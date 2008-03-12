English Walnut Pie

100 Ratings
  • 5 89
  • 4 9
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

My grandmother's Woman's Club would hold bake sales, and this pie was always a hit. Hope you enjoy it.

By Vivian

Gallery
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat the eggs in a large bowl. Mix in sugar, salt, vanilla, and corn syrup. Melt the butter and whisk it into the egg mixture. Stir in the nuts. Pour filling into pie shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C), and continue baking for 35 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 55.9g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 85mg; sodium 306.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022