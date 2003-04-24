Easy Fruit Cobbler

This cobbler can be made with peaches, apples, cherries, or berries.

By Rosemarie Reeher

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch cobbler
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Melt butter in a 9 x 9 inch baking dish.

  • Blend together flour, baking powder, sugar, and milk.

  • Pour batter in baking dish over the butter. Sprinkle fruit on top of the batter, do not stir. Bake for 1 hour or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 173.7mg. Full Nutrition
