No Bake Peanut Butter Pie

2292 Ratings
  • 5 1915
  • 4 291
  • 3 58
  • 2 17
  • 1 11

Creamy and delicious--melts in your mouth. This pie is a real crowd-pleaser and it can be made with reduced-fat ingredients.

By MEGAN5

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 9-inch pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat together cream cheese and confectioners' sugar. Mix in peanut butter and milk. Beat until smooth. Fold in whipped topping.

  • Spoon into two 9 inch graham cracker pie shells; cover, and freeze until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 16.6mg; sodium 299.4mg. Full Nutrition
