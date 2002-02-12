Maple Pecan Pie I
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 545.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.5g 13 %
carbohydrates: 42g 14 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 24.5g
fat: 40.8g 63 %
saturated fat: 14.2g 71 %
cholesterol: 125.8mg 42 %
vitamin a iu: 717.3IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 2.4mg 19 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 35.5mcg 9 %
calcium: 74.2mg 7 %
iron: 2.1mg 11 %
magnesium: 37.9mg 14 %
potassium: 229.7mg 6 %
sodium: 344.3mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 25 %
calories from fat: 366.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved