Mom's Pumpkin Pie

339 Ratings
  • 5 234
  • 4 62
  • 3 18
  • 2 16
  • 1 9

This is the pumpkin pie that my mother has made for years. It is a rich pie with just the right amount of spices.

By Jim Wright

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C.)

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, egg yolk, white sugar and brown sugar. Add salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves. Gradually stir in milk and cream. Stir in pumpkin. Pour filling into pie shell.

  • Bake for ten minutes in preheated oven. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and bake for an additional 40 to 45 minutes, or until filling is set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 44.3g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 119.4mg; sodium 610.9mg. Full Nutrition
