Cherry Cheesecake Pie

I have used this recipe for about twenty years. I ' m going to make one now since there's a winter storm and I have a bag of cranberries to use. Very easy and delicious. I read some of the complaints and wanted to point out, the lemon juice is a counter to the sweetness of the filling. Also, the citrus reacts to the cream cheese, enabling the pie to set. You will notice almost as soon as you start stirring in the lemon that the cheese/milk mixture will start to firm. The only times I have trouble with it being too runny or soft is when I add less than the required 1/3cup of lemon juice. Though I have never had a hard set (this is the first I'd heard of baking it and I may have to try), it has been firm enough to cut pieces and pull out a creamy slice. If the sight of creamy cream cheese and sweet cherries spilling over disturbs you, this may not be the best recipe. One other note, any pie topping will work--pineapple is delicious.