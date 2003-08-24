Fresh Strawberry Pie I

I've made this pie twice this month, and here's what I like. To sum up my adjustments: 3/4 c. sugar instead of 1 cup, 1 store bought graham cracker pie crust - no need to make or bake, about 1 1/2 quarts of berries - not 2, and I only used enough gelatin mixture to cover my berries - not all of it. I've done this pie before and sliced the strawberries and didn't like the result. I mostly halved the strawberries this time, adjusting as needed to cut out soft spots, etc. I tried to make the strawberries point upward so the gelatin could flow through and reach every spot. I filled in empty spots with smaller pieces of strawberry. I've used the prepared gelatin from the store before, and I thought it had a tang to it. For those who said their pie was runny there are two possibilities. Either their strawberries were still fairly wet and the moisture was too much for the gelatin, or the gelatin cooled too much before it was added to the pie. Gelatin has a matrix that "sets up" to give it the firm texture. If it already begins to set up, and then it is stirred and poured over the pie, it may not set up again. In defense of the original recipe - it really is just fine as written. Most of us fill our pies to the top with berries, but it's probably just as good with large berries in a single layer. You can always fill the void with Cool Whip. I might even try it that way next time. It's a low fat dessert, and even low calorie if you use sugar-free gelatin!