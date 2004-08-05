Rhubarb Strawberry Crunch
Ever wonder what to do with that big rhubarb plant in the garden? This is your answer.
This is an excellent recipe - easy, fast and very good. I used a larger (10 X 14) dish and increased the fruit to about 5 cups for each. I could have used even more. I used slightly less than 1 c. white sugar and 4-5 tbs of flour for the fruit. I also added the zest of one juicing orange, a teaspoon of cinnamon and a few grates of nutmeg - all of which made a big impact on the taste. For the topping, I made the amount noted in the recipe, but did not use it all - and that was on a significantly bigger batch. Just use what looks right. I did not change the baking time. Good luck!Read More
Proportions are odd. Much too much flour & butter in the topping and not enough fruit in the filling. Topping is a bit bland so I added spices & nuts. Also, three tablespoons of flour in the filling yields a consistency that was gluey even with twice as many strawberries as called for. I haven't tried with the one tablespoon I'm suggesting yet but I'm guessing based upon other recipes that this will work better. Here is what I came up with: Filling: 3 cups rhubarb 2-3 cups strawberries 1 cup white sugar 1 tablespoon flour Topping: 3/4 cup packed brown sugar 3/4 cup flour 6 tablespoons butter 1 cup rolled oats 1/8 tsp. cinnamon dash each nutmeg & ground clove handful of favorite nut is optional (I like pecans myself)Read More
I'm rating this 5-stars even though there's twice as much topping as you need! I can't imagine using all that is called for. I think I probably only used half of it! I asked Hubs to taste and review this. "Is it too sweet?" I asked him. "No," he replied, "It's too good." I can always tell with him when something I make sets itself apart from others. This recipe is one of those times. It's quite sweet, that's for sure, but then we didn't have it with whipped cream or ice cream. (That's because we ate spoonfuls of it right out of the baking dish while it was still warm) I'm sure it would be even better with the ice cream or whipped cream. The buttery, crunchy oat topping is just perfect - except that there's far too much of it! Delicious dessert, just reduce the amount of topping or do what I did and use the extra to top muffins!
DELICIOUS!!!!! At 18 years old, I'm a pretty young baker...but I KNOW that this is the best of the best =)! This was SOOOOOO WONDERFUL!!!! My dad has been a strawberry-rhubarb lover his whole life, and in his childhood his mother would make strawberry-rhubarb desserts for him. He told me that this was the BEST ONE HE HAS EVER HAD!! I did change the recipe a little... I added 4 cups rhubarb, 3 cups strawberry...then in the topping I decreased the flour and brown sugar to 3/4 cup and the butter to 7 TBL. I also added about 1/2 tea cinnamon. YUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMY!!!
Made this last nite & ate waaay tooo much of it!! No problems with halving the topping & using an 8x8 pan. Totally awesome! To make things easier, use your kitchen shears to dice/chop the rhubarb after slicing the stalks lengthwise. One large stalk yields about 1 cup. Also, 1 pound of strawberries will be just over the 3 cups needed for the recipe. Looking forward to trying it out with some apples next time!
This was really good. I used splenda instead of white sugar and sugartwin's brown sugar instead of regular brown sugar to limit the carbs. No way anyone could tell and it probably took the carbs from 37 to 10 per serving. I will make this again, it was fabulous.
I thought this was delicious and apparently so did the 14 guests we had this evening; all but one little smidge is left. :-) I used thawed rhubarb from my garden from last season; so even though there were 4 cups, it didn't look like 4 as the fruit thawed, so I added 2-3 extra cups of thawed rhubarb. Used 1 pound of strawberries which equalled 3 cups. I reduced the sugar to 3/4c and added a sprinkling of sliced almonds to the topping; did everything else as written. This was so delicious; with the sweetness of the strawberries, it was the perfect balance of sweet and tart for us! Served warm with Vanilla Ice Cream V (from this website). Thank you for the great recipe, Michelle.
Very yummy! Don't cheat yourself by cutting the topping - double the fruit instead. YUM! I also added 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the topping.
If you like the rhubarb-strawberry combination, this is a keeper. This is a very easy, very delicious recipe. I used 3 cups of strawberries and 3 cups of rhubarb and followed the rest of the recipe exactly. Had to make it twice in the first week--it was so good.
As fruit (except rhubarb) in Alaska is shipped and not vine ripened, the sugar content was perfect but I too, will increase the fruit to 4C each for the amount of topping. After serving it last night to some friends they requested it for their barbeque tonight! Also, I like to thicken my fruit mixes on the stovetop before assembling for baking.
The sweetness of the strawberries really balance out the tart rhubarb. If rhubarb isn't in season, frozen works just fine.
Made this twice in the last week and a half and it is awesome!! I drastically reduced the sugar because I like my rhubarb tart and delicious. Only 1/3 to 1/2 cup in the crumble and a lite sprinkle on the filling. I also added nutmeg, cinnamon, sliced almond, and walnut pieces to the crumble and it really added some nice undertones to the flavor. serve alone or with vanilla ice cream. great either way.
this was pretty good...but I think I cooked to long cause it came out kind of hard!
Read reviews and took the advice of many: Used 5 C strawberries, 4 1/2 C rhubarb and 5 Tbs. flour. Followed the rest of the recipie as is. Wonderful and will make again. All my guests raved about it! Thanks for sharing!
I'm not the hugest fan of rhubarb, but even I loved this recipe. I didn't measure out the fruit in cups; just used 3 good-sized stalks of rhubarb and a 1-pound container of strawberries. I cut the sugar down to 3/4 cup and added an extra TBSP of flour, because I have had major problems in the past with overly-runny rhubarb pies. I tossed the fruit in the flour/sugar and let it sit while I made the topping, to draw some of the juices out. Did not change the proportions of the topping. I split the recipe between two 9-inch pie pans and cooked for an extra 15 minutes, until the topping was nice and crisp! Excellent consistency, didn't run at all and I loved the buttery topping!
VERY, VERY YUMMY!
Far, far, FAR too much sugar. I halved it, and it was delicious. Why use a tart ingredient if you're going to drench it in sugar to the point you can't taste it?
Yummy!! I substituted the strawberries with 2 bags of frozen cherries. Also, I used 2 bags of frozen rhubarb. This was soooo good. I also followed others advice about adding 4 Tbsp of flour to fruit mixture. Stirring it in with the sugar and fruit before put on the topping.
This was a very good recipe. I halved the topping part and that was still more than enough. I used 3 c rhubarb, fresh strawberries, and 2 c blueberries and it was delish! I changed the flour to corn starch and also decreased the amount of white sugar to 1/2c. I will make again!
This is a yummy recipe but needs a few changes. I cooked it at 350 for only about 30 minutes and it was bubbling and browned. Also added more fruit and a little more flour to thicken it. I wouldn't try to get 18 serving out of it unless those you are serving have teeny tiny appetites, maybe 9-12 servings is more accurate.
I think this may be the reason my husband married me :)
I had some strawberries and rhubarb in the freezer that needed to be used up. I decided that today was the day I was going to find a recipe so I could finally get these out of my freezer. I didn't have any brown sugar on hand so I subbed that out for white. My house had the most heavenly smell when this was baking in the oven. Once baked, it presented well. It looked nice enough that I would not hesitate to make this for a pot luck or some such event. I served it with vanilla bean ice cream and let me tell you, it was perfect. My partner described it as being "delightful" and said he could eat a large quantity of it. It's always a good sign when he says that as he's quite a picky eater. I was very happy with the outcome of this dessert and will most definitely make it again in the future.
Absolutely delicious! I did not change one thing in making this recipe and it turned out amazing! I was a little worried about the quantity of flour it asks for however opted to leave it as is to see how it would turn out which was a very good decision. I do not think this recipe made too much crumble topping at all. In my opinion the proportions were actually perfect. The strawberry/rhubarb combo makes a lot more liquid than an apple crumple therefore I think the crumble balances it out nicely. Regardless, if you find there is too much topping, it freezes great! I'm already craving more.
I cut this down to nine servings so it would fit a 8x8 square baking pan. I did increase the fruit to almost two cups each (this was after seeing that three cups of chopped fruit just wasn't enough to cover the bottom of my pan and come up a bit) and added a tsp. of vanilla and a tbsp. of lemon juice to the fruit mixture. I used white sugar for the streusel because that's all I had and it was just as pretty as I would have made it with brown sugar. I did try a small bite and thought that there was a little too much flour in the fruit. My kids and husband thought it was great, especially with a little low-fat frozen yogurt on top.
Very good, but only right out of the oven. As it sits the "crunchy" topping turns to mush!
This was the perfect recipe for newbie bakers and rhubarb eaters. Simple to make and Yummmy!!!!!!!! I took the advice of others and bumped up the quanities of fruit. The other change I made was added 1/2 cup each of ground roasted pecans and shredded sweetend coconut. This makes a very yummy crisp topping that can work with any fruit crisp or pie. It can also be kept for a few weeks in the fridge if you have too much.
Used 5 cups of rhubarb, halfed the butter, brown sugar & flour in crumble (kept oats at 1 c)... Just delicious. Would make again. Love the sweet & tart combination.
This is delicious. After reading reviews I doubled the recipe and used a 9x12 pan. Also added chopped walnuts to the topping. I will make this again and again.
Easy to follow recipe. We greatly enjoyed the flavors. I used frozen rhubarb and frozen strawberries as we didn't have fresh. To help quicken the defrosting I thawed them out by rinsing them in room temp water and draining them. I was skeptical of adding the flour to the fruit mix but it helped to thicken the fruit juices up so you don't have to cook it forever. I took some of the others' suggestions and for the crunch topping and we added 1/4 cup walnuts, 1tsp cinnammon, dash nutmeg, and dash cloves. I'm very glad we did as it needed the extra spice to make it a comfort food :) This is definetly going to be made again in my kitchen and I can't wait to bring it to my work potluck next month. Althought next time I make it I think I'll try adding a dash of ground ginger.
Yummy!!!
This was very quick and easy and tasted fantastic. Would be excellent with vanilla ice cream.
This was awesome! I made it for company and everyone practically licked their plates clean (we served it with vanilla ice cream). We used rhubarb from our backyard and fresh strawberies. I did add almost 2 more cups of strawberries and a little more rhubarb because of what others said in the other reviews. Also cut down on the flour that was mixed in with the fruit and with the topping.
This is a great recipe. The topping is too much for the fruit filling though, I will use more fruit next time. Thanks.
Very good! Can't beat the tartness of rhubarb combined with the sweetness of strawberry. The only thing I would change would be the amount of sugar in the fruit mixture. I reduced it to 3/4 cup and it was still a little too sweet; almost like strawberry jam. You also want to be sure to use 3 cups of rhubarb--don't skimp because you are tired of chopping rhubarb like I did! All in all, it is very good. A keeper for sure!
Everyone in the house loved it!!!! I usually find rhubarb/strawberry recipes too sweet. this one was great. I read the other reviews before I made it and I did double the fruit and added a little more brown sugar to the topping. Thanks alot for sharing this fab. recipe.
As other reviewers suggested, I only used about 3/4 c. of suger, my strawberries were from a strawberry stand and already very sweet. I had extra rhubarb, so the amount of the strawberries and rhubard were about 5 c. each, and the 3/4 c. of suger were perfect. I didn't change the amount of topping, it was perfect (it makes alot). I'd say that about 6 Tbls of flour is what I used for the filling. The mixture of sweet and tart was soooo yummy! I'm going to add rhubarb to my vegetable garden next year and make this often!
This was very good...but in all fairness I added more fruit and use wheat flour...but all in all this is a great recipe.
If you are looking for an easy to prepare show stopper, this is it! No changes needed to this recipe. It's perfect! It's delicious both hot and cold. I am a personal cook for others and this is definitely a keeper.
This was really good, but I DOUBLED the fruit, did not double the other ingredients, (but used 4T of flour, and I think the 3 would have been fine, I like my fruit crunch a little more "saucey") and it was really good. I would actually prefered even more fruit and will do that next time. I added cinnamon into the topping, and used 3/4 cup of the butter. I used splenda brown sugar as well so that it EQUALED 1c. (you use 1/2 of the splenda that you would use with regular brown sugar) Oh I made my topping in my food processor.. so easy!
I went against every instinct of my baking experience to make this dessert. It is too sweet and too fatty. The natural sweetness of the fruit was masked (overwhelmed) by the sugar. I also found the crunch texture cookie-like, not at all like a true crumble. I had even increased the amount of fruit by 1/3 and still the sugar was too much. I think instead of modifying this recipe I would recommend using another recipe all together!
We found this excellent, I cut the sugar by 1/4 both the white and the brown. It was still plenty sweet. I also used Quick Cook Tapioca instead of the flour for thickening. We just like the flavor and texture better. GREAT RECIPE! We love strawberries and Rhubarb.
I used more fruit and only 1/2 cup sugar in the fruit and some lemon peel and a touch of cinnamon. I used 1/2 cup butter in the crumbs and about 1/2 cup br sugar and 1 cup flour and a bit of cinnamon. It was delicious! You may need more sugar depending on your fruit, but we hate sweet things and if you serve it hot, it always tastes sweeter than when it's cold.
So very yummy. I melted the butter instead of cutting it in, and it was just fine.
Tried this tonight, and it is a very nice recipe. I thought there might be too much sugar, but it works well with the tartness of the rhubarb. My husband said it was one of the best crisps he's had. Also, very easy to make. Success!
I made this without any alterations. It looked like there was too much topping when I was making it, but once it was all done, it was just right. Most crunch recipes don't have the right topping to filling ratio. I do think the topping would have benefitted from some cinnamon or something to give it a little more flavor. There was enough sugar so the rhubarb wasn't tart at all, which I was glad about. One quart of strawberries was almost exactly 3 cups. I'd make this again with a slight tweaking of the topping for some extra flavor.
Followed PHASION's advice and cut the topping in half and used an 8x8 pan instead. It was awesome! Also added a little cinnamon to the topping as well. Good stuff!
Halve the topping, 9x9. Add cinnamon, vanilla, almond extract, more oats. DELICIOUS!
This was very good! The only things I changed were: Halved the recipe to make an 8x8 but used almost as much strawberries and rhubarb as for a full recipe, and cut the butter and sugar down in the topping per other reviews. I will definitely be making this again next spring!
I gave this recipe 5 stars only cause 6 wasn't an option! I used fresh rhubarb from the garden and fresh berries and I ate some fresh from the oven. I swear it is one of the most delicious desserts I've ever made. The tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries went perfectly with the soft, yet crunchy, topping. I'm going to try it with raspberries this time! Amazing recipe!
Yummy! The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because I altered the recipe a bit after reading other reviews. I only put in half of the sugar that the recipe called for. I wanted to ensure I tasted the rhubarb. It worked. Putting in less sugar gave the perfect the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors. This recipe is a keeper!
love it! instead of halving the topping, just refrigerate the remainder and use the next time you make a crisp, i do this all the time at work, it is a great time saver!
This came out wonderfully! Super simple and easy to make, this is a great summer crowd-pleaser. I followed the recipe exactly, and I thought it was the perfect ratio of fruit to crunchy topping. I served it warmed up with vanilla ice cream at a BBQ, and people were raving about it. I am adding this to my stockpile of summer dessert recipes. Notes: it took the better part of an hour for the top to become crisp and "done." Also, make sure you put a lined baking sheet below your pan in case the fruit bubbles up and over; mine didn't, but depending on how much fruit you use, it very well could.
Made this recipe to use up some rhubarb given by a friend. Crunch turned out good, I would have liked the topping to turn out crunchier, could of been something done by me and not the recipe itself.
Delicious and I'm not even a rhubarb lover! The strawberries really make this dessert - didn't even need ice cream or whipped cream for a topping. I used a container of frozen strawberries instead of fresh. Perfect - a keeper recipe.
Delicious. The only thing I added was the grated rind of 1 orange. It's a standard for me with this combination, and wonderful!
Didn't change a thing and it was excellent!
I read some are having a problem with the rhubarb tasting bitter; peel the rhubarb first because that bitterness comes from the rhubarb's skin.
For me, this recipe was just so-so. I felt that the proportion of fruit vs: topping just wasn't right... there was FAR too much topping. I much prefer the recipe for Rhubarb-Raspberry Crunch submitted by VSCOLE. I have used it many times, substituting the raspberries for strawberries, apples and peaches and the overall result is far superior in my opinion.
This was DELICIOUS! I had double the filling (6 cups rhubarb and 6 cups strawberries) and filled a 9x13 no problem. The crust was the perfect amount to give it a thick layer. It was watery, which is the reason for four stars. I talked it over with my mom and she suggested tapioca, as did some other reviewers. I would like to try this again with the tapioca! Hopefully it will be a fiver.
People will never believe you spent 3 minutes making this dessert!
Excellent and easy recipe. I have made this three times in the last ten days for family and friends and have received many compliments and requests for the recipe. The only change I made was adding 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon to the crisp as suggest previously. Serve this with ice cream for a wonderful, memorable dessert.
Excellent!!!!! Will definately make again!
I would highly suggest NOT using previously frozen fruit in this recipe. It was extremely runny. Tasted good though, although I did follow variations mentioned by other reviewers. Use 4 cups each fruit.
I think the amount the "crumble topping" this recipe makes is a personal preference. As for myself, I like a lot of that. This recipe is one sided though, either 1/2 the ingredients for the topping or increase the amount of fruit. Either way, you will love this dish. It's very good.
I have made this twice this week, the first time I did add 4 cups of both strawberry and rhubard, was a bit runny but still tasted really nice. The 2nd time I used tapioca(let sit mixed in fruit for about 15 mins) instead of flour and was not runny at all. Husband is real rhubarb fan and really liked this. Serve with either ice cream or whip cream...
I made this recipe with slight alterations taken from both TRindell and ROOTZOO - I used the 4 cups of strawberries with a couple more tablespoons of flour in the fruit mixture and then I added 1 tbsp of cinnamon and a half tbsp of nutmeg to the crisp. I also used the entire amount of topping from the original recipe because the crispy crust is my favorite part! Delicious recipe - definitely going into the vault.
This is one of my family's favorite summer recipes. I have taken some suggestions from others- I use 4 cups of each fruit, use tapioca instead of flour mixed in with the fruit, cut the topping amount in half, add some nutmeg to the fruit, and add some nutmeg and cinnamon to the topping.
The only thing wrong with this, is I can't stop eating it. YUM!
This is SO good!! I had made rhubarb crisp before but never with strawberries in it. They take it to a whole new level! You mostly just taste the strawberries. The only thing I did different was I thought a whole cup of butter was a bit much so I reduced it to one stick. Didn't reduce the other ingredients in the topping but I probably will next time just by a little. Wonderful!
I made this last night and followed the recipe to a T. It was good, but my batch needed that whole 1 Cup of sugar in the strawberry rhubarb mix and the 1 Cup of brown sugar in the crumble topping. My fruit mixture was not overly sweet, in fact, I might add a touch more sugar next time as mine was a little tart. I had no issues with the topping, but wondering if some reviewers only used 1 stick instead of 2 sticks of butter as it called for 1 Cup. This makes a huge portion so make sure you have lots of people to eat it. Thanks for sharing.
I made this twice. The first time I made it exactly as written and it was extremely tart. I HAD to have ice cream with it for it to be even remotely edible for me. The second time I made it all the same except using 3 parts strawberries and 1 part rhubarb and it was much better. I took it to a BBQ and it was a huge hit!
Yum, Yum, Yum!! Followed alot of the other reviews and added less sugar to the fruit, added a little more flour to the fruit and a dash of cinnamon as well - the topping was fabulous and even my husband who doesn't care for fruit desserts gobbled this up! Thanks for the keeper!
Super yummy. I would double the topping and not add as much sugar as the recipe calls for.
I added mixed berries (strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries) instead of just strawberries. My family loved it. Great topping!!!
Fabulous recipe! Loved by everyone that has tried it. This one is definitely a keeper!
easy, dicing the rhubarb took some time but such a simple and delicious recipe
I followed the recipe just as it read and my whole family loved this! We were craving something strawbery rhubarb but I didn't want to make a pie crust. This is so much better than a pie! I will also use this recipe in place of my peach cobbler recipe from now on. The topping would be wonderful on any kind of fruit.
This recipe was delicious, My whole family loved it. the crunchy topping was delicious!!!! I used frozen strawberries and rhubarb. I will be making this again!!!
I thought this was simple and delicious. I cut the recipe in half and made in an 8x8 square pan. Used 3 cups rhubarb and 1 cup strawberries since that is what I had in the garden that day. Kept the topping amounts the same and did not feel like it was too much at all. Just cut the sugar down a bit in the fruit. Yum!
Amazing! The perfect blend of tart from the rhubarb and sweet from the strawberries.
I used all strawberris and this turned out wonderful. It did not thicken like I wanted it too so next time I'll add cornstarch to the strawberries. The taste is great.
Fresh stawberries, fresh rhubarb......what a delicious combination. I made this as written, only cutting the white sugar down to 1/2 cup because we like the rhubarb tart. The strawberries were so sweet that you could not even tell the sugar was cut back. I liked it best still warm with a small scoop of ice cream. My husband on the other hand liked it warm with ice cream, cold for breakfast, in his lunch and also after dinner. He LOVED this recipe and finished most of the pan himself! This will be made again and again. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Yum! This is the perfect crisp! Set up beautifully and the perfect combo of sweet and tart with the strawberries and rhubarb.
Amazing! Simple and delicious! I would suggest making fruit a little chunkier. The diced rhubarb just disappears and has no consistancy. Same with strawberries, cut them a bit thicker. Yum, yum! This is so easy to prepare and it a no-fail recipe. This will go right into my cookbook!
I made a 9x9 pan of this recipe by using the calculator to make 9 servings and I made a huge mistake. I should have made the full 9x13 pan b/c this was THE best recipe EVER!! I have never had anything this good homemade, store bought, grandma made ever. Use and use again. For those who love Strawberry and rhubarb, make this. It's easy and it's wonderful!! Heaven in a pan!! Thank you to the inventor. You made my day!!
I divided the recipe in 2, baked it in a 8*8 square dish, and added a bit of cinnamon to the topping. This aside, I didn't change a thing and my husband loved it! Thanks!
was really really good...reminded me of a fruit roll up because it was so perfect lol! the pan was gone by the end of dinner :)
Disappointing. Too much topping and you had to look for the strawberry and rhubarb filling. Not edible.
I made this dessert last night with frozen rhubarb, it turned out great. I love the gooey juice after the strawberry/rhubarb was cooked, the flavor is so clean once you scoop it in your mouth. I'm glad I took the advice of the previous viewer, I used 4 cups of strawberries and 4 cups of rhubarb, and added some honey and more flour to the fruit mixture, the amount is just right for the whole dessert.
This was really good! Although, I put more strawberries and rhubarb than what it called for because I picked WAY too much rhubarb out of my garden and had to improvise! The topping was great too! It didn't stay in my refrigerator long!!!
This had wonderful flavor, and the topping was perfect. I only had half the rhubarb called for, so made up the difference by adding sliced apples. Yum!
HOLY COW!!!!!! I JUST MIGHT EAT THE WHOLE PAN!!! The only thing I changed about this recipe was adding 4 cups of strawberries and 4 cups of rhubarb. That was only because I had extra. I thought the toping was wonderful and would not change a thing about this recipe! Kids love it, still trying to make my husband give it a try ;) He'll like it too I'm sure though. SOOOOOO GOOOOOOOOD!!!!!!!
Perfect every time. Delicious with vanilla ice cream. Easier to make than a pie.
Half of the topping recipe was plenty as this fit in a 10x7 pan. Had made previously with full amount and felt like we were eating more topping than fruit. As well, since my daughter is GF the GF flour can get too gritty in large amounts.
If I could give this a higher rating I WOULD. I didn't change a thing. I loved all the porportion. Delicious !!!!!!!
Now, this is delicious!!! And I don't even really like rhubarb!! I was making some for my Dad to use up the neighbors rhubarb! MMmmmm!!! Very easy and VERY delicious!! Highly recommend!!!
This was a huge hit this 4th of July! I added two more cups of the strawberries and the rhubarb. Also used wheat flour and splenda sugars and nobody had a clue.
Delicious! I did add a little more rolled oats and a little vanilla to the topping, but I am sure it still would have been delicious without the additions. I brought it to a dinner party and everyone loved it.
This is excellent!! Not only is it sweet and tangy....it's crunchy too! I will definitely be making this again! Yum!
