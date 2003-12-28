Cherry Cheesecake Pie

54 Ratings
This is the best cheesecake pie I've ever had.

By Nancy Reeves

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add condensed milk and mix thoroughly. Stir in lemon juice and vanilla.

  • Pour into crust. Chill 2 hours. Top with cherry or other pie filling before serving. Refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
494 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 69.1g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 329.3mg. Full Nutrition
