Chocolaty Peanutty Pie

This dessert is sure to please your taste buds.

By Maureen Worman

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together graham cracker crumbs, chopped peanuts, and melted butter or margarine. Press into the bottom of a 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool.

  • Mix together cream cheese, peanut butter, and confectioners' sugar until creamy. Fold in half of the nondairy whipped topping.

  • In another bowl, combine pudding mixes with the skim milk.

  • Spread the peanut butter mixture over the cooled crust. Spoon pudding over peanut butter layer, and spread remainder of the cool whip over pudding. Sprinkle with cocktail peanuts, and grated chocolate. Refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
886 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 82.9g; fat 57.3g; cholesterol 62.8mg; sodium 778.9mg. Full Nutrition
