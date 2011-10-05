Creamy Blueberry Pie

I liked this pie, probably better than regular blueberry pie. I made it exactly as directed and it was good, but it could be better. The next time I made it, I didn't think there was enough blueberries in the pie so I doubled to 6 cups. I cooked 3 cups and mashed and thickened on the stove to reduce to 1 1/2 cups. Cool then add remaining berries and sugar. It was really, really sweet, so I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup using the doubled blueberries. I added a peeled grated apple squeezed dry in a towel to the blueberries to help thicken (tip from Americas test kitchen, pectin in the apple will help to thicken) and I did not use flour in the filling because that has a thick gluey taste in this pie. I used 2 T. quick cooking tapioca ground. I added 1t. vanilla to the filling and some grated lemon zest. So, given that I made it as directed and then again with these changes, I hope you try it either way, but if nothing else, reduce the sugar it is really, really sweet as is so add less and taste, then add more if you want.