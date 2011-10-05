Creamy Blueberry Pie

854 Ratings
  • 5 682
  • 4 127
  • 3 35
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

This is one of my favorite pies--not too sweet, good hot or cold, with or without ice cream. Plus, it's easy to make.

By Susan Meyer

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
164 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch deep dish pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
For the Custard:
For the Streusel:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place the blueberries in the pastry shell and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Combine 1 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, and salt. Add eggs and sour cream, stirring until blended. Pour the sour cream custard over the blueberries.

  • In another bowl, combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup flour. Cut in the butter with pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle the topping over the sour cream mixture and berries in the pie shell.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 50 to 55 minutes, or until lightly browned. Cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 67.3g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 68.1mg; sodium 250.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022