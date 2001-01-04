Orange Blueberry Pie

A citrus and blueberry treat, perfect for those last days of summer.

By Bob Cody

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Slightly beat egg yolks. Combine yolks, I cup water, and 1/4 cup sugar in saucepan. Cook and stir over low heat until mixture is slightly thickened. Remove from heat. Add gelatin, and stir until dissolved. Add 1/2 cup water, orange rind, and orange juice. Chill until slightly thickened.

  • Beat egg whites and salt until foamy. Gradually beat in 1/4 cup sugar, and continue beating until stiff peaks are formed. Fold in thickened gelatin. Blend well. Fold in 1 1/2 cups blueberries. Spoon filling into pie shell. Chill until firm.

  • Beat whipping cream until soft peaks form. Top individual servings with whipped cream and remaining blueberries.

324 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 110.5mg; sodium 178.1mg. Full Nutrition
