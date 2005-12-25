Margaret's Southern Chocolate Pie
A rich, creamy chocolate pie reminiscent of old-fashioned Southern home cookin'!
I actually made a double recipe of this pie using Splenda instead of sugar and even the meringue turned out great. I think my Dad ate the pie in less than one day and then wanted the recipe. One thing I learned (and maybe it's just the case with Splenda substituted) is that using a nonstick skillet is much better than a saucepan. Even with me constantly stirring, it scorched on two different pans and then did great when I finally moved to the nonstick pan. One note: If you are subbing Splenda for sugar, you may wish to reduce the Splenda amount slightly from what is called for in sugar quantity - Splenda tends to turn out a little sweeter than sugar. Great recipe - Thanks!Read More
I tried out this recipe with no modifications. When I cooked the pie filling in a saucepan, I stirred constantly, cooked it on a medium-low flame and achieved a beautiful non-lumpy mixture. I had no problems with the meringue (although 6TB sugar is way way too sweet, 3 or 4 will be much better). The problem is, the pie never set. It baked about 20 or 25 min at 325 and even though I knew it was still liquid, the meringue was clearly done. The pie filling itself is way too sweet, even for my sweet tooth. Honestly, just too much sugar. I'm not going to give up on it though. Next time, I'm going to 1) cut back on the sugar both on the meringue and the pie filling and 2) use cornstarch to thicken the filling.Read More
This recipe is perfect the way it is! First attempt, I followed other's advice and used 1/3 cup cocoa and omitted the extra 1/3 cup sugar. The pie tasted allright, but had lots of cocoa lumps and wasn't really presentable. Second time around I made it according to original recipe and also sifted all dry ingredients - not only was it beautiful, it was delicious (and we didn't think it was overly sweet like others did)! SO, my advice is to stick with the recipe as is!! (only thing different I did use Emeril's recipe for meringue).
Bullseye! This is a fantastic recipe. The chocolate and sweetness are perfectly balanced. Lumps have always been a major problem with my chocolate pies. Some tips I used to avoid unsightly lumpiness (which is inevitable with recipes like this) was to sift the dry ingredients together, stir the liquid mixture constantly and then strain out smaller lumps as it begins to thicken on the stove. The egg proteins will cause some lumps as they cook -- and espcially as you scrape the bottom of the sauce pan with the flat bottom spoon. Fortunately, they smooth right out after adding the butter with a little help from the handheld mixer. My end result was a perfectly firm, but creamy smooth texture and a delicious flavor. Thanks for submitting this recipe. Reminds me of Mom's chocolate pie.
Whoever gives this pie less than 5 stars has made a mistake in preparing the pie. The texture is creamy and it is not too sweet. I have been searching for years for a recipe that would rival my mothers'cooks recipe and I have finally found it. The only exception is that Mom's cook used REAL whipped cream (not sweetened with any sugar) instead of meringue.OUTSTANDING. Also,be prepared to sit or stand awhile and stir the filling on the stove while it thickens up. Towards the end you might want to have a whisk handy to avoid any lumps.THIS IS A TRUE SOUTHERN RECIPE.
A very sinfully delicious pie.. Hint: The longer you cook the filling, the thicker and fudgier it will be.
Very good and extremely easy! I like the meringue topping, but my kids prefer a whipped topping. Beat 1 c. heavy cream until soft peaks form then add 1/4-1/2 c. confectioners' sugar and vanilla if you like - top with this and it is a sweeter treat - great with coffee :)
This was exactly what I was looking for and the whole family said to not change a thing about what I'd done. So, what did I do? Per many other reviews saying it was too sweet, I reduced the sugar to 3/4 of a cup. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla extract. I cooked the filling on 4 (on a 1 to 8 dial) for exactly seven minutes, stirring constantly with a flathead wooden spoon, scraping the bottom where the filling wants to thicken up. Then, to fight these lumps from the bottom, when I pulled it from the heat, I used a wire whisk to stir in the butter which I had set out before I began so it would get soft. With the wire whisk I was able to create a completely consistent filling. I poured the filling in into my crust which I had cooked for ten minutes in the 325 degree oven. Then, and this is a time the original recipe doesn't give since it uses visual cues to judge, I cooked the pie for exactly 24 minutes also at 325 degrees. I cooked it with just the chocolate filling because I prefer whipped cream to meringue. Then I cooled it in the refrigerator over night. It had a perfect texture and a mild chocolate flavor that went great with the crispy flour crust and the sweet whipped cream. My mother, father and brother all talked about how great it was.
This is the best chocolate pie recipe! I have been making the same chocolate pie recipe for over 10 years and this one tops it. This is now the staple for my pies. You can't go wrong with this recipe-its so easy to follow and turned out perfect with no lumping. Thanks for sharing this one Becky.
I've made this pie several times just in the last two weeks and it's absolutely perfect. The best chocolate flavor, almost a light fudge flavor. I skipped the meringue topping the last time and did cool whip. Highly recommend this one!!!!
This recipe tasted fine, but my meringue was a total disaster! Everything that could possibly have gone wrong did - it shrank horribly, it was so wet underneath that it slid all over the chocolate filling, and it beaded up on top more than I've ever seen. I'll attribute part of this to lack of experience with meringues on my part, but I've also got to place a little blame on the vagueness of this recipe. When I later read the allrecipes.com article on making the perfect meringue, I learned about all sorts of meringue do-nots - and that I had done them all! Unless you're already a meringue-baking expert, you should probably save this recipe until you are.
Success! I bought a new KitchenAid stand mixer and couldn't wait to make something in it. I decided to try a chocolate pie (something I have never made before). The pie was fantastic and the meringue (thanks to my new mixer) was beautiful and tasted great! I do agree w/another reviewer to read the basics to making meringue. I had never made it before either, and that information was helpful. Anyway...great pie! I will definitely make it again. :)
I have made this twice now,the second time I added a teaspoon of vanilla flavoring which enhanced the chocolate flavor.Either way,it's delicious.
I tried stirring with a wooden spoon but that didn't seem to work at all. I switched to a flat silicone wisk and that worked beautifully. It took about 5 min. for it to cook and thicken. Next time I will let the pie sit in the fridge for a hour or more before adding the meringue, so that it firms up a bit. I've used my grandmother's recipe forever, and this beats it! It is fabulous!
I've made this pie numerous times for many occasions and family gatherings and have received nothing but fantastic reviews. I have always followed the original recipe, and have always used a mixer when I add the butter and my filling has never been lumpy. As for the filling setting, never a problem, I've never had a problem with it scorching either. It's a fantastic recipe! Noone has ever asked me for the recipe, just the pies!!! If I see someone somewhere they will ask me where their pie is, I guess everyone I know just likes to eat, not bake. Thanks for such a great recipe!
I did not care for this pie.
Excellent filling! I didn't use the meringue recipe, but the chocolate filling was awesome! Easy to make too!
I've made pudding this way all my life, and I'm 74. A long time ago, I found it easier if you use a double boiler. Or, be patient, turn that burner down. If your are scorching you have your burner too hot. The double boiler saves a lot of frustration.
I was looking for a chocolate pie that didn't use cool whip or pudding and this was great. My butter (???) oozed out of the filling though and just sat around the edges of the crust. It was yummy anyway!
This was really great!! It was the first pie that I had ever made from scratch, and it turned out perfect. It had that old school chocolate pie taste that I had been longing for. Great recipe!!
This pie was absolutely amazing. I didn't have evaporated milk, so I used half and half instead, and it still turned out delicious. I had to cook it longer than 10 minutes though.
This recipe is absolutely delicious and very easy to make. The pie is perfect and firm.
This pie is absolutely delicious! I love how it uses inexpensive ingredients that I already have in my pantry. The chocolate taste is just right, not too sweet and not too bitter either. Everyone who tasted this pie raved about it! I did not prepare the meringue topping, just topped it with whipped cream instead. Highly recommend!
MONDO-BEYONDO-MEGA GOOD!!!!! This is the only chocolate pie we'll ever do again!!!!!! We doubled the recipe, added a couple extra tablespoons of coco powder. During the cooking, it goes from thin liquid to gelatinous mess is a flash! YIKES! But, based on other reviewers (THANK YOU!) we didn't panic because we knew we could thin it out with the addition of the butter and a little blending with the immersion blender. Once we did that it was a masterpiece! The taste of this pie is AMAZING! So fudgy and chocolately! Thank you so much for this recipe, it's awesome!!!!!!!
This is an excellent pie recipe.Everything is on-hand and can be made in a snap.I did add 2T choco chips but probably wasn't necessary.I would definitly add 1t vanilla when you add the butter though.Very good!
Chocolate pie has always been my kryptonite, until I found this recipe. Now my chocolate pies come out as good as my grandma's use to. I've never been happier with a recipe. This is one I will keep forever.
Best chocolate pie I've ever made! I only used 3/4 cup of sugar as someone suggested....1 added 1 Tbl spoon of marshallow cream to the meringue which I was taught by a lady at Church. This is a keeper!!
This was an excellent chocolate pie! Very good flavor and didn't run when cut! I did modify it just a little. I added a tsp of vanilla, I used two extra tbls of cocoa and I melted 1oz of unsweetened chocolate when I added the butter (I used 2 tsp of butter instead of 3 tsp of marg which gave the flavor more depth). I baked the pie late last night and by this morning I noticed that 1/2 of the pie was already eaten, but then we are chocoholics! You can't go wrong with this recipe!
Fantastic recipe!! My family raved about it. I, however, am the only one in my family that likes meringue so I used Dream Whip on top. It is very rich and creamy and I will never use another recipe again. Thanks Becky!!
Excellent chocolate pie recipe. I added a few chocolate chips to mixture while hot after it thickens. While pie crust is hot, sprinkle more chocolate chips onto crust, let melt in oven a few minutes, and brush around the whole crust. Instead of egg white topping, we used whipped cream. Decadent!!!
This is not a recipe for first-time bakers. If you have never made meringue before, then take some time to look up tips (for example the glass bowl is a must). Also, if you have never made a chocolate cake before then note that you should mix your dry ingredients first, stir constantly, and be patient with the mixture getting thick. As someone who has never made chocolate pie before I found the recipe a bit vague. My first pie did not set because I didn't allow the chocolate mixture to thicken enough, but the second one was good.
Medium heat for 15 minutes is far too long and hot and made it too fudgy. next time i will change that part of it.
PHENOMENAL. My husband loves his mom's version, but I made this one for his birthday and it blew hers away ;-).
very good with a nice consistency. Followed the recipe as written. I agree with some reviewers who suggested that filling might be a little skimpy so next time I will either prepare double or 1 1/2 times recipe.
Excellent Thanksgiving treat! The only change I made was to use Splenda Blend instead of sugar, following the conversion chart on the Splenda bag for amount to equal 1 1/3 cup regular sugar. Well, I also went the Cool Whip route instead of meringue based on preference of my "audience," but the chocolate base of this recipe is fantastic. My only qualm was that the recipe gives no indication of time needed to thicken the chocolate mix or bake. I estimated that it took 6-7 minutes for the chocolate to thicken, and I didn't bake for more than 15 minutes (had no meringue to brown so no real visual cue for when it was done). Another reviewer had an excellent tip, to use a handmixer to mix in the butter and really smooth out the chocolate.
I think I will be making this without the egg yolks in it not really necessary with the flour to thicken and that would cut down on the fat content..I also like to use powdered whites they hold up better than real ones, and you don't have "sweat" like the real ones do sometimes
Just as good as my Aunt Mary's! Gloria, one person, in their picture, decided to use marshmallows, instead of meringue. See the five other pictures. :)
Perhaps it was my mistake on the merengue, but the pie seemed overly sweet and the texture wasn't meltable in the mouth. It was fun to make though. Not a big hit at the T-giving dinner.
I have been using this receipt for several years, but I have learned a few tricks and I'll share them with the other viewers. First of all, I use Ghirardelli unsweetened cocoa and I use salted butter to compliment the sweet. Next, once I have sifted the flour and the cocoa, I also mix in the sugar prior to putting the mixture in the pot that I will prepare the custard in. My secret for NEVER having lumpy or scorched custard is, I always use a double boiler to prepare my custard filling. This method will result in a velvety smooth custard. A small tip on preparing great meringue, is to use the largest bowl you have to whip the whites and use a hand mixer when preparing the meringue. Also, make sure that your egg whites are room temperature and add the sugar in small amounts once your meringue starts to rise and then add cream of tartar as needed.
This pie is rich and wonderful. I have made it a few times now and it is my husbands favorite. My tip would be to cook the filling until it is like thick pudding - that is the way I like it. My husband likes it cooled in the fridge overnight.
Wonderful, made this for company this past Sunday it was a hit. Tasted like what mom use to make. I will make this again. Thank you Becky for the great recipe...
This is how a good ole chocolate pie should taste like. Nice and thick, so when it's cut it won't run. The flavor was awesome and it was so simple to make. Yummo!!
EXCELLENT Pie I did read the reviews before I made the pie and made a few changes. I used only 1 Cup of sugar and 1/3 cup of cocoa powder so it was a little more chocolate taste. My husband loved it and next time I'll have to make a double recipe. Thanks for the great pie recipe
This was my first chocolate pie. I thought it was very easy to prepare. I cooked the filling till it was almost like frosting. The sweetness was perfect, however I would cook the filling a little less then I did unless you like it more like fudge. I used whipped cream instead of Meringue, but that's just me.
Great pie. I've been trying to find a recipe like my mother-in-law's thick fudgy chocolate pies. This one is GREAT. Beautiful pie.
This was a great pie. Excellent chocolate flavor. Rich and chocolately. I will make this again. This was pudding like rather than fudgey. We loved this! I used 4 eggs, since I had that many to use for the meringue. Thanks for this wonderful recipe. My husband even asked me to make this for the holiday table. It's a winner in my book!
I was sorry I made this. Make this pie on July 4th and everyone remarked that this pie was way tooo sweet. I think one needs to cut back on the sugar. Maybe 1 cup of sugar instead of 1 1/3?? I think 6 T of sugar in the maringue is a lot. I put in 5 T sugar and still thought it was too sweet.
Wonderfully yummy pie. Rich rich flavor. Small pieces are best! The only thing I did wrong was to not mix my flour, sugar and cocoa well enough before adding my egg mixture. Was a tad lumpy. Corrected it on my next one. A real winner. Simple easy and delicious!
The best chocolate pie I ever had. Thank you Becky.
I made this for Christmas. My meringue shrank quite a bit. You should perhaps make the meringue before the filling is done.. The filling was delicious, but perhaps I didn't cook it long enough, because it was not as firm as I would have preferred. Delicious flavors, but not great set up. It could be my lack of experience though.
awsome pie!!!!
Great Recipe! I followed almost exactly and it came out perfectly. The only change I made was I used 1/4 tsp of cream of tartar( I am in a really humid region). I will make this again and again.
I've made this wonderful pie many times and it's fantastic! I make it exactly like the recipe says, but somehow I usually end up forgetting to add the butter after the filling has cooked but it comes out perfect every time, with and without the butter. LOVE IT!
awesome!!
I made this for Thanksgiving and it received rave reviews!
This was very good but WAY too sweet. I left out the butter and added a square of semisweet chocolate. Next time, I will reduce the sugar in the filling to 1 cup. But overall, really good!
By far the best chocolate pie I have ever tasted! Course you have to let it cool off before cutting...LOL I couldn't! If your making a deep dish you need to add more ingredients. Well worth making and will time after time.
i made this pie w/o the mirangue. very good. but the already baked pie crust might be a bad idea b/c it got a little too brown. add more cocoa use less sugar. however we ate it warm w/ peanutbutter and whipped cream....yum!
The texture was horrible. It was like thick frosting similar to fudge...but not fudge! The flavor wasn't bad, but I just couldn't handle the texture and neither could my guests. I followed the recipe exactly. Maybe it would have been better to fold in whipped topping to lighten the texture.
I've been looking for the *perfect* chocolate pie forever and this wasn't quite it. I think, though, with a reduction of the sugar it might be. I followed the recipe exactly as written. The custard was thick and creamy, just the way I like it, but it was wayyyy too sweet. I would definitely reduce the amount of sugar next time. I do think it is a matter of personal preference though as I like a more dark chocolate flavor as opposed to milk chocolate. I'll try it with a cup of sugar only next time.
I am a baker as in that is my profession. This pie was way too sweet. You could use half the amount of sugar and it would be much better. It is strange in texture. It is like a thick hershey syrup. If I make this again, I will half to make a few revisions.
This was WAY too sweet. I couldn't even finish my first piece. I agree with other reviewers, cut the sugar back and it would be a lot better.
The pie is really easy to make with ingredients already on hand. It is so fudgey tasting and certainly recommend this. I have never had meringue turn out so we used Lite Cool Whip instead.
This is the best chocolate pie ever
Best.Chocolate.Pie.Ever. Wow. I've never written a review even though I've been an Allrecipes member for years and years. This pie is that good! My 11 year old son wanted a chocolate pie for Thanksgiving. I didn't have time to make it for Thursday dinner, so we made it together Saturday afternoon to have for Sunday dessert. I'm so glad we made it together! Here is exactly what we did: 1) Doubled the recipe b/c we didn't do the meringue. 2) All ingredients as stated. We used 1/2 regular, 1/2 dark chocolate cocoa powder b/c my son wanted them mixed! Added 1 tsp vanilla with the butter. 3) Cooked on stove top so it was nice and thick on a wooden spoon, probably almost exactly 15 minutes as the recipe states. Strained entire mix to remove lumps. 4) Licked the bowl clean! 5) Baked at 325 for 24 minutes (as someone else mentioned) in a store-bought Oreo cookie crust, let cool on top of stove then covered and put in fridge overnight. 6) Topped with Cool Whip! The texture was a very thick pudding that held together very well. My husband, who rarely shows excitement when served sweets, had a twinkle in his eye after the first bite. SUCCESS! This will be THE chocolate pie I make going forward. Great experience from start to finish! Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe!
I have not tried this recipe because I know how good it is. This is the way my mother always made chocolate pie. It is absolutely my most favorite pie.
This pie was awesome! I will definitely be making this one again.
This is first time I tried making this pie. It turned out awesome!!! I made it with granulated splenda and it was just perfect. I used just the same amount of splenda as the sugar required in the original recipe. I increased a amount of cream of tartar to 3/4 teaspoon and it turned out good. EASY & AWESOME!!! Will make more...
My husband said this was a "sticky" chocolate pie. He must prefer a pudding like chocolate pie. If that is what your looking for, this is not the recipe. This recipe is very rich and fudge like. With that said I gave it a 3 because my kids loved it. If your looking for rich and fudge like, here it is. This was very easy to make. I took the other reviewers advice and added a couple extra teaspoons of cocoa.
Made this recipe for Thanksgiving. It was a hit. I will made it from now on.
This was ok but not the best. The texture was great but the flavor wasnt choclatey enough for me although my husband and 5 year old daughter loved it. I'll mess with it some more.
This is a great recipe but I doubled the cocoa, added a heaping tablespoon flour and 1 cup water since it was too sweet for my taste. Also a pinch of salt increased the flavor. With these changes it made 2 pies (not deep dish)and was outstanding!
This pie was good and easy to make. We found it a little too sweet. I think next time i will cut out 1/3 of the sugar. Definately a keeper though!
I haven't tried this but was reading the recipe and reviews. The recipe is just like the one I always use. The problem with lumps will be resolved if you mix the sugar, flour and cocoa well then add the milk. I cook that mixture until it boils and then add a little of the hot mixture to the egg yolks stirring well to "temper the yolks" Do this a couple of times, then add the yolk mixture to the pudding mixture in the pan. Let boil for a few more minutes and then remove from the stove, add butter, stir well and cool before adding to pie shell. I always add 2 tsp of vanilla with the butter. Great pie.
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum!! This is delicious. I used about 1/3 cup cocoa and only approx 1 cup sugar, per some previous review suggestions. I also didn't have any evaporated milk, so I just used about 10 oz of 1% milk instead. It worked out great! I just kept cooking and stirring until it was very thick and fudge-like. Wonderful chocolate pie!
This pie was fantastic. I actually doubled the recipe and I accidentally used egg whites in the recipe and it still turned out wonderfully. I did not use the recipe for merangue and did bake the pie for about 30 mins. I will certainly make this again! Thanks for such a great recipe.
I used 1 cup of whipping cream instead of the evaporated milk and it came out with a pleasing goey-fudge texture. Is that how its supposed to be? It tastes a little like a "hot cocoa fudge". I made the pie with the meringue and put it in the fridge over night, DONT do this! The meringue shrinks and turns syrupy.. Either eat it the day you make it or make the pie and then the meringue on the day you eat it. Overall this is a great tasting pie, very unique!
Excellent! I even made a batch of the filling to fill my cream puffs, delish.
This recipe is woefully incomplete. I believe a step is missing, because the merengue browned WAY before the filling was set. It also doesn't say how long it's supposed to cool or whether it's supposed to be chilled.
thank you i serched everywhere for this type chocolate pie recipe
Perfect....YUM...
I really liked this. The filling was a little sweet IMO, but all in all a great recipe and easy, too. I thought it "finally" set once it hit the fridge overnight, and was even thicker on day two (small household), but I didn't think it was thick enough after being made and cooled on a wire rack. It's a plan ahead deal. I have always LOVED chocolate pie and this was my first attempt at making it. I would use this recipe again and would also still continue to try others. Thanks so much for sharing!
Very good chocolate pie.
It was just OK. I made it since I had all of the ingredients on hand and wanted something sweet. It set nicely. There are just too many other desserts to try anew rather than repeating this one.
My family LOVES this recipe. My 2 yr old tries to claim the whole thing as his own! Thank you for sharing it.
For a chocolate connoisseur, this recipe is too sweet and sugary. While my chocolate came out smooth, it reeked of sugar. I was only able to purchase hershey's unsweeted chocolate, which contributed to the sweetness. I hope to try this recipe again, but with Belgian dark chocolate, less sugar, and a layer of peanut butter.
This pie was awesome. My mom has traditionally made chocolate pies every year at Christmas. This year, I made the pies, and I used this recipe. After tasting it, my mom asked me for the recipe! Great recipe--thank you!
This recipe was great! It turned out more like a brownie pie than a creamy chocolate pie but no one complained. I'm glad I reduced the sugar to one cup or else it would have been too rich. I wrote this recipe out on a recipe card because I'm definately making it again.
Excellent recipe and very much like the one my mother used to make! The only change I made in this recipe is I cooked the filling in the oven rather than in a saucepan and it turned out beautifully.
I generally *love* sweet things...but this pie was way too sweet and way too rich. My boyfriend agreed and said that it reminded him of fudge.
This pie is so good the only thing I changed was I added I tsp of vanilla and used whip topping and a store bought crust wow so good thank you I will make this often
I used Splenda and shouldn't have. Chocolate pie is supposed to be sweet and would have been with real sugar! I added some chocolate chips for flavor, reduced the egg yolk to 2 and my husband liked it, but next time I'll sacrifice the calories for flavor!
I consider myself to be a pretty good cook and have made numerous recipes from this site and others but, this pie was horrible! The consistency was far from velvet and the flavor was not good. In my opinion, if you're looking for an easy chocolate pie stick with the good old-fashioned pudding pie.
Excellent recipe! My boyfriend was always talking about how his grandmother made this amazing chocolate meringue pie, but he didn't have a recipe. He missed it, so I found this one, and he loved it! He even helped me make it, and he felt very accomplished. Thanks for a great recipe with easy to follow instructions.
Excellent recipe if you have a sweet tooth like I do. Gets a lot of dishes dirty but it's worth it!!
I always had a problem with chocolate pies being too runny and not setting up well. This one turns out perfect every time. Simple and traditional. Thanks!
Finally found a good chocolate pie recipie. My family loved it. I did not change a thing! I feel sure I will make it quite often because my grandson always asks for it.
OMG!!! I replaced whipped cream for meringue
I made this pie twice with a day in between. The first time it didn't set at all and the butter separated. The second time it kind of set, but not really, after cooking it longer but the butter still separated and it didn't taste good.
