English Pie Crusts

This is the EASIEST way to make a quick two-crust pie crust! Forget measurements and pastry blenders! Whatever amount of flour you need, you then take HALF that amount for your lard and margarine. Motto "Half as much fat as flour." Do as the English do and use half lard and half margarine for the shortening.
I have made my pie crust this way for years, except my formula was also half as much water as shortening. If it's too "wet" you can always add a little more flour. Too dry, add more water. I also add just a pinch of salt mixed in with the flour. Have always gotten compliments for my pie crusts. Grandma used to use lard, but I've always just used white shortening. Also, I never chill it.
I have made my pie crust this way for years, except my formula was also half as much water as shortening. If it's too "wet" you can always add a little more flour. Too dry, add more water. I also add just a pinch of salt mixed in with the flour. Have always gotten compliments for my pie crusts. Grandma used to use lard, but I've always just used white shortening. Also, I never chill it.
I used half lard & half butter - it came out flaky, tender and yummy. It was a little difficult to work with, but I think that is my peoblem with pie crust in general, and not necessarily the recipe. I would definately make it again!!!
This has always been my "Idiot Proof" pie crust recipe that I originally got out of a Peg Bracken book and also from a magazine where it was called Grama Rose's pie crust. My version has always been 1/2 as much water as lard/shortening/butter combo,and 1/2 as much lard/shortening/butter combo as flour. Could it be any easier? Easy to roll out and can be chilled or frozen. Used and approved by Sue in Kanada.
I was in a hurry when I made this, and I halved it. I also did not pay attention to the directions and in my infinite wisdom decided to put it in the food processor. My suggestion would be to not do those things. I ended up adding flour bc I messed it up so much, which ended up with a really flaky and floury crust I could only press into my quiche pan. It worked okay, and no one but me knew I messed it up, but take note and try not to do what I did. I'm definitely not marking this recipe down for my mistakes, but I'll try it again--as directed--to see what I think then. Thanks for the recipe!
i was going to reserve judgement until after i ate this but this was the worst pie crust mess i ever had...and that was without adding the water. way too much shortening. i had to add at least another cup of flour and then doctor it up so ended up with twice as much (hopefully salvageable) pie crust than i needed
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.