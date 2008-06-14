Sour Cream Lemon Pie

This pie is a favorite at our family gatherings. Top each slice with a dollop of whipped cream if you like. 1/4 of a cup of cornstarch may substituted for the flour.

By Michelle Davis

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
9 hrs
total:
11 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine sugar, flour, and salt. Gradually stir in milk. Cook and stir on medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat, and cook and stir 2 more minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Beat yolks slightly. Gradually stir 1 cup of mix into yolks. Return yolk mixture to saucepan, and bring to gentle boil. Cook and stir 2 more minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in butter, peel, and juice. Fold in sour cream.

  • Pour filling into baked pie shell, and cool. Top with whipped cream if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 103.3mg; sodium 324mg. Full Nutrition
