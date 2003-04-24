Easy Fruit Cobbler
This cobbler can be made with peaches, apples, cherries, or berries.
This fast, easy, and delicious. I did do somethings differently. First I added about 1 tsp of vanilla extract to the batter mix. Secondly, I baked the batter for about ten minutes before adding the fruit (I used red delicious apples, turned out fine) Lastly, I sprinkled brown sugar on top, giving it a nice brown color after it baked. My family just loved it!Read More
I made this dessert with blueberries and raspberries, what a horrible idea!The batter was good that's why I gave 3 stars but the berries were so sour and bitter we couldn't even eat it and I added a bunch of sugar. I will try with peaches next time.Read More
You certainly don't need to know your way around the kitchen for this one... but don't be put off by the simplicity of the recipe, either; it's really good! I used half light brown sugar in mine, added a few drops of vanilla to the batter, and prepared it with 2 cans of drained peaches (spread evenly over the top), which I also sprinkled with cinnamon. What a quick, easy and delicious week-night dessert. Thanks, Rosemarie.
I love this recipe. It is so easy. I made it with frozen mixed berries and this turned out wonderful as well. It is great with ice cream!
If you really want to make this easy... simply open a can of Cherry Pie Filling and spoon over the batter. My Mother had this recipe when I was a kid and I have used it every since. Always turns out great!
This cobbler is best with real juicy fruit... the breading top will suck the juice from a dry fruit like apples and make the cobble taste bland and "sticky"
This recipe was excellent, and ridiculously easy to prepare! I made mine with fresh-picked wild blackberries from my own yard, and even used self-rising flour instead of all-purpose. Nice and crunchy on the top and edges and wonderful ooey-gooey in the middle. Try this one! Even a ten-year-old could make this one!
Very good! I made it with apricots and used Splenda for 1/2 cup of the sugar and regular sugar for the remaining 1/4 cup.
I LOVE this recipe! Super easy and so delicious. What could be simpler! I substituted Spelt Flour, Rice Milk and Sugar in the Raw in the same measure and it worked out perfectly. I also used a 2 packs of frozen organic berries (usually Strawberries and Blueberry) and it totally rocks! Even my mom loves it!
I substituted 1/2 cup whole wheat flour for 1/2 cup of the white flour in this recipe. It came out pretty good, and was very easy to make. It was a little too buttery though, so next time I will make it with a little less butter. Thanks for the recipe!
This is more cake-like than cobbler - just a "heads up" for those considering diving in with this. If you're looking for something more fruity you might want to consider another recipe. This couldn't be easier to make - you'll have it in the oven in just minutes. The batter is buttery and just sweet enough - as I always do with similar batters, I added a teaspoon of vanilla. I made this with all strawberries - it was good, but I think I'd prefer this with either a blend of berries, or with a firmer fruit - the mushiness of the strawberries was just a little disagreeable. Good and versatile old-fashioned dessert.
Here's how easy this is to throw together. Sister calls to see if she can borrow camping gear. No problem. C'mon by. Hang up phone. Heat oven. Stir batter. Slice fruit. Assemble and pop into oven. One hour later I'm dishing it up over ice cream with my sister. She's happy. I'm happy. You can be happy, too.
Very good basic cobbler recipe! I had been looking for a long time for a recipe that was close in texture to my grandma's. Most I have found have a pie like, or biscuit like topping. I only gave 4 stars because the first time I made it it cam out a smidge bland. The batter was a little too sweet and didn't taste like much. I also thought the fruit part was a little boring. The second time I added 1/4tsp salt, and 1/2 tsp almond extract to the batter. I also prepared my fruit the way I would for a pie. (Tossed it in a bit of sugar and cornstarch. These slight additions resulted in the perfect cherry cobbler that took be back to my Grandma's kitchen.
When using peaches try almond flavoring in the batter, YUM!
This was very good. Was looking for an easy cobbler where I didn't have to cook the peaches ahead of time before baking it. This was it. It was interesting in how it turned out at the end. I layered all the peaches on top, but when it baked, they sank to the bottom and the crust ended up all golden brown, and delicious on top, just as if I had put it on top at the beginning. Very tasty.
This is wonderful. I was given a big bag a apples that needed to be cooked up immediately. I whipped 3 cobblers out in no time. The apples I ad were red delicious and not very tart so I added a little lemon juice to the slices and a tad bit of cinnamon and cloves.. yummy these turned out so good!!!
I used fresh peaches, and mine didn't come out as well as I hoped. It tasted good, but the center was too soft. If I make it again, I would stir the fruit into the batter instead of into the middle.
Definitely not like traditional cobbler, especially from down South. The batter turns out spongy and a tad mushy. It's also very sweet! Putting the batter atop the butter may have been a bad idea because the batter and butter mix. Maybe cooking the batter for 20 minutes and then, putting the topping on would be better. I was looking for a hard crust on top that would be moistened by the fruit on the bottom. Not so. I used real cherries and made a the mix from the Cherry Pie III recipe on this site and it was great!!
Everyone at the office loved this! It wasn't too sweet, which I had feared, kept overnight and reheated beautifully in the microwave.
I made this tonight with frozen (pre-thawed) peaches. It was very good and gets points for EASY!!! The only hard part is the hour baking time wait :) Served with vanilla ice-cream.
This was delicious! I made two cobblers. One with canned peaches and one with canned cherries! they we're both great!! thanks for sharing!!! I will use this again!!
Wow, this was so good and so easy. I'll be using this recipe a lot this summer with fresh fruits. Tonight I made it with frozen triple berry mix from Sam's club (just plopped in the frozen berries) and cooked as directed. During the last 10 minutes I sprinkled some sugar on top and it made a little crunchy crust. Just delicious. Thanks for the great recipe.
Very good with peaches but didn't work well with apples for us.
This is very good! I did as others mentioned and added 1 teaspoon of vanilla. and made it with frozen berries(strawberry/blueberry/raspberry) mix. It was delicious!
I've been looking for a good cobbler recipe for a long time. This is it! I used diced apples tossed with cinnamon and extra sugar. Delicious with warm with vanilla ice cream.
I used a 21 oz. can of lite cherry pie filling instead of the fresh fruit and added about 1/2 tsp. of almond extract to the batter. It turned out great and was very simple to make!
Made with frozen berries, a tsp of vanilla, and a spriinkling of brown sugar, plus some golden raisins for good measure. Pretty sweet, but good!
Wonderful and very very easy! I tried both blueberries and peaches. Both were delicious! I added cinnamon and nutmeg to both.
Pretty good, I added a little vanilla extract and also some cinnamon to the peaches, I used peaches and blueberries. This is a keeper, not to sweet.
I made this recipe with apples. I added vanilla and cinnamon to the batter and also spinkled cinnmon on top. Considering how easy it is to make and the awesome flavor, I had to give this recipe 5 stars!
Added the vanilla into the batter, cook 10 mins, then add apples and sprinkle cinnamon and brown sugar...wonderful!!! So easy too!
I love the ease of making this cobbler. It goes together quickly. I used a mix of blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and cherries. I doubled the batch and put it in a 9"x13" pan.
Very easy and good. It wasn't what I was expecting, but still delicious. Mine turned out more like a "bread pudding" rather than a cobbler. I used white peaches and served with ice cream. Will make again for sure!
We really liked this! It was soooo easy. I made it exactly as written using wild black raspberries. We spooned Breyers Vanilla Bean ice cream over top and it was delish.
I forgot to add some extra milk so it was borderline dry, but it was so so good. Made it with peaches and blueberries for a big crowd and they all loved it.
I made this with Granny Smith apples - I also added some cinnamon and brown sugar to the apples before added to the batter. It turned out well. Husband enjoyed it!
I enjoyed this recipe. I like it more as a breakfast side rather than a dessert. I used 1/2 cup of sugar, cinnamon and vanilla to the mix. I also added 1/4 of sugar and some cinnamon to my fresh strawberries and blueberries. I like the dough because it does not take away from the fruit. I will make this again this week.
I baked this recipe yesterday and my husband gave two thumbs up! The crust was so easy to make and came out delicious and moist - I added 1 tsp vanilla extract. Also, I used frozen sliced peaches - thawed them in the microwave then mixed w/ 3 tbsp 100% natural peach spread. Laid them beautifully on top of crust and sprinkled w/ little bit of cinnamon. Wonderful dessert, thanks!
SOOO I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!! It's my FAVORITE cobbler because its SOOOOOOOOOOO EASY!!! And so good! I like to sprinkle cinnamon on top about 30 minutes into baking. It works out super well. Tastes super scrumptious and it's SOOOOOO EASY!!!!!!!!!! This is my favorite peach cobbler!! Thanks Rosemarie! I LOVE IT!!! :)
This was okay, very easy to make which is a plus, I think its a good basic recipe, but it could use some improvements. I think ill add vanilla next time. A little bit of a flakiness would be nice as well. I always remember cobblers being flaky. Maybe just me will probably make it again with some changes.
Very good! I made this for dessert last night and followed the recipe exactly except that I used a combo of strawberries and blueberries (about a cup of each). I served it slightly warm with a warm vanilla custard sauce. My guests enjoyed it.
Good but I had to add some spices/vanilla/almond so that it wouldn't be so bland. It does remind me of bread pudding---it was great with my changes and I used fresh peaches...oh yum!
I made this with really lousy peaches (They were the only ones available so I added 1/4 cup of sugar to them after slicing them and let them "steep" for a while.) But the cobbler was still very good despite the substandard peaches. Even my super-picky other-half enjoyed it about it and went for more the next day -- which NEVER happens. Tonight I'm trying it with a canned cherry pie filling and I'm going to experiment with a butter, flour, and sugar crumb topping.
Don't forget the size of the dish! I accidentally used a dish that was about half the volume, and the cobbler came out thick and chewy. The taste was still good considering the easiness of this recipe.
Turned out awesome. The whole family loved it. Looking forward to making it at elk camp since it was sooooo easy.
Very good and easy. Used 2 large peaches and one cup of frozen raspberries. Used half light brown sugar and half white sugar. Baked in a 9" glass pie dish and served in wedges.
I used to make this all the time, years ago, ( I won't tell you how many). I hadn't made if for very long time and forgot some of the instructions and the 'how much'. I even made it today from memory and see I forgot a couple things....so by chance I got the idea to come and look here in allrecipes and low and behold, here it is. I'll have to hurry and go change the recipe I gave to a friend last week to use up some of her peaches from her tree so her recipe will turn out right. Hope she hasn't tried it yet......
This cobbler is very easy to make and tastes great, but it seems to get soggy by the second day. I have made it twice, first with apples, then with peaches.
Made this exactly as written using fresh peaches. While it's very good, it does need some cinnamon and/or nutmeg, which I'll add next time!
OMG this is fantastic! Its also super easy. I have made it with peaches and then again with blueberries. I would say I preferred the blueberry cobbler, but that's just a fruit preference. I did add the vanilla and the sprinkling of brown sugar over top. Also, I mixed the butter that is melted in the baking dish with the batter just a little bit. This seemed to be better than the time that I did not do so.
I made this with frozen blackberries and fresh raspberries. It was so quick and easy and turned out great.
This is a quick and easy recipe. I used Cherry Pie Filling - made exactly as written and it turned out perfect.
This was a great cobbler recipe!!! I followed it exactly and was very pleased, reminded me of my grandma's cobbler.
Yummy! And easy to make. I can't stop eating it. I added a little brown sugar and cinnamon to the peaches, and it's fabulous!
This was one of the easiest desserts I've ever made. I used frozen berries and added a little sugar to them. It was definitely a hit!
I used a can of tart cherries in water (drained the water), and I only used 1/2 C sugar. It was still really good. This recipe is easy to adjust to your personal tastes, and it's super easy and fast to make! I put it together in just a couple minutes while my chicken finished oven roasting and then popped it in the oven once the chicken was done. By the time dinner was over and cleaned up, dessert was ready. Loved it!
Not my favorite. It needed more fruit. If I try this again, I will double the peaches.
My husband loves cobbler! He loved this recipe.. I just substituted a can of cherry pie filling instead of peaches(I didn't have any peaches)
Great recipe but way too much sugar for my family. We used 1/4 cup sugar, soy milk, and only 2 tablespoons butter. Was still sweet enough and great tasting.
Used 21 oz. can cherry filling, I must say this was very yummy! Thank goodness, crust did not turn out "bisquit-y" like it does when you use Bisquick. I will make this one again! Extra good with vanilla ice cream
Very easy and very good.
Good and easy recipe. I followed recipe as is for the batter, but used plum, peach, pear, black berries and blue berries. The total amount of fruit was over 2 cups. I sprinkled cinnamon powder on top (I love cinnamon) and it turned out great. I like this recipe because the ingredients are always readily available in my kitchen and it takes very little time to prepare before you put it in the oven. It is very tasty, but I personally prefer something less sweet for the batter. I prefer much less sweetness than most people so I don't think that would be an issue for many. I think it works really well with some sweet and tart fruit. If the fruits are just sweet (like pear), I would add some lemon juice to give more dimension. If this recipe didn't turn out well, I think it is either because the fruits didn't taste well or maybe you just don't like cobbler.
I made this to a T and it was just okay. I bready and not really all that sweet. If I make this again, I'll definitely do a brown sugar topping.
Very disappointed. The batter was inconsistent in texture: sometimes good, sometimes gummy and gelatinous and I couldn't finish it. Even when it was the right texture, I was not impressed by the taste. I completely followed the recipe and this is the first recipe on allrecipes.com that has bombed for me. I used blueberries only (frozen) and I did use gluten-free flour so that may have been a partial cause in the recipe not working for me. I won't try it again though.
I will make this again - I might have done something wrong.
My family LOVES this!! My husband doesn't like cobblers at all, but this is one of his favorite desserts. I do add 1 tsp of vanilla when I blend the ingredients together. I've only made this with peaches because we love it so much this way that we've never got around to trying it with any other fruit. I'm sure it would still be killer no matter what you put in it. I always double this recipe and put it in a 13x9 inch baking dish. The 9x9 just isn't enough for my family of 5. Very easy and very good!
Made this with fresh cherries and it turned out very good. I love the fact you can use lower cals ingredients (splenda, reduced fat butter and skimmed milk) and still get a delicious dessert.
This is possibly the best desert I've ever had. I made it exactly as the recipe says, using bing cherries as the fruit. I can't wait to share this recipe with my friends (although I'm not sure I'd be willing to share any of the cobbler)!
I LOVE this recipe!! It definitely isn't your old-fashioned cobbler, but it's delicious. It's moist, tasty, bready and wonderful. I have used this for a fruit cocktail cake, as well. My family will eat it 3 meals a day, if I let them.
I also added tsp of vanilla and put brown sugar on top and it was excellent!!!
This is so tasty, my mom has been making this for over 20 years and it is awesome to see that now others are enjoying it. You ca also use canned fruit w/syrup, just cut sugar in half.
It was pretty good. I'll make it again, just with a few changes next time. I'll sprinkle some sugar on top next time and add some vanilla to the batter.
Good, very simple. I should have used more fruit.
very good. everyone loved it. I used frozen berries (raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and strawberries), so mine needed longer in the oven than if I had used fresh fruit. I followed the advice of a previous reviewer and cooked it according to the directions for 60 min, then turning the oven down to 300 degrees for a few more minutes to prevent over-browning of the edges while the center finished setting. I also replaced 50% of the sugar with splenda. The family splenda-hater didn't notice. Thanks for posting, I'll definitely use this recipe again.
Just scrumptious and almost too easy. I made this with 2 cups of fresh pitted cherries (the pitting being the most laborious part of the whole process), raw (turbinado) sugar, half smart balance spread and half butter. The raw sugar gave it a nice molasses-flavored chewy "crust" and the bit of butter lurking at the bottom was just fabulous. Can't wait to make it again, with apricots!
Very good! I used a 12oz. pkg of frozen blueberries. Increased the baking time by 5-10 minutes. Increased the oven temp to 350 for the first 30 minutes. Used my 8x8 inch Pyrex dish. Also, I sprinkled cinnamon sugar over everything before baking.
amazing!
Easy. Delicious. Very pretty too. Used 1/4c light brown sugar and 1/2c white sugar. Added 1t vanilla extract. Of course, make sure your fruit is ripe, sweet and delicious. That's the key.
This was the first time I have ever made or even tried a fruit cobbler, and I wasnt sure what to expect. All in all I thaught It was alright, not too keen on the saugy cake-like mixture under the fruit. I wouldnt recommend this one...it was a waste of good fruit!
Just fine! This recipie is easy to make and delicious. The few scattered complainers probably just don't know how to cook. If you happen to know your way around the kitchen, this is a good one.
Great simple recipe. Only took about 5 minutes to prep. Next time I make it I will spread the fruit out more, piling it in the middle means the edge pieces don't get a lot of fruit and the center pieces are nothing but fruit. Also, I think brown sugar would make it just a little more delicious!
I tried this first with cherries from my own tree. Didn't turn out too tasty. Tried it again with fresh peaches. It was amazing! We even had it for breakfast this morning! Not too sweet, but you really taste the fruit! I'm trying it again tonight with fresh blueberries. Jan 2015-This is my go to dessert for those evenings when I want something warm and comforting, but don't want to fuss in the kitchen. I've used blueberries, peaches, and apples with great success! Strawberry, raspberry and fresh cherries were failures, but I'd try cherry pie filling in a pinch. I made this for my grandmother recently, and she called the next day to ask for the recipe. If your 91 year old Granny liked it that much, you know it's good!
This recipie is delicious and so easy. I actually made it 3 times in 1 week, twice with apples and once with fresh peaches. As suggested I added 1 tsp of vanilla and cinnamon to the batter. I also sprinkled sugar and cinnamon on top of the fruit. Pair it with vanilla ice cream and you have the perfect dessert.
Very tasty and simple. Thanks for the recipe.
I was disappointed in this recipe. I used berries fresh from my garden that I had frozen which worked well, but the amount of sugar was not nearly enough for them. Also, I would recommend using unsalted butter or margarine in this recipe because my cobbler tastes salty and there was no salt in this recipe. For my own personal taste I added cinnamon which worked well for us. In the end I finally put about another 1/4 - 1/2 c. sugar sprinkled on top and this really helped. I will try again but with some changes.
easiest dessert I ever made .... I used a can of cherry pie filling this time and it worked great....next time looking forward to using fresh peaches .... the possibilites seem endless...i found it didn't really need one hour cooking time...next time will bake for about 50 minutes ...thanx for this one!!!
This is simple and delicious! I have made it with blueberries, peaches, raspberries and strawberries. I added a little cinnamon with the peaches. Turned out great.
Tasted good but visually not so much, especially with a dark berry.
So simple and very tasty. Mine turned out just perfect. I wonder if the person who had a problem with the sides browning before the middle was done did not have an even layer of fresh peaches. I used thinly sliced fresh peaches and made sure they were evenly distributed on the top.... not all in the middle. Also I used a round baking dish, so mine looked just like the photograph! I'll certainly be making this again.
Excellent!! I will use again. I used fresh peaches, nectarines and some strawberries. I could not stop eating it!! The crust/dough has a nice buttery flavor. Just be sure to cook it enough.
This was certainly a very easy to make and tasty cobbler. I modified and used 1/2 cup white flour, 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, only 1/2 cup sugar, and used 1 tblsp. lesss than 1/4 cup of butter. I used about 1 1/2 cup peaches and 1 cup blueberries. Then I sprinkled about a cup of Kashi Go Lean Crunch cereal on top (before baking) for a fiber boost. My kids scraped the plate clean, but my husband said although it was good it tasted healthy and wasn't as good as a regular made cobbler. It's good the next morning for breakfast leftover.
Easy and delicious. I made it withsome fresh peaches that were getting too unattractive to eat whole. I tossed them in a little brown sugar first, added about 1/4 tsp of vanilla to the batter and baked it for 10 minutes before adding the fruit.
strange consistency. Would not make again.
really good! I used fresh strawberries and blueberries and added a little of the sugar directly to the fruit so that it wouldn't be too tart.I spread the fruit all over (instead of putting it all in the middle). I was worried the butter would sit on top, but it all mixed together while bakingand turned out great!!
Easiest and best dessert ever. So...quick and easy. I substituted buttermilk for milk, it was phenomenal. I used fresh peaches and stirred them with a touck of allspice before placing on top of the batter. Was a nice spicy touch. Will use apples next. YUMMY!!!!
I made this for my family and everyone loved it. I used fresh hand picked black raspberries. Once I put the raspberries into the batter I sprinkled a tiny bit of white sugar over the top of the berries. I have already made this twice this weekend. Love it!!!!
YUM! I did as other reviewers suggested and halved the sugar between brown and white, and I also added some Mexican vanilla to the batter mix. I used diced fresh apple and some frozen mixed berries with about 1/8 c. brown sugar and some vanilla to add sweetness and flavor. The cobbler turned out to be very tasty! :) Thanks for posting the recipe!!!
I made this with my school group. They liked making it, but it tasted bad. Only 2 out of 12 liked it. We used red delicious apples, that could be why.
Great! I added 1 tsp. vanilla and 1/8 tsp. salt. to the batter. I also sprinkled the top with a little Cinnamon-sugar.
