Orange Blueberry Pie
A citrus and blueberry treat, perfect for those last days of summer.
Not quite what I had in mind, but still tasted good. It's more of a jello orange than a fresh citrus orange,might work with all sorts of other flavors and fruit.
Terrible! The consistency was gooey. The blueberries seemed out of place. The taste was aweful. These ingredients shouldn't be mixed.
I didnt even get to taste this unfortunately. I waas supposed to take it to a group function and it wasnt set in time so I wasnt able to. When I came home, it was separated and liguidy and chunky. Maybe I did something wrong, but I followed directions to the T. Unfortunately I cant rate it well if I wasn't even to taste it. It's a bummer because it smelled good and my whole family was excited about it getting done enough to eat. :(
