Easy Sweet Potato Pie

Absolutely delicious! I have never made a sweet potato pie before but I wanted to make one for a special occasion. I expected to try several recipes to determine which one was best, but after the way this one turned out, there's no need to try anymore. I made it according to the recipe with two exceptions. (1) I agree with another reviewer that 3/8 cup of sugar must have been a misprint--never heard of 3/8 cup of anything. Eighth marks aren't even on my measuring cups. I decided to go with 3/4 cup of sugar. (2) I went to the beverage store for rum and they were closed, so I used 2 tsp. rum extract. Didn't know what in the world I would do with a bottle-minus-2-tablespoons of rum anyway. If you're not sure about the rum flavor, just leave it out because I know it would still be great. I may skip it next time. FYI, 2 cups of mashed sweet potatoes equals about 1 1/2 lbs. of raw sweet potatoes. If you have time, bake them rather than boiling or microwaving because the taste will be far superior. I too had slightly too much filling for the regular 9-inch pie crust, but not enough for a deep-dish. If you like sweet potato pie you will love this one. UPDATE: Made again with minor changes. Reduced rum extract to 1 tsp. and increased cinnamon and nutmeg to 1 1/2 tsp. This time I would have given it more than 5 stars if possible.