My Grandmother's Best Berry Pie

I made this pie because I wanted an easy recipe to use up some frozen fruit in my freezer. I used blackberries, blueberries and sour cherries. (the fruit mixture was quite tasty) I thawed the frozen fruit and added honey to sweeten. Before I added the fruit to the crust, I drained the juice and made a sauce with the excess. I followed the recipe, but think the pie would have been better with twice as much fruit and would have been tasty with more of the juice. As it was, the pie was rather dry. Also, I was unclear about the texture to which I was aiming with the crust. My crust was a crumb mixture...and I wasn't certain if that was how it was supposed to be. Since I patted the crumbs into the pie plate, it was rather hard. Perhaps, I was supposed to leave them loose. I wish the recipe that been a little more specific.