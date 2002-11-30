Kentucky Pecan Pie

1 of 280

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was awesome. It is the best pecan pie I have ever eaten. Although, I did add 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the recipe. That gave it excellent flavor. I made this pie for Christmas dinner, everyone raved about how wonderful it was. Even people who didn't care for pecan pie said that it was excellent. I would recommend this recipe to anyone. Helpful (77)

Rating: 1 stars Sorry folks, but I bake a lot of pies, and this is NOT a good pecan pie. WAY too sweet, I felt like I was eating a few pecans with my cornsyrup. On a positive note, it sets fine - as a matter of fact it was so thick when I poured it into the shell, it stuck to the spoon! Experienced cooks - try another recipe, this one's not it. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars I had been craving a pecan pie for a while so I decided to search for a recipe with good reviews. This recipe certainly lived up to its rating. I was not used to a deep dish pecan pie though. The kind my Mom always made was more shallow and chewy. This pie is thick and gooey, but delicious. Although the recipe did not call for it I was planning to add 1 tsp. of vanilla to the mixture before baking, but forgot. My pie did not need it, it was wonderful as is. I did take other reviewer's advice though, and added more pecans. YUM!! I will definitely be making this pie again! Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe needs 3/4 tsp vanilla, with it his is the best pecan pie. I get rave reviews. Well except for my mother in law. She insisted I use her traditional recipe because hers was better. Funny thing, one year I made both and she loved her recipe but my pie was gone in a flash. There is nothing wrong with the recipe. I have made this for years.*****Don't forget the salt. The trick to balance the sweet is more pecans and how you put the pie together. Put a nice layer of chopped pecans on the bottom before filling, some will rise and become candied on the top. Then put a nice layer of chopped on the top and then decorate with whole. I don't use a lot of whole because it makes it messier to cut up and eat.**** If your pie is too high in the oven it will take longer to set up. Ive always used a glass pan. You have to use a ring to protect the crust. I know at higher altitudes Ive had to put foil over the whole pie for an additional 10 minutes to get it to set. I give it a poke with a toothpick and a wiggle if it jiggles it needs more time. Experienced cooks know cooking times can be approximate. Let it cool completely on the counter to set. I always make mine the night before.******* For deep dish pies add 1/4 more sugar and syrup, one more egg and adjust to 1 tsp vanilla and 1/4 tsp salt. Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars This was my jumping off recipe for a chocolate pecan pie. I'm basing my review for my additions. However I can't imagine that it wouldn't be grand as it is written. I sprinkled the bottom of the deep dish crust (unbaked) with semi-sweet chocolate chips. Instead of a full cup of light corn syrup I used 1/2 cup of light corn syrup and 1/2 cup of Lyle's Golden Cane Syrup and added 2 tsp. of vanilla. It gave the pie a wonderful caramel taste. I did have to bake about 1 1/2 but I tented the pie with aluminum foil so the top wouldn't burn. It was absolutely what I was looking for and it will be my go-to recipe in the future. Thanks for letting me experiment with your wonderful recipe Laurie. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I would give this more stars if I could. It was sooo very easy to make, and sooo yummy! My mom always makes the pecan pies for family gatherings, but I offered to bring them this year. They were a huge hit! I actually didn't have enough brown sugar for 2 pies - so I made 1 pie with brown sugar and 1 pie with white sugar. They were both fabulous! Thanks! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This makes a very good pecan pie! Nice and rich, the way pecan pie should be! I added a touch of vanilla, but otherwise made it per the recipe and it turned out great. Will definitely use this recipe again! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars I love pecan pie and this one is no exception. My only gripe was that it had to cook so long. Knowing this from reading all the reviews, I covered the crust of my pie for all but the last 25 minutes. And the pecans on the top of my pie did burn a little. I'll find a way to remedy that, but overall it will be a good pie to serve at Thanksgiving. Helpful (17)