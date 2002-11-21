No Bake Peanut Butter Pie
Creamy and delicious--melts in your mouth. This pie is a real crowd-pleaser and it can be made with reduced-fat ingredients.
This pie is fantastic! I halved the recipe to make only one 9-inch pie, but kept some ingredients the same. I added one 8 oz. cream cheese, one cup of powdered sugar, one cup of peanut butter and one container of cool whip (the smaller one). I also added chopped Reese's Peanut Butter cups, both in the pie and sprinkled on top. It was very sweet and rich, I could only have a small piece, but enjoyed it very much! :) Thanks Megan.Read More
I brought this to a post-New Year's party where we were all on diets, so I subbed in light Cool Whip, light cream cheese and skim milk. The taste was awesome and we couldn't tell it was low fat!
Easy Dreamy Pie. Reminds me of a frozen Peanut Butter Cup. I used non fat milk, fat free cool whip, and low fat cream cheese. This pie is plush!
This pie is the best. I have a family of peanut butter addicts and this is a necessity for us. I however put in the fridge to set up rather than the freezer. I don't change anything else. If you are a peanut butter fan, this is the recipe for you. It is also good if you want to bake a regular pie crust.
If you want a "refrigerator" pie instead of a "frozen" pie simply eliminate the 1 c. milk. An Oreo crust is the best - and topped with crushed Oreos it becomes Dirt Pie!
Yum! This was a fantastic and easy recipe. Used a chocolate crust, low fat whipped topping, Neufachtel cheese, regular PB and WOW!! It tasted rich and creamy. Will make this again and again and again!! Thanks!
FABULOUS! If you love peanut butter like me you'll LOVEEEEEEEEE this, i couldn't wait for it to freeze, I sneaked some of the soft stuff and it's soooooooo good! I made it with lite cool whip, reduced fat peanut butter (only 2/3 of the amount called for as well to cut down on the fat), skim milk and fat free cream cheese! PHENOMENAL! Warning: only if you love peanut butter though!
I don't like cool whip and wasn't sure how homemade whipped cream would work in this recipe but it was perfect. I whipped two cups heavy cream with 3/4 cup confectioners sugar and a teas. vanilla extract.(the key to perfect whipped cream is to put your bowl and beaters in the freezer before using so they are very cold)I Didn't add any additional sugar to the recipe and it was plenty sweet. I reserved some of the whipped cream for a garnish. I didnt measure the cream just mixed it in until I was happy with the consistency. So many possible variations. I used an oreo crust layered with chocolate sauce. Added crushed PB cups into the mix and sprinkled some on top before freezing. Delicious!
Super easy. Kids and adults loved it. Used an additional 1/4 c. peanut butter
Great recipe - myself and my family love it!! (I think it's much better than the Kraft Peanut Butter Cup Pie recipe!) Overall, it looks great, tastes wonderful, and is easy to make! I just have two recommendations: 1) If you really like peanut butter or Reeses, use more (1.5 to 2 cups) peanut butter than the recipe calls for. 2) A chocolate crust on this pie makes it soooo much better!! Microwave 1 Hershey bar and 1.5 cups of Cool Whip, then pour it over the top of the (frozen) pie. If you want to make it look a little fancy, microwave 1/4 a cup of peanut butter and drizzle over the melted chocolate. Also, one tip - the cream cheese is doesn't mix in very quickly (it gets kind of lumpy). Beating the mixture with an electric mixer should do the trick. Just make sure the mix looks smooth/completely mixed together - it's worth the extra time!!
I have been making a recipe very similar to this for years. One thing different that adds immensely to it is to pour Reese's Shell over the crust before adding the filling. You pour just enough to moderately coat the bottom and sides. Use a spoon to push it up the sides until all is completely covered. Then you put the coated crust into the freezer for about 10 minutes or until it's hard. This will make your pie taste just like a Reese's Peanut Butter cup.
Instead of making two pies, I bought the "2 Extra Servings" size graham crust and the filling fit perfectly! My husband and teenage son both loved this. It is a little hard to cut when frozen solid, though.
About as easy as an elegant, "wow" dessert can get! Cut the recipe in half to make only one pie. I made an Oreo crust for this one, using 1-1/2 cups Oreo crumbs and 2 Tb melted butter. Used low fat whipped topping and 1 cup Splenda (as no matter what it says on the package, I find that it takes more Splenda to equal the required amount of sugar.) Still, it was not overly sweet. Diced up Reese's Peanut Butter cups and sprinkled on the crust before adding filling, then garnished the top with PB Cup quarters, standing up, which dressed up the presentation of this deceptively easy dessert, making it look "gourmet." The slightly salty counterpoint of the PB Cups was the perfect foil for the sweet filling. I was going to make hot fudge to serve with it, but because of the excellent flavor and texture, this pie can easily stand on its own, without any embellishment. It set up very firmly in about 2-1/2 hours. Easier cutting if you let it stand for 10 minutes out of the freezer. Be sure to set an alarm so you don't overthaw it. A++
AWESOME! Make sure that you beat the ingredients for about 3-4 minutes which makes it really fluffy and then stir in the whipped cream. I made this into 1 large deep dish pie and it was perfect and nice and high. I topped it with 1/2 cup of peanuts and then drizzled chocolate over the top and froze it. Take out of the freezer at least 1/2 hour before serving. When I served it, I drizzled chocolate on the plate and placed the pie on top of it. It was beautiful to look at and sinful eating it. Great find and easy.
Delicious! I am very health conscious so always try to look for ways to reduce calories and fat. I used fat free cream cheese, skim milk, fat free whipped topping, reduced fat peanut butter and 1/2 Splenda 1/2 sugar. Also used an Oreo crust and crushed low carb peanut butter cups on top with sugar free chocolate syrup. Next time I will cut down on the sugar and maybe use all Splenda. No one thought it was low fat at all!! Everyone loved it and agreed it tasted great just the way I made it. I feel good knowing I made something that tastes amazing plus I saved lots of calories. I will DEFINITELY be making this one again. Only 6 Weight Watchers points for 1/8 of the pie if made this way...believe me it's worth it!
My husband and I love this recipe. I couldn't believe how easy it was to make and how great it turned out. I took the suggestions of the oreo pie crust, the 1/4 c. extra of peanut butter, the choc. sauce swirled on top, and garnishing w/peanut butter cups. This recipe has found a permanent home in our recipe box.
Very good-made it as one desert for Christmas and tweaked the recipe a bit. Added mini reeses pieces candies in it and Oreo cookie crumbs on top. Finished it off after slicing with some chocolate syrup! A sure fire hit at parties and very simple. Make sure it stays frozen while transporting otherwise it is hard to cut and loose.
I made this pie using a spring form pan with parchment paper on the bottom, instead of the standard pie pan. I followed the instruction as written except, I used crushed oreo's with 3tbs of melted butter for the pie crust, and some Nutella swirled into the peanut butter mix at the end. Outstanding flavor!!
i make this all the time now. i use an oreo crust, and i line the edge with halves reeses pb cups, and then drizzle melted choc chips over the top for decoration. always gets rave reviews. i do cut the milk in half.
This pie is fabulous!! Everyone that ate it just thought it was to die for. My husband thought it was from a bakery! It is very light and fluffy, not heavy at all. When preparing it, I did cut down on the milk to about 2/3 of a cup and I rounded the cup of peanut butter instead of flattening it off, just to give it a little more peanut butter flavor. I took other people's advice and smeared Smucker's ice cream fudge topping across the crust before filling it with filling. Then, I crumbled up Reeses peanut butter cups and srpinkled them on top!! DELICIOUS. Thanks for the great recipe.
This was by far one of the best desserts I've made! (And I make lots) The taste was so creamy and yummy! I had requests from the people I brought it over to - that I would make it again! Instead of using a store bought pie crust, I made mine own in a 9x12 pan with about 34 oreo cookies crumbled and about 3/4 cup blended together and pressed into bottom of pan, freezer for 5 mins, then mixture poured in and then back in freezer! So easy and worth the 5 stars!!!
Delicious! I've just moved and had to bring a dessert to a function, but had NO utensils to work with. This took me about five minutes to throw together. I halved the recipe to make only one pie. I used 1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter and really liked the added texture, but I think next time I'll use around 3/4 cup as the peanut butter flavor wasn't quite strong enough for me. I reserved 1 cup of whipped topping to spread over the top, then drizzled with melted chocolate. I'm not a huge fan of Cool Whip, but its flavor didn't dominate, and it contributed a really nice texture. YUM YUM YUM.
This recipe is wonderful! Everyone that has ever tried this when I make it has raved about it! I always get asked to make it for family events. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
I have never wrote a review on anything before but after making this recipe I had to. If anyone has ever had Ben and Jerry's "chubby hubby" ice cream they will LOVE this. I didnt have any graham cracker crust or oreo crust that the recipe calls for and desperate to try this recipe because I love peanut butter pie my husband suggested using pretzels. OMG! I took 1 1/2 cups crushed pretzels w/ 1/3 cup sugar and 6 T butter and pressed in bottom of pie pan then made original recipe and froze and then drizzled chocolate syrup on top. If I could rate this higher I would.
Awesome pie...without the milk. I wanted to do a refrigerated pie, not a frozen pie, so I just cut out the milk, and it was delicious! It won first prize at my boyfriend's work Thanksgiving party! I used about a package and a half of cream cheese, because I noticed other recipes called for more than 8 oz (and I like cream cheese), but I kept the rest of the recipe the same (minus the milk). Another review said it was too much PB, and some more people on here said too much sugar, but I thought it was perfect. I was cautious after reading the reviews about it being super sweet, so I started with only a cup of sugar and it wasn't sweet enough, 1 1/4 still wasn't sweet enough, 1 1/2 (like the recipe calls for) was perfect. Same with the PB, I started with 3/4 cup, and it wasn't enough, it was too whip creamy. 1 cup is perfect. I highly recommend this pie, the refrigerated version is very good, especially with peanut butter cups added. It was very very good, I would make it again and again!
Chose to make one of the pies in a vanilla wafer crust, which won unanimously. After years of trying to make a peanut butter pie that is not too sweet or not too runny or not sooo rich, this recipe is it! Just made this for 12 people and it was a hit! Everyone loved it and wanted more. This was so simple to make, too. My 11 yr old daughter made this in minutes. Freezing it took the longest. It made two pies so we chose to make one in a graham cracker crust and the other in a vanilla wafer crust. The vanilla wafer crust is 1 1/2 c crushed vanilla wafers (chopped in blender) with 1/3 c butter (softened) mixed and pressed into pie plate. Try it. Yummmm!
Good stuff! I made it for a birthday party at work and sad to say there was no cake left for the birthday boy to take home! :) Instead of two pies, I made one 8x12 pan. A lot of people recommended using an oreo crust, so I crushed up most of a package of oreos, mixed that with 4T butter and baked at 350 degrees for five minutes to help it set. (This worked really well.) As for the topping, you're going to have to be the judge of your own peanut-butter saviness. Tasting the batter as recipe recommended had too much of a cream-cheese taste for me. I ended up adding an additional 3/4 cup peanut butter (and a splash more milk to make it moldable). 8oz of Cool Whip was plenty for my purposes, but a 9x13 pan may require a little bit more. Top with chocolate/peanut butter chips for presentation and taste points. This is RICH stuff - serve with coffee. :)
I first made this pie at Thanksgiving. Since then it has been requested at every event...Christmas, New Year's Eve, Birthdays, Company Parties. I've made 15 pies in the last 3 months and it's always a hit - which is great because it's easy to make!!
Yum, Yum, YUM! Very easy and delicious. Be sure to have a glass of milk or cup of coffee to sip, it is rich. My 6 year old loved it and we have been looking for a good recipe for months for her! I folded in a few chocolate chips into half and sprinkled some on top of the half that had the chocolate chips. They were crunchy when frozen, what a treat!
this was so rich and delicious- and i dont even like peanut butter! i wanted a quick dessert, and this was definitely it! i cut down to 1 8oz tub of cool whip and eyeballed about 1C of peanut butter and 1/4-1/2C of sugar. I used a store-bought 9" oreo crust and it was perfect proportions- i melted some chocolate chips and spread them in a thin layer over the crust before adding the pb mixture- yummy! topped with chopped reeses pieces and drizzled over with some more melted chocolate chips and melted peanut butter. i used 1/3 less fat cream cheese, reduced fat pb, fat free cool whip, splenda, and left out the milk. it did not taste 'off' from all the substitutions, and i was glad to be able to save some calories... try this recipe! it is soooooo easy and very rich- you won't need seconds :)
This would have gotten five stars from me and ALL my guests if the pie would have been a better consistency. BUT DELISH!! For about eight people, both pies we're gone in about an hour even after having a huge dinner! Just wish it had been firmer =]
I've made this pie as written in years past and it quickly became my younger son's favorite request for his birthday pie (my only change was to make just one full pie, not two smaller ones, as the recipe states). This year due to health concerns I tried reducing the sugar and fat content and everyone loved the results. I used 1-8 oz. lite cream cheese, 1 C. Splenda, 1 C. Simply Jif, 1/4 C. lite soy milk and 1-8 oz. lite Cool Whip. I put this in a reduced-fat graham cracker crust and topped with sugar-free p.b. cups, cut up. Finally I drizzled it with sugar-free choc. syrup. When serving I garnished each piece with a little Redi-whip. It looked delicious and tasted great! Thanks to the submitter for a recipe that is so easy to customize!
OMG this is like the best ever. I cant wait til it freezes! I about hurt myself licking the bowl. lol
I really changed this recipe around (I needed to make it gluten/dairy-free), but the base was still very good. I cut the recipe in half and used soy cream cheese in place of the regular, and I used only 2 tbs. of powdered sugar, as I made an Italian meringue to use in place of the Cool Whip, and it requires 1/3 cup of sugar on its own. I also used hemp milk in place of regular. The quantity-change I made was in the peanut butter--after reading other reviews, I decided to use 3/4 cup of 100% PB (no added oils, salt or sugar!) instead of 1/2, and I'm glad I did. Even with the additional peanut butter, it still could have used a bit more. I'll add an additional 1/4 cup next time. I made a chocolate crust using crushed gluten/dairy-free chocolate cookies, and I covered the filling with a dairy-free chocolate ganache. An few hours in the freezer, and it came out beautifully, especially when allowed to soften for 5-10 minutes on the counter top before serving. Light, creamy and not too sweet! I served it today, and there's only one piece left (which I think I'm going to eat after this!). Thank you Megan5 for the awesome base, and to everyone's great reviews!!!
just yummy, no other words needed.
Made this for my son since he loves peanut butter pie. After reading other reviews, I cut down the milk to 1/3 cup. I didn't freeze it but refrigerated the pie. The pie turned out creamy, but still well-formed and delicious.
Amazing! Perfect. My husband requested a Peanut Butter Pie the other day. So, this is what I made and served it to him as a surprise. He took one bite and was quiet. Took another bite, this time with his eyes closed. I waited. He then says, "Honey, oh my goodness. This is heaven on a plate!" Yay! My girls loved it, also. Me? Well, I had two slices. :)
Yummy...this was really good and extremely easy. I bought ready-made oreo pie crust at Wal-Mart & made it even easier. Followed the recipe exactly but did let the cream cheese sit out for about half an hour so it would mix easier. Put the pies in the freezer for four hours before serving so they were set up but not frozen solid. You cannot have any doubt that this is a peanut butter pie as the peanut butter is definitely dominating...so, if you don't like peanut butter you will not like this. Thanks Megan for sharing this recipe. It will go in my "special desserts" file. Mary Jane...
This was okay to me...it didnt really taste like i added the cream cheese and all other ingredients, kinda just tasted like cold peanut butter to me, but all in all it was okay...Just a bit to peanut buttery taste for me, will make again though, husband and kids liked it...thanks for the recipe :)
Terrific recipe , one of those ones you will use over and over again. I lowered the calories by using fat-free cream cheese and light whipped topping. I also introduced the chocolate aspect, by using a chocolate crust and by drizzling chocolate syrup over the frozen pie when I served it. Company and family all agreed it was keeper!
This was excellent. As the other reviews mentioned, I used the oreo crust, half whip, extra peanut butter, diced reeces cups and a bag of cropped heath candy bar for topping. I think that really did the trick.
Great recipe, but definitely cut down on the sugar somewhat or it tastes too sweet and the peanut butter flavor doesn't come through as much. I did the nutter butter crust (YUMMY), only 1 cup sugar, NO milk, and only 8 oz of whipped topping. If you add in the milk and the extra container of cool whip it gets really runny. Sooooo very yummy the way I made it!
This was a hit at the superbowl party. Very easy and great taste. Thank you for a rich quick dessert.
Absolutely delicious! BUT mine turned out soupy, it was way too soft. I don't know if it's because I initially softened the cream cheese because I wasn't sure or if I didn't let it freeze long enough or if there was too much cool whip, but regardless it tasted devine! I had way too many slices! Glad it made 2. Thanks for an awesome recipe. I even got comments it looked like it came from Marie Calendar, lol.
I brought it to a potluck to rave reviews. Yes, it is rich & peanut buttery, but that is the intent, no? I took the advice of many and only added about 1/4c milk & a little extra pb so it didn't run. I also made my own graham cracker crust & whipped cream & everything was fine.
I made a lower-fat version of this and it was EXCELLENT I used neufachtel cream cheese (1/3 lower fat), light whipped cream (only 12 oz. instead of 16) and reduced fat peanut butter. However, I probably added all of those calories back by cutting up 3 peanut butter cups and layering them on top of the crust (next time I will use more because they weren't very noticeable) and I shaved some chocolate onto the top, which is a must! This is a keeper!
This is a FROZEN pie. It stays in your freezer the whole time. Don't put it in your refrigerator! That being said, it was wonderful! I cut the recipe in half because I didn't need 2 pies, but it went so fast we could have used another! Next time I'll make 2, and my kids have requested it this week. I used a chocolate graham crust and added in crushed peanut butter cups. It tasted delicious and was quite refreshing on a hot summer day!
Great dessert for peanut butter lovers like myself! I made a few changes: halved the recipe to make one pie, used the oreo premade crust, added 1/4 cup extra peanut butter, and used crushed up peanut butter cups throughout.
very delicious and easy pie! drizzle with chocolate & caramel syrup! awesome!
Just like Mom used to make!
Oh My GOOODDDD....soooo good! I brought one of the pies into work and it was gone in ten minutes. Im not a good cook but this was easy and FAST! I bought the oreo crust, put chocolate syrup on the bottom, and sprinkled with minature peanut butter cups and kisses and more chocolate syrup. To Die For! Don't look any further!!! I wish I could've given it more stars!
My family raves about this pie. I chop up Reeces and mix it into the batter - it makes it extra yummy. It's super easy to make.
There were so many suggestions for changes to this recipe, but I think it is wonderful as is. Try it this way first before you add chocolate, if you are a true peanut butter lover. But, use a homemade graham cracker crust. Store bought ones generally have the flavor and consistency of sawdust.
YUUUM!!! I used an oreo pie crust and extra peanut butter.
Unbelievably delish! It tastes like a frozen peanut butter cup! I did make a couple personal adjustments. I used an Oreo chocolate pie crust. I added a thin layer of hot fudge ice cream topping to the bottom of the crust along with one chopped peanut butter cup before adding the filling. On top of the filling I added more hot fudge by using a fork, and also 2 chopped peanut butter cups. For the finishing touch, I piped rosettes of whipped topping around the pie. This was so easy to make and everyone loved it. You definitely DO NOT need to let the pie sit out of the freezer before serving.
I made this for dessert a few weeks back when we had friends over for dinner. Everyone enjoyed it very much! I followed the recipe except for using only about 3/4 of the cool whip called for, and reducing the milk a bit. I used a graham cracker crust that had "2 extra servings" and it filled the one pie perfectly. Folded in some crushed pb cups, topped with some of the remaining cool whip, and a few more whole pb cups. Thanks for the recipe!
Didn't change a thing. Loved it!
This recipe is fantastic with moderations. Instead of prepared pie shells, I make my own crust with cookie graham crumbs. Then I make the cake as directed and finish by putting crunched up Oreos on top (like the picture). A big hit! And it's good right out of the freezer, or defrosted for a while.
Made my own chocolate graham cracker crust, used all low fat ingredients...the most amazing thing I've ever made ;)
I think I would have liked it more if I had an oreo crust or something. I don't feel compelled to give it a 5 star, I'm not sure why. It's pretty good though, I'm just not blown away.
VERY GOOD...........Definetly a hit. I highly recommend it to everyone and it was very easy to make.*****
Awesome pie. Very easy. I used only 1 cup of the confectioner's sugar as I figured a cup and 1/2 would be too sweet. Turned out perfect. Sweet but not over the top. I used a store bought Oreo crust. I garnished with mini peanut butter cups and a chocolate fudge drizzle.
made it tonight w/mini nutterbutters on the top. BIG HIT at a friend's dinner party!
Took one to work kept one for home, this is delicious! Garnished it with peanut butter chips and chocolate chips and the pie looked as good as it tasted.
Delicious...I was getting tired of paying $1.99 for KFC's little slice so I found your recipe. Thank you so kindly..I added the Chocolate Hard Shell on top of graham crust bottom and on top of pie.
This pie was so delicious, creamy, and satisfying. The fact that they can sit in the freezer for weeks (maybe months?) is a wonderful plus also, because you can pull one out whenever you feel like something sweet. Too bad it hasn't ever been able to sit in my freezer long enough for that to be a real advantage. I added a *very* thin layer of melted milk chocolate to the bottom of the crust before pouring in the pie mixture (when frozen, chocolate can become hard as a rock), and also sprinkled crushed reeses cups on the top and a drizzle of more melted milk chocolate for presentation.
I'm just 13 years old guy and I made this easily and won 3rd place in a Pie Contest. It's a "Piece of Pie" to make this.
This recipe was far too soupy for me. When the pie is frozen, it ends up being alright (except hard as a brick and impossible to cut) but I would definitely recommend reducing the amount of milk in it. It seems like most peanut butter pie recipes don't call for any milk. Some call for only a tablespoon or two. The flavor of the pie was fine, it was just the consistency that was bad.
This was delicious. I gave it 4 starts because I made modifications: * Only used 1/2 the milk the recipe called for * Only used 1/2 the cool whip the recipe called for * Used Nutterbutters for the crust * Put a layer of chocolate dessert fudge on the crust before adding in the cream.
Yummy! Top it with crushed Resee Pnutbutter cups, crushed salted peanuts and drizzle chocolate syrup on top of that. Pretty and too good!! A keeper!
I made this and was met with demands I make another one pronto and share the recipe. I swirled chcolate syrup into the top of the pie with a knife. For one pie, use 3/4 C powdered sugar, just a tbsp or two of milk, and reduce Cool Whip to 8 oz. Also yummy with chunky pnut butter. Either way, this pie WILL go fast. Delicious!
LOVED this pie! myself, 4 kids and even my husband (who hates peanut butter) loved it! the only thing I did different was to add hazelnut coffee creamer instead of the milk. I will definitely be making this again!
Awesome! SOOO easy and so tasty (I halved the recipe to make one pie). I made my own graham cracker crust, added a tsp. or so of vanilla and maybe a little extra peanut butter (I didn't measure). After it sat in the freezer for an hour or so, I "frosted" it with the following: In a bowl, put 1/4 dark chocolate chips, 1 1/2 tbsp. milk, and a tsp. of butter. Microwave on 50% for a minute, and then stir stir stir until melted. Spoon/spread on top, and freeze. So good!
AWESOME! Delicious, but easy recipe! Made this several times over the holidays. Changes that work well: spread about 1/4 cup chocolate fudge (NOT hot fudge) ice cream topping on bottom of each crust before adding filling, decorate top of pie with chocolate sprinkles. A chocolate crust is also good!
I made this pie last year for the holidays and this year everyone has requested that I make it again. I put a Jersey Milk chocolate bar through the food processor and sprinkle the pieces on top. Tastes like a peanut butter cup. Fabulous recipe, thank you!
This was excellent! I used chocolate syrup in the bottom of my crust and also swirled some on top of the pie. I used low fat whipped cream, low fat cream cheese and low fat milk and it was excellent!
Followed reviewers suggestions - Nutter Butter crust, choc. dessert sauce, then modified filling (8 oz cm cheese, 3/4 c. p.suger, no milk, 1 Tbsp vanilla, 1 c peanut butter, 8 oz Cool Whip) makes one delicious pie!
This is an excellent/easy recipe. I used the Hershey chocolate crust.
Made as is it is a tasty four star pie. But the second time I made it, I tweaked it a bit and I think it went up to a five star pie. I lowered the milk amount to 1/4 cup (perfect!), and added a teaspoon of Mexican vanilla extract. I doubled the cream cheese and the peanut butter and I used a chocolate cookie crust instead of graham cracker (what is better than chocolate and peanut butter???). I have also made this with a Nutter Butter cookie crust and drizzled chocolate sauce over the top before serving. Seriously, yum!!!
This was sooo good! Everybody loved it. I did make a few changes: I used the chocolate graham crusts, I drizzled choclate syrup on the top and then swirled it with a knife, and then I chopped up some milk choclate chips in my food processor and sprinkled it on right before serving. The only thing I'll do next time is make sure it has plenty of time to freeze. I think I was a little too anxious and took it out too early because after a few minutes it got a little runny - my fault. Thanks for this recipe!
It is delic. I made it by the receipe except 8oz. of whipped topping and spooned it in to dessert dishes with crumbled nutter butter cookies to garnish. Refrig., it is firmer with less whipped topping and makes a wonderful parfait.
This is delicious and so easy to make! PERFECT for something sweet in this horribly hot weather. I made it as healthy as I could and used low fat cream cheese and natural PB with light whipped topping. Very good!
This was a huge sucess! I made this for some friends, they all loved it. 3 asked for the recipe. I did add 1 1/2 cups of Peanut Butter, also did use the Oreo pie crust, and did add the hot fudge at the bottom of the crust and the top of the pie. I also did freeze the pie for over 2 hours.
This is delicious and so easy. I like it in a chocolate cookie crust. I've made it into store-bought Oreo crusts, and once I put the whole recipe into a 9x13 Pyrex with a cookie crust I made. Both were great. I also sprinkle salted peanuts (love the sweet/salty combo) and drizzle with chocolate and caramel syrup. It looks great. You can make this days ahead and keep it in the freezer.
IF you like peanut butter, you will like this recipe. I thought it was OK. But I think it's because I am not a big peanut butter fan. Otherwise, the recipe is easy to make...just wish I had made something different.
I have been looking for a peanut butter pie that resembled the kind my Grandmama made when I was a kid. Next time I think I will add chocolate drizzle or chocolate crust!! Thanks for the great recipe
I made this last weekend, and I can honestly say both pies were devoured in 24 hours. I love this recipe it's so easy. This called for 16 oz I only had a 12 or 13oz "frozen whipped topping carton" and it was plenty. I bought some chocolate Sundae syrup and squeeze over the top. It got rave rave reviews by my family. Highly recommend this recipe
as is with an Oreo crust. Fantastic!
very very good will make again
Amazing! This is my go-to dessert whenever I'm entertaining friends. They're always impressed with the quality of the pie, especially when they find out how easy it is to make! I use Oreo crusts every time, only 1/4 cup of milk, 12 oz of Cool Whip instead of 16, and an extra dollop of peanut butter. My boyfriend works for a radio station and I made it for some of the on-air talent he works with. One of them called it "restaurant quality" pie!
Fabulous pie and easy to make! I made this exactly as the recipe states and have been making it for years with never hearing one complaint about it. I have had many people ask me for ths recipe.
This was "OK". I made the pies as described in the recipe and I thought the whip topping took over the texture and flavor of the pie.
This was so tasty. Using a chocolate crust or crunchy topping would make it even better!
Delicious. I tried it with the oreo crust and the graham crust from this site. I think the oreo crust is too strong and takes away from the peanut butter flavor. The graham was just perfect. Topped with whipped cream and put peanut butter cups and drizzled chocolate on top of that! This is my go to dessert.
This is the BEST Pie ever. It is so easy to make and is our go to recipe in a pinch.
I love this pie! My dad taught me this recipe a few years ago and I've been experimenting with since then. My favorite is in an oreo crust with chopped up peanut butter cups in it.
Dont mix in all of the whip.
Good recipe,but i prefer a more dense peanut butter pie so i cut the milk down to 1/2 cup and only use 8 ounces of cool whip and use only one graham cracker crust and grate a hershey chocolate bar on top.this makes a deep dish style thick silky dense peanut butter pie. my husband says it reminds him of homemade no bake peanut butter cheesecake.
