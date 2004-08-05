Rhubarb Strawberry Crunch

I'm rating this 5-stars even though there's twice as much topping as you need! I can't imagine using all that is called for. I think I probably only used half of it! I asked Hubs to taste and review this. "Is it too sweet?" I asked him. "No," he replied, "It's too good." I can always tell with him when something I make sets itself apart from others. This recipe is one of those times. It's quite sweet, that's for sure, but then we didn't have it with whipped cream or ice cream. (That's because we ate spoonfuls of it right out of the baking dish while it was still warm) I'm sure it would be even better with the ice cream or whipped cream. The buttery, crunchy oat topping is just perfect - except that there's far too much of it! Delicious dessert, just reduce the amount of topping or do what I did and use the extra to top muffins!