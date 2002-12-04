Chocolate Banana Pie

My husband declared this pie to be too sweet. I agree, and think that 1/2 sugar added to the whipping cream is not necessary, and actually feels a bit gritty. If I make it again I will either cut the white sugar out completely or reduce it by half.
Very good. The one suggestion I have is to definitely whip up half the whipped topping for your inside layers and wait to whip up the remainder for your top layer when you get ready to serve it. I made this a day ahead of time and the whipped topping was very running when I went to serve it.
This was a really GOOD pie! I had a ready made crust and pressed the pecans in the bottom. I used lite cream cheese, sugar free pudding and lite Cool Whip. My family spooned this into their mouths and declared WOW!
08/28/2000
What a delicous dessert. It was a very good blend of flavors and it hit the spot on a hot day.
I made this for a bbq this weekend and it was a huge hit! My husband has already asked when I plan on making it again! I made the pie the day before and followed some other reviewers' advice by only making half of the whipped cream for the center layer and making the rest of the whipped cream for the top layer before serving it. That worked great. I also used a ready-made pie crust and pressed the pecans into the crust before baking it. I can't wait to make it again!
WHOA this was AWESOME! I was a little confused on the layering and accidentally left out a layer of bananas, but definitely one of the best pies I've ever had. Used a pre-made pie crust to cut down on time. Next time I will probably use pre-made whipped cream to save time.
This pie is so good. People at my work said it was the best dessert I ever made and I am going to school for baking. I had a little problem with the whipped topping being the right consistency so I had to fold in some chocolate frozen whipped topping I had. This might certainly be a problem with and not the recipe, but all it says is "whip the cream and 1/2 sugar, doesn't say how long this will take and I couldn't get it to whip no matter how long I left it. Still turned out so good and will make again.
I can't get over how good this pie is! And it's soooo easy. I made one on Weds for Thanksgiving dinner yesterday and everyone was raving about it; needless to say there were no leftovers. I followed the other reviewers suggestions and didn't put whip on top until just prior to serving. Also used already prepared belgian chocolate pudding instead of the boxed kind. This will be a staple in my dessert recipe collection.
I used the Sweetened Whipped Cream recipe from this site for the whipped cream part and followed its instruction to a T. I also waited till the next day before I topped with whipped cream right before serving. I only did one layer of banana and whipped cream because the pie shell was already getting full, but still used all the ingredients. This is a very yummy dessert.
AWESOME!! I left out the pecans as a lot of our family does not care for them...and I added sliced almonds on top of the pie. The only thing I would change is that next time I would not add the whipped cream on top until right before serving it. It was a HUGE HIT at our Thanksgiving dinner and was the first pie gone!!
This is a very good pie. I have a similar recipe using a graham cracker crust and cool whip instead of whipping cream. The outcome tasted the same so next time I will just use cool whip and save myself some trouble.
I substituted fat free whipped topping and omitted the pecans and it is setting in the fridge now. I KNOW this is going to be good and so EASY. This will be a keeper! It is very good, however the cream cheese was a little over-powering, next time will use 1/2 the amount.
Yum!! I made this for a "Super Bowl" party. I didn't whip the cream for the top until an hour before I was ready to serve it. I garnished it with a few chopped pecans and some shaved chocolate. It was so pretty and so good! Everyone loved it! The next time I made it, I took it over the top by making the home made pie filling for "Double Chocolate Pie" which was enough for the two pies I needed. I continued with the recipe as posted and it was to die for!
I didn't follow the exact recipe since I was making this for a friend (who can't have gluten) and myself (slightly diabetic). The crust was made from crushed gluten-free pecan cookies, similar to a graham cracker crust. I used 40% less fat cream cheese with Splenda instead of confectioner's sugar and fat-free, no-sugar Jello instant chocolate pudding. I also cut the white sugar in half for the whipped cream. Bake the crust, cool, spread the cream cheese mixture, bananas, chocolate pudding, whipped cream, more bananas, chocolate pudding, whipped cream. Refrigerate overnight then decorate with whole pecans and whipped cream rosettes. People often "rave" about my cooking and baking (they seem to do this especially since I'm male) but this was one of my best desserts. I will be serving this again in a few weeks at my daughter's wedding rehearsal dinner. It was that good! For the rehearsal dinner I intend on making it in 9 x 13" pans rather than in pie form, just to be able to serve more people. Try this dessert, the original or my variation, it's great!
Let me say that, because of what was on hand, I changed this a bit but am certain the original is even better and this turned out wonderful! I used a graham cracker crust and no nuts for swiftness and ease. Also, because I was afraid I would run out of room, did not use all of the second banana - and could and should have. Everything else was as directed. Mouth full of awesomeness with each bite. Can't wait to try it with the pecans in the crust; just didn't have time to make a crust! Thanks for sharing, Jeannette
Yummy! I had company this weekend and wanted something easy for dessert. I had most of the ingredients on hand so I chose this recipe. I used a chocolate Ready Crust, left out the pecans, and used Cool Whip. I forgot the layer of Cool Whip over cream cheese so just added it all to the top, with chocolate shavings. It sliced up so nicely! Everyone loved it. I will make it again!
This pie is a yummy treat for a hot summer day! I wanted something really light so I used homemade chocolate mousse instead of pudding. I layered the mousse after the cream cheese layer, then whipped cream, bananas, more mousse and then more whipped cream. That way there was one more chocolate layer than the recipe called for : ) I really like the lightness of the mousse along with the whipped cream. I didn't use pecans on top. This pie may be good slightly frozen too. I will make this again!
This is delicious. I substituted a premade nilla wafer pie crust instead. I think that the cream cheese filling layer was a bit too cheesy. It may have benefited from a different type of cheese, or a bit less cheese and some cream.
This was a hit at our house... the whipped topping does flatten if you make it all at once and let it sit over night. I do suggest making half for the filling and doing the topping when you're ready to eat it. The flavors were great!!
I thought this looked and sounded so good, but the banana flavor was so overwhelming. It overshadowed all other ingredients. Not sure how to tone that down a little. My guests politely ate it, but nobody really liked it. I would consider making it with no banana-just a chocolate cream pie, maybe.
I haven't tried it yet so I gave it three stars for the instructions--no mention of the milk necessary to make the pudding in the ingredient list. Also, if you read through, it appears as though perhaps you're supposed to add a second layer of bananas before the final layer of whipped cream (how stiff should that cream be?) All in all, this sounds great and I'm going to make it tomorrow. But it will be more like when I come up with an idea of my own and make it on the spot, winging it, if you will, rather than following a clear recipe. Something clearly was "lost in translation."
Loved this pie! It was super easy to make. The only change I made was to add banana pudding to the whipped cream instead of adding sugar. It adds a yummy taste to the whipped cream and helps to keep the whipped cream from getting runny.
this was good. but i'll change a few things next time. i won't add the pecans on top. and the cream cheese layer needs some sweetening, it's a little tart. it also seems a little too thick for this pie. maybe adding some whipped cream and sugar to it would help. i'll definitely make this again with those changes.
This is the 4th time I am trying to write this review (remember the done button is not the enter key!) Okay here goes... Awesome pie but I made some small changes. (1) To the cream cheese I added 1/4c chopped, semisweet chocolate chips and 1tsp vanilla extract. (2) I used a small bag of chopped nuts like you would buy for ice cream topping instead of the pecans in the crust. (3) For the milk in the chocolate pudding I used half 2% and half heavy whipping cream!
