Mom's Pie Crust

Very simple and easy recipe. Was in the mood for some pumpkin pie today, and the only frozen pie crusts I had on hand were from last Christmas stuck in the back of my freezer. They also smelled like freezer so I decided to make my own pie crust, how hard could it be... right??! I decided to cut this recipe in half because I only needed a bottom pie crust and ... didn't have 3 c of flour on hand.. PERFECT! Everything went together smoothly, as for using a half of 1/3 of water... since there is no 1/6th cup I just filled my 1/3 and used about half of the water. Dough rolled nicely and cooked to perfection. I will definitely be keeping this recipe onhand!! It one of those things you find in the back of your mothers cookbook on an index card!! Truly a KEEPER!