Maple Pecan Pie I

Rating: 3.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

An East Coast meets the South kind of pie.

By Chelo

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Spread the nuts evenly over pie shell.

  • Mix together butter or margarine, vanilla, and flour. Beat the eggs well, and blend into the flour mixture. Add salt, maple syrup, and cream. Pour filling over the nuts in the pie shell. Make sure the nuts are covered, so they will not burn.

  • Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until knife inserted in center come out clean. Let cool at least 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
545 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 40.8g; cholesterol 125.8mg; sodium 344.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

KERILYNE
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2002
This pie is absolutely wonderful! The texture is unlike any other pie I've ever had and for a pie lover like myself it's nice to find a recipe that's different. I substituted walnuts for the pecans and it turned out great. Like maple walnut icecream. This pie is better served chilled. Read More
Helpful
(3)

MIHAELA
Rating: 3 stars
11/12/2003
It tasted good but my husband found it "weird". Anything other than what he is used to is "weird". The maple sure made it tasty but the texture left to be desired - came out sugary (due to the use of maple syrup instead of the usual Karo syrup). Read More
Helpful
(17)
cbacon8
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2013
A great pecan pie that's not nauseatingly sweet. Love the way the syrup melts in the mouth. The original recipe comes out soupy so I add a little more flower and less whipping cream and butter. With the right combo though it turns out great. Read More
