Coal Miners Pasties

NB: A word to the wise - if you are visiting England, and want to experience a really decent Cornish pastie (this recipe barely hints at the gastronomic delights you can encounter there), you MUST get a pastie at Stein's deli, Padstowe (they are a tad spendy but they really are worth it), or Pronto Pastie, almost any place in the West Country. Also, for the most delightful cream teas and scones (scones are like biscuits but they come with clotted cream and strawberry jam) visit any of the tea shops at Boscastle - a pot of tea for 2 plus 2 fist-sized scones and jam and cream will set you back about $6! Boscastle is a truly beautiful, breath-taking fishing village, and you won't be disappointed!) ANYWAY, the pasties in this recipe were alright. I have eaten enough Cornish pasties in Cornwall to know a good one when I see it (or taste a good one when I taste it??), and this wasn't it really. The pastry was ok, though I much prefer a puff-pastry shell. The innards were dry and pretty tasteless, despite the fact I added A LOT of freshly-ground pepper, which is how traditional pasties are supposed to be... I suspect that good Cornish pasties can only be found it Cornwall....