English Walnut Pie

I going to add one more 5 star review to this delicious pie. It's FANTASTIC! I did switch dark corn syrup for the light corn syrup and I like the added depth of flavor. I read a lot of the reviews that said they used maple syrup and I can totally see that happening and being really good, but I don't like maple. I did add an extra 1/3 cup of walnuts, but that's just my gig, I like walnuts. I really like pecan pie but it's go GAWDAWFUL sweet and rich that I can't eat more than a tiny sliver. This is not like that...it is sweet, yes, but, seriously, I could eat this whole pie...it's that good! It's great with a cup of coffee, which is what I'm doing right now. Thank you, Vivian, for submitting this delicious recipe and I'll be making another one of these for Thanksgiving.