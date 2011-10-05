Creamy Blueberry Pie
This is one of my favorite pies--not too sweet, good hot or cold, with or without ice cream. Plus, it's easy to make.
Lets say you're escaping from LV 426 but right before you do, a warrior steals this Creamy Blueberry Pie. He takes it down to sub level 2 in the atmospheric processor and places it in a cocoon. A nuclear explosion is about to go off and you only have 14 minutes to reach minimum safe distance all while the Queen is right behind you. DO YOU GO AFTER YOUR STOLEN PIE? Yes. You should also go after it even if the blueberries have been substituted for a mixed berries. Because that's delicious too. After you eat, you might be wondering if you can dream. My answer would be: I-Firmative.Read More
I wonder if I did something wrong...this pie turned out way too sweet. I think I should have used just half of the topping. Just too sweet and overpowered the good filling of blueberrys. Easy on the sugar!!Read More
My, oh my, I loved this pie! I had a couple of bags of frozen blueberries that had migrated to the rear of my freezer; I hesitate to say how long they had been in there. But after chipping them out of their frosty prison, and rinsing the ice crystals off them, they worked just fine. I sprinkled some cinnamon over the blueberries, and I used reduced fat sour cream and added some vanilla to the filling. Also, I used brown sugar instead of white for the topping. This pie came out beautiful and delicious. I imagine it would be even better with fresh blueberries. Thanks for the recipe!
I'm 16 years old and this was one of my first attempts at pie making. Not only is this recipe easy, but it also tastes great. My suggestion for those trying this recipe for the first time- easy on the sugar.It will overpower the taste of te pie. Instead use a little more sour cream(I used light sour cream for nutritional purposes) in the wet mixture. For the dry topping mixture I added a few dashes of cinnamon,2 tbs more of butter and didnt use all of the mixture.It made all the difference. Make sure you bake the pie about 10 minutes longer then the recipe calls for so the crust turns golden brown and the pie stays together when cutting it later.There are 6 people in my family and most of them picky eaters-this pie satisfied everyones taste and I am definately making this again.
I just made this the other day. (I'm testing recipes for Thanksgiving; my sister requested blueberry pie.) This has just made the menu!!!! I used 24 oz partially thawed, undrained (oops) frozen blueberries. The second I spooned the egg/sour cream mixture over the berries they finished melting and I ended up having to scoop some out and not use all of the filling (no biggee). I also didn't use all of the topping, this recipe makes a lot. I followed the advice of previous reviewers made the following changes: used 3/4 cup white sugar, 2/3 cup reduced-fat sour cream, 1 tsp. vanilla, and 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon in the filling; in the topping I used half white and half brown sugars (for total of 1/2 cup), and added 1 tsp. cinnamon. The results were wonderful (allowing for the non-draining mistake). I did have to cook longer than called for (about 20 minutes more). The pie holds together well when cut (after cooling a couple of hours, of course). Not too sweet, not sour creamy at all... Beware this goes fast so you might want to bake up 2 of them!!!!!
HELPFUL TIPS FOR THIS BLUEBERRY COFFEECAKE IN PIE FORM: ...yep, this is more like a nice coffee cake with a pretty presentation. I am in total agreement with the user who said the sugar needed to be reduced to 3/4C sugar (i like sweet and this was PLENTY), add 1t vanilla, and up the sour cream to 2/3C. Don't worry, you won't taste the sour cream!! I also had to add 10 min to the baking time (just whenever my pie crust was nice and golden). For the topping: I did 1/4C sugar and 1/4C brown sugar, and I CANNOT imagine using all of it. I used enough to cover the top nicely. I also used more like 3T of COLD butter cut in instead of the 4T (1/4C on a stick of butter).
I LOVED this pie. During blueberry season you can't miss with this one. I only ever use frozen pie crust (I'm lazy) and it was SOOOO good. I agree with the following comments from others: 1. Add vanilla to the sour cream 2. Add pinch of cinnamon to the topping 3. Almost tastes better the next day cold or room temp. My next variation on this pie will to make it with strawberries or a mixed berry. Try Trader Joe's frozen berries.
I've been using allrecipes for about 8 years now, and this is the first recipe that I have ever rated. This is seriously the best blueberry pie I have ever tasted. I ate the whole pie by myself in 2 days! It's easy to make, fast, and delicious. I did follow these recommendations for the filling: 3/4 cup sugar, 2/3 cup sour cream, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, added 1 tsp vanilla extract and zest of one lemon to the sour cream. For the topping: 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup dark brown sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon. I didn't use all the topping because I didn't want the pie to be too sweet; just enough so that it covered the pie (about half of the topping). I also had to cook the pie for a lot longer; just cook until the topping is golden brown and crispy. I prefer the pie chilled, straight from the refrigerator. Enjoy!
This is fantastic! This pie completely blew away all of my American friends who have been making and eating blueberry pies all their lives! Several times, while trying to make this recipe a little more heart-friendly, I used light sour cream, light brown sugar, as well as soft baking butter with canola oil. Turned out very good indeed! I highly recommend this recipe as this pie is very easy to make and even seasoned and experienced pie connoisseurs will love it!
This was a simple recipe that has ample room for experimentation. While the topping is sweet, I didn't find the center too terribly sweet- maybe I could have used sweeter berries (I'd rather eat a perfect berry over making a pie with it). *I found that refrigerating this pie a day ahead brings out a much better quality to the flavor and texture.
Fantastic! I've been wanting to try this recipe for a while and I'm glad I did! "Creamy" in the recipe name might be a little misleading about the texture of the filling. It isn't at all like a cream pie and you don't taste the sour cream all that much. The result, no matter how difficult to put into words, is really good. This pie is easy and the flavor of the blueberries shines, complemented by the sweet filling and crisp topping. I didn't think it was too sweet at all when served still warm, but at room temperature it seemed sweeter. The only change I made was to add some vanilla to the sour cream mixture.
I made this pie several times already. It was so simple to make, but very tasty.
Oh this was super good!! I made with frozen bag of blackberries and it was SOOOO good!! I also substituted FF sour cream and Splenda into the Sourcream mixture but did use real sugar for the topping :) YUMMY!!!
I thought this pie was good. I was hoping for creamier. Was a little eggy?? I made this just as recipe was written. I can not get over how cooks can rate a recipe when they have made 3 or 4 changes. Hello... that is a new recipe!!!!! I will make this again trying to get a little creamier texture. I tried this from the fridge and then at room temp. Room temp was better for my liking. Again, try and not rate a recipe after " I changed this and this and this"
I made this for my brother, who loves blueberry pie. He thought it was fantastic, but that it was like eating a blueberry muffin that wasn't fully cooked. He said it was great and he took half of it with him after our Christmas feast was over. In my opinion, I don't think it should be called Creamy Blueberry Pie. I would describe it as more of a cake, due to its texture. It was definitely not what I expected, but it was good and I will be making it for my brother again.
This is my favorite blueberry pie recipe. I have made it as written and also with a graham cracker crust. We prefer the graham crust - it just gives it a richer, buttery flavor. This last time, I actually made it in my springform pan, which made it so much easier to get nice looking pieces. I also used fat-free sour cream, because that is what I had in the fridge. Will continue to make this many more times. Thanks!
Loved this! Really easy to make and it was gone the night I made it. I used mixed berries and brown sugar in the topping. I will be making this again!
Absolutely wonderful recipe. I served it over 4th of July weekend at a family reunion and it got rave reviews. I added 3/4 of sour cream instead of the 1/2 cup and for the topping used 1/4 white and 1/4 brown sugar plus a teaspoon of cinnamon. Delicious! I'll definitely be making this again!
This is so delicious!! I had planns to go berry picking today and wanted to use up the rest of the blueberries in my freezer from last season. I was a little concerned when it was done as it was a little jiggly in the centre, but it set up nicely as it cooled. I guess it was due to the frozen berries. I decresed to 3/4 c added the vanilla to the custard and used brown sugar for the topping. The reviews of others really help when trying out recipes from this site - Thanks! This is a recipe that I will make again and again!- so easy!
This is one of the best pies I have ever made. I followed a couple of suggestions and added cinnamon & vanilla to the sour cream sauce. I used brown sugar for the topping. I think I added a little cinnamon, too. I put foil over the whole pie for the first 20 minutes in the oven, then removed for the remaining 35 minutes. Helps the crust not burn. I let it cool and put it in the refrigerator over night. I had my first slice for breakfast. :)
Excellent Blueberry Pie recipe! I receive so many compliments on this and even get requests for it. I make my own pie crust, which I pre-bake to avoid a soggy bottom. Then I change the crumb topping as follows: mix 2/3 cup packed brown sugar, 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour, & 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon then chop in 2 tablespoon butter with a pastry blender. I like to have extra topping to make a thick crumb layer. I've also found that with this and my apple pie, it's a nice touch to add some thinly slivered butter on top of the fruit before adding the crumb topping. You can also add an additional sprinkling of white and brown sugar before the crumb if you have a real sweet tooth. This, with the butter, seeps down into the fruit making it sweet and delicious. Thanks for the great recipe that I always keep coming back to!
This is very good, and has a homemade, country appeal. The filling is very nice and puffs up when it is baked through.
Fabulous! I didn't have sour cream on hand so used vanilla yogurt. I had no problem at all using all the sugar/flour/butter mixture on the top. I'll definitely be making this many times!
WONDERFUL...add a lil' cinnamon to the crumb topping. How awesome! Thanks :)
Wonderful!!! Only thing I did different was put 1/4 cup old fashioned oates with a couple of dashes of cinnamon in the topping.......Viola!!!! A great recipe!! Thanks for sharing!!
This was a hit, with modifications from the very helpful reviewers! I doubled the recipe (2 pies) because I found a heck of a deal on fresh blueberries. Cut back on the sugar in the mix, used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar in the topping, added fresh lemon zest and lemon juice and vanilla to the blueberry mix. Even my non-sweet eating boyfriend thought this was great. Not too sweet, just right. I'll make this again for sure, thank you for sharing!
The concept was wonderful, but I only gave 4 stars because I thought the pie was way too sweet. The overwhelming flavor was sweetness; the berries didn't register. I even reduced the sugar based upon prior postings, using 2/3 cup in the filling and 1/3 cup in the topping. Next time, I will reduce the sugar even more and will add lemon juice and / or zest for more flavor and to cut the sweetness. This is definitely a recipe worth trying, but keep in mind that it may need tweeking to get it to your taste.
This is the best blueberry pie i ever had! We will be making a lot of these!
This was very creamy and moist. I loved the flavor. I took the advice of other reviewers and used brown sugar instead of white for the topping.
This is the best b/b pie I've had, and didn't even change a thing. Oh, yes I did. I had a pre made graham craker shell that needed to be used, and it worked fine
This pie is fantastic! The best blueberry pie I've ever had! I made it for my hubby's birthday and everyone loved it. I didn't change the recipe at all except for using reduced fat sour cream. I was wondering if it would work as well with any other kinds of berries?? Going to give it a try with blackberries next time.
This is such an easy, no-fuss pie to make and it is outstanding!! I used fresh blueberries and made the filling exactly as directed. For the topping I substituted 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar for the white sugar and added 1 tsp. of cinnamon. The pie wasn't overly sweet at all. This recipe is definitely a "keeper" and I'm sure it will be fabulous during the winter using frozen berries when fresh are not in season.
Well, I made some changes. I didn't have enough blueberries so I used half blueberries and half raspberries. The berries were all frozen, so I let them sit in a collander while a made the pie crust. Then I rinsed them with some lukewarm water so that they thawed and I tossed them with some cornstarch and sugar (just sprinkled it in there... I'm not sure how much). I used light sour cream for the cream layer and added cinnamon mixed in. In the topping I added about 2Tbl of butter. I was definitely just experimenting, but it turned out awesome!!! I gave some to my brother who gave some to his friends and they said they would pay me to make this pie for them! All-in-all, it may not be the prettiest finished pie, but it is super yummy :)
Best tasting Blueberry pie I have ever made! Almost too much stuff for a 9 inch shell to hold so I added 1 C more blueberries, increased the flour in the sour cream mixture to 1/2 cup and then I put it into a 10 inch deep dish shell. I am making my second one this week as it goes so fast I don't get seconds myself!
I should have written this review last year after I first tried it. This is simply superb! The best, and now only, blueberry pie that I make. My MIL, who is the best pie baker I've ever met, even said that she wouldn't be able to tell it from one of her's! Thank you so much for this recipe!
Fabulous ! I doubled the recipe and made it in 9 x 13 baking dish. The sour cream/sugar/flour mixture is so yummy over the blueberries. I did add cinnamon over the blueberries before putting the sour cream mixture in. I think cinnamon really adds a nice touch to blueberry recipes.
Fabulous! I got rave reviews with this recipe. I tried with frozen berries the second time and found it needed a slightly lower temp and longer cooking time. A definite keeper.
This recipe is great...my husband just loved it. I think the sour cream mixture needs a little zip, so next time I will add a little lemon juice or zest to give it some zip. I think this recipe would also taste great with fresh peaches.
This is my favorite pie recipe! I also make it with peaches and it is excellent.
I made this last night, and it was awesome. I did make a change however, since my boyfriend is morally opposed to the mere existence of sour cream, let alone putting it into something he might eat. I was trying to think of what I could use in place of the sour cream and decided to use a container of lemon yogurt that I had on hand, plus a good squirt of lemon juice. Came out great! I did decide to mix the cream (or in my case, yogurt)/egg mixture in with the blueberries and put a regular crust on top, instead of the crumbly mixture. The egg mixture did mostly sink to the bottom. Nonetheless, it was VERY yummy. :)
I made this pie for a party and everyone loved it. I got tons of compliments. I might even add a few more blueberries next time I make this recipe. Thank you!
This was so delicious! I halved the recipe, and didn't use a crust - just baked it in a Pyrex mixing bowl. I used vanilla lowfat yogurt instead of sour cream, and added some cinnamon to the topping. It was really perfect!
This pie is SCRUMPTOUS. I give it 4 stars instead of 5 because a) the topping needs a dash of cinnamon, as others suggested b) its VERY sweet (next time I think I'll cut back by 1/4 cup sugar) c)the name is sort of misleading. Its not exactly creamy. With that said, it is delicious! And it looks amazing. Definitely keeping this recipe!
Served this at a birthday dinner. Everyone liked it and asked for the recipe. I took the advice of others and used brown sugar for the topping, added 1 tsp of vanilla in the custard and added the zest of one lemon, as well. I found I needed to back it around 60 minutes for the crust to brown enough, although that may be particular to my oven. Next time I will make more topping as I felt it would be better.
This is an easy recipe and tasty. I made once according to the original recipe and another time with some of the other recommendations. It is in no way overly sweet. The topping amount is completely appropriate. I used a roll out prepared crust and cooked one time in a quiche dish and the next time in a cake pan. Seems like a pie pan might be too small. Also added 1 t vanilla to filling. Second time I made I used 1/4 c white sugar and 1/4 c unpacked light brown sugar with 1 t cinnamon. I thought this was better than original version. Other than this, quantities in original recipe are perfect. I served cold with vanilla ice cream. Would also be good served with breakfast. I cooked first time in oven and added a significant amount of extra cooking time. Next time I cooked in toaster oven and added about 10 minutes extra.
One of the best pies I ever made! Everyone loved it and fought over the last piece. The only thing is at this oven temp. I had to bake it for 1 hr. and 15 min. Deb B.-Perrysburg, OH
YUM!! My fiance requested a blueberry pie for his birthday, so I chose this recipe... and it was fantastic! I ended up using about 4 cups of blueberries, so I used the full 1 cup of sugar, and slightly more sour cream and flour. Also added vanilla extract and lemon zest to the mixture - which was really lovely and added a lot to the pie. Used a mix of white/brown sugars for the topping, and also added about a tsp. of cinnamon. I used the full amount of topping, but you could definitely get away with less. My fiance loved it. Thanks!
This was absolutely outstanding. I added 1 tsp vanilla to the custard mix and 1 tsp cinnamon to the crumb topping. I baked it for 1 hour 10 minutes and it was perfect.
This was a huge hit with my family! Made my own crust, but yes you'll need deep-dish. There's a lot of stuff to put in there!
Best blueberry pie ever. Loved the texture. Moist and tasty!
This is THE best blueberry pie I have ever tasted. In fact it is probably the best pie I have ever eaten. It is dense and the slices stay together when cut. It's sweet and fruity and the crisp crumb topping is perfect with the creamy fruit inside.
Everyone loves this pie. My mother-in-law even asked for the recipe. Now that is something.
OH MY!!! Absolutely delicious! I had friend over for a cook out last night, and wanted a great summer pie recipe. I thought of blueberry, but my husband doesn't like plain blueberry pie-too sweet. If this is you, you MUST try this recipe. It has a wonderful blueberry flavor without being too sweet. I did have to double the crumbly mixture for the top. Thanks for an excellent recipe I will make again and again. My sister in lae even made me print her a copy to take with her!!!!
too sweet. Sugar was the dominant taste here. Would not make this again.
This was an excellent recipe! The reviews were helpful and I didn't need to change much! I used fresh blueberries, with the following changes to the filling: added 1 tsp vanilla to sour cream mixture & for the topping: I added a dash of cinnamon & also substituted 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white sugar, instead of a whole 1/2 cup of white sugar. I found that I also needed about 5-10 extra minutes baking time.
very easy- a little too sweet for my taste buds. Our blueberries are naturally sweet and I should have added less sugar to the flour mix.
Excellent pie! The whole crowd at work devoured it and sang praises. I used fresh farm blueberries and made sure to cut out all stems. I also added a hint of Nissley vanilla to the sour cream mixture and some cinnamon in the topping mixture.
Excellent for a thicker blueberry pie filling in a double crust pie. A nice change from traditional blueberry pie.
Perfect, delicious, beautiful pie! Followed recipe as written and it was enjoyed by all.
Yum! I wanted to try Chef Michael Smith's Whole Wheat Pastry and made this pie. I used a bag of frozen mixed berries, cut the sugar down to 1/4 cup, used brown sugar for the topping and added cinnamon and vanilla extract. It was so easy and turned out wonderful. Thanks.
My first attempt at making a blueberry pie was w/ this recipe and it was phenomenal! I made the recommended recipe changes; 3/4 c sugar and added vanilla and cinnamon. Then also used 1/4 c. white sugar w/ 1/4 brown sugar for crumble topping. It was so delicious. Perfect texture, not too runny. My children even loved it. Only thing I would change is that I didn't take the time to make a homemade crust :) Thank you for sharing such a wonderful recipe!
Yum yum gimme some! This is one of those pies that evereybody creeps into the kitchen for "just a sliver" again and again. I liked the "eggy" quality that some reviwers mentioned - and accented it by adding freshly grated nutmeg and lemon zest to the sour cream misture, and some cinnamon to the struesel topping.
Super easy and so yummy. I served each slice with vanilla ice cream and it was great. I debated about whether to use all the crumb topping on the pie since it seemed like a lot, but I'm glad I did. It wasn't crumbly at all and make a nice top crust. My four year old got the pie out of the fridge on her own and ate 1/3 of the pie right out of the pie plate when I wasn't paying attention! I'm already planning on making it again!
This was delicious and so very simple. I will be making this again and again. I added a little vanilla to add just a touch more flavor to the custard. Delicious.
I liked this pie, probably better than regular blueberry pie. I made it exactly as directed and it was good, but it could be better. The next time I made it, I didn't think there was enough blueberries in the pie so I doubled to 6 cups. I cooked 3 cups and mashed and thickened on the stove to reduce to 1 1/2 cups. Cool then add remaining berries and sugar. It was really, really sweet, so I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup using the doubled blueberries. I added a peeled grated apple squeezed dry in a towel to the blueberries to help thicken (tip from Americas test kitchen, pectin in the apple will help to thicken) and I did not use flour in the filling because that has a thick gluey taste in this pie. I used 2 T. quick cooking tapioca ground. I added 1t. vanilla to the filling and some grated lemon zest. So, given that I made it as directed and then again with these changes, I hope you try it either way, but if nothing else, reduce the sugar it is really, really sweet as is so add less and taste, then add more if you want.
Excellent! I decreased the amount of sugar from a cup to 3/4 cup, used egg substitute, reduced fat sour cream, and added a dash of cinnamon. Made with French pastry pie crust, also from this sight. I love this. Will definitely make again!
I have been making this pie for a couple of years. It is awesome! Has helped me win 1st place in a bake off (pie section)
This was fabulous! I did as another suggested and cut down on the sugar, I used 1/2 cup. I also used a 1/4 cup brown sugar with a 1/4 cup white sugar for the topping and added cinnamon before baking. The family loved it! This is definitely one we will enjoy again!
I thought this was a great change to the traditional blueberry pie; it reminded me of an apple crisp, but with blueberries. I used the canola pie crust on this website and used brown sugar in my topping instead of white sugar. Out of the oven, warm with the crumbled topping and vanilla ice cream--Yum! thanks Susan for sharing....
I followed the instructions word for word, but I added a dash of cinnamon to the topping and a dash of vanilla extract to the sour cream mixture. I made this pie effortlessly. I will definitely make this again!
My favorite pie recipe since it is so easy! I use frozen blueberries because it was simple. Just thawed under warm running water so they were rinsed. I used baking splenda for 1 cup of the sugar and it was great! You need the "real" sugar for the topping though. This pie did not last long at the party and got rave reviews! It never hurts that it is so pretty too!
Great blueberry pie! You can't leave out the crumb topping!
Very simple to make and so delicious! I didn't have sour cream on hand so instead substituted plain greek yogurt which tastes practically the same and the texture was very nice. I took this pie to work and it was a big hit! (If you dislike making pie crust, yet dislike pre-made crusts even more, see if you can find Marie Callendar frozen pie crusts in your store. They are delicious compared to any others I've tried.)
I had blueberries and black berries, so I mixed them to make this pie tonight. I called it the "Black and Blue Berry Pie". It is easy and very yummerific!
I would really give this 4.5 stars, because while it isn't the "best" blueberry pie I've ever had... but it certainly is quick and easy and tasty to boot! Like other reviewers, I also cut back on the sugar in the cream mixture (to 3/4 cup) and in the topping (to 1/3 cup) - this was just sweet enough for me. I like the crunch of the white sugar on top, but next time I might try a mixture of white and brown sugar, like others have suggested. I did use frozen blueberries - just thawed and rinsed - they work just fine. The cooking time is more like 60+ minutes if you really want the top to start to brown a bit. Another plus is that it cuts well and retains shape on the dessert plate!
This was really, really great. Per other member's suggestions, I used only 3/4 cup sugar for the filling as well as 2/3 cup sour cream, a tsp of vanilla and a dash of cinnamon. For the topping, I used both white and brown sugar and cut in a bit more butter as well. I think I added a dash of cinnamon to the topping as well. Towards the end of a recipe, I get a little antsy for it to just be in the oven already and just start adding everything. I used a Kroger brand premade refrigerated pie crust. I let it cool down because I really don't like warm fruit and added whipped topping. My weirdo boyfriend warmed his up and then added milk to the bowl? What? We both loved it though. Thank you for adding this recipe!
This was so tasty! Loved it! So easy too. I used frozen/thawed blueberries. Not a problem. Loved the sour cream addition too. Loved this recipe and it'll be in my keeper file for sure.
Uh, stars can't describe how good this pie made me look....not purple, but like i knew what i was doing. The taste is outa this world. I used frozen berries, just let them warm up to room temp. Very happy...very good...very berry:)
What a great recipe! I've made it twice, once with blueberries, and recently with apples (I did improvise with cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla for the latter). This recipe brings the best of a pie and cobbler together; the flavor is great, and it is truly simple to make. Thanks so much!
Simply AMAZING Recipe, the first one went so quickly at Thanksgiving that I had to make another at home for us!
I was looking for blueberry recipes when I came across this. I didn't have any shortening or pie crusts on hand, so I just made the filling in an 8x8 baking dish and baked it like a cobbler. It was easy and delicious. The only thing I would change next time is maybe add a little vanilla to the sour cream mixture, and toss the berries in a little lemon juice to bring out their brightness. I liked this recipe so much I substituted thinly sliced nectarines (tossed in a little lemon juice) for the berries and made the "cobbler" again!
Very nice change for a blueberry pie. My daughter thought she preferred it to a regular blueberry pie but my husband still likes the traditional pie. Easy to make and will make again.
I LOVE this pie! It is just different and so yummy. I do 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown and add vanilla. Thank you for sharing! :)
I followed the recipe with the following adjustments: used only 2 1/2 cups of blueberries (had a shallow pie pan), added a splash of vanilla to the pie mixture, replaced white sugar with light brown sugar in the topping, and added 1-2 tsp cinnamon to topping. Note on this recipe: the topping may take a while to make. I shaved bits of butter (~3 tbsp) into the sugar/flour/cinnamon topping mixture and mixed with a fork until it looked moist and crumbly. If it clumps too much, add a bit more flour and keep mixing til everything is moist again. Baked at 350 and it was done exactly 50 min later. As soon as it cooled, my boyfriend ate half the pie himself! He absolutely loved the crispy topping. Brown sugar makes a difference!
This pie is amazing! I usually only search for gluten-free recipes, but this is easy enough to modify. I used sweet rice flour and a GF Pantry crust, and let me tell you my family (who are picky) loved it. They kept asking "is it really Gluten-Free"
This pie was awesome!!! (And, I am not a big pie eater.) I took some advice from previous reviews and cut the sugar to 3/4 cup for the custard mixture and upped the sour cream to 2/3 cup. I also added a little vanilla to the custard and a little cinnamon to the topping. The pie disappeared so fast I made a 2nd one a couple of days later and used half blueberries and half strawberries. Still good! I also think the pie tastes even better cold. I will make this again.
I made this for a family get-together and there was almost a fight for the last piece! (My uncle and his father both love blueberries!) Made it just as the recipe states, although I did add some cinnamon to the sour cream mixture and the topping. I might experiment with cutting back the sugar for future tries, but it tasted great to me. FYI- I used the deep-dish pie crust, and two containers of blueberries fit perfectly.
I used frozen blueberries... needed to have more sugar.. the topping was delish though.
This pie is delicious!! and easy!!! and it's very pretty!! I cut the sugar to 3/4 cup and put a little vanilla extract in the sour cream/egg mixture and a little cinnamon in the crumble topping!! Fantastic, I will make again and again!!!
Wow- this recipe is awesome! I've never found a blueberry pie recipe that I've liked, all the recipes I've tried have been too sweet. While this pie is sweet, it's not overpoweringly so. I have a new favorite pie recipe. Thank you so much!
Awesome! I made this pie for Thanksgiving and it was the first time I ever made blueberry pie. Everyone loved it, even the people who said they usually didn't like blueberry pie! I added some cinnamin to the topping and a little vanilla extract to the sour cream filling. I will definitely be making this pie again!
We really loved this recipe! The tang of the sour cream was great! The only thing I did differently was I added about 2 tsp cinnamon, and 1 tsp nutmeg. SOOOO good!
I have made this blueberry pie so many times, I decided it finally deserves my review. Every time I make this pie, it turns out beautifully. You cannot mess it up. I make it in the winter with frozen blueberries, and it still turns out great. It is even better the next day! The do not change a thing, except to bake it a little longer than the recipe calls for (closer to 60 minutes).
I used freshly picked blueberries and followed the recipe almost exactly. The only additions I made were 1 tsp of vanilla extract and 1/2 tsp lemon extract to the custard filling. The lemon really livened up the flavors! I did have to bake it an extra 10 minutes to get the top to turn golden brown and using a pie crust shield helped tremendously. Without it I would have burned the crust for sure. This is the first blueberry pie I've made and sure to be the only one I'll need in my recipe box! Awesome pie!!!
Turned out really good although next time I make it I will use less sugar (between 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup). I used frozen blueberries and store bought pie crust. I also cooked it for additional 20-30 minutes.
This was pretty good. The filling held together nicely (hubby claimed "I can pick it up and eat it like pizza!") and the flavor was great. I did follow the other reviewers' suggestions to decrease the sugar, etc. I never could quite figure out how to cut in butter to make crumblies, so i skipped the butter, combined sugars (brown and white) with cinnamon, and sprinkled that over the filling. It worked like a charm and looked beautiful, but without the added calories. Note: I used sugar substitutes (part Sweet N Low, part Splenda) and this pie was still great.
Absolutely DELICIOUS, and very easy to make. I've made this pie several times, and everyone raves about it. I do cut back on the sugar a little (3/4 cup and 1/3 cup instead of 1 cup and 1/2 cup) and bake it longer (until it begins to turn golden brown on the top). We like it best served warm, not hot or cold. I've tried many blueberry pie recipes, and this one is the best!
4 stars nice variation
This is amazing!! Will definitely make this again. I made it for a Christmas dinner last night and had a piece for breakfast this morning.
