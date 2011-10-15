Clam Chowder Tart

There is clearly a major time error in this recipe - it needs to cook for at least 40 minutes, maybe a little longer. It's basically a quiche, and that's a fairly constant baking time. The recipe does note that a toothpick should come out clean, so if it doesn't keep it in the oven a little longer. That being said, I did make 2 ingredient additions to this recipe. I added one diced celery stalk and 1 diced potato, because good clam chowder has to have both of those (in my opinion of course)! Without the potato I would not have felt satisfied by this dish, but with it, this was great! I used turkey bacon due to allergies as well. The man ate 2 large helpings, and asked when we were having this again. This was wonderful with a side salad, and relatively easy to throw together. This will definitely be in my weeknight meal rotation! I don't normally rate 5 stars when I feel a key ingredient was missing, but this was truly a great find - thanks again!

