My Grandmother's Best Berry Pie
This is definitely the best Pie Recipe I've ever tried. It is the Crumb Pie kind. It is possible to use any kinds of Berries, but in this example I have used Blueberries just to put a name to them.
First I would like to say that nothing bothers me more than someone that does not follow the recipe and when it doesn't turn out they give the recipe a bad review. Folks, please follow the recipe first before you change anything and review it… then, change whatever you like. If your version turns out good please share it with us under the custom versions. We would love that..... Ok with that said and out of the way, I loved this pie. It was so easy to make and just about as perfect as you can get for a blueberry pie. The crust was the easiest crust I have ever made. No need for a rolling pin! Thank you Fabian Karrholm for sharing this recipe with us!Read More
If I make this recipe again I will add more sugar and more butter. The crust was really dry. I used a combo of blueberries and blackberries-way too tart! Other than that it was alright, not the best by just alright. I think this pie might be really good with strawberries and whipped cream.Read More
Foolproof and Delicious! This pie is perfect for anyone who has pie crust fear or is looking for something easy and yet still a "wow" item. I have made this many times and done things like substituted fruits, messed up portions and it still comes out wonderful! I have even passed it along to friends of mine that are serious pastry chefs(in high end restaurants in chicago!)
I followed the instructions and with a little change i.e. added 1 cup blueberry+1 cup raspberry and sprinkled some brown suger over them then added the rest crumb dough.With a scoop of vanilla ice-cream it was a winner.thanks alot Fabian !!
this is the best pie I have ever made!!! I made the first with blueberries and just finished the second with strawberries/raspberries and blackberries, and perfect every single time, not matter what you put into it! EASY EASY EASY I didn't change a thing and wouldn't its perfect!
I wanted a blueberry dessert that was a little different and this fit the bill nicely. The crust is incredibly simple to make and the filling couldn't be easier. My berries were a bit tart, so I sprinkled a little Splenda over them before adding the crumb topping. My pie was completely done in 25 minutes (the crust was actually getting very dark). This is delicious with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Stunning pie! I made it with blackberries I picked in the morning since I haven't had a chance to pick blueberries yet. I also added some brown sugar on the top to make the crumble go a little further. It was delicious! I hate making pie crusts, but this one is so easy and so yummy I'll use for all my pies!
Oh my goodness. I am not a baker and I never make pies and I needed a dessert to use my blueberries and what I had on hand and I was so nervous about making this but the other reviews made it seem possible. So I made it just like it said and one of the guys I gave it too said this beat his grandmothers pie. Which to me is a biggy!!! I'm making it again this weekend when we have company.
VERY easy, VERY good. Only added some brown sugar to my berries (because they were wild picked blackberries and raspberries) and a little to the crumb topping as well. Thank you for the recipe, its a keeper!!! Can't wait to make again when blueberries are in season!
This was simple and tasty. A nice break from the traditional crust
Awesome! Added about 2 tablespoons of sugar to the blueberries.
This is easy and yummy. A lot of time is spent “resting” but it is simple to make and worth the wait. I didn’t add any sugar to the berries because I prefer the natural deliciousness of the ripe berries, but if your berries are tart I would add some sugar to the berries. I may have over mixed the crust a little too much but it ultimately held its form and had perfect flavor.
I used this recipe for New Years Day 2009. My uncle said he would make a New Years meal if I would make this pie. I did use raspberries, blueberries, and Strawberries for the pie. The crust was the best part of the pie!!!
I have a terrible fear of pastry making - this pie was soo easy and delicious. I used strawberries and blackberries, and added a bit (2-3 tbsp) of balsamic reduction. It was to die for. Thank you!
There is nothing more to say,easy and yummy but I put a bit organic brown sugar,thanks for sharring
Delicious! I cheated and used a prepared frozen pie crust, so I just halved the crust recipe to use for the crumb topping and that worked perfectly. I was a tad short on the blueberries, so I added some strawberries as well...tasty and simple~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
My fiance and I both loved this! I tweaked it a little, but not enough to be considered "custom." I just used a bag of unsweetened frozen mixed berries, thawed (I did try to dab up significant moisture) and supplemented with a few fresh blueberries. Once it cooled, it was just "ok"--it got really good the next day, after it had chilled. Will definitely make again--so easy!
What a great recipe. Just a few changes that I made. I didn't add quite the amount of sugar that the recipe calls for (I always try to add less sugar, the better off you are) I also added some 2 % milk, to make the crust more moist. I added some flour and some brown sugar to keep it from getting too juicy inside. The pie turned out delicious! Will be making this recipe again.
This is my go to recipe for when black
Amazing !!!!! this is the first time I made blueberry and it will not be the last the crust is so tasty I will use the crust recipe on all my pies love this recipe !!!!!!!!
I made this pie because I wanted an easy recipe to use up some frozen fruit in my freezer. I used blackberries, blueberries and sour cherries. (the fruit mixture was quite tasty) I thawed the frozen fruit and added honey to sweeten. Before I added the fruit to the crust, I drained the juice and made a sauce with the excess. I followed the recipe, but think the pie would have been better with twice as much fruit and would have been tasty with more of the juice. As it was, the pie was rather dry. Also, I was unclear about the texture to which I was aiming with the crust. My crust was a crumb mixture...and I wasn't certain if that was how it was supposed to be. Since I patted the crumbs into the pie plate, it was rather hard. Perhaps, I was supposed to leave them loose. I wish the recipe that been a little more specific.
Maybe I did something wrong, but this turned out awful for me. I followed the recipe exactly and used blackberries. The crust disintegrated into the berries creating a strange soupy mess. The top was crumbly though. It had a very strong baking powder taste. Wish I knew what went wrong because obviously a lot of people love this recipe.
I would make this pie again, but I have to give the crust 4 stars because I would not call it the best. It was certainly easy to make and smelled delicious when it was baking. My husband described it well as tasting like shortcake. That's a good thing. But this crust could never (in my opinion) take the place of a traditional crust. I'm just too lazy to make one. The only change I did to this recipe was to sprinkle some sugar and cornstarch on the berries in a bowl and tossing them together before putting in the pie crust. The pie cut and served beautifully.
Like the general consensus, this is NICE! I had just 125g of blueburries so I used strawberries. I also sprinkled 2 tablespoons of brown sugar on the fruit. I had 2 big slices of the pie once it was done! I ran out vanilla ice cream so I used double cream.
