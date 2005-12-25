Margaret's Southern Chocolate Pie

This was exactly what I was looking for and the whole family said to not change a thing about what I'd done. So, what did I do? Per many other reviews saying it was too sweet, I reduced the sugar to 3/4 of a cup. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla extract. I cooked the filling on 4 (on a 1 to 8 dial) for exactly seven minutes, stirring constantly with a flathead wooden spoon, scraping the bottom where the filling wants to thicken up. Then, to fight these lumps from the bottom, when I pulled it from the heat, I used a wire whisk to stir in the butter which I had set out before I began so it would get soft. With the wire whisk I was able to create a completely consistent filling. I poured the filling in into my crust which I had cooked for ten minutes in the 325 degree oven. Then, and this is a time the original recipe doesn't give since it uses visual cues to judge, I cooked the pie for exactly 24 minutes also at 325 degrees. I cooked it with just the chocolate filling because I prefer whipped cream to meringue. Then I cooled it in the refrigerator over night. It had a perfect texture and a mild chocolate flavor that went great with the crispy flour crust and the sweet whipped cream. My mother, father and brother all talked about how great it was.