Rhubarb Strawberry Crunch

1219 Ratings
  • 5 908
  • 4 258
  • 3 38
  • 2 10
  • 1 5

Ever wonder what to do with that big rhubarb plant in the garden? This is your answer.

By Michelle Davis

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix white sugar, 3 tablespoons flour, strawberries, and rhubarb. Place the mixture in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Mix 1 1/2 cups flour, brown sugar, butter, and oats until crumbly. You may want to use a pastry blender for this. Crumble on top of the rhubarb and strawberry mixture.

  • Bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until crisp and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 77.7mg. Full Nutrition
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 04/05/2022