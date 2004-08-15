Peach Cream Pie II

Rating: 3.63 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I received this recipe years ago from Mrs. Brown from Brown's Berry Patch, Waterport, N.Y. It is great on a hot summer day.

By Laurie Nanni

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, mix sugar, flour, nutmeg and cinnamon. Sprinkle a handful in the bottom of uncooked pie shell. Fill pie shell with sliced peaches, and sprinkle with remaining sugar mixture. Cover peaches with heavy cream; you may not need all the cream.

  • Bake pie for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and bake for 50 minutes longer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 24g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 136.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

LISAL8ON
Rating: 4 stars
08/15/2004
add 3 egg whites to firm it up, it does not change the color, and it doesn't run anymore!!!! Read More
Helpful
(33)

Most helpful critical review

Cheryl Bricks
Rating: 3 stars
08/29/2002
Following the recipe exactly I could only fit 1 cup cream into pan. Also even after being refrigerated remained very runny. Perhaps I had used to ripe of peaches thus producing more liquid. I will try again as it is a very easy and tasty recipe. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Reviews:
Elizabeth Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
Very easy to make but of course it's a bit runny so put it in the fridge a while before serving. Read More
Helpful
(14)
KETCHUP
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2002
This is a weird one. I only used 4 peaches medium to large sized and I could barely fit a cup of cream in there! It was tasty though. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Westie Lover
Rating: 4 stars
08/04/2018
The recipe turned out like peach soup. But tasted fabulous! Of note I received a similar recipe from my grandmother a while back using corn starch instead of flour. Rather than slicing the peaches she would cut them in half and put them in the uncooked pie shell face up. Then she would stuff the gaps between the halves with any remaining peaches cut into chunks. The recipe works every time when I make it this way. And it tastes quite different the sugar cream and juices become firmer like a custard and the flavor is much fresher! Mmmmm! Read More
