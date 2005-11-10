Southern Pecan Pie I

1 of 299

Rating: 5 stars Ok once again a southern woman talking. That said I loved this pie !!!! what I loved about it was that it's not tooth ache sweet, it is just right. I used light and dark corn syrup and I think that is what made the difference in the sweetness. Thanks Nikki for a great recipe it will be the only pecan pie I make and will pass it down. Helpful (124)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe. This is the one my mother passed down. I now realize that it is the KARO syrup recipe but it is still the way to go. After making many of these pies I have a few suggestions. Use only KARO or other top of the line syrups. Also bring all ingredients to room temperature before mixing. Do not over mix or use electric mixer; this tends to make the pie runny. Another tip - use normal size eggs. Extra large eggs will keep it from setting up. I shield the crust edges for the first 40 minutes, remove for the last 15 minutes. This keeps the crust from becoming too dark before pie is ready. One last thing, I bake mine exactly 55 minutes! No more, no less. I have found this is perfect for my oven which is calibrated correctly. I hope this helps. Helpful (93)

Rating: 5 stars This pie was delicious. Like most of us, I used 1/2 C each of light and dark corn syrup. However, my oven runs a little low so I baked this for more than an hour in all, and it was still barely set. To prevent the crust from getting too brown, fold strips of aluminum foil over the edges while the pie bakes. A reliable, tasty recipe. Helpful (55)

Rating: 5 stars we used the basic flaky pie crust, and let me tell you.....it ruined our diet!!! we had to give some away to save ourselves from oblivion! we changed nothing about the recipe, absolutely delicious, the best simple pecan pie i have ever had, promise. Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this pie. I followed the other reviews and used 1/2 cup dark corn syrup and 1/2 cup light corn syrup and everyone raved about it and it was SO SIMPLE to make. This is a keeper for sure. Note: I've made this numerous times now and I've noticed when I use 'large' sized eggs the center comes out very runny. So make sure you use regular sized eggs or else it wont turn out in the middle. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars YUM! My husband said this was the best pecan pie he'd ever had! I had to cook mine about 15min longer. I also used 1/2 dark syrup and 1/2 light syrup. Helpful (22)

Rating: 2 stars The filling tasted good, but it was so soupy. I'm not sure why it didn't set up. It definitely baked long enough. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I've tried many different pecan pie recipes but this is the one I've decided to stick to. I've baked it for the last 3 years and still like it as much as the first day (as my friends do). I usually add 1 tsp orange extract 1/2 tsp rum extract and reduce pecans to 1 cup. The best one. Helpful (19)