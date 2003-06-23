Special Raisin Cream Pie

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a cream pie; served cold, but with the spices and fruit of a winter dessert.

By Kitty

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine raisins, white sugar, spices, sour cream, eggs, and butter or margarine in saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil, and reduce heat. Cook until thick, stirring constantly. Set aside to cool.

  • Blend cream cheese and confectioners' sugar together. Fold in 2 cups whipped topping.

  • Spread half of cream cheese mixture on bottom of baked and cooled pie shell. Cover with cooled raisin mixture, and top with remaining cream cheese mixture. Spread additional whipped topping on top of pie. Refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
663 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 82.7g; fat 35.9g; cholesterol 93.8mg; sodium 261.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Kat
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
WOW was this good. Very easy and delicous. Will make this one for along time to come. Thanks Kitty. Read More
Most helpful critical review

bjanzen
Rating: 3 stars
11/09/2015
My husband loves raisin cream pie and I thought I'd try this one for his birthday. It is very sweet and too rich for my taste. Also too many raisins. It's tasty and if you love raisins and extra sweet you'll probably love it. I prefer the custardy raisin pies with less raisins and with meringue topping. That being said my husband is enjoying it in small doses! Read More
American
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2010
Delicious! Read More
Marci L.
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2009
Delicious! Very rich can only eat small portions at a time but that didn't stop me from eating it. Read More
heyjwillie
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2008
This is really delish! It is sweet & rich though- a little slice goes a long way. Numma numma numma!!! Read More
