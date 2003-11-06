Rhubarb Orange Cream Pie

Very light and tasty; not tart at all! It bakes in 3 layers: creamy custard on the bottom, a thin layer of rhubarb cream over it, all topped by a crusty, merengue-like topping. All my 5 guests loved it, including my petite 85-year old friend who doesn't care much for rhubarbs. And, to my surprise, they all had 3 servings within a 1.5 hour time bracket! They were all puzzled by the taste of it -- "it doesn't taste like rhubarb pie," as they all put it in their own words. One thought it had a very faint nectarine flavor, the other a bit of berry, another perhaps a tad of baking chocolate powder, and the younger one believed it to have "a tangy hint of possibly orange?," he announced with a question mark in his voice. They talked about it for a long time, each trying to put a finger on what it tasted like -- it was actually fun to see them all trying to come up with a flavor they all agreed with. In liew of this, I would change the name of the recipe to "Mystery Rhubarb Custard Pie." ***** This recipe definetely merits a 5 STAR, even though it doesn't taste like rhubarb pie. NOTE: On step 2 of the recipe instructions, I beat the ingredients very well until the "liquid" was very smooth and "homogenized". Perhaps that's what separates the pie into 3 layers. Also, make sure to cover the pie with foil, during baking, after the merengue tans to a nice color.