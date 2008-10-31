Mom's Pie Crust

I admit to using shortening. I thought I had butter. I didn't. I forgot the sugar too! But it was a great mistake! This crust was so tender. I filled it with a no bake pumpkin pie from this sight. Got all rave reviews. The secret of any crust is not to handle the dough. I use a spatula to gather it together. I dump dough on a lightly floured pastry cloth and using the corners of the cloth and pull it together. I just roll dough out and aside from turning; I haven't handled the dough. The warmth of your hands make crust tough. Practice makes perfect. I make at least 2-3 pies a month!
This is a good starting recipe, but the amount of ice water is not accurate. Also, to make flaky crust you must not touch the dough with your hands. I have found that if you keep from touching it and freeze it when done for a day then defrost the next, it is nice and flaky. The colder you can keep the ingredients the better. I always put the flour in the fridge before hand with the bowl so everything is nice and cold
I admit to using shortening. I thought I had butter. I didn't. I forgot the sugar too! But it was a great mistake! This crust was so tender. I filled it with a no bake pumpkin pie from this sight. Got all rave reviews. The secret of any crust is not to handle the dough. I use a spatula to gather it together. I dump dough on a lightly floured pastry cloth and using the corners of the cloth and pull it together. I just roll dough out and aside from turning; I haven't handled the dough. The warmth of your hands make crust tough. Practice makes perfect. I make at least 2-3 pies a month!
This is a good starting recipe, but the amount of ice water is not accurate. Also, to make flaky crust you must not touch the dough with your hands. I have found that if you keep from touching it and freeze it when done for a day then defrost the next, it is nice and flaky. The colder you can keep the ingredients the better. I always put the flour in the fridge before hand with the bowl so everything is nice and cold
This recipe finally enabled me to make the flakiest pie crust ever! I put the butter in the freezer for an hour before starting, and I also put an ice cube in the water. I sprinkled a teaspoon of vinegar over the flour/butter mixture before adding the water (this supposedly breaks down the gluten in the flour). It is better to use a pastry cutter than a food processor or mixer - doing it by hand leaves some unmixed pea-sized clumps of butter, which contributes to the flakiness of the pastry. It was delicious!
This recipe is fabulous! I have made it three times now and have had beautiful flaky crust each time. The only reason I am giving this 4 stars is because 3 tablespoons is too much sugar - I only added 1, maybe 2 and it is plenty sweet. The directions also don't say to place the flour/butter mixture in the fridge for a while before adding the ice water. Having the flour/butter cold as well as the ice water helps it all clump like the directions say. Overall an excellent recipe that I will use countless times! Thank you Debra!
Awesome!!!!!! Finally a pie crust without shortening!!! Man do I HATE shortening! In my opinion it ruins EVERYTHING!!! NO EXCEPTIONS!!! Since I used this recipe for apple, pumpkin and pecan pie I decided to make some variations. 1) for apple pie add 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract and 1 tsp. of cinnamon. 2) for pumpkin pie do the same as the apple pie and then add 1 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice. 3) for pecan pie crust add the same as the apple pie but also add 1/4 cup of finely chopped pecans in the crust. Hope this helps!!! XD One more thing... please go to my profile to view more helpful recipes and revised versions of originals... thanks! XD
This is an easy to make crust that I use to make chicken pot pie. I reduce the sugar for this dish, but would keep it just as it is for a fruit pie. It rolls out nice. I do use salted butter and hasn't been an issue, but you might not want to use salted if you are making a fruit pie, but I haven't had any complaints.
This crust tastes sweet, almost like cookie dough. I have never used a mixer to make pie crust before but it worked out well. I had refridgerated it over night, so i needed to let it sit out for 15 or more minutes before it was warm enought to roll. I made a lattice top with it and had no problems with burning.
I refuse to make pie crusts with shortening or lard due to their bad health consequences. Sadly, pie crusts need that flakiness. This recipe does a fantastic job with the butter instead. It was flaky, with a great flavor and consistency. Definitely recommend!
I never made my own pie crust until today. I just bought the pre-made ones from the store. Today I was making an apple pie but had no pie crust. I did have everything on hand to make crust, so I decided to try this recipe, and WOW! I will never buy another pie crust, it is so easy and so much better homeade, with this recipe. Everyone loved it - it was flaky, tender, and delicious. I was worried that it wouldn't be, but I followed the recipe directions and had no problems in preparation. Everyone I talked to about it always said pie crust was hard, so I was worried. I never really liked crust before today, but now I am a convert! Thanks so much for sharing this super-easy and great recipe!
I read the reviews and knew this was going to be an easy and tasteful pie crust but.....WOW!! There are no words to describe this crust.. I'm in love with it! This makes your ok pies into top quality restaurant pies! Trust me the crust makes that much of a difference! The flavor is perfectly balanced so it can be very versatile and be used as dessert pies to chicken pot pies to..whatever requires a pie crust. You will not be disappointed at all with this recipe..I followed it as exactly written..
Very simple and easy recipe. Was in the mood for some pumpkin pie today, and the only frozen pie crusts I had on hand were from last Christmas stuck in the back of my freezer. They also smelled like freezer so I decided to make my own pie crust, how hard could it be... right??! I decided to cut this recipe in half because I only needed a bottom pie crust and ... didn't have 3 c of flour on hand.. PERFECT! Everything went together smoothly, as for using a half of 1/3 of water... since there is no 1/6th cup I just filled my 1/3 and used about half of the water. Dough rolled nicely and cooked to perfection. I will definitely be keeping this recipe onhand!! It one of those things you find in the back of your mothers cookbook on an index card!! Truly a KEEPER!
this is the best pie crust. normally I cannot roll out pie crust but with this crust I can. it rolls out nice and rolles even better when it is cold. now I make sure that I always have a ball of pie crust in the freezer.
I usually use crisco to make my crusts but I was out of it, so I used this recipe. I thought it was too bland. I should have omitted the sugar and added a little salt. On the bright side, it was easy to work with and baked well, but I just thought it had very little taste.
I used this crust when I made apple pie and it is the best pie crust I've ever eaten! Have you ever eaten a pie but left the crust behind because it was dry or without flavor? Not this one! Every bite was eaten. Thanks so much!
It is a good simple basic recipe for pie crust. However, I thought that 1 cup of butter was too much. It made the pie crust very greasy and difficult to form. I had to constantly add flour in order to keep it from breaking apart too easily and sticking to everything. I recommend using 1/2 cup of butter instead.
Recipe came together quite well. Easy to roll out. Had a good taste, I could taste the sugar in a way because I made 2 diff. pie crusts the same day. I don't think I would have noticed if I didn't compare. The crust had that snap when cut into but was tender when eaten.
Using this recipe, my first ever pie crust was perfect. I've always been intimidated by the notion of making my own crust, but this one rolled out perfectly with a little flour on the roller and on the board, ON THE FIRST TRY! :) This was so easy to work with. Thanks so much for posting it. There's no reason for me to buy a frozen pre-made pie crust again!
Perfect pie crust! I've gotton many compliments on it. Make sure the water is very, very cold (I chill it in the freezer till ice crystals form, then pick them off). Also, I don't measure the water but add just enough until I can just start to form it into a ball (usually a little more than 1/3 cup).
Great recipe, very easy to roll out! The only thing I did differently was to add a little more water so the dough would form a ball. This made making my own pie from scratch a snap...thanks so much for this great recipe!!
I've made this crust six times over the past month for apple pie, pecan pie and turkey pot pie and it's always perfect! I use my stand mixer and it literally takes me less than 10 minutes to put it together. Also, I've never covered it while baking and the edges have turned a beautiful color every time. I love this recipe and everyone I've served has complemented me on the crust! We love it!
This is the first time I ever made a pie crust, and it was SO easy, and SO good. Love the sweetness; and it's so much better than store bought. I used 1/2 the ball of dough for 2 pies, and froze the rest. Thanks!
I made the recipe as listed minus some water. I did not use a mixer, but the manual blending and cutting of the flour. It is easy to make.....very flaky and buttery in texture. I put it on some chicken pot pies I had made and they turned out excellent. Will use again.
This recipe was ready in no time and easy to knead and roll out after chilling! I used whole wheat flour for a healthier pie crust. It isn't very sweet tasting, even though sugar was added, so it can go to a sweet or savory pie. This is easy, convienient, and I'm never buying pie crust again!
This was easier to do than the normal pie crust and turned out nice and buttery and flaky. It was easy to roll out. It was great for my pot pies, but next time I would a T add less sugar if using it for a meal, not a sweet pie.
This is a great recipe. I've been having trouble with pie crusts since moving to the high desert of Nevada. I had just about given up when I decided to try one more time. This recipe makes plenty of dough so you don't have to roll it out too thin and I was able to put it in the pie plate without any cracking or crumbling. Thank you!!!
This didn't work out very well for me. It had a nice buttery flavor but was very very tough. You really had to work to cut it with your fork. I had a hard time mixing in the water too. Maybe it's my fault, maybe I overworked it. I'm not that great at making pie crusts.
I made this with both an apple pie and a chicken pot pie. Did need to use a bit more water than the recipe calls for. This was easy to work with and had great flavor. Wasn't too flaky, but that makes no difference to me. This recipe is my go to crust recipe.
This was a hit! My friends recommended that I enter their local pie contest with this crust (and a berry pie filling). It turned out fantastic. This was my first time making pie dough from scratch and I was so impressed with the results.
This is the best recipe ever. My husband is sooo picky about everything. Even HE said that this is the best pie crust ever! I add just a little lemon juice to the cold water. Make sure you measure exactly to get the best results. Love it. Just like Granny use to make.
I tried this today and made it in my food processor. I think if I make it again I would halve the recipe as I don't have a very big processor. All in all it came out delicious and flaky. The only thing i changed was I added a bit of salt.
I have never rated anything 5 but this was fabulous. I have never tasted a flakier crust that was so easy to make. I was pleased to see I had butter at hand to use instead of Crisco or lard. I had not made a pie in at least 30 years & a new recipe, too. The crust was superb. I used it with the Lemon Meringue Pie on this site, luscious also. It could be beginner's luck but It still gets a 5 star.
I've used this recipe several times and people usually rave about the pie, but ALWAYS comment on how flaky and good the crust is. I follow the advice of keeping all the ingredients cold and not handling the dough with my hands. Turns out great every time. I always make enough to freeze. Have made pot pies and pastry bakes in ramekins with this recipe.
this is the BEST crust i have found out there, i think it is the butter instead of shortening that makes a differance. kind of tastes like sugar cookies but not as sweet. yum yum!! i used it with the carmel apple pie and it was so very good and i dont like pie!
This was the first pie I ever made without my mom. It was definitely a great choice. It turned out great! I did not add so much sugar to the filling. I added 3/4c instead of 1 cup and it was still very flavorful!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.