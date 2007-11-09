Impossible Coconut Pie I
The pie makes its own crust. Just mix in a blender, bake and serve warm. You may leave out coconut if you wish.
I chose this recipe because one reviewer had said it was very "custardy"...we LOVE custard!! We LOVED this recipe...I can't wait to make it again...and again. I screwed it up and added the coconut to the blender...oops...so I also added more coconut to the top...it was fantastic!! Wonderful custard like "pie" that tastes like a macaroon! I had to bake mine a little longer than the recipe calls for. About 10 extra minutes. Easy to make!!Read More
I found this same recipe in an old cookbook I bought at a garage sale, titled, You've Got to Be Kidding! It also features other delectable delights such as Earthworm Cookies. This pie is absolutely delicious and amazing because it makes its own separate crust, filling and topping; all out of the blender! My recipe instructs to blend as you count slowly to 10, and it instructs to put the coconut in the blender with the other ingredients. As such, it provides a nice buttery topping for the pie. It also fools skeptics of the pie who think they don't like coconut. This is a definite keeper in our house. If you love custard, you'll love this pie. Incidentally, I do not try the Earthworm Cookie recipe!
Tastes great and so easy to make. I stirred the coconut in with the other ingredients and then sprinkled 1/4 more on top. This recipe is a keeper.
GREAT PIE! This pie is so simple to do. I throw all the ingredients into a blender, including the cup of coconut, and pour into a buttered pie dish. Then I top it off with extra coconut. 40 minutes is the perfect baking time. It always disappears. Thank you Rosie De Coito for sharing!
Great "as-is" in the recipe the 1st time I did it! 2nd time,since my family dislikes coconut, I ommited the coconut and made it with a touch of almond xtract in the filling. When I removed it from the oven I then topped it with Raspberry jam(slightly micro'd easier to spread)then let it set till cool. My family prefers it cool (even cold), warm or cool it's..... Awesome !!
I thought for a quick fix, it was delicious. I did have to bake it loner to get the middle to set, but no biggie! Custard like filling with toasted coconut topping. Simple yet scrumptious. I was out of Bisquick, so I made my own baking mix: 2 cups flour, 3tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp salt, 2tbsp of shortning. I sifted dry ingredients and used a whisk to mix in shortening. PERFECT!!!
The whole family LOVED this recipe!! I substituted whole wheat flour for the baking mix and it came out great. A winner in this household. Will def. make again!! (and again and again!)
I LOVE impossible pies because I am a big custard lover & I'm sometimes lazy. ;o) I had a cuban theme going so I used rum extract instead of vanilla (wasn't very "rummy" tasting...I think next time I may use real dark rum) & I garnished w/ a small pile of edible flowers in the center of the pie. It looked incredible & I only spent about 5 minutes on it. ;o) I think my guests were more impressed w/ the ease of this recipe than anything. So if you really wanna show off...make it in front of them & let them see how it's just "thrown" in a blender. I wasn't able to get a pic because the batteries were dead in my camera but I'll be making this again. And again & again & again. ;o) Thanks for a great recipe!
This tasted identical to a coconut flan I made last summer. Actually, I'll be honest - I liked it okay because I like custard and flan - but it didn't taste like a pie at all. My boyfriend hated it and couldn't finish one slice. This would be a great recipe if you just renamed it - Coconut Custard or Coconut Flan
I have been making this pie for many years. The only thing I do to make it less custardy is to add 1/2 cup coconut to the blender, and then add an additional 1/4 to 1/2 cup sprinkled on the top. You can add different flavorings such as coconut extract, rum extract, almond extract. Very delicious. I do like it better the next day and when it is well chilled.
I have been making this very recipe for 30 years and my mother since the 60's - my husband & I ate half one nite and half the next - irresistible if you like a coconut custard pie. Consider a 10 inch pie plate because the 9 inch glass will be almost full to the brim. It also may take a little longer than 40 mins.
I used a can of light coconut milk which was 1 1/2 cups and added a 1/2 cup of regular milk to make it 2 cups total. I did find that a 9 inch pie plate is to small for this recipe and next time i'm going to use a 10 inch pie plate. I served each slice with a dollop of whipped cream and both me and my husband loved it. It was like my favorite coconut flan at a local resturant, but without the caramel. Thanks for the great and very easy recipe!
This is the only recipe for coconut custard pie that you will ever need. Unbelievable easy and DELICIOUS!!
Just like mom used to make. I used 1tsp.vanilla and 1tsp. coconut extract just to bump up flavor a bit. Turned out great.
Delicious and very easy to make. We love it served warmed.
Followed the instructions exactly as written but both my husband and I did not enjoy this. We thought it tasted like eggs with coconut on it. Unfortunately, the whole thing ended up in the trash!
First coconut pie i have tried, and everyone loved it! will be making it often!
I used 3 eggs. used an extra 1/2 cup of coconut on top so it was toasted. Delicious.
This recipe is clever. Somehow some of the ingredients collect at the bottom of the pan and create a soft crust. The coconut floats to the top and turns golden brown. The center is like a vanilla custard. I love this recipe! It's so easy to make!
i used splenda in this recipe for my husband's diabetic diet. it is wonderful and works every time!!!
The easiest coconut pie ever! Very flavorful. Prepared as written with the exception of baking about 10 extra minutes. The custard is not too sweet which I prefer. A big hit with the family! Thanks so much for the post.
My mom has been making this for years, I call it Mrs McClure's Coconut pie. She was a neighbor a the cabin that gave my mom the recipe. It's fast and easy. I have cravings for it sometimes and it brings back wonderful memories of my childhood.
I made several changes, and everyone seemed to like it, so I'll give it a 4 star. I used unsweetened vanilla almond milk. And instead of using vanilla, I used almond extract. Bake time was about 50 mins. I think that it could've gone in for maybe a few more. I will probably do it again and not use almond milk.
Thanks but NO thanks! You'd better REALLY like an eggy custard (and I cut back 1 egg and added a bit more baking mix). Not much coconut flavor and the so called crust was similar to watery scrambled eggs. What a disappointment after it baked up so beautifully.
YUM!! This is delicious - I made it just for me though; everyone in my house either doesn't like 'custard' desserts or doesn't like coconut so that just means more for me! lol This was so easy to make too, I'll make it again for my friends & myself.
Can't make pie any easier than this!!!!! Fantastic!!!! I could make it every nite, everyone loves it! Topped it with coconut.....wonderful! Also made it with a cup of raspberries before putting in the oven.So many ways to make it spendid and different every time! Made one last nite with coconut...2 people devoured it before noon! Will be making this very often! Will try bananas, pumpkin, peaches, peanut butter, cinnamon....
This is great comfort food. Ingredients I had on hand (but my aking mix was over a year past Use-by date) and turns out yummy. We ate it warm. The little left in the fridge was not so good. Will get more Bisquick and keep this one in mind.
used pancake mix- extra coconut and toasted coconut on top- used electric mixer-- 9 inch deep pyrex- at 325 for 1 hour- as always-PERFECT!!!( i like the crust better with pancake mix- more of a crust)
I dont cook, and I was able to follow this recipe and it turned out AMAZING! I shocked my family with this simple and tasty treat! Give it a try!
Absolutely Delish! It reminded me of Chess Pie and my hubby liked it too! I am going to try stirring in some different flavor chips, like chocolate or peanut butter...hmmmmm...
The consistency and the look of the pie was great - even I was impressed at how pretty it looked! But the taste was so-so, maybe it was the ingredients I used but it tasted kinda of rubbery and the hubby commented on the bitter aftertaste. I'll keep toying with the ingredients and hopefully will get something better.
This pie is great with all the original ingredients. Whatever you do, don't use Splenda. Ugh -- I did not care for it when I used 3/4 C. Splenda rather than sugar.
I've been looking for this recipe for years, and it turned out just like I remembered. I used my mixer instead of a blender and melted the butter for better incorporation. Otherwise I followed the recipe as written. It is a smooth, custardy pie that's not too sweet. Three people have already asked me for the recipe. It was a huge hit!
I've had this recipe for years. Use Bisquick baking mix. This is the only recipe you need for coconut custard pie. So quick, easy, and so yummy.
I made this as the recipe stated. It was just ok when served warm. BUT it was AMAZING when served chilled the next day!
I made a Gluten Free version. I just substituted the Gluten Free Bisquik for the regular Bisquik. It took extra time to cook. I'm not sure if it was 13 or 18 extra minutes but I think 18. It was absolutely delicious!
Made this last night and it was absolutely amazing!
Just made this last night. Great quick pie everyone loved. Topped with frozen cool whip for a twist.
Just like my mom used to make. I think it's best served cold.
Really did not care for the eggy taste and texture of this pie.
This pie was really good. My husband describes it as "like a coconut macaroon". I loved it the same day, but thought it was even better the next day, heated up in the microwave. Yum!! Thanks!!
Followed this recipe but added a splash of coconut extract to boost the coconut flavor. I love the custard and texture of the shredded coconut. I made it for co-workers and they loved it!
Really easy, but bland...not much of a crust either. I will not use it again. If you like simple to make and simple taste then this is for you.
This was good and easy to make.
My Mother In Law made this pie for our family, we love Coconut but my kids didn't care for the jellied crust. It has a defninte egg-y flavor sort of like tapioca. If I am going to the trouble to bake a pie I would just as soon make a real crust.
Great recipe and so easy too. I felt it was a bit eggy tasting and next time will go with the suggestion of many others to try using 3 eggs and upping the coconut. We all enjoyed the pie and one more thing, I had made two, one I kept in the oven a little longer to crisp the top more and that one was our favorite.
Better method than recipe in Bisquick book.
I love this recipe. I was out of vanilla extract one day and used what I had in the pantry...a butter nut extract. It's delicious using that as well. Easy easy easy...and good.
I lost this recipe and I am so glad I found it here. This is a wonderful, easy recipe. It has the taste of egg custard with the crunchy, golden, coconut topping, mmmm, so good. I prefer to add the coconut in the blender so that it gets chopped a bit. Warning though, it's addictive!
Recipe is very easy to make. I added additional coconut to the top as it was going in the oven. I let it bake about 10 additional minutes. I used a mixer and not the blender and it came out fine. This recipe tastes more like a custard than a pudding and tasted too much like eggs for my family; however my neighbors thought it was great! It is pretty neat how it makes a "crust" and it looks just like the picture when it is ready to serve.
Easy to make and love the texture (firm) and crust(crusty). The taste was really good as well and I love coconut. In fact I just planted a coconut tree in my backyard! I did turn the oven off about 15 minutes early and left the pie in for about 3 hours (with the oven off) because I had an appointment I needed to keep which might have accounted for the firmness and crusty top, but I really thought that improved the pie as I didn't want a pudding pie!!
Love it, but it's more of a custard, very flan-like, with minimal crust. I subbed flour plus 1/2 teaspoon baking powder for the baking mix (per a recipe for baking mix) and used almond extract as suggested by another reviewer. Really easy and good! Warm was good, but I prefer it fully cool. I will definitely make this again!
Very simple & yummy
This took about 50 minutes in my oven. I made it as written except used 1tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract. YUMMERS!!! Oh and I used all Splenda with very good results
I made this recipe I was not impressed. It did make its own crust. I would not make it again. Really disappointed.
I love any coconut custard pie, but this one is great because it is so easy, made it with 1% milk, but like the whole milk better..
I made this with coconut milk and added 1 1/2 cups coconut to the batter then sprinkled1/2 cup on top ...it came out delicious.
Made the first one exactly as directed and loved it. The next 3 I added 1/4 cup more sugar. For us this recipe is perfect. Can’t get enough of it.
I have been making this pie for over 30 years. It is so easy and delicious you will just love it.
This is one of my all time favorite quick and easy recipes! Warm egg custard taste with a hint of coconut throughout. I add coconut to the blender as well as to the top. Yummmm....
This pie was sooo easy and delicious!!! I did like it better cold. Formed a custard crust! Best coconut custard I have had!
Very good and tasty. My husband loved it. Definitely better than the recipe on the Bisquick box. Thanks!
I thought it was super,because it takes only about 5 minutes form start to cleanup. The best custard than you can even make if you stood there stirring forever. I also put the coconut right in the blender with the rest of the ingredients. Terri
Delicious
We love coconut so this was exactly what we were hoping for! It was delish. I used almond milk because that's all we had- worked great. I didn't have bisquick so I found the recipe to make it on allrecipes which was very simple. I did add coconut to the blender as well because we love coconut. This recipe was super easy and tasted like a combination of macaroon and coconut pie. Fantastic. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for the great recipe!
This pie was pretty good. Because I had no coconut I used almond extract, sprinkled sliced almonds on the top and after it was baked and cooled I drizzled carmel sauce over top. Delightful.
great
Very tasty dish.
We love this recipe. It is a go to recipe when I need something quick and easy. I always have all the ingredients on hand. I add the coconut into the pie and then some on top. We love the coconut flavor. It goes very fast in my house.
Love this pie and have made it often. Today I added the juice and zest of a small lemon. Delish.
I’m not sure what went wrong, I thought I followed the recipe exactly. It looked good, but then it tasted like a coconut omelette. Yuk!
Pretty good. The flavor was nice, but perhaps not coconutty enough. I loved the toasted coconut layer on top. The bottom layer was firm, but underwhelming. I probably won’t make it again.
I've made this pie for 40 years. The easiest pie to make for any type of day! It's that good and so easy! I just used an electric hand mixer and pour into a pie plate. No need to prep your dish. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
Simple to make and delish to eat.
It was okay but not the recipe that I remember I guess. This wasn't very sweet and the next day it was a bit stiff.
I've been making this fast, easy and scrumptious recipe for years. I got it out of one of those 'checkout' paperback cook books, just titled 'Bisquick'. Those little cook books are packed away, so I'm glad I found the recipe here. I could remember what ingredients went into it, but not the exact amounts. Thanks for posting.
The pie tastes great and the recipe worked well. Thank you for posting this.
This is custard...plain and simple! Not at all like pie, still delish!
This was more like a custard. Was OK but probably will not make it again.
I remember making this in the 1970s and enjoying it then. I added extra vanilla and put some coconut into the blender (which is also from the 1970s). The rest went on top. My 9” pieplate could not hold it all and it went over the sides, so I recommend a 10” plate if you have one. It came out delicious! We tried it warm and cold, and like it both ways. My husband and I ate the whole thing in 2 days. Fun for children to make.
Love this pie! So easy! I add almond extract and toss some mini chocolate chips on when I take it out of the oven. I let them just melt in place and it's an Almond Joy pie! Yum!
Very good recipe!
So yummy and so easy! Only thing I did differently was pulse in a little over 1/2 cup of coconut into the mixture after the 3 minutes. I still added the coconut to the top also. I think it would have been bland without the coconut in the mixture.
I've had this recipe since when Bisquick first came out with it. love it - easy to make. even without a blender.
I will make it again. so easy and simple. no changes. tasted delilcious
Really good. Had a very interesting consistency - reminded me of Butter Muchi (Hawaiian dessert). Followed the recipe with only one minor exception. I divided the coconut into two 1/2 cup portions - putting 1/2 cup into the batter and the other 1/2 cup on top of the pie. Next time I might toast the coconut that goes in the batter.
Very easy to make and delicious
Very good, easy pie. Don't fret if you don't have any baking mix on hand, you can also use equal amount of flour for the mix.
This recipe was one of the easiest and best tasting I've ever made! 5 stars!
It was an easy recipe with delicious results. My family loved it!
Fabulous recipe for coconut custard pie, and so easy to make! I didn't even both to get out my blender but just made sure to whisk each ingredient thoroughly after adding. I believe the author said to eat warm but I much preferred it cold right out of the fridge. Will make this one again and again! Thank you so much!
This is my favorite pie of all time and so easy to make.
So easy. I made slight variations just because of what I had on hand and I have a shallow pie plate. I made approximate 3/4 of a batch Used half evaporated skim milk and half coconut milk; used coconut oil instead of butter and used Trader Joe's Pancake Mix. Everything else the same. Absolutely delicious
I added 2X the coconut and more vanilla and also a little coconut extract. We like a lot of coconut flavor. The layers were fine but don't expect a crispy bottom crust. It is an egg custard so if you are not partial to that eggy flavor this is not for you
I added some blueberries to the batter!!! It's nice, chilled!!
I should have paid attention to the comments about melting the butter first as it would have been easier to mix since I was stirring it by hand. This was pretty good! My picky 85yr old mother had two slices with whipped topping, so it must have been good. Next time I think I'll throw in some chocolate chips. This reminds me of a Clafoutis in a way as it had a very strong egg custard flavor. Just thought of something it needs some nutmeg.
Pattycake You bet-ya: FIVE BIG STARS - an oldie, but definitely a goody!
Wasn't my cup of tea. Too much eggy taste. Really had high expectations after someone said it tasted like flan because I love flan.
