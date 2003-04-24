Easy Fruit Cobbler

Good and easy recipe. I followed recipe as is for the batter, but used plum, peach, pear, black berries and blue berries. The total amount of fruit was over 2 cups. I sprinkled cinnamon powder on top (I love cinnamon) and it turned out great. I like this recipe because the ingredients are always readily available in my kitchen and it takes very little time to prepare before you put it in the oven. It is very tasty, but I personally prefer something less sweet for the batter. I prefer much less sweetness than most people so I don't think that would be an issue for many. I think it works really well with some sweet and tart fruit. If the fruits are just sweet (like pear), I would add some lemon juice to give more dimension. If this recipe didn't turn out well, I think it is either because the fruits didn't taste well or maybe you just don't like cobbler.