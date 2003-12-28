Cherry Cheesecake Pie
This is the best cheesecake pie I've ever had.
This is the best cheesecake pie I've ever had.
This is a wonderful and simple recipe. However, for a firmer filling, reduce lemon juice to 1/3 cup and beat the cream cheese while still firm (do not soften). This is the way I have prepared this recipe for years and it turns out beautifully and delicious every time.Read More
My husband's favorite dessert is cherry cheesecake. I had never made one before so I chose this recipe because it was quick and easy. It was so embarrassing, I am just glad that I didn't prepare it for guests. The pie never did set up - it was runny and awful!!Read More
This is a wonderful and simple recipe. However, for a firmer filling, reduce lemon juice to 1/3 cup and beat the cream cheese while still firm (do not soften). This is the way I have prepared this recipe for years and it turns out beautifully and delicious every time.
This recipe has also been in my family for years....My mom always told me to put the cheese pie in the oven for 15-20min. at 350. And you will have a perfect slice every time. I promise:) It doesn't even matter if you like 1/3 of a cup lemon juice or 1/2 of a cup. Low fat cream cheese or fat free sweetned cond. milk it will set perfectly if you pop it in the oven for a few.
I think the problem with the bad feedback on this is because it says 14 ounces of condensed sweetened milk and it should read 8 ounces. One small can to each 8 ounce block of cheese. I used 3 cheese to 2 milk and beat it until it was fluffy and it was delicious. The extra cheese helps to take away the excessive sweetness. I backed off a little on the lemon juice too. About 2/3 of what it calls for even though I added the extra cheese. Also, the cheese should stay cool to get a fluffier pie. I took it to a dinner last night and it was a big hit.
My Grandma Helen used to make this all the time and everyone loved it! She used to call it "Cherry O'Cream Cheese Pie". Now, I get to make it. First she would take the graham craker crust and let it bake in the oven at 350 for 8-10 minutes and then let it cool. For those of you having trouble with it setting, her recipe card calls for 1/3 cup of lemon juice, not 1/2 cup. Let the cream cheese soften to room temp and whip it until fluffy then gradually add the milk and beat until well blended. Then add the vanilla and lemon juice. Chill it for at least 3 hours. Then she would add the cherry pie filling on top. I'm sure then it'll come out just like hers did. And like Grandma's always do, she'd add whipped cream on top! Those were the days..........
I made my own crust out of half of a package of oatmeal cookies I found in the back of the pantry and 1/4 cup of melted butter. I baked it for eight minutes and cooled before I poured in the cheesecake filling. I used fat free cream cheese and "free" Cool Whip. The cheesecake was a little loose, if I were to make it again, I'd use half the amount of lemon juice. It was too much. I used my own low-sugar dessert topping over the top made out of Splenda, lemon juice and frozen strawberries, blackberries and cherries. Looks great and is a sweet way to clean out my pantry!
My husband's favorite dessert is cherry cheesecake. I had never made one before so I chose this recipe because it was quick and easy. It was so embarrassing, I am just glad that I didn't prepare it for guests. The pie never did set up - it was runny and awful!!
This is the most delicious cheesecake recipe - I've been using it for 35 yrs- if it doesn't set properly one might not have actually used "sweet&condensed milk", but something different!
My family has been making this recipe for about ten years. It is such a favorite that the kids request cherry cheesecake pie instead of birthday cake on their birthdays! We have never had a problem with the pie setting, it usually is firm enough to serve within an hour, two at most. Do not try this recipe with any low-fat substitutions, it doesn't set properly.
DO NOT use low fat substitutes, this pie will not set unless you use the ingredients as listed! Easiest pie ever. Amazing taste, too.
Hi, looking all over for a "Good" pie, I tried this one because of its good reviews. I followed the directions step by step, took the list to the store to get exact items listed. It was delicious, but it never set right....too watery, not firm like a excellent cheesecake pie should be.
I thought this was good, but too sweet. Next time I'll increase the cream cheese. Also, I only had 1/4 cup lemon juice and the whole 1/2 would probably have helped the overall balance. Nice and quick recipe. I did put in the oven for 15 minutes and it set perfectly.
This is by far the easiest and best cheesecake pie! I made three of these for a 4th of July gathering for my boyfriends family. I used lime juice in place of the lemon, and not quite so much for three pies - I used 1/4 cup. Upon reading one review, I baked them for 15 minutes @350. Topped with blueberry, raspberry, and cherry. I received so many compliments and was asked to bring more! Sounds like I'll be making this one again. Thanks for such an easy recipe.
Even though this is the exact same recipe as the other Cherry Cheesecake recipes, it is AWESOME! My 15 yr old son helped me whip this up. A very simple recipe that uses just a few ingredients and it is so very delicious! A definite keeper! Thanks!
I've used this one for years. In my opinion, no other recipe or even Cheesecake Factory, can top this one! Easy & delicious!
This was a bit too sweet and rich for our taste and if you are going to make it I would suggest using your own fruit as the cherry pie filling makes this really really too sweet.
I used to make this in college in the dorm room since I had no kitchen. Tates great and easy to make! And reminds me of the good ol' days.
Awesome recipe. I would use half the amount of lemon juice listed only.
I enjoyed eating this dessert it tasted very good. Though, when we were trying to serve it, it was a huge mess, none of the cherries stayed on top. I would do this again for my family just not have company over because it did not look presentable when cutting it.
I have been using this recipe for years. I believe it is on the philadelphia cream cheese 8 oz. package. (At least it used to be.) I love the lemon flavor. I have a real sweet tooth. Yummmmmmmm
I had the same problem with other reviewers that the pie did not set firmly even after overnight in the fridge. I ended up putting it into the freezer so that I can cut it nicely into wedges.
I tried this and for some reason (even after letting it set up in the fridge over night) it never set up right. It was soupy, and I the lemon juice made it taste almost like lemon mirengue pie with cherries on top O.o I think I stick to my oven bake version.
This is a very good recipe I really liked it!! Try-It Out Kids Love it!
A good, old recipe. I do think that next time I'll cut the lemon juice back to 1/4 cup, that might let it firm up a bit more. I'll also use a different fruit topping (never been fond of cherries, but that's just me, and didn't play a part in my rating). And to the reviewer that said 14 ounces of condensed milk was too much, and to use a small can, 14 ounces IS the small can; condensed milk is packaged by weight, not volume.
Super tasty. I don't even waste time with the cherries.
Average pie. Definitely not as good a cheesecake but is a nice quick dessert in a pinch.
This is very good- but like the other posters pointed out, there is too much lemon juice. I added 2/3 of what was called for and it was still too lemony/sour. Next time I'll just do half.
Made this the otherday. Pretty good. I found the sweeetend condensed milk to give it a very sweet... almost overpowering (over the cream cheese) taste. This is a good easy, quick cheesecake (I was glad to see how well it set up) in the refridgerator) but if you are looking for a more baked cheesecake taste than you should try a different reciepe.
my mom always made this and it was always my fav!!! my kids now LOVE this cheesecake. I agree it doesn't set like the cheesecakes you get at stores do.... but it is awesome! I make the filling every year for our Christmas party and serve it in a bowl as a dip with a side of chocolate and regular graham crackers for dipping. Everyone LOVES it! yum!
This recipe, if you follow to a T, is NOT good. HOWEVER, I Fixed it! I just added another package of cream cheese to this recipe and made 2 pies instead of one. I don't think I will use sweetened condensed milk next time either. With 2 packages of cream cheese it was light and fluffy, and set up beautifully!
Simple quick and delicious.. Just a wonderful dessert to make with the kids and it made a nice present from my daughter to her grandmother..
it was ok...not what i necessarily was looking for, but in a pinch it will work
Tried to make this and it never set right. Filling was runny and taste was too sweet.
I love this recipe. the only things I have changed is the lemon juice to 1/3 and the condensed milk to the eagles brand 300 ml can and the pie crust I bake at 325 for about 5 min. and I also refrigerate it for 4 hours.
No changes, this was my mama's recipe!!!
This is so quick and easy to make. I always make two pies and use 1/2 can of cherries on each. Spread the cherries in the middle of the top and leave about 1" around the edge uncovered with cherries. Makes a very pretty presentation. This has been my son's favorite pie since he was a small child (he's nearing 40) so I always call him to come pick up the extra pie. What a sneaky way to get a boy to visit his mom.
Loved this !! Used 1/3 cup lemon juice - set nicely - very tasty
Aka in our family: Cherry Delight
I made this recipe exactly as the directions said, and it was way too lemony for my family. It set up perfectly- just not a good taste.
I followed the recipe exactly and all I could taste was lemon. Next time I will try with less lemon juice, a lot less.
I have used this recipe since the 1980's and it is always a hit. Super simple and so creamy smooth.
Tastes okay, but was nothing more than a pile of goo. My mother made this in the 70s, so I looked up the original recipe from Eagle Brand Condensed milk. That recipe calls for 1/3 cup lemon juice, not 1/2 cup. Could explain why it wouldn't set up at all.
This is one of the first things I learned to make as a kid. This time I altered it a little. I was pressed for time and my co-workers wanted me to make a key lime cheese cake. So instead of using lemon juice I used key lime juice. It came out great. In the words of my co-worker it was slap-yo-mama good. :)
I have used this recipe for about twenty years. I ' m going to make one now since there's a winter storm and I have a bag of cranberries to use. Very easy and delicious. I read some of the complaints and wanted to point out, the lemon juice is a counter to the sweetness of the filling. Also, the citrus reacts to the cream cheese, enabling the pie to set. You will notice almost as soon as you start stirring in the lemon that the cheese/milk mixture will start to firm. The only times I have trouble with it being too runny or soft is when I add less than the required 1/3cup of lemon juice. Though I have never had a hard set (this is the first I'd heard of baking it and I may have to try), it has been firm enough to cut pieces and pull out a creamy slice. If the sight of creamy cream cheese and sweet cherries spilling over disturbs you, this may not be the best recipe. One other note, any pie topping will work--pineapple is delicious.
Delicious and granddaughter loved it.
We loved this pie! I used fresh sliced strawberries piled on top and it was wonderful. Mine didn't set as firm as I'd like but I may have rushed it a bit. Also I didn't compile it in the order it said and I may have beat it too long. I only used 1/4 C of lemon juice. I may try just using 2-3 T of concentrated lemon juice next time. I will try layering this in parfait glasses with the strawberries for summer. Very good!
It wasn't bad, but I thought it had way too much of a lemon flavor. If I use this recipe again I won't use so much lemon juice!
I just can't understand how you can have only an 8-ounce package of cream cheese for a whole 14-ounce can of condensed milk. It will come out horribly sweet and soupy just like mine did tonight. I had to pack away what I've done so far and tomorrow I'll have to go and get at least one more package of cream cheese to add to it to get this recipe finished. I checked out other sites and most of them add heavy whipping cream for a no-bake cheesecake or cheesecake pie, but by the time I thought about the cream cheese and condensed milk ratio, it was too late.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections