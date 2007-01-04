Mud Pie I
Oooo yeah... yummmy.
Wow!!! This was already a great recipe but I took it over the top!!!! I made my crust with oreo cookies and butter. I also put caramel in holes after I took the pie out of the oven. Then I made fudge brownies and broke them up and mixed them with melted semi-sweet chocolate and layer it over the pie on top of the caramel. Then I added the whipped cream and on top of that put shaved chocolate and strings of fudge topping and caramel topping. I'm a hit!!!
YUMMY DELICIOUS!!! My husband can't get enough of this one! I made one modification - I melted some chocolate chips with 1/2 teaspoon shortening in the microwave and drizzled it over the whipped cream. Watch out for adding extra nuts - we had too many. We all agreed that the pie base would also be great served warm with ice cream, omitting the whipped cream. Its a very flexible pie.
Great pie. I made the following modifications: - removed the nuts - chopped up semisweet bakers chocoloate and sprinkled it over the fudge - placed the whipped cream on the side It was a big hit. Super-dense-intense chocolation.
The recipe was great- I made it for my friend's birthday and our classmates devoured it. Personally, it was too chocolatey for me but noone else minded! I used "hot fudge sauce II" from this website and it worked very well.
i love it, but it was kinda rich.
Love this recipe, it's very rich though so do expect to take a large portion at one time.
While this was good,and chocolatey,its very rich.
Very good and fairly easy to make. I added a decorated topping for a special potluck. Enjoyed and photograped by all. One fellow from the South said he was a Mudpie expert. He rated this among the best he has had. Can't go wrong, try it.
This is a keeper! The only change I made was to add the whipped cream at serving. This is very easy and company worthy.
