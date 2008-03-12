English Walnut Pie
My grandmother's Woman's Club would hold bake sales, and this pie was always a hit. Hope you enjoy it.
All 5 stars plus more. This was a fantastic recipe. And I do mean fantastic. Just the right amount of sweetness & buttery taste. Will do this one many more times to come. Made adjustments: roasted walnuts; use 1/2 c. karo, and 1/4 c. 100% maple syrup. I think that is what made the difference. Again fantastic!!!!!!!!!!!!!Read More
This pie was so disappointing. It never setup and just look like lots of syrup with walnuts floating in it.Read More
Turned out beautifully, much like a pecan pie. I substituted a little maple syrup for some of the corn syrup and loved the aroma while cooking. I had to bake mine an extra 25 minutes. The second time I made this I added an extra egg. This decreased the cooking time and I didn't need extra time in the oven.
This was so easy to make, and while we did enjoy it, we agreed it would have been better with a combination of walnuts and pecans. Served it with Ambrosia custard. Not bad at all. Thanks!
I going to add one more 5 star review to this delicious pie. It's FANTASTIC! I did switch dark corn syrup for the light corn syrup and I like the added depth of flavor. I read a lot of the reviews that said they used maple syrup and I can totally see that happening and being really good, but I don't like maple. I did add an extra 1/3 cup of walnuts, but that's just my gig, I like walnuts. I really like pecan pie but it's go GAWDAWFUL sweet and rich that I can't eat more than a tiny sliver. This is not like that...it is sweet, yes, but, seriously, I could eat this whole pie...it's that good! It's great with a cup of coffee, which is what I'm doing right now. Thank you, Vivian, for submitting this delicious recipe and I'll be making another one of these for Thanksgiving.
I have brand new oven, yet after 45 minutes, on 300, the pie was barely beginning to set. I increased the temp to 350 and baked 15 minutes longer.
This is the same pie recipe that "Dear Abby" would give out occasionally. It has been a hit at every gathering I've taken it to.
Quick and easy! Just sweet enough without being too sweet. What's not to love here! I followed the recipe as stated except I did use 1 1/2 cups of walnuts just to use up what I had left. The timing and temp worked great. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
This recipe is the best! I added Maple Syrup to the corn syrup to add a little more depth- wow is this tasty. This is my new favorite pie! Always a hit with everyone!
I followed this recipe, but added a 1/4 cup evaporated milk and 1 tbsp of flour, just to change the texture of the filling. Very easy and delicious.
It's good. Had to bake it an additional 20 minutes but other than that it went over well, thanks Vivian.
The only pie I make and always a hit!
we loved this pie! i used half pecans and half walnuts because it is what i had on hand. it was a big hit! i live in texas but came here from new york years ago and the one thing about a lot of southern desserts is they are too sweet! i found this pie to be just right..not overly sweet. this pie is in my recipe box for my go to pie. i am a good cook but never claimed to be a good baker. this pie made me look like i was!! thanks for the great recipe.
Delicious! If I hadn't made it myself, I wouldn't have known it wasn't made with pecans. I'm not crazy about walnuts, but I will definitely make this again.
100% the best pie I have ever had. I have made it at least 6 times in the last month. My husband (who WAS a pecan pie lover) can't get enough!
Excellent pie! Thanks for sharing such a great recipe.
I've never made a walnut pie and was skeptical. It was fabulous!
I love desserts my husband does not. Even he loved it & requested it for all our holidays from now on. I like nuts & only added about 1/4 cup more of finely chopped walnuts. Thanks for sharing!
This pie is perfect as is. Easy to make, and a crowd pleaser. Temperature and time matched perfectly to my oven. the pie was done and completely set within 45 minutes.
Didn't have the 3/4c of light corn syrup on hand so I substituted 1/2c of Agave Nectar instead -- the pie came out absolutely delicious. ..Will make again soon to use up all the extra walnuts I have in my freezer.
Easy to make and tastes wonderful. I used grandma Ruth's pie crust recipe. I added extra walnuts and cinnamon and maple extract to the pie filling.
This is my all-time favorite kind of pie, especially since I live in an area surrounded by walnut orchards and have neighbors that let me glean the nuts. Since I also allow beekeepers to overwinter their hives on my property, I am compensated with a dozen quarts of honey a year. This year I substituted honey for the corn syrup, making super delicious walnut honey pies. 3 teaspoons of corn starch insures that the filling is not the least bit runny.
DELICIOUS! I had my heart set on pecan pie this Thanksgiving, but with the price of pecans, I knew that I had to find another alternative...this fit the bill! While it's not a PECAN pie, it's very yummy and filled the craving. This will definitely be made again! Thanks for sharing. :)
This pie is wonderful! I used dark Karo and added 2 rounded Tablespoons of flour, for a thickening agent. My husband likes it better than pecan pie.....and THAT's saying something. :)
This was an easy recipe to follow and the pie was good. I made a few for Thanksgiving and everyone (20 people) tried it and liked it. Not as flavorful as pecan but still good.
mmmmmmmmm- a true crowd pleaser!
Sooo good and easy! My husband says he will never go back to pecan pie. :o) Used half whole wheat pie crust.
Beautiful, AND delicious! The only thing I changed was I added some chopped up Hershey's chocolate- yummm!!!
I really liked this one! The vanilla and walnut baked together makes the flavor a little special.
Made this for Thanksgiving and received many compliments. Will make again.
I've made this pie a few times and it always turns out great. The last time I made it I only had half the required amount of corn syrup (oops!) so I substituted real maple syrup (not table syrup) for the rest and it still turned out wonderfully. This is my favourite nut pie recipe!!!
My husband said this is the best pie he has ever eaten! It is easy and absolutely delicious! Neither one of us like Pecan pie because it is so sweet and rich. This is not as sweet as Pecan pie and tastes so much better. You can actually eat more than one piece of this one! :-) I made it as the recipe said except I used 1/2 corn syrup and 1/2 100% pure maple syrup per other reviews. I already have requests to make it again for Christmas! I used the Pillsbury ready made refrigerated pie crust dough and it worked great. I did brush the bottom with egg whites before baking to keep the bottom from getting soggy. Awesome recipe...will make again and again! Thanks!
This pie was very good. It was just the right sweetness. I will make again.
Super good! So easy to make! It does taste like a pecan pie...but not as sweet. Let it cool down for a bit after taking it out of the oven so it'll have time to thicken.
Finally a pie everyone loved! I made this for Christmas!
This is very good! I used walnuts and liked it but some people said they'd prefer pecans but said it was still good with walnuts. It's the perfect sweetness and a terrific texture. Definitely a keeper.
This was terrific! I got so many compliments on this pie. Everyone loved the way it looked most of all! I had planned on making more pecan pies, but ran out of pecans and made this instead. Now I think I have to bring this every year for THanksgiving.
Excellent pie! Perfect recipe, easy and delicious! Much better than pecan pie to my gang!
This pie was SO good! If you like pecan pie, you'll love this pie! I didn't have any pecans and I really wanted to make a pecan pie, so I decided to try a walnut pie instead! It was very good! Thank-you.
awesome
I chose this pie to make because I happened to have all the ingredients on hand and wanted to use my walnuts to save my pecans ( the latter seems to get used up faster). I was not disappointed. This pie was a hit with my husband who's fav is pecan pie. He was a little put off when I told him it was walnuts at first but he changed his tune after the first bite. Easy peasy and delish. I made my own pie crust using, 2 C all purpose flour, 3/4 C shortening, 1 tsp salt, and 6 Tbs ice water. Cut shortening (lard) into flour and salt until crumbly. Add ice water 2 Tbs at a time. Roll out. Makes 2 - 9" crusts. Thank for the wonderful recipe.
This was super easy to make and came out perfect. It's great with a dollop of whipped cream on top. I added an extra half cup of nuts and traded off some of the corn syrup for maple syrup.
Lovely!!
Delicious!! I will definitely be making this again!
This was the first time I have ever tried to make a nut pie of any kind. It was so easy and not overly sweet like other nut pies I have eaten. I will certainly use this recipe again.
I make a killer pecan pie - but my family said this walnut pie is even better! The entire thing got devoured in one evening. This is rich and delicious, all the proportions just right!
Absolutely delicious! I followed the recipe to the letter and it was amazing!
This is a great pie!
I love this pie. My dad used to bring home walnut pies made at his school and they were my favorite. Now I make this for Thanksgiving and it is a big hit!!
Easy to follow. Turned out delicious. Perfect for Easter 🐣
Follow directions and enjoy. Every bit as delicious and beautiful as a pecan pie. I did add 1/2 cup more chopped walnuts.
Delicious pie I made when my mom and dad came over last Christmas and then my mom requested the recipe. Easy and good, one of my favorite recipes from this site. Didn't change a thing.
Followed recipe exactly. It is definitely not a deep dish pie. Did not come close to filling up my deep dish pie pan. Will make again it was yummy was done at 35 min for me, but next time I make it will use my regular pie pan.
I usually make Pecan Pie, but have found that it is it tastes too sweet to many people. I made this for the first time for Thanksgiving this year. After reading the reviews, I used Dark Corn Syrup and added a 1/4 cup more walnuts. I also raised the cooking temperature for the second temperature to 325 degrees. I baked it for the same amount of time as the original. It was perfect and disappeared before the Pumkin Pie! I will definitely make this again!!
THIS IS A WONDERFUL PIE, I MADE IT TWICE AND EVERYBODY ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT. ALMOST BETTER THAN A PECAN PIE TO ME!
9/17/18 Made for potluck at church. Rave reviews and someone said they would gladly lick the pie plate clean. This one is a keeper.
Delicious and easy to make! I've actually never made a nut pie, but it turned out very well. It took about 53 minutes instead of 35 to 45 until the sides were set and the middle was soft set. (Remember to start at 400 degrees and drop to 300 after the first 10 minutes of baking--I can't help but wonder if that is why people have had pies not set.) I set my pie on a cooling rack for a good 2 hours or so to let it finish setting up, and then gave it a try. :) This recipe is a keeper!
Very good
Was so good. Made a pretty pie also. I added 1/2 extra walnuts crushed.was delish.
Needs a thickener like pectin....or if you don't add that, make sure you let it sit overnight before eating....it thickens reasonably well overnight
My new favorite pie! This is my second time making it. Both times I have used 1/2 more walnuts and the second time around, l used 1 cup more finely ‘course’ chopped walnuts and 1/2 cup truly course chopped. I like the more nutty taste and I love that this isn’t as sweet as traditional pecan pie. Excellent recipe!! Super easy to make.
This is my third time making this awesome pie. As one reviewer suggested, I added one half cup of Karo syrup and one fourth cup maple syrup. It is no short of amazing. Tastes strangely similar to baklava!? My friends love it and request it at all our gatherings.
Wonderful British pie for the holidays, or any function that will amaze the palate. Similar to the American Pecan pie, yet not as earthy.
I love, love, love this recipe. I follow all instructions exactly, save for two things: I use a LOT more walnuts. Like, a cup+. Just eyeball it. Yes, it makes for a dense pie, very crunchy, but if you like that nutmeat texture it's A+. Also, after crushing the walnuts, I uhm.. I put em in a pan with a hefty tbs of butter and 'fry' them until they're warm and toasty and coated in fat. (Wait for em to cool down before mixing with the eggs, though!) Brilliant pie. Absolutely brilliant.
Followed exactly, checked @35mins, still jiggly, let it go the full 45 and it appears to have set fine. Won't cut until tomorrow (Thanksgiving) Hope it tastes as good as it looks!
Unbelievably delicious!!! I added about an extra half cup of walnut pieces, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. It is SOOO good!
Amazing pie!!! I used a frozen deep dish pie and used 1/4 of a cup of pure maple syrup in replacement of some of the karo syrup. I did cook it for 10 extra minutes and it was perfect. Thank you!!
Attempted this recipe for a baby shower and it was a huge success!! (With my g-grandmother's pie crust recipe) I made tartlets instead of a full pie and they were amazing!! Didn't have corn syrup so I used brown sugar with boiled water as a substitute. Also, with the small size, cut down the secondary bake time by about 10 minutes*. *our oven is fickle about temperature so I cant say the oven was exactly where the original recipe said it ought to have been.
I added cinnamon to give it more spice
This is one of the best pies I've ever had. 10 times better than pecan pie. When people try it they always ask for the recipe.
The best walnut pie! I have never made a change to the recipe and I get asked for the recipe every time I make it :)
I love this pie! It’s better to me than any pecan pie I’ve ever had! I did make one adjustment and added only 1/2 cup sugar because I don’t like food that’s too sweet. I really liked the buttery flavor and the sweetness level was perfect. I can’t wait to make it again!
I stumbled across this recipe a few years back. I accidentally grabbed walnuts instead of pecans for Christmas pies. In a panic I searched walnut pie and this was the first to pop up. My family who LOVES pecan pie said this pie was amazing and they wanted me to make again next Christmas. I’ve been making it for three years now for every Christmas and no longer do we eat pecan pies for the holidays.
The consistency was too gooey, the crust was too hard & it was way too sweet. I think one could get away with just doing 1/2 cup or sugar & 1/2 a cup of corn syrup or substitute at least one, if not both, for a lighter option. I'm only giving it 4 starts because after your teeth stop hurting from the sugar, it tastes actually pretty good.
This was both simple to make and delicious - I will definitely make it again!
Very easy and fun to make. I love the way it turned out with golden brown crust on top.
Delicious and easy!
this was delicious, I am making it again today. I read the comments before the first time and added a tablespoon of flour to the mixture to help it set. It did need an additional 15 minutes baking time, Ihad to put foil around the crust edges so they didn't get over baked it was a hit!
Very delicious. I tweaked the recipe a little. I toasted the walnuts and left them big ( I didn't chop them). It required longer time to bake as well. At the end I turned up the oven to 325 and baked for 15 minutes more.
Very good! We thought it was better than pecan pie. Just the right amount of sweetness too. Great recipe!
This pie was so easy to make, and excellent. I made it for our neighbors, who are chefs, and also have a pie business. They loved it, and thought it was better than the traditional pecan pie. I sprinkled a few walnut halves on top after putting the filling in the crust, and served with whip cream.
Among the 5-6 xmas desserts, everyone loved this one the most. Per the comments, I added an extra egg and a tbsp of mollasses, and also never chopped the walnuts. I also substituted half maple syrup for corn syrup, and baked it about 10mins longer.
Amazing pie! Everyone who tries it loves it. Quick and easy to make. Don't be confused by reference to deep dish crust. Use a regular pie pan. Cook toward the long end of time range but do not over cook. It is like a custard filling so the center will be soft until it cools. I find 42 minutes is about right. I use 1 1/2 cups walnuts.
Made exactly, maybe adding a few more walnuts. Came out great.. Some said it was a little to sweet but others thought it was great..
I made this pie because pecans were so expensive and a neighbor had given me a bag full of walnuts. This pie was so delicious. My husband and elderly father requested a repeat pie. It was easy and simple to make. Its a keeper!
This pie is delicious! Just a note for those who have had bad results with the filling setting up; I live at a higher altitude which causes pie fillings to cook slower so i increased the oven temp to 325 degrees and the cook time to 1 hour. It turned out perfect!
Loved it. Made it with no changes.
This was scrumptious! Based on reviews, however, I increased temp and baking time - 400 for 10 minutes and 325 for 50 minutes. It set perfectly that way! I like this better than pecan pie.
I made this pie 4x this month! and I love it! Simply delicious...no changes to the recipe. I used dark syrup didn't have white, it was ????
I’ve made this many times recently. It’s an easy & great recipe Although it seems like every time I forget or change something ;). It is still delicious!
Made this following the recipe with a small variation. I almost doubled the walnuts, and drizzled a little real maple syrup into the pie. Excellent! Tasted a lot like pecan pie.
