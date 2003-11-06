Rhubarb Orange Cream Pie

Delicious - I bake this for my 93 year old grandmother each rhubarb season, and she just loves it. Like when I was a kid, she says... mmmmm good! Everyone wants some.

  • Place oven rack on lowest level. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line pie pan with pastry, and make high fluted rim.

  • In a large bowl, combine butter, juice, egg yolks, and strawberry gelatin. Beat thoroughly. Add 1 cup of sugar, flour, and salt; beat well. Stir rhubarb into mixture.

  • In another bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Add 1/4 cup sugar slowly, continuing to beat. Fold meringue into rhubarb mixture. Pour filling into pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) and bake 45 to 50 minutes longer.

382 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 59.9g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 92.1mg; sodium 255.9mg. Full Nutrition
