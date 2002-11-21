No Bake Peanut Butter Pie

I really changed this recipe around (I needed to make it gluten/dairy-free), but the base was still very good. I cut the recipe in half and used soy cream cheese in place of the regular, and I used only 2 tbs. of powdered sugar, as I made an Italian meringue to use in place of the Cool Whip, and it requires 1/3 cup of sugar on its own. I also used hemp milk in place of regular. The quantity-change I made was in the peanut butter--after reading other reviews, I decided to use 3/4 cup of 100% PB (no added oils, salt or sugar!) instead of 1/2, and I'm glad I did. Even with the additional peanut butter, it still could have used a bit more. I'll add an additional 1/4 cup next time. I made a chocolate crust using crushed gluten/dairy-free chocolate cookies, and I covered the filling with a dairy-free chocolate ganache. An few hours in the freezer, and it came out beautifully, especially when allowed to soften for 5-10 minutes on the counter top before serving. Light, creamy and not too sweet! I served it today, and there's only one piece left (which I think I'm going to eat after this!). Thank you Megan5 for the awesome base, and to everyone's great reviews!!!