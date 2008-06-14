Sour Cream Lemon Pie

Looks like I'm one of the rare few who opted to make this pie exactly as the recipe is written. So often, as I saw here, it seems one person suggests a rather drastic change and then all others follow suit--and then this changed recipe becomes the recipe being reviewed. I kept all measurements and ingredients as written, only scaling the recipe down to 2 servings as I only wanted to make a nice, little dessert for my husband and me. I found all ingredients and amounts to be dead on, and the custard came together quickly and beautifully. For those having trouble it may just be because they are inexperienced with making custards and could maybe research it a bit to find basic intructions. For those who ARE experienced, this is a beautiful, rich, smooth and creamy lemon custard that couldn't be more simple to make. And now having made it, let me be the voice of dissent who suggests that this recipe is perfect just as written--no changes necessary. I just served the parfaits topped with fresh whipped cream and a few fresh raspberries. Deliciously good stuff!

