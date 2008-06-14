Sour Cream Lemon Pie
This pie is a favorite at our family gatherings. Top each slice with a dollop of whipped cream if you like. 1/4 of a cup of cornstarch may substituted for the flour.
Looks like I'm one of the rare few who opted to make this pie exactly as the recipe is written. So often, as I saw here, it seems one person suggests a rather drastic change and then all others follow suit--and then this changed recipe becomes the recipe being reviewed. I kept all measurements and ingredients as written, only scaling the recipe down to 2 servings as I only wanted to make a nice, little dessert for my husband and me. I found all ingredients and amounts to be dead on, and the custard came together quickly and beautifully. For those having trouble it may just be because they are inexperienced with making custards and could maybe research it a bit to find basic intructions. For those who ARE experienced, this is a beautiful, rich, smooth and creamy lemon custard that couldn't be more simple to make. And now having made it, let me be the voice of dissent who suggests that this recipe is perfect just as written--no changes necessary. I just served the parfaits topped with fresh whipped cream and a few fresh raspberries. Deliciously good stuff!Read More
Overall the consistency and texture is wonderful. Due to personal preferences, I found the pie to be lacking in the sour cream and lemon flavor I was looking for. I gave this a four because most people may enjoy this pie, and I enjoyed the texture and consistency, just not the flavor. The second time I made this I increased the lemon zest to 1T, lemon juice to 2/3c, and sour cream to 1 cup and reduced the milk to 1 1/2 cups. Voila! A truly flavorful lemon sour cream pie for those who enjoy lemon and sour cream. Recipes are just road maps for our own creativity. Thanks for providing us with a great road map, Michelle.
Found I had to add about 1 and 1/2 TBLS corn starch to thicken this a bit more - I think because I'm at high altitude (5000 feet). Used graham cracker crust - excellent pie - then made the filling again, and served it parfait style, altering with layers of whipped cream, spooning raspberry coulis over the lemon pie filling. Top with whipped cream, 1 perfect raspberry and some mint leaves. This recipe is simply wonderful - everyone loves it!
Hi fellow cooks: I pursue Allrecipes because I'm getting family favorites from contributors with different levels of cooking skills from different backgrounds. Look at the great variety we get!! Submitters know that people are either going to accept it as is or modify to their taste. How do we benefit? They review the submission & include any modifications they may have done. Who cares if they read the reviews & follow those or follow the recipe exactly as is then read the reviews?? Either way you choose to proceed is your business & not the place for others to criticize. GOSH I'VE BEEN WANTING TO GET THAT OFF MY CHEST I love this recipe! I have made this numerous times and made the following changes: milk 1 1/2 c, sour cream 1 c, lemon juice 2/3 c, & zest 1T. I've made this a couple of times w/o the zest & compensated w/lemon extract but it was nowhere near as good as when you add the zest. When I tell others about this pie I ltell them the zest is a must. :-)
Beautiful and delicious! I also followed suggestions to decrease milk to 1 & 1/2 cups and increase lemon juice a bit. Had no trouble with it being too runny - be sure you continue to cook for the specified amount of time and you will be fine. Mine got very thick and would probably have been fine with the full amount of milk. I made another lemon pie (Bill Clinton's Lemon Chess Pie from this site) for my husband to take to work because I had slightly burnt the shell on this one (not paying attention), but I should have sent this one; it was MUCH better. Next time, I'd make a double batch. My only gripe: what do I do with the egg whites that are left over? I don't feel inclined to make meringue. :-P
I used some of the suggestions and put 1 1/2 cup milk, 2/3-3/4 cup of lemon juice and 1 cup of sour cream... this was awesome! Tasted just like my favorite pie from the resaurants... YUM!
I made this exactly as written, but after tasting I ended up throwing in about double the lemon zest before I poured it into the crust. It tastes wonderful but doesn't hold it's shape well, so I would be hesitant to serve it to guests because it would be a sloppy mess. But if you don't care what it looks like once it's plated it's definitely a keeper. I went back for more after my first piece.
Excellent! It was so smooth and creamy. I used cornstarch rather than flour because family has gluten allergy. Did not chg anything else. It set up just fine. I used a purchased graham crust to save time. Would like to try it with a vanilla wafer crust. I think I'll use the basic custard recipe for other custard pies as well.
This is a great recipe. Even my mother who loathes sour cream loved it. I used a cup of sour cream, doubled the lemon juice. Like the prior reviewer said, while your boiling the ingredient you need the batter to be ridiculously thick since the sour cream, butter & juice are going to thin it out. Great presentation after I topped it with whipped cream & a twisted slice of lemon.
I made this recipe exact, making no substitutions or changes BUT I did use a homemade graham cracker crust only because a) I don't have time to make a pastry crust or b) I forgot to purchase a pre-made pastry crust when I was at the grocery store. I have to say this is one of the best lemon pies I've ever had. Or one of the best PIES I've ever had, forgetting the lemon part. It's just lovely. My husband, who does not like lemon pies, thought this was just wonderful. I made this yesterday and came home to half of the pie gone and the kids and I had only one small piece each. I loved the custardy filling in this pie. This recipe is a winner. When I've got more time, I'll make sure to try this with a pastry crust so I can see which I like best and then update my review.
You don't need to change one thing on this recipe to get a perfect pie. It is easy to make and the outcome is delicious. I don't know why people always feel they can improve on something before they even try out the original ... no need, 5 stars!
I hate to be the only negative review here, but this did not turn out at all. My filling didn't thicken up, and there was wya too much for the pie crust. Also, not enough lemon flavor. I froze my pie and it was all right that way, but after it melted it was a sticky mess. Sorry, Michelle! I am, however, up to trying this again and seeing if it was maybe just my fault...
Excellent creamy lemon pie. Nice change from my mother's lemon meringue (I hate meringue). However, next time I will leave out the lemon zest since my entire family kept picking it out of the pie.
I made the following changes with wonderful results: no flour, but substituted 3 1/2 Tbsp. corn starch; 1/2 cup lemon juice; 1 Tbsp. lemon zest; 1 cup sour cream; 1 cup milk. I combined the milk, lemon juice and egg yolks in separate bowl. I placed the sugar, corn starch, salt and zest in double boiler and then added the milk mixture. Over heat, stir well until thickened; add butter and allow to cool to room temperature. Fold/stir in the sour cream and place in a pre-baked, cooled pie shell. You may top with whipped cream and lemon curls if desired.
I tried this recipe for a reitrement reception and they were a big success. I didn't do much in the way of changing this recipe except cut back slightly on the milk, then added a bit more lemon juice, zest, and sour cream. Instead of a full-size pie shell I used Athena's Mini Shells and topped with whipped cream. It's a keeper!
Made this recipe dairy-free. I used coconut milk and non-dairy cream cheese, instead of the sour cream because non-dairy stuff is a bit runny. Love this pie! It's the new favorite. Also used a shortbread cookie crust because I had cookies to use up. I'm sure if I was able to follow the recipe exactly it would be even better.
This recipe received rave reviews from those whose "favorite" pie is Lemon Sour Cream from a local bakery. I doubled the lemon and sour cream as previous reviewers suggested.
It's been a little while since I made this recipe but I remember that it was very good! I made some changes so that the filling would be creamy but tangy. I reduced the milk to 1 1/2 cups, increased the sour cream to 1 cup, increased the lemon zest to 1 tablespoon and increased the lemon juice to 2/3 cup.
My guests really enjoyed this. They said it had just the right touch of sour and sweet (I upped the lemon peel to two lemons and the juice to 1/2 a cup and they said it was definitely not too lemony). If I make this again I will use the corn starch mentioned by the submitter because I could taste the flour in the final product (may not be a problem for most because my guests didn't notice...must be the curse of my overactive taste buds!). Make sure you cook the custard long enough (custards take patience!) It filled the pie shell perfectly and set up well. The pie was just sour enough that the whipped cream topping was a great contrast. For those lemon lovers out there: professional chefs have taught me to always use fresh lemon juice because the flavor mellows quickly after the fruit is squeezed.
This is an especially delicious lemon pie. I made a whole wheat crust, then for the filling I followed one of the other reviewers advice and upped the lemon juice ,used more zest and less milk and I added 1 tsp. of lemon extract. For the milk I used soy milk and instead of sugar I used splenda. It turned out wonderfull even with all the low fat and no sugar substitutions.I liked this pie alone ,with no topping. Whipped topping seemed to take away from the pure lemon taste. Definiteley one of the best pies I've ever eaten. Thanks Michelle!
i think this pie always turns out well and tastes good; but i think it takes FOREVER to make. It is the best pie ever. I know some people don't like this pie, but I love it. It is easy to make, and I love it. Mom knows how to make it because she made it 3 times. This is my favorire pie in the whole world, and I like it the best!
Delicious, but so mushy.
This is an incredible lemon pie! I made it for Father's Day and the dads loved it, what a hit! I did take the other reviewer's advice, I increased the lemon zest to 1T, lemon juice to 1/2c, and sour cream to 1 cup and reduced the milk to 1 1/2 cups. (I even used reduced fat sour cream and no one couldn't tell the difference) It was perfect. Don't pass this one up - it's a keeper! Thanks for all for sharing.
Was looking for something lemony to get us beyond this rainy humdrum weather and this was the first recipe I found where I had all the ingredients. I didn't change the first letter. Texture is like a very creamy, rich custard with just the right amount of tartness from the lemon. We loved it. Both of us went back for seconds and DH took all but the last slice to work for coffeebreak. I look forward to an encore performance!! TY for sharing. Oh, shoot, I did change it...sorry. I used a Graham cracker crust instead of a pie shell.
Great Pie! I added extra zest and juice as well.
Fabulous! I added two tbsp of corn starch to the mixture while cooking to thicken a bit. I also added an additional 1tsp of grated lemon rind to kick up the lemon flavor. I think without this, it would not have been lemony enough. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Nothing better to do with your fresh lemons! I loved this recipe even without the whipping cream on top! Super yummy!
Very yummy pie and easy enough to make. I'd increased the lemon juice to 3/4 cup and increased the lemon zest to 1 Tbs. but it still wasn't lemony enough for me (just personal preference) so I might increase the zest next time. I'd also substituted some of the sugar with Splenda and you can't even taste the difference. I decreased the milk to 1.5 cups and increased the sour cream to 1 cup (as some reviewers had suggested) and used the cornstarch instead of flour and the pie was still too runny to hold it's shape even after refrigerating it for 24 hrs. I will probably try increasing the cornstarch amount next time. I do love the creamy flavor though!
Great pie and easy to make.
Awesome.
Great recipe. The texture and flavor were perfect - there was definitely enough lemon flavor and I couldn't tell there were bits of lemon zest. I let it sit in the fridge for at least 12 hours. Thanks Michelle!
I made this for our family's Easter gathering and everybody said it was so good! I followed the recipe exactly using a homemade graham cracker crust. It was beautiful, delicious and gone in no time! One of the reviews here said it was sloppy; I wasn't expecting it to be firm and of course it's not a clean slice like lemon meringue or jello or something, but I thought it presented pretty well. I put a ring of raspberries around the edge just to add color because it was a special occasion, but it would have been perfectly fine without.
This was DELICIOUS!! Creamy, tangy..so fresh tasting! And definitely worth the time!! Probably by far my favorite pie ever.
I loved this recipe just as written! I had no issues with the ingredients at all! I love this vs the lemon pie!
Prepared exactly as written. Delicious!
I have been looking for a Sour Cream Lemon Pie for about 8 years! It's my husband's favorite pie and he has been talking about it ever since we met! I made the pie exactly as the recipes says and it was delicious! My husband loved it and said it was exactly as he remembered! We give it 2 thumbs up and I am sure I will be making this again and again!
At this point I can't really compare this to other lemon pies b/c I haven't made any others or don't eat them much. I think this has great flavor though, would make it again.
Very good recipe and fairly easy to make. My husband also loves lemon. Unfortunately, I didn't have any lemons for the zest, so I think he would've liked it a little more "lemony", but that didn't stop him from eating 2 pieces after dinner.
I have two other types of lemon cream pie recipes that I have made over the years but this is the best one so far. So easy to make. The instructions are well written.
This was good, but I think the recipe calls for too much milk and not enough lemon. Next time I will modify it thusly to fit our tastes.
I read reviews so I also dropped the milk down and the lemon juice up. Didn't real like the pie at room temp but couldn't get enough of it refrigerated. I have always had drouble getting a lemon pie to set up. I guess the trick is to make sure it is ridiculously thick prior to adding the lemon juice and butter. I did cut the flour down to 1/4 cup and also used 1/4 cup of cornstarch. I might add a little more sugar next time.
The only reason that I am giving this a three is because it did not thicken up very well. The taste was very good but it was not very pretty. Will try adding some cornstarch like another reviewer to see if that helps.
This pie is a slamdunk!! The consistency was perfect and the flavor was excellent... not too sweet, not too tart. I topped mine with Cool Whip. I will definently be making this again. Thanks, Michelle!
Very yummmy! I followed the directions exactly and it turned out terrific. I found it to have plenty lemon and sour cream flavor. I used a graham cracker crust for ease and served it with plenty of whipped cream. I think next time I will also serve some raspberry sauce with it.
Made this EXACTLY as recipe requested. Made it with Limes cause that's what I had on hand. A wonderfully delicious pie. Came out perfect! Baked crust was cold when I put the filling in. Definiately a keeper. Thank you Michelle Davis for this recipe!
I have tried making this pie a number of times with the edits other people have recommended (less milk, more sour cream, more lemon), and while the flavor is wonderful, I just cannot get the consistancy right. I've tried turning the heat down low and even using a double-boiler, stirring constantly, but no matter what I do, during the first step of cooking the milk and sugar mixture, big chunks get stuck to the bottom of the saucepan and cook quicker than most of the liquid. So I've never been able to get a nice smooth consistency. Maybe I just need more thorough instructions for the beginning steps... I've made other custards, creme brulee etc, but for some reason this just won't work out for me. That said, the flavor is really really good, and generally the only complaints about texture are not enough to prevent the pie from getting gobbled up quickly. If anyone has suggestions on how to make the pie smoother, I would really appreciate them.
This is a great pie. After tasting the filling, I decided to double the amount of lemon juice and zest and I also added a bit of lemon extract. I also added 2 tablespoons more of flour and it turned out lovely! I've had people asking for the recipe like crazy!
SO GOOD!!! You will not be disappointed. I followed directions exactly and topped with cool whip and raspberries.
Wow, Wow, Wow. I'm not the best cook, just ask my husband, but I made this in the morning and it was gone by 9pm. My husband could not get enough of it. The only changes I made were to increase the lemon rind, lemon juice and sour cream and decrease the milk, as suggested by previous people. I also used a graham wafer crust as I prefer them to regular crusts. The sour cream part kind of confused me but it really brings out the lemon and makes it really creamy!
We loved this pie! Perfect just the way it's written.
I chose to also follow this recipe as written without changes. An excellent choice! This recipe resulted in a creamy, perfectly balanced rich custard pie. It turned out beautiful, I did not have any problems with weepiness, separation or curdling. This will continue to grace my home for any occasion. Great recipe!
I was really surprised that this turned out so well the first time I tried it (I'm not the best baker/cook in the world), but the texture and taste were beautiful! It did not curdle into scrambled eggs (big hooray there) and two things that must be done: when it call for low heat, it must be low heat and 'add in gradually' is so true it hurts. Recipe is good as it stands. Thank you!
This pie is awesome! I followed the recipe to the letter, and loved it. Plus, if you have experience "tempering" eggs, it was quite easy to make. It's not too tart, so if you like a strong lemon flavor, you could definitely add more lemon. I used 1% milk, and it was great. The next time I make this, I am going to try fat free sour cream, to try to lighten it up a bit. I will be making this pie often! Thank you thank you!
DELICIOUS! I made homemade whipped cream (using an allrecipes.com recipe) to put on top, and it was perfect! The only thing I didn't have was lemon zest.
I followed this recipe to a T and it's great! I do personally like a bit more "lemony-ness" and "sour creamy-ness" though. I loved the consistency and goodness of this pie so much I made it a second time around and added just a 1/4 more lemon juice and a 1/2 cup more sour cream to suit my tastes. This is a perfect recipe and I would eat it again even without my personal changes.(And again, and again...and again!!!)
I made two of these pies, both with additional sour cream and one with only one cup of milk the other with the full two cups. For both pies I used about 3-4 tbls of cornstarch to thicken and both pies came out very well. I did freeze them overnight then left refrigerated for two days to make sure they were solidified. Wonderful lemon flavor! I topped with a homemade whipped cream also from the site.
Aabsolutely delicious! The custard turned out perfectly just as directed. The trick is to be patient, add the milk slowly not allowing the custard to cool. have the yolks beaten ready to add--Great recipe--will be the Easter pie from now on--Thanks Suzy Q
This dessert is delicious. The flour, sugar milk mixture was very thick before I coddled the egg yolks in, but the end result had wonderful flavour. The only change I made was to use natural yogurt instead of sour cream as that was what I had on hand. And a graham crust, for perference. Of course you could add more lemon and zest to suit your taste. Thank you for the wonderful recipe.
One of my favorite recipes from this site. Per suggestions, I also increased the sour cream, lemon juice & zest and decreased the milk. Excellent!
This recipe was a big hit with me and my family!! The sour cream adds a nice touch and variation to the flavor. I will definitely make it again and plan to double the ingredients for a much bigger pie to serve. Yum...yum
Double the lemon zest and juice. The hit at our Thanksgiving celebration! Try it.
THIS IS THE BEST LEMON PIE EVER! I used lemons from my tree and they just MAKE this pie!
Wow-ie, Zow-ie!!!! This is much better than any Marie Calander creme pie (that's the only kind I've ever had.) I agree with someone else's comment, don't change things!! I only didn't have fresh lemons so instead of rind I had to substitute a bit more juice. Also, I'm high altitude so I added about 1 T of corn starch extra. Really Yummy! Can't wait for guests to arrive.
Add a few extra tablespoons of lemon juice. ok to double for two pies
Made the pie with the less milk more lemon and sourcream and it taste fantastic. Id definately make it again.
This was super easy to make! Just made my first pie ever, and this recipe made it soo worth trying!
This recipe turned out great! I made it for my husband and parents and they truly enjoyed the recipe. I sent my mom home with the recipe. I took some advice from the other reviews and added a little more lemon juice and sour cream. The consistancy was not as thick as I wanted, but next time I will add a little more flour or a little corn starch (I live at over 5,000 feet so that could have been the problem). Over all great recipe and I can't wait to make it again....
Very good when you increase lemon and decrease milk as other reviewers suggested. Need food coloring if you want a yellow color
Very good recipe. The sour cream may be rich, but with the lemon it counteracts the sweetness. I used Meyer lemons, and it turned out great. I served with fresh berries served with some of the Meyer lemon juice and sugar.
My family said this was even better than Grandma's -- I highly recommend!
Loved it. Followed directions. Perfect!
I made this pie twice following the revisions. I found that the 1 cup of sour cream was overpowering. Otherwise, wonderful recipe. My husband even enjoyed it.
beyond tasty! i use a shortbread crust with this pie. the pepridge farm chessman cookies work great. everyone loves this pie...an instant classic lol.
Think of this as a custard pie with a little ping to it. Not a zing, just a ping. Call it "lemon," and you're going to wish you had just made some tangy lemon bars for all the ingredients, time, effort, and expectation. I doubled the zest, added extra lemon juice, and even added a generous dusting of dry lemon peel to the custard, and still it's leaving me wondering if it's worth the calories and kitchen clean-up. But it's a creamy, tummy-filling palate-cooling dessert that would nicely follow a light meal of delicate flavors and a cup of coffee or tea – straight no sugar.
A very good pie-sweet and lemony, but light.
I'm not really sure how I feel about this pie. It wasn't really "creamy" as I was expecting the but the lemon flavor and tartness were great.
I tried it and I loved it! What a creamy, sweet, lemon tangy dessert, Yum!
FABULOUS!! I made it exactly as written, ( except I cheated , and used a ready made short bread pie crust from the store) It was OUT of This World. The first one disappeared overnight. I've made 4 more, and I keep getting requests for this pie. Wonderful!
this pie is SOOOOOOOO good!!!
My husband really likes lemon anything. He really likes this. The thing I like most is no meringue. The only change was used a complete lemon's juice which made about 1/2 cup and the zest from the complete lemon. Wonderful lemon flavor!!!
This was good with a milder lemon flavour than expected. Doesn’t make a deep dish pie. I also found it soft and remedied it by putting the pie in the freezer.
Followed the recipe as is and it was wonderful! My husband and daughter loved it.
It was delicious but I think I should have measured the sour cream closer because it was too thin.
Fantastic! We gobbled it down
I followed the recipe directions to a "t" and it turned out kinda rubbery. The taste was good but since the texture of the filling was rubbery, no one else wanted to eat it but me. I dumped it out after one piece because I couldn't get past the testure.
Super easy!!! I've made this three times and my kids loved it everytime, which was a surprise for me because they are hard core chocolate eating monsters. I made it exactly according to the recipe and with digestive biscuits crust. Will definitely make it again and again....and again!
Lovely, creamy lemon pie!
This pie turned out perfect for me. Only change, added a bit more lemon juice and zest just because I love lemon!
Very easy to make and delicious!
I agree with the reviewer who said this is great as written. I made this for my son who is a lemon pie lover and it was great! Thank you for an easy and beautiful recipe!
Yum. Made exactly as written. Turned out great.
Made this as is-Delicious!
This is soooo yummy! Perfection! Not too sweet and perfect amount of lemon! I even used a store bought pie crust and it was still good!
Amazing lemon flavor and creamy texture. Everyone loved the pies.
YUMMY! I used vanilla soymilk, extra sour cream, and a fresh lemon, I also didn't have enough eggs (only 2) and It still worked out very good. It was so good, and easy! Definitely will make again.
This was great! Softer than what I'm used to, but I loved it and so did my roommates. Would probably add more lemon next time, but that's just because I can't get enough of it!
I sought out this recipe because it is my husbands favorite pie. I made it for Thanksgiving-- 2/3 cup of lemon juice is too much! It was way to tart. I would recommend 1 1/4 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of lemon juice...otherwise it was a nice pie. I did put in the extra sour cream and that made it even more necessary to have the extra sugar.
I cut down on the milk a bit so that I could add more lemon juice. This made it a bit harder to mix and bring to a boil as it was quite thick. Even after increasing the lemon juice to 1/3 cup and increasing the zest, I still wanted a bit more lemon flavour so added a drop or two of extract. That did it. For the women who had trouble with the "dumplings" try using a whisk while cooking. That should do the trick.
I couldn't taste the lemon in this, well try with lots more zest next time.
