Sweet Potato Pie I

Rating: 5 stars I have made this recipe for the past three years and always receive rave reviews. People who have eaten sweet potato pie all their lives say this recipe is the best they have ever tasted. I have made minor changes to suit my taste. I use evaporated milk instead of regular milk. I add a 1/4 tsp of cloves and ginger and 2 tbsp of lemon juice. The lemon enhances the tast of the potatoes. I also add a 1 tbsp flour to the mixture to thicken up a bit. Last, I I halve the white sugar and replace with brown sugar. Try this and you won't be disappointed. Helpful (4922)

Rating: 5 stars I've made this a few times and the recipient always loves it. One suggestion--don't store the boiled sweet potatoes in the fridge when you don't have time to make the pie right then...it separates a bit and makes the pie grainier than it needs to be. It's much smoother when the directions are followed and it's mixed right after boiling and peeling. :) Helpful (4050)

Rating: 4 stars The flavor was delicious, but it was very sweet. The filling did not set well and was slightly loose, as a few other reviewers have noted. However, I printed this recipe last year and just got around to trying it now. Apparently in the meantime the recipe has been adjusted from "1 large sweet potato" to "1 one-pound sweet potato". Perhaps this will make a difference. In comparing this recipe to other sweet potato pie recipes, I've noticed that most seem to call for 2 cups mashed sweet potatoes. I don't believe my "one large" sweet potato equalled 2 cups mashed. Helpful (1732)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a fast, easy, sweet potato pie to bake for a church function, and came across this one. I read about 50 of the reviews and decided it was the one I would make, but was surprised that not one of the reviews mentioned substituting canned sweet potatoes. I didn't have an hour to bake or boil the potatoes, so I used a 17.2 oz can of sweet potatoes instead of 1 pound of fresh. I didn't even warm them so they would be similar to the cooked, fresh sweet potatoes! I just opened the can, drained them, and threw them in the mixing bowl with the softened butter. I had to mix with electric mixer for a while until most of the lumps were out, but then just followed the recipe as written. I added just a little more milk since the can was a little over 1 lb. The pie was great, and saved me over an hour of prep time. Helpful (1548)

Rating: 5 stars I am a new cook and this is the first pie I ever made and it came out fantastic!! Although I changed the recipe a little after reading the reviews I used 1/2 cup of white sugar, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, evap milk instead of regular milk, 2 teaspoons of fresh squeezed lemon juice (I didn't have lemon extract), and homemade pie crust (stephanie's basic flaky crust at allrecipes) and it came out wonderfully creamy and the lemon juice enhanced the flavor of the sweet potatoes. Thanks again!! Be Blessed. Helpful (1001)

Rating: 5 stars This was the first sweet potatoe pie I have ever made! I never liked the taste of sweet potatoe pies before, but my boyfriend said it was time I learned to make one. So I went looking for a good sounding one and this was the one I chose. It was DELICIOUS!!!!!! the only thing I did different than the original recipe was I mixed the sweet potatoe up by itself; before adding the butter, to get all the strings out of the sweet potatoe. My boyfriend had told me about the strings... otherwise I wouldnt have known about them either. It passed his taste test, along with mine. I would say it was a winner of a recipe. thank you for submitting it!!!!! Helpful (836)

Rating: 5 stars I've been using this recipe since 2002 and I always get rave reviews. I've been offered money, especially during holidays to make many of these pies. The recipe is simple and absolutely perfect. At times, I will make a few variations like using 1/2 brwn sugar & 1/2 white or heavy cream instead of milk. At times even ad a tablespoon of rum extract It all depends on what I have on hand. Thanks for sharing this classic! Helpful (486)

Rating: 5 stars This is the absolute BEST recipe for a Sweet Potato Pie! I made this for Thanksgiving and 2 pies for Christmas! The flavor was outstanding, and the spices were perfect! The only thing I changed was that I added about 2 or 3 tablespoons of flour to the mixture. This addition was to help thicken the mixture. It's a little too loose if you don't add the flour. Don't be alarmed when the pie rises while baking; it'll fall when it cools. It's DELICIOUS!!! Helpful (466)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is idot proof--I'm the idiot, and here's the proof! I was so nervous when a hospitalized friend requested a southern favorite of his, sweet potato pie, since the only thing southern about me is southern California! I totally screwed up this pie. After putting the pie in the oven to bake, I noticed the EGGS on the counter: I had forgotten to add them! It was out of the oven, back in the bowl to add the eggs, then back in the oven. After fifteen minutes I checked the pie, only to discover that in my panic over forgetting the eggs, I had TURNED OFF THE OVEN! So it was back out of the oven to wait for the oven to re-heat, and then back in for the rest of the cooking time. And can you believe after all this the pie turned out PERFECT? My friend ate two pieces at dinner and kept a third for a bedtime snack. (Either because the pie was so good, or the hospital food was so bad, we'll never know.) Thank you for this delicious--and forgiving--recipe! Helpful (423)