Easy Sweet Potato Pie

4.6
73 Ratings
This is my family's favorite around the holidays. The rum and butter give the pie a rich flavor.

Recipe by irenedee

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
8
  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Into food processor, put sweet potatoes, evaporated milk, sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, rum, eggs and butter or margarine. Blend until smooth. Pour into pie shell.

  • Bake for 10 minutes in preheated oven. Reduce heat to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Bake for about 50 minutes more, or until the filling is firm.

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 73.2mg; sodium 380.4mg. Full Nutrition
