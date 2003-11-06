Rhubarb Orange Cream Pie
Delicious - I bake this for my 93 year old grandmother each rhubarb season, and she just loves it. Like when I was a kid, she says... mmmmm good! Everyone wants some.
This is a wonderful way to use up the abundance of rhubarb in your garden!! My husband is not a rhubarb fan but found this pie to be "out of this world". It is quite light, airy and appears to be from a gourmet pie shop!! The only thing I had to do differntly is put a foil tent over the pie about 1/2 way through the baking process because it seemed to be browning too much, too quickly.
I'm not really sure! :) I'm one of those odd young men that like to bake and try recipes from the internet. This is the first one I neither like or hate. I can't decide if I like it or not. I've had a couple slices now and I can't decide! Hehe!
Very light and tasty; not tart at all! It bakes in 3 layers: creamy custard on the bottom, a thin layer of rhubarb cream over it, all topped by a crusty, merengue-like topping. All my 5 guests loved it, including my petite 85-year old friend who doesn't care much for rhubarbs. And, to my surprise, they all had 3 servings within a 1.5 hour time bracket! They were all puzzled by the taste of it -- "it doesn't taste like rhubarb pie," as they all put it in their own words. One thought it had a very faint nectarine flavor, the other a bit of berry, another perhaps a tad of baking chocolate powder, and the younger one believed it to have "a tangy hint of possibly orange?," he announced with a question mark in his voice. They talked about it for a long time, each trying to put a finger on what it tasted like -- it was actually fun to see them all trying to come up with a flavor they all agreed with. In liew of this, I would change the name of the recipe to "Mystery Rhubarb Custard Pie." ***** This recipe definetely merits a 5 STAR, even though it doesn't taste like rhubarb pie. NOTE: On step 2 of the recipe instructions, I beat the ingredients very well until the "liquid" was very smooth and "homogenized". Perhaps that's what separates the pie into 3 layers. Also, make sure to cover the pie with foil, during baking, after the merengue tans to a nice color.
This recipie was great, i am not a fan of pie crust so i used a graham cracker crust and it was great!
5-stars don't even do this justice. This is both unusual AND delicious. The description refers to using orange juice concentrate (the ingredients just call for orange juice) so I used only the orange juice and got a wonderful taste blend that still allowed the unique rhubarb flavor to shine through. Also, I pre-bake this (and any crust that will be filled and baked) crust only for 10 minutes before I add the filling.
Absolutely one of the best rhubarb recipes. Made more than expected and had to use a larger pie dish. Exceptional flavour, interesting texture and perfect for company. Watch you don't over cook it though. Recommended time is too long.
Great recipe. My husband especially loved this. I used 3 Tablespoons of frozen orange juice concentrate. Nice change from our regular rhubarb desserts. Amazing flavor!
I thought this turned out very nice. I accidently used jumbo eggs so there was too much filling and it cooked over the edge of the crust but other than that it was a success.
All in all, a great recipe. I will most definitely make it again! P.S. Not "kid-friendly;" no child I know will eat rhubarb, no matter what form it's in!
I made it and it taste great. Im waiting for my husband to come home because I have never made rhubarb pie before and I picked this for my first. He has been waiting some of this kinda pie in a long time and i noticed this year my rhubarb plant got really huge after I moved it and figured it loved its new home. So picked it and made some and hope he loves it. good recipe for sure making it again. *wink
This was extremely tasty, but not very attractive for a dessert....will definitely try to "pretty" it up somehow....other then that it is wonderful!
