine together, and top pie with the mixture.

  • Take two 15 inch pieces of parchment paper and enclose pie; fold edges up 3 times. Place on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour. Remove from oven, split parchment open and cool pie on wire rack. DO NOT open parchment covering while baking! Serve warm, or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 59.6g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 200.2mg. Full Nutrition
