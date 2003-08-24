Fresh Strawberry Pie I
Delicious pies made with fresh strawberries. Top with whipped cream if you like.
this pie is amazing! i have a great idea for DIABETICS. my grandpa is diabetic so i used sugar free jello mix and cut the sugar down to 1/4 cup, it turned out wonderful. my mom (who watches her weight) took a piece because it was so low in calories. even my picky brother gobbled it down. it goes great with a shortbread pie crust. thank you so much janice!Read More
I found this had not enough strawberries for two pies (looked 'naked' almost) and entirely TOO sweet. Not to our liking.Read More
Definitely only enough for one pie! I thought this was absolutely delicious... with a few adjustments :) I followed the advice of others and reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup and sliced my strawberries (they were from the farmer's market, so they were different sizes). I also added a lemony cream cheese layer on the bottom which was a fantastic counterpoint to the sweetness. One more thing- homemade crust and real whipped cream are an absolute MUST with this recipe. Store bought crust and Cool Whip just won't cut it... Everyone was absolutely raving and wanted the recipe immediately!
Out of the strawberry pies I've made which called for Jello, this one is the best. Double up on the strawberry gel if you are making two pies.
This pie turned out wonderful, with the following changes to the recipe: I used a baked graham cracker crust, cut the sugar down to 1/3 c. and used all the filling/glaze for one pie. Very fresh finish to dinner!
This is good. I thought I had completely screwed it up, as the glaze mix quickened very quickly (came to a boil very fast and I didn;t mean for it to) but then was runny after I added the jello. So I heated it back up again to thicken it. Heating it the second time seemed to help it set quickly; it seemed to be setting as it cooled so I just poured it over the strawberries and refrigerated. It was very set and I had no problems with it not gelling. I did as some reviewers suggested and doubled the sauce. Not sure if I like it that way; it did almost overflow the pan. Very good, and everyone at the bbq I went to tonight liked it.
So simple, yet this pie has such an amazing flavor. For pies, I use the "Basic Flaky Pie Crust," also found on the Allrecipes Website. The crust is just exceptional with this pie. Yes, as other reviewers pointed out, the filling does become slightly rubbery in the second day - but it would take more than a little consistency change to keep me from eating it. If you love strawberries, try this recipe - you won't regret it. It rocks! Addendum: It's been three years since I last prepared this. I don't remember not having enough glaze the first time, but when preparing two pies--ABSOLUTELY double the glaze.
Absolutely fabulous. I made one large pie instead of 2 pies and the glaze was just enough. I thought the glaze would be too sweet but it turned out just perfect. My boyfriend and his parents were pleasantly surprised since they don't usually like sugary sweet desserts. This doesn't keep too well. The only comment my boyfriend made was to put more graham cracker crust. Next time, I will make this into individual cake cups and serve it that way.
This is the same recipe my mother in law gave to me 35 yrs. ago. I had to go looking for a recipe for my daughter in law this year. I combine the ingredients a little differently though. I mix the jello, cornstarch and sugar in the pan and add cold water. I stir it until the corn starch is desolved. I bring it to a boil and allow it to boil for 3 about minutes or until it's clear. After it's cooled I pour 1/2 of it into a bowl of berries. I pour that into my pie shell and then pour the remaining glaze over the entire thing. I've given this recipe away so many times and I'm still approached evrery year to make pies for people. I've always used the standard Crisco pie crust but my daughter in law wanted to try somethng different so she's using the "French pastry pie crust" To be continued...
This was a very good pie. I made a shortbread crust and used all of the glaze on one pie. However, this pie does not keep well. Plan to use all of it at once as the glaze becomes VERY rubbery by the following day.
This was a great recipe! I did slice up the berries and I used a ready made shortbread crust. I also used raspberry jello to make the pie a deeper red color. This recipe is a keeper!
I couldn't find my similar version of this recipe until after I had made this one. The rubbery texture may be due to the amount of cornstarch/gelatin, as the recipe I always use calls for 1 Tbsp. cornstarch and 3 Tbsp. strawberry gelatin, not the entire box. It also states to cook over med. heat until clear, 2-3 min. I always get a scrumptious pie that doesn't last more than a day or so this way.
Delicious but you MUST DOUBLE THE SAUCE! This is a fabulous recipe but the sauce is only enough for one pie so make sure you double it. Here are a few tips for the recipe. 1. Make sure that you follow the instructions for baking the pie crust and let it cool completely. 2. I like to cut my strawberrys into halfs and quarters so that the pie shell is stuffed with strawberrys. Also make sure that all of the strawberrys on top are face up for a nice presentation. 3. This is the most important - you must let the sauce cool completely before pouring on the pie - otherwise you cook the strawberrys. So, I try to stir out the steam and then I put the pan in the fridge and stir every 5-10 minutes until it is almost starting to gel. Then I put it on the pie. Also, you need to allow the pie to be in the fridge AT LEAST 5 hours before serving so the sauce can gel. Serve with cool whip and enjoy!
If I could give this recipe more stars, I would. I grew up in Ohio where we ate fresh strawberries in everything from hoememade jam to pies. This recipe is Authentic, just as I remember enjoying soo much as a child. Ive made it several times without fail, and am asked by my parents to make it everytime I see them. If you are looking for a strawberry pie recipe, THIS IS THE ONE! Try the Basic Flaky Pie Crust recipe found on this site for the perfect crust. Chill completely, top with whipped cream, and fall in Strawberry Love.
My husband rated this 10 stars! Very good recipe. I did only use 1/2 Cup of sugar and it was plenty sweet for us. (I don't like super sweet) Very very easy. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was a great recipe and SO EASY! I made no alterations. I cut the stems of the strawberries, turned them upside down (points up) and drizzled the sugar/gelatin glaze directly over the strawberries for the TWO pies as recipe suggested. It turned out perfect. I noticed other reviewers added all glaze to one pie and I could see how that would not turn out well. The glaze is a gummy texture and works well when using in TWO pies over WHOLE strawberries. It doesn't overwhelm it, just adds that nice sweetness. It would be too much gumminess if all the glaze was added to one pie over sliced strawberries. My whole family LOVED it (even my picky 4 year old). This will definitely become a family staple. Thank you!
Incredible. We had this for breakfast because I was afraid the filling would be wet if it sat overnight and all day. No worries, I don't think it will wet the crust for 2 days. Definitely not enough sauce for 2 pies, these amounts were perfect for one pie.
Delicious! I cut down the sugar to 3/4 cup. I also added just a little bit of almond extract(maybe 1/4 tsp.) I will be making this again soon!
This was the first strawberry pie I have ever made, and it was wonderful! I followed the recipe exactly and it came out great! The next time I make this I will Quarter the strawberries though. Having them whole made them a little hard to cut, and I had some really big berries. Thanks so much!
We really enjoyed this pie and it looked so pretty. I plan on fixing a couple for Easter dinner. I made a couple of changes. I used a graham cracker crust and sugar free Jello because that's what I had. The amount of glaze didn't seem like enough for two pies, so I made one pie with a lot of glaze and then poured the rest over some strawberries in a dish. This gave me a low calorie and fat dessert as well as the pie. As Dublin stated, it is a bit rubbery the next day. I wonder if using a bit less Jello would help.
This pie is sooo good! only made 1 pie and it ran over a little. I cut up the strawberries to make eating it easier.I used a frozen Mrs.Smiths crust(They are very good).
turned out great! For those of you who had trouble with the pie not setting, do not bring the cornstarch mixture to a hard boil. Cornstarch becomes thin again if allowed to boil long.
This is good, I only wish I had sliced the strawberries instead of placing them point up. The pie looked too sparse. Next time I will slice them and see how it turns out. Thanks for sharing!
Super easy! I've made this recipe several times following the avice of others...used a graham cracker crust. Cut my berries in half, and used the whole filling recipe for 1 pie. Came out perfect every time. Its a great refreshing recipe for a hot day and people always love it!
I've made this pie twice this month, and here's what I like. To sum up my adjustments: 3/4 c. sugar instead of 1 cup, 1 store bought graham cracker pie crust - no need to make or bake, about 1 1/2 quarts of berries - not 2, and I only used enough gelatin mixture to cover my berries - not all of it. I've done this pie before and sliced the strawberries and didn't like the result. I mostly halved the strawberries this time, adjusting as needed to cut out soft spots, etc. I tried to make the strawberries point upward so the gelatin could flow through and reach every spot. I filled in empty spots with smaller pieces of strawberry. I've used the prepared gelatin from the store before, and I thought it had a tang to it. For those who said their pie was runny there are two possibilities. Either their strawberries were still fairly wet and the moisture was too much for the gelatin, or the gelatin cooled too much before it was added to the pie. Gelatin has a matrix that "sets up" to give it the firm texture. If it already begins to set up, and then it is stirred and poured over the pie, it may not set up again. In defense of the original recipe - it really is just fine as written. Most of us fill our pies to the top with berries, but it's probably just as good with large berries in a single layer. You can always fill the void with Cool Whip. I might even try it that way next time. It's a low fat dessert, and even low calorie if you use sugar-free gelatin!
Very good! I used the advice of Mrs.KWaters and it turned out great!
seriously delicious! It screams summer when you used fresh picked strawberries...thanks for a great recipe!
delicious
I did not care for this recipe. first time I give a bad review
Excellent recipie and a snap to make! One I will be making many times again!
Delicious recipe just like my Grandma's Strawberry pie. I used all the glaze with only one pie. You would need to double the recipe for two.
So fresh and delicious. I actually made just 1 pie with a shortbread crust and the glaze was suffiecient for 1 with just a little left over.
This was a good pie! doubled the glaze and cut the sugar down 1/4 cup (total) after reading other reviews. Also, I made it in a graham cracker crust. Delicious! Thank you!
Yummy! Just like the pie from the little mom and pop restaurant i went to as a kid. I did slice the berries instead of using them whole. I did cut the sugar back to 1/2 cup (and it was plenty sweet. Does depend on your berries). This does make only 1 pie worth, so i ended up using more berries and doubling the gelatin mixture.
So yummy! 4 or 5 people at the family party I took it to asked for the recipe, and everyone said it was delicious! Very pretty too. I did follow the recommendations of some reviewers and cut up the strawberries, I think it worked well that way.
this was so good! it took me a really long time though, because i used frozen strawberries and didnt think to thaw them out ahead of time. i made it with a whole weat crust and i think that just perfected it! it cuts the sweetness just enough to make it even better than before. oh, and also, this recipie really only makes one shallow pie, i dont know why it says it makes two.
Yum, yum, yum! We LOVE this recipe! I just finished making another two pies for Memorial Day tomorrow. I made this recipe exactly as written, except I cut up the berries instead of leaving them whole. It still makes a very pretty pie. I guess it's a matter of personal taste, but I disagree with those reviewers who said you need to double the gelatin part. I think it's absolutely perfect like it is. You get such a great focus on your fresh strawberries, and not so much on the gelatin. I was actually worried about it the first time, that there wouldn't be enough to hold the pies together, but after setting for a few hours, they were perfect. Just enough, and not too much. Like I said, we love this recipe and definitely consider it a keeper! Thanks, Janice!
I had a few problems with this pie. It was way too sweet and didn't set up right. Maybe I did something wrong, but I wasn't sure how "thick" it shoud be before taking it off the heat. I cooked it until it for at least 15 minutes and it didn't seem to be getting any thicker. Seemed thick enough when I put the pies in the fridge, but this morning it's running all over the place! Also, I cut down on the sugar and it was still way too sweet! Sorry.
I put the 1 cup water into the package of strawberries to make some natural strawberry juice; stir together 1 to 2 minutes, remove the juice then add the cornstarch and heat it up in the microwave. You don't need any gelatin for this great recipe. I used my Miracle Baking Powder Pie Crust II recipe on AR for the crust. It was perfect!!
Sooo good! I made this for a potluck and got rave reviews. Like many reviewers, I sliced the strawberries. I also doubled the glaze filling amount but didn't use all of it, so maybe I would one and a half it next time. It took a much longer time to set in the fridge than suggested in the recipe, but maybe that's because I used extra glaze. I used a store bought shortbread crust. Delicious!
I've never had strawberry pie before, but had plenty of strawberries and no idea what to do with them. This was a HUGE hit with my friends and their children, all 4 kids 4 and under. I used a shortbread crust too and cut back a little bit on the sugar (my strawberries were very ripe) and it was absolutely delicious!
Use cold water. Only use the amount of sugar you need based on sweetness of berries. For 1 pie do all the same but 2 tablespoons of strawberry jello. Cook the sugar, cornstarch & water until it's clear. It's not going to be completely clear - rather not white anymore. It will bubble slightly & then get it off the burner. It will be thickened fine. Then add your jello. All should be well unless you took your berries out of the fridge & tried to use them cold. They will weep & you'll end up with a mess.
Yum! I made this tonight & just had my first bite. It is delicious. I followed MrsKWaters advice & added a bit more sugar to the glaze mix as my strawberries were tart. I also discarded the extra mix. I mounded the strawberries like the directions said, but the filling did not spread out like I thought it would...maybe that's because of discarding the extra glaze mix? But regardless, it is so good. Oh, and I just made the topping as directed, but used brown sugar, & a dash of white. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is my first review of a recipe here (I've tried a few recipes)and I have to say that this was fabulous! I halved the amount of sugar, sliced the strawberries, and used the whole recipe for 1 pie only. We had my brother-in-law and his wife over for dinner, and I brought this out after a huge meal. Everyone immediately declared they couldn't eat a bite as they were so full, however I made them all try a little piece each. Well! The pie disappeared in under 5 minutes! It was great!!! I will defintely make this again, and again, and again...!! Thanks for the great recipe - much appreciated :-)
My sister made this pie for my son's rehearsal dinner. Big, big hit. I have also made this with fresh blueberries nestled between the strawberries and topped with fresh whipped cream stars for all my American holidays
Quite good! I thought the sweetness was perfect, Grumpy thought it was too sugary. I used the full cup of sugar, but I used sugar free raspberry jello. I did not make two pies - I made 1 deep dish pie. I would make this again. I love the fresh strawberries in the pie.
Very easy & good. For 1 pie I used a frozen pie shell (not deep dish). I used 1 lb. of sliced fresh strawberries. Then I halved the glaze ingredients and used 1/2 TBLSP of sugar free Jello. It was just sweet enough. Low fat Redi-Whip was a great accompaniment.
My daughter , and myself made this using a store bought crust. The pie is delicious , and very easy to make . Used the same recipe , and switched the strawberries out for peaches , and used peach jello . Same results!! Great Pie!!
This was an awesome recipe!!! The only thing I would change, like other reviewers, is to cut back a little on the sugar. I LOVE sweet things, and even though it didn't taste bad in the least, it was just a tad much. I even used sugar free jello, but I probably would cut the sugar back to maybe a 1/2 C. I also used a homemade gram cracker crust. I used 1 package of gram crackers, 1/2 cup of ground walnuts, 1/3 C. Sugar, cinnamon to taste, and 6 tablespoons of melted butter. There might have been some salt in there somewhere too, but I can't remember. Mmmmmmmm. . . Goooooood!!!!!!
Delicious! The whole family really enjoyed it!! and well i didnt have a problem with not having enough of the glaze! it worked out perfectly for me!!
This pie is simple and amazing. Served it at a dinner party and everyone raved about it. I am wondering, can I prepare this a day or two ahead of time?
This is one of my favorite summer dishes. It's perfect for summer parties and is a snap to make! Everyone loves this one!
Very good! Made it in mini store bought graham cracker crusts...made enough for 6. Next time will try a choc type crust :)
I used a ready made pie crust but it still tasted good. The only thing was the jello didn't set right, so it was a litte runny. It still tasted good, though.
Only had enough strawberries to make one pie. It was incredible and gone in one day! The filling set perfectly and had just the flavor I was looking for in a strawberry pie. I used the Basic Flaky Pie Crust recipe from this site, and it was the perfect base for this pie.
So easy to make and sooooo good! Everyone loved it! I plan to make this again and again, thanks for the recipe!
So glad to find this recipe again. It is the best and freshest tasting strawberry pie I have ever tried. Also, you can cut back on the sugar to suit your taste. Thanks.
Great for one pie.... easy and so good. Love using fresh berries and this is a great recipe I I don't skimp on the berries, so I only got one pie!!
This is a perfect end to any cookout. I smashed about six strawberries and had them cook with the cornstarch, which added a nice flavor. Next time will slice the strawberries, because it was almost impossible to eat with a fork.
maybe I didn't have enough strawberries - but I used what recipe called for too much of the filling not enough berries. it kind of looked jello-y
although the recipe says "1" package of jello, 3 ounces is several packages. i used two (1.2) ounces, and that was much too much in combo with the cornstarch. the filling was hard to get through, even with a knife. much too thick and sticky.
This was very easy to make, though a little time consuming because I cut up the strawberries. It looked beautiful, too. My husband loved it! I used ready made shortbread crust, and I thought that was the best part. The gelatin mixture was a little sweet for me, but overall, pretty yummy with great presentation.
Perfect strawberry pie...I did double the filling but I didn't use it all. I did use raspberry jello for the darker red color. Homemade crust and REAL whipping cream make this delious! I won a pie contest with this baby!
I enjoyed this pie, but wouldn't call it the best. Very easy to make!!
OMG! Fabulous recipe! Hubby is not a dessert eater but asked to take a piece with lunch the next day. I bought a shortbread crust and added a small jar of lemon curd on the bottom as other reviewers had recommended. The lemon added another dimension of flavor to go with the sweet of the strawberries and sauce. Used the creamiest whip cream in the can. WOW. What a great recipe. I will be trying the diabetic version someone added, for my mother. She is going to love this too. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Janice! :)
Mine turned out too gelatin-like. I found another recipe like this and it had all the same ingredients, but their recipe called for 2 cups of water instead. Most of the reviews for this other recipe changed the water to 1 1/4 cup water so I think that would help if you don't like your pie filling tasting like Jello. So disappointed! This is so easy to make, I was hoping for a home run.
I think I preffer a recipe without gelatine. Don't like the rubbery texture after the first day. There is another recipe without jello (using conrnstarch) that I like better- Strawberry Pie II.
Warning! The sauce mixture is not enough for 2 pies! Either make 1 pie or make more sauce. Other than that, it's great!
Absolutely delicious! Very easy to make. Not enough for 2 pies, even small pie crusts. A great summer dessert for guests. I loved it!
I double this recipe and double the cornstarch. Then I put it in a 9x13 pan using the shortbread crust from this site. It tastes heavenly!
Fantastic pie--delicious, but even before the first bite, pretty to see on the table!
Tasted good - I used a graham cracker crust and sliced the strawberries as others had suggested. I'm glad I didn't leave them whole. However, I too, found that the gel was not nearly enough. I will use this recipe again, but will double the sugar, corn starch, water, gelatin part.
This makes a great pie! This recipe is so simple and fresh! I only needed one pie so I halved the recipe. Even though I halved it, I used the whole 3 oz. package of gelatin along with a little more sugar since its winter and the berries right now aren't very sweet by themselves. Making the filling a little sweeter really made up for the dull winter berries and you couldn't tell that the berries weren't at their peak season. The filling amount wasn't enough to fill the entire pie shell up all the way. But it was still delicious. I may double the filling next time. Such a great, light, and easy pie! With a large dollop of whipped cream on top and you have an excellent dessert! Thanks for this great recipe! I will make again and again!
My family used to make a pie like this when I was a kid, so I decided to try it for my family after coming across this recipe. The pie is good for if you want a fresh dessert that is not so many calories. This Jello mixture though did not fill 2 pie shells, not even close. I ended up finishing the pies and then having to quickly make more of the mixture to be able to fill the gaps in the pie shells/ cover all of the strawberries. The strawberries are plenty for 2 shells, just double the Jello mixture when you're making it.
I thought it was ok, nothing special.
This was just like my mom use to make when I was a kid! I only used one Nila pie crust and 1 lb of strawberries which I quartered and arranged in the pie crust. I made the gelatin sauce as directed and poured in pie shell when luke warm. It turned out great when served with a spot of extra creamy redi whip topping.
So good & easy to make. I followed other's advice & cut the amount of sugar in half & it was still plenty sweet. I used a half cup, any more & it would have been way too sweet. Also I used one 9 inch pie crust and half the amount of strawberries. I did make all the sauce but used only 3/4 of it, again, that was more than enough. Perfect for summer, will definitely make again.
this pie was AWFUL!! i made it for Easter for my family, and it never set up even though it was in the fridge for 24 hrs. i followed the recipe exactly except i sliced the strawberries. when i took it out of the fridge to cut and serve, the whole thing looked liked mush. it was so soupy i was embarrased to serve it. i had to put it in bowls and use spoons. i would never make this pie again or recommend it to someone else.
Delicious even after I made some changes to reduce sugar content. Substituted 1/2 cup SPLENDA for the 1 cup sugar and used a sugar free strawberry gelatin. The glaze was a little thick, so I whisked in approx. 1/2 cup water. Exactly enough filling for 2 8" crusts.
delicious! i sliced the strawberries, it made them easier to eat in the pie, and used my own pie crust recipe. it set up great in the fridge.
This was a good recipe. I put the pie in a graham cracker crust and served it with cool-whip. It was well received.
This is fantastic! I have been making this pie for years. I like to make it in a spring loaded pan and make a graham cracker crust. It is really pretty that way.
SO GOOD! Not good with math so I wasn't sure how much 2 1/2 qts where- store only sold 16 oz pkgs. I ended up using about 2 pkgs & it had plenty of strarwberries in it. The glaze was just enough for both pies, ended up being a lil less on second cause I wasn't paying attention. Next I will try on a shortbread cookie-crunb crust like others have suggested-prob give a even more fablous flavor! Loved that it made two! Thanks for a great recipe!
I love strawberry pie and this recipe didn't disappoint. I followed the advice of other reviewers and sliced up the strawberries and made only one pie. It turned out great!
I've made this recipe several times and it always turns out perfect, not sure what some of the other raters did wrong, but the recipe is perfect. I use a deep dish crust and put in extra strawberries to fill it to the top. It's become a true family favorite!
I actually used a graham cracker crust and sugar-free jello mix. It turned out great! Very pretty- the guys where my husband works loved it. Thanks!
My grandma makes this all the time during strawberry season (she also makes it with peaches, using orange jello). It's delicious, and is so light and refreshing on a warm day!
This strawberry pie turned out a little rubbery right out of the refrigerator--the filling. I doubled the filling and had enough for just one pie with the 1 1/2 quarts of berries. Maybe if I'd allowed the pie to sit out and warm up just a bit, it wouldn't have been so firmly jelled. Next time, if I use this recipe again, think I'd add just a little more water, but that is such a hit and miss operation. Just don't think I'd use this recipe again. It was pretty, though!
Eek! I meant to say TWO pints in that last comment!! Sorry...
This is a long time family favorite. I have been making it for 25+ years and it is always perfect. Let me say however, this recipe makes 1 pie, not 2. Also, for those that say that it didn't set up, when using cornstarch as a thickening agent what ever you are making must boil for a couple of minutes. Just adding boiling water or bringing it to a boil won't work. Rule of thumb with this recipe is boil until clear, remove from heat and stir in jello.
thank you for this recipe we all loved it
This pie is wonderful! Very easy to make and comes out so pretty. My grandson has diary allergies and this pie is perfect and he loves it! Thanks so much. Perfect!
Totally delicious! Used the healthier graham cracker crust recipe form the site and turned out really good and probally alot healthier! I cut down the sugar to between 1/2 and 3/4 and it was stil really really sweet! I would cut it down again next time i make it! Awesome recipe for after a heavy meal like the one i also made =)!
Very good and very easy! I used an already prepared frozen shortbread pie crust instead of making my own. I was only able to make one pie with this recipe, but it was a huge hit. I will certainly make this again.
I don't know what I did wrong but mine came out runny and wouldn't set up. Tastes good though!
Not sure what went wrong but my pie came out tasting like jello in a pie crust. I used the 2 tbs of cornstarch as called for but maybe it needs to be increased.
Best Strawberry Pie ever. Didn't change a thing. Worked perfectly, gave it to our new neighbors as a welcome gift and it went over great!
My kids love this recipe. Have never had a problem with it. I cut the recipe in half and only make one pie. Have made this several times.
Very easy and beautiful! I cut the berries in half and arranged them in a circular pattern working from the outside in, with the points facing up. I followed the recipe and because I could fit the berries together more closely, didn't find it necessary to double the gelatin sauce. It was perfect. Because I made mine the day before, I spread a little soft cream cheese over the bottom of the cooled, baked crusts before filling to keep them from getting soggy. Turned out perfectly. Will use this recipe again and again! Thanks!
