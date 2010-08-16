My Grandmother's Best Berry Pie

This is definitely the best Pie Recipe I've ever tried. It is the Crumb Pie kind. It is possible to use any kinds of Berries, but in this example I have used Blueberries just to put a name to them.

By Fabian Karrholm

Ingredients

Directions

  • To Make Crust: Blend the flour and the butter or margarine thoroughly. Add baking powder, vanilla, sugar, and egg; mix thoroughly. Let the dough rest for about 25 minutes.

  • Lay enough dough to cover the pie dish in the center of the pan, and spread the dough evenly over the bottom and sides of the pan. There will be dough left over for the top of the pie. Take a fork, and make holes with it here and there along the bottom of the pie dough. Let the pie dough rest again for another 25 minutes.

  • Put the berries inside the pie dish, and then spread the remaining crumb dough over it.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F ( 205 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 46.1mg; sodium 253.9mg. Full Nutrition
