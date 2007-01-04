Mud Pie I

12 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Oooo yeah... yummmy.

By Bob Cody

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a pie plate well.

    Advertisement

  • Combine sugar and butter or margarine in a mixing bowl. Blend in vanilla, salt, and beaten eggs. Stir in flour and cocoa . Stir in nuts. Pour mixture into pan.

  • Bake 25 minutes, or until toothpick inserted halfway between center and edge comes out clean. Immediately prick holes in pie; spread fudge sauce over top. Cool.

  • Beat cold whipping cream and confectioners' sugar in a chilled bowl until peaks form; spread over fudge sauce. Drizzle pie with additional fudge sauce. Refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
555 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 56.2g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 117.8mg; sodium 211.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022