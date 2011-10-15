Clam Chowder Tart

3
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Very unusual, but hearty and satisfying.

Recipe by Kevin Ryan

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch tart
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place oven rack on highest level. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Set prebaked tart shell on a baking sheet (see Editor's Note).

    Advertisement

  • Chop the clams finely, and reserve 1/2 cup of the liquid. Beat the eggs well, and add clam liquid, cream, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Whisk until smooth, and stir in the clams.

  • Fry the bacon over moderate heat until crisp, and then remove from pan and set aside. Leave about half a tablespoon of bacon grease in the pan, and add onion. Cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. clam mixture. Crumble the bacon into mixture, then pour into mixture into pastry shell.

  • Crumble the bacon into the tart shell; add onion. Carefully pour custard into shell and transfer to preheated oven.

  • Bake on the top rack until center is set, or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Serve hot or warm.

Editor's Note:

To blind-bake a tart shell, follow these tips in our advice article.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 126.5mg; sodium 438mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022