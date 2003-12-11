Coal Miners Pasties

Coal miners in the Midwest would take one of these pasties for their lunch. They keep warm rather long wrapped in a towel. Some housewives would stuff one end with a savory filling, and the other with a sweet one. That way you could have your dessert with your dinner! For a true coal miner meal experience, be sure to roughly chop the potatoes.

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 pasties
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place flour, 2 teaspoons salt, and lard in a bowl. Quickly rub lard into flour with your fingertips until it resembles small peas. Pour in ice water and form into a ball. Add more water if it feels too dry. Divide dough into 6 balls; wrap in plastic and chill for one hour.

  • In a bowl, combine steak, turnips, potatoes, onions, remaining 1 tablespoon salt, and pepper.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Roll out one ball of dough on a floured surface to about 1/4 inch thick. Using a cake pan, trace a 9-inch circle in dough; cut out the circle. Place about 1 1/2 cups of steak mixture into middle of the circle. Fold edges of the circle up to meet along the top of filling; crimp dough along the top to seal. Repeat until dough is used up. Use a spatula to transfer pasties to an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake pasties in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until golden. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1186 calories; protein 45.4g; carbohydrates 98.9g; fat 66.6g; cholesterol 140.9mg; sodium 2202.8mg. Full Nutrition
