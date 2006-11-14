Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie II

This pie was not only extremely easy to make, it was also extremely delicious. It was the best chocolate-peaunut butter pie we have ever eaten. It took me maybe ten minutes to make, where i used 1/2 cup peanut butter and 3 jello pudding cups. This gives enough to fill the pie with a little room for error. I also melted a handful of chocolate chips with a splash of milk and drizzeled it over the top. I repeated this process with some peanut butter chips, and made the chocolate and the peanut butter lines criss-cross. I finished it by decorationg with reeses cups cut in half, and sprinkling some more chocolate and peanut butter chips on top. Froze overnight, and thawed for about 2 hours the next day in the fridge. It came out perfectly. This recipe will be used over and over again.