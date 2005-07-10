English Pie Crusts

4
12 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This is the EASIEST way to make a quick two-crust pie crust! Forget measurements and pastry blenders! Whatever amount of flour you need, you then take HALF that amount for your lard and margarine. Motto "Half as much fat as flour." Do as the English do and use half lard and half margarine for the shortening.

Recipe by Zoe

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pie crusts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut the shortening into cubes, and toss into flour. Take your hands and crumble it up into a fine, pebbly, grainy sort of dough.

    Advertisement

  • Add water, enough to make a soft dough. Form into a ball, and chill for about an hour.

  • When chilled, knead it a couple of times on a floured surface. Roll it out, and proceed to fill with your choice of pie fillings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 0.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022