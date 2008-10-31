Mom's Pie Crust

4.6
349 Ratings
  • 5 272
  • 4 49
  • 3 15
  • 2 5
  • 1 8

The very first thing I learned how to cook! This freezes beautifully; no well-equipped home is without a ball of pie dough in the freezer! Guaranteed to roll!

Recipe by Debra Shapiro

Gallery
23 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pie crusts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour and sugar into the bowl of an electric mixer. Cut butter into tablespoon pieces; add it to the flour and butter. Use the paddle beater to cut the butter and flour together. Alternatively, this can be done by hand with a pastry blender.

    Advertisement

  • With the mixer on low speed , or while stirring the mixture with a fork, pour in the cold water. When the dough starts to clump, and before it turns into a ball, stop stirring.

  • Lightly knead dough in the bowl until it forms a ball. Divide dough into two parts. Flatten each part into a disk, and chill for about 30 minutes before rolling.

Cook's Note:

Replace 1/2 cup unsalted butter with 1/2 cup shortening or 1 cup cold unsalted margarine, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 2.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022