Chocolaty Peanutty Pie
This dessert is sure to please your taste buds.
This dessert is sure to please your taste buds.
This recipe is absolutely delicious and so easy to prepare. Everyone loved it and I was asked for the recipe many times over.Read More
This was only ok. I found the crust too peanutty and there wasn't enough sweetness to counteract it. It has a very mild flavor that isn't really worth the effort of this pie. Peanut Butter Pie I is much better.Read More
This recipe is absolutely delicious and so easy to prepare. Everyone loved it and I was asked for the recipe many times over.
This was sooo good. Made in a 9x13 cake pan and it was great. Brought this to a company "food day" and it was gobbled up! I made a couple of adjustments...added more peanut butter to cream cheese and more surgar. I just 'taste tested' until I got the flavor I wanted. I also used real whipping cream instead of the frozen and it turned out great. Thanks for the recipe.
My husband gobbled this right up. I may try using peanut butter in place of the butter in the crust next time to give it an even richer taste.
This was only ok. I found the crust too peanutty and there wasn't enough sweetness to counteract it. It has a very mild flavor that isn't really worth the effort of this pie. Peanut Butter Pie I is much better.
I used to make something similar to this but lost the recipe. This was the closest thing I could find, and I just made teh adjustments from what I could remember. I used Vanilla wafers instead of graham crackers, and inthe chocolate pudding layer, i added 1 tsp of rum extract. After the chocolate pudding layer, I slice bananas and layer them on the chocolate layer. Cover with Cool Whip, and chopped nuts, and it tasted just like a hot fudge, peanut buster parfait with bananas...yummmmmmmmmmy!
Yummy Yum! Made this for a Weekend Family Get together. I only changed a few things to tweak the recipe to my needs. I used chopped walnuts instead of peanuts. I used Margarine becuase that's all I had on hand. I kicked the milk up to 1% from skim. And I didn't sprinkle the top with nuts due to health reason and I can't have to many nuts. So I just put on extra grated chocolate on top. Excellent dessert. You won't be sorry you made it!
Mmmmmmmmm Everyone loved it! Very rich! Be ready to cheat on those diets :P
Very easy and good!
I know this recipe by drumstick torte and I lost the recipe and I am so glad that I found it again. This recipe is awesome. I have made this plenty of times and each time it was a hit. My family loves it.
I first made this dessert to take to a covered dish lunch at my church. It was gone in a flash. The second time was for my 10 year-old son's birthday. He asked for it instead of a traditional cake. It was really delicious!
This pie was fantastic! My family loved it! Wow!
Oh my! This is heaven in a pie shell! This is the best pudding pie I have ever tasted. It's absolutely perfect. Next time I will have to make two because my family of five gobbled this one up in mere minutes. Thank you SO much for this recipe.
I made this for my husband before we were married, and I later found out that he ate the entire pie in one sitting because he didn't want to share it with his brother! Now we eat it together... and I make extras for family and company!
I made this for a friend's birthday and it was absolutely delicious! Definitely something I will make again... maybe even tonight!
This recipe is ok. I think the crust needs something. Maybe some sugar?? Probably won't make again (I have another recipe I like better). Thanks!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections