Special Raisin Cream Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 662.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.6g 15 %
carbohydrates: 82.7g 27 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 62.7g
fat: 35.9g 55 %
saturated fat: 21.3g 107 %
cholesterol: 93.8mg 31 %
vitamin a iu: 722.8IU 15 %
niacin equivalents: 2.6mg 20 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 1.2mg 2 %
folate: 29.7mcg 7 %
calcium: 87.6mg 9 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 22.1mg 8 %
potassium: 387.2mg 11 %
sodium: 261.4mg 11 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 323.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved