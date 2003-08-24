Fresh Strawberry Pie I

350 Ratings
  • 5 240
  • 4 73
  • 3 21
  • 2 9
  • 1 7

Delicious pies made with fresh strawberries. Top with whipped cream if you like.

By Ruth

Gallery
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, mix together the sugar and corn starch; make sure to blend corn starch in completely. Add boiling water, and cook over medium heat until mixture thickens. Remove from heat. Add gelatin mix, and stir until smooth. Let mixture cool to room temperature.

    Advertisement

  • Place strawberries in baked pie shells; position berries with points facing up. Pour cooled gel mixture over strawberries.

  • Refrigerate until set. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 4.4g; sodium 104.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022