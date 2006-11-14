Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie II
Here's a pie for the non-bakers among us...no cooking skills needed...and it tastes great!
This recipe deserves every bit of the 5 stars because it is so incredibly easy to make, delicious, and easier on the waist line! My husband's favorite dessert is peanut butter pie and he was practically licking his plate. And I don't feel so bad making this for him because it was half the calories of another version I made. This is definitely a keeper. Note: reduced fat pb often has added sugar and hydrogenated oils, which makes have the SAME number of calories as regular pb. For healthier reduced fat pb, I get the all natural kind with no salt or sugar added, and skim off 5 tbsp oil off the top before stirring. Store at room temperature. This only saves you 1g fat per serving of pb (2 tbsp), but saves 38 calories per serving, and you'll also be cutting out artery clogging transfat.Read More
This was pretty good. I subbed sugar free fat free chocolate pudding and sugar free peanut butter, so that may have attributed to my lack of excitement. It was GOOD, and people did like it, but it wasn't GREAT.Read More
This was great and so easy to put together! I used 1/2 cup pb, and might add even more next time. I also used a chocolate crust and sprinkled choc chips and pb chips on top. I melted a handful of choc chips with a splash of milk and drizzled this over everything. This was so good! I think I might try adding a little cream cheese next time. A hint: microwave a frozen slice on power 2 for 10 seconds and it turns out perfectly defrausted. Thanks for the excellent recipe, I will definately make this again!
Excellent pie! Extremely easy and fun. To wow a crowd garnish top with whipped cream and shaved chocolate or crushed peanut butter cups like you see at restaurants.
Very good, I'd cut back on the sugar though. Too much sugar makes the pie very hard to cut when it sets. Add a little vanilla extract to the peanut butter mixture, too.
I made the boxed pudding, then added the other ingredients. Delicious! Oreo crust was a nice addition. Make sure to thaw for 15 minutes, because this gets rock hard!
Well, this is a recipe that neither my family or I am reviewing, as I made this for our best friends' daughters' birthday today. I didn't work tonight, but I sent this pie to the dance studio with my daughter to give to Gina. Gina called us tonight and said that it was absolutely delicious! You obviously made her very happy Sharon. HAPPY BIRTHDAY G!!!!
This was soo easy and cheap to make and it tastes amazing! I used low fat peanut butter, sugar free chocolate pudding and fat free whipped creme. I also crumbled reese's cups over the top. I am definatly adding this one to my favorites list.
This pie was absolutely delicious and my whole family (even my mom who is picky) loved it!! It was creamy and tasted like chocolate peanut butter ice cream! It was also extremely easy to make and it can easily be modified into a lowfat version. I LOVE this recipe, very innovative, thanks for sharing this with us!
I'm addicted to this pie! It's like eating a cold peanut butter cup- delicious! Perfect after almost any meal and not too rich! Yummy!
Extremely easy and quick to make. Tasted like a reese's peanut butter cup. Fantastic! Will make over and over again.
This recipe is delicious and super easy. I took someones suggestion to increase peanut butter to 1/2 cup. I also did layers for added eye appeal. I used the same amounts of ingredients, but set aside a little plain pudding, and whipped topping, before I mixed everything together. I spooned in the plain pudding in the bottom of a chocolate graham cracker crust, then added the mixture of the peanut butter/pudding/whipped topping, and then topped it all with the plain whipped topping. I also used someones suggestion of quartered peanut butter/chocolate candies sprinkled on the top. Looked fabulous, and no one knew how incredibly easy (and LOW FAT) it was! Was very rich and decadent. Definitely a keeper in my recipe box.
AMAZING! I used 3 sugar free pudding cups, and natural PB! Its in the freezer chilling now for tomorrow for Christmas! The filling tastes just like a Reese's PB cup!
Couldn't be better because it takes no longer than 10 minutes to make and it tastes AMAZING! We used Jell-O [snack] packages in double chocolate, and oreo crust. As others suggested, we also layered: we did a layer of the pudding (alone) first, then a layer of the the blended filling. We topped the whole thing with chopped up mini-reese's cups.
Amazing recipe! I used 3 fat-free chocolate pudding cups and 1/2c reduced-fat creamy peanut butter in an Oreo crust like the other reviewers recommended. So easy and definitely didn't taste like reduced-fat/fat-free ingredients! I made it for my mom who loves chocolate-peanut butter stuff and she thought it was great
Absolutely Delicious!!! Quick, easy, and cheap. Used 1/2 cup Peanut Butter and added a little vanilla. Great for summer. . . no oven needed!
Extremely easy! Husband and kids enjoyed a lot! I used a chocolate crust, natural peanut butter, 2 1/2 choc pudding cups because they were a little under 4oz each. Froze then topped with more whipped topping and shaved chocolate. Will make again.
Great pie and super simple! Like others I nearly used pudding mix, instead of pudding cups. Next time I'll layer it with an extra cup of pudding, like others suggested.
This is the best pie that I have ever made. It is so easy and delicious. My husband whom never eats pie, loves it. Thank you for a great recipe
Absolutely fantastic! We served this to guest next to a regular peanut butter pie, and people like this one much better. So wonderful. Once you taste it you want to keep eating it! Thanks Sharon for a great recipe!
this was so easy to make and tastes wonderful! will definitely make again!
We have one child that just will not eat pie. Strange, yes... But he LOVED this! I made it exactly as instructed but used natural reduced fat PB to make it a tad healthier, as well as sugar free cool whip. Then to ruin both of those healthy choices, added a quartered peanut butter cup to the top of each slice. It made for a nicer presentation. This is a GREAT recipe to help a child make. Easy and light with a good flavor.
This pie was a wonderful success yesterday at the Thanksgiving dinner. There were about 6 different desserts and this was the first to be eaten entirely! I didn't use any low fat ingredients, just Jif peanut butter, 2 1/2 small containers of Jello chocolate pudding with the fudge on top, and the cool whip and of course a chocolate pie crust and sliced Reeses peanut butter cups in half and decorated the top. This pie will be a regular in our family!!
Five stars for ease...and it is really good! I used a box of instant chocolate pudding, 1/2 cup of creamy peanut butter, a tub of whipped topping, and a graham cracker ready-crust. Made the pudding, mixed in the pb and then the whipped topping...all so fast and so easy.
It was a HUGE hit with our friends and family! In fact, I doubled the recipe and made 2 pies as my 3rd grader is taking one to school today for "Pie Day". I used a chocolate crust... and I topped the pies with crushed peanut butter M&Ms. Yum! SUPER easy recipe too!
I used a premade chocolate crust, white chocolate pudding (mix from a box), 4 TBSP peanut butter, and cool whip. It was so delicious!!! Only about 200 cal per slice.
This Pie was AWESOME!!! I did only use maybe 1 1/2 to 2 cups powdered sugar though and used two packets of pudding mix which i made according to the directions on the box. Then i put a layer of whipped topping between the peanut butter and the pudding then more on top (used about 2 containers between two pies) though next time i might try to make my owned whipped topping and see how it goes. Also, I put chocolate morsels and peanut butter morsels on top. My kids, boyfriend, and co-workers LOVED this pie.I'll be making it again in the next two weeks.
This pie was not only extremely easy to make, it was also extremely delicious. It was the best chocolate-peaunut butter pie we have ever eaten. It took me maybe ten minutes to make, where i used 1/2 cup peanut butter and 3 jello pudding cups. This gives enough to fill the pie with a little room for error. I also melted a handful of chocolate chips with a splash of milk and drizzeled it over the top. I repeated this process with some peanut butter chips, and made the chocolate and the peanut butter lines criss-cross. I finished it by decorationg with reeses cups cut in half, and sprinkling some more chocolate and peanut butter chips on top. Froze overnight, and thawed for about 2 hours the next day in the fridge. It came out perfectly. This recipe will be used over and over again.
This is a delicious pie and it really couldn't be easier to make too! I used 3 Devils Food fat free pudding cups,(I like dark chocolate) a 1/2 cup reduced fat chunky pb and fat free cool whip. I took another reviewers advice and melted some choc and pb chips to drizzle over the top and sprinkled with more choc and pb chips. SO good!!!
so good!
This was so deliscious!!! I made it for my boyfriend and I and we both loved it! Instead of using the low fat ingredients, I used the regular fat filled ingredients and it turned out great! Also, I read a few reiews that recomended freezing and thawing as needed. After I made the pie, I froze it for about 5 1/2 hours and then put it in the fridge. It stayed firm enough that it didn't ooze or lose it's shape, but it was not solid and frozen. Just right!!
Great recipe! I made this for thanksgiving and it was a hit. It was so easy to make and tasty to beat. I made half a package of chocolate pudding instead of buying ready made. Also, I topped the pie with cut up pieces of reeses peanut butter cups.
I added a couple rounded tablespoons of fat free cream cheese and a sprinkling of powdered sugar. I substituted fat free whipped toppping for the light whipped topping. Everyone loved this recipe. It freezes well and is great for unexpected company!
This is a great pie for chocolate peanut butter lovers. I crumbled a couple of peanut butter cups for decoration on top. It was a huge hit!
Very nice pie, and SO easy to make. It wasn't very strong in the "chocolate" flavor, so I'll probably look for a recipe that is stronger in that regard. But, this was so simple to make - great for beginners.
This is a very good recipe, although I added some toppings for extra flavor. This is a keeper.
I made this for a potluck at work and no one believed it was made using low fat items. So easy and tasted great. I love PB so this was a hit.
This was super easy and fast. My 6yr old son keeps asking me to make it again. I did use an oreo type crust and all natural peanut butter to make it healthier.
This was a very good pie!!! I did also (like some other people said) use 1/2 a cup of pb and personally i thought it tasted amazing!! Easy recipie for starters!!
Very good! I used two boxes of pudding and used the instructions on the side of the box for pudding pie (to use 2 and 3/4 cup milk total). After beating the pudding mix, I blended in at least half a cup of peanut butter and didn't end up using whipped cream, although I'm sure that would be tasty too. I garnished each slice with a pie shaped portion of a Reese's cup, yum! Everyone loved it and it was super easy. Highly recommended when you need a quick easy dessert!
FABULOUS!!!! I also used 2 1/2 containers of snack pack and 1/2 cup peanut butter along with the 8oz of cool whip. On top I sprinkled peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts, but I think next time I'm going to break up peanut butter cups. This recipe is DEFINITELY a keeper!!
Very fast and easy, but, most importantly, scrumptious!!! Also good piled into parfait glasses/dessert dishes and topped w/a little more Cool Whip... *sigh* :)
This was so easy! And so good! I won our company holiday dessert contest with this. Yummy!!
This was a big hit with my family. It was very easy and very tasty. I will be making this often.
I added an extra pudding cup for a more chocolate flavor. I also garnished the top of the pie with crushed Reeses (TM) cookies. Yum!
Very easy prep but doesn't hold up as well as I had hoped
Couldn't be easier, and is delicious. I used a chocolate cookie crust and topped mine with 2 chopped up Reese's cups. YUM!
Amazing. I used 1/2 cup of crunchy peanut butter instead of smooth. This was a big hit!
Delicious! I left out the crust and used sugar free pudding for a low calorie, low fat dessert. I was very pleasantly surprised by this creamy treat.
My sister made this for a dinner party and it was received extremely well by everyone including the two less likely guests to ask for seconds. Very quick, very easy and very decadent without being too heavy! Took literally five minutes to prepare.
Well, at first I misssed the part about 'prepared' pudding mix. I realized it was really thick, and I needed a substitution for milk (I originally thought this recipe had no milk). I used some sour cream and water- sounds really weird but it turned out fantastic. Like peanut butter chocolate mousse. Oh yeah, I also used a half cup of peanut butter instead of 1/3-much more peanut butter-y.
Always a huge hit at a summer BBQ. I've been asked a few times for this recipe!
This was a great pie. It had a very nice chocolate/peanut butter flavor to it. Not overpowering and a pleasure to make AND eat.
My husband LOVES this! I have actually watched him eat the entire thing in one sitting! I add a little cinnamon to the peanut butter, which is a nice compliment to the chocolate.
I have made this before and it is "WONDERFUL" ...thanks for sharing this as I had lost my recipe and needed it for a family reunion. ~~ Nancy ~~
Super easy and yummy. Made it in about 5 minutes when I was rushed to think of something for my hubbies birthday. He loved it. A keeper.
This was really good, my boyfriend could hardly keep his hands off it. I made my own oreo crust and used sugar free instant pudding to lighten it up a little and no one was the wiser. It's a definitely a keeper.
I've made this twice already, and it is a huge hit. I followed some of the other suggestions and used a chocolate crust. I doubled the pudding, and layered 2 cups on the bottom of the pie, and mixed the other 2 with 1/2 cup of peanut butter and the whipped topping. I topped with additional whipped topping and chopped peanut butter cups. It's quick and easy! Already shared the recipe. Thanks!
I got rave reviews when I served this to our Bible study group last night. I doubled the recipe and made my own chocolate crust (it adds a little to the work but is well worth it). Instead of a pie pan, I used a 9x13. Definite keeper recipe. Has anyone used regular pudding instead of pudding cups?
Very good... i would use even less peanut butter. and definitely defrost at least 1 hour before ready to serve
This pie was so yummy! I will be making this all summer for barbeques. It was simple, inexpensive and the taste is so rich and creamy, yet light enough for summer! Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe!!!!!
This pie was pretty good but had a little bit of a chemical taste to it. It may have been because of all of the low fat things that were used in it. I think I will make it with the regular stuff next time.
Delicious And Easy
This probably would've been wonderful as is but I have a problem where I can never just follow a recipe as written. I added about 1/3 a block of cream cheese, some chocolate chips and a bit more peanut butter. I only added half the whipped topping to the filling and used the other half to top the pie on top of which I sprinkled peanut butter chips and some chocolate sauce. Not the low fat version I know but I just couldn't help myself, I was feeling sinful. ;)
I used boxed pudding, light cool whip and regular peanut butter. On top I put crumbled Reese's. It was delicious. I used the cream cheese mini tart recipe for crust and it was good, but I could see how a chocolate crust would be a whole lot better.
I made this exactly as described, but made a homemade graham cracker crust instead of a store bought crust. It was absolutely delicious... a hit amongst all the guests! Definitely will be making this again, but would try sugar free chocolate pudding instead.
This was very simple to make. It was so simple that I almost misread the recipe. This is a very convenient and inexpensive treat. You can make this dessert extra "cool" for the summer time by putting it in the fridge and then thawing it out just enough so that it taste like ice cream.
I made this pie for dessert when we had friends over for dinner and no one could even tell it was reduced fat! It was incredibly easy and tasted good. I will definitely use this recipe again.
Very easy and good taste - would've liked it to be a little more chocolatey.
It couldn't be any easier! My pudding cups were only 3 oz. so I used 3 and it came out delicious.
Very yummy!
Took it to work, nailed it!!!!! Thank you so much, everyone enjoyed it, and it was very easy
This is my go-to dessert when I have guests. It always gets rave reviews and is incredibly easy to make. I top it with crumbled Reese's peanut butter cups. Yummy!
Extremely easy to make and very tasty. It was a big hit with my family
Very easy to make. People really liked it, lots of compliments. I personally didn't think it was TOO special.
This was great, I used 1 package of instant pudding made with 1 3/4 cups skim milk.
This recipe took about 5 minutes to make and everybody who had it LOVED it! I used the Oreo crust, almost all of the Light Cool Whip, 2 1/2 of the 100 Calorie puddings, and 1/2 cup of peanut butter. I crumbled white chocolate and regular peanut butter cups and sprinkled them in the actual pie and on the top. To top it off, I used the Magic Shell on the top. It looked like it came from TCBY or Dairy Queen :)
This is a fairly easy recipe that my husband absolutely loved! I even added a thing layer of Nutella to it and it worked great.
Really easy and really delicious. I liked it because it wasn't quite as sweet as regular chocolate peanut butter pie because of the reduced fat products.
tastes like a chocolate peanut butter cup. it was really easy to make, but a little too rich for me. :)
I followed another reviewer's suggestion, and used a chocolate pie crust. I also covered the top with mini Hershey's kisses and peanut butter chips. it made for nice presentation. I wouldn't use any "reduced fat" ingredients because i think they have a strange flavor.
Everyone raves about this. I add an extra pudding cup, use an OREO crust and dress up the top with Cool Whip, crushed peanut butter cups, and chocolate syrup on top. Fabulous!
This recipe is divine! Complete ease in preparation and so delicious! I brought this to work and no one would believe that it was actually low fat.
I made a couple of these pies for my 14yr olds birthday, as he prefers pie to cake,and oh my..they were great!! Increased the peanut butter to 1/2 cup, used an oreo crust and topped with Reese peanut butter chips and semi sweet chips. It doesn't get any easier than this for an amazing treat!
I made this pie for Easter with my grandparents. Everyone loved it. My brothers went back for seconds. They couldn't believe how easy it was to make after I told them how. My husband even loved it.
This is one of my favorite treats for a warm summer evening. It's very inexpensive, easy and fast to make. I substitute an Orea crust for Graham Cracker.
This pies is to die for....my boyfriend is diabetic so i used sugsr free pudding instead...he loved it!!!!
Really good, and EASY! Will make again. I used an Oreo crust, per others' suggestions.
The best thing about this pie was how easy it was to make.We thought it wasn't as great as it seemed.A little bit too sweet not as good as we had hoped for.
This pie was VERY good for low fat. I made it exactly as directed but used a chocolate premade pie crust and I think that it added to the flavor. Anyway, this is a great pie, everyone loved it at our Easter/spring dinner.
