Impossible Coconut Pie I

149 Ratings
  • 5 108
  • 4 22
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

The pie makes its own crust. Just mix in a blender, bake and serve warm. You may leave out coconut if you wish.

By Rosie De Coito

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 inch pie plate.

  • Combine milk, sugar, biscuit mix, eggs, butter or margarine, and vanilla in blender container. Cover, and blend on low speed for 3 minutes. Pour into prepared pie plate. Let stand about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with coconut.

  • Bake for 40 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 113.1mg; sodium 271.6mg. Full Nutrition
