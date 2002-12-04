Chocolate Banana Pie

I didn't follow the exact recipe since I was making this for a friend (who can't have gluten) and myself (slightly diabetic). The crust was made from crushed gluten-free pecan cookies, similar to a graham cracker crust. I used 40% less fat cream cheese with Splenda instead of confectioner's sugar and fat-free, no-sugar Jello instant chocolate pudding. I also cut the white sugar in half for the whipped cream. Bake the crust, cool, spread the cream cheese mixture, bananas, chocolate pudding, whipped cream, more bananas, chocolate pudding, whipped cream. Refrigerate overnight then decorate with whole pecans and whipped cream rosettes. People often "rave" about my cooking and baking (they seem to do this especially since I'm male) but this was one of my best desserts. I will be serving this again in a few weeks at my daughter's wedding rehearsal dinner. It was that good! For the rehearsal dinner I intend on making it in 9 x 13" pans rather than in pie form, just to be able to serve more people. Try this dessert, the original or my variation, it's great!