Mom's Pumpkin Pie

I rated this 5 stars because my husband said it was the best pumpkin pie he's ever had. I reduced the milk to 1 cup, and also made my own pumpkin puree - not hard, ladies! Get a pie pumpkin, remove the seeds, cut it up into 6 or 8 chunks, place it in a pan with 1/2" of water, cover with foil and bake at 375 degress for about an hour, or until a knife slides easily into the flesh. Let cool, and scrape the pumpkin away from the rind. Mash it up as best you can, then take other's advice and put the puree into a colander and let it drip into a bowl (cover the whole thing with plastic wrap and set it in the frig overnight). This should help avoid having such a watery pie like many have encountered. Also, once I combined the pie filling ingredients, I ran it all through my blender to smooth it out. The end result was an incredibly silky texture... This is not a dense, orange pie like you get from a can. Much lighter in color and more delicate. (A little more spice probably wouldn't hurt.) Consider decreasing your oven temp by 15 degrees & baking a little longer till the center sets up. Your crust will thank you.
With all the positive reviews, I was disappointed with the end product. Used homemade pumpkin puree. Sorry to say it was a waste of time. The pie was edible, but NOT as a pumpkin pie. Very little pumpkin taste and too many spices. Filling is very runny (even after I used less liquid.....), however it did thicken up nicely. I have to mention the color: not very inviting. I won't be using this recipe again.
I made this recipe for my in-laws, My father in law is an old fashion pie lover. His Mother used to make the best pies (so I have been told)! Well No one has ever been able to recreate that twinkle in his eye like his mom used to get when he hate her pies, Until now! He loved it so much that he requested I make more so he can take them home and keep them in the freezer so he can have a taste whenever he wants! He said it was just like how mom used to make, with tears in his eyes!! VERY WELL DONE RECIPE!!!! VERY MUCH ENJOYED, will use again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2005
This recipe has become a favorite for my family and friends. I make about 30 pies between October and November as friend from pumpkin patches send white pumpkins my way!!! I think I finally perfected it this year...this recipe does make 2 pies and the secret in using fresh pumpkin is in how that is prepared. After making the puree put it in a collender lined with coffee filters set in a bowl and wrapped with plastic wrap for 24 hours before attempting to make pie. This will keep pie from becoming soggy and will cook in the time given in the recipe.
ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE!!!! I made this pie today for mother's day and my mom went nuts! She said it tastes just like the one my grandma used to make for her when she was a little girl! I did change a few things though. I added one teaspoon of cinnamon instead of 1/2 a teaspoon, I only put in 1/2 cup of 1% milk instead of 1 1/2 cups, and I bought only the regular whipping cream, not the "heavy" whipping cream. I added about three TBL extra of whipping cream before I poured it in the pie shell because it looked like it needed a little more liquid. I also added one full 15 ounce can of pumpkin and then another 1/2 cup from another can... I baked it according to the time given in the directions, let it set at room temp for a few hours, then refrigerated it for a few hours and it was DELICIOUS!!!! I couldn't stop eating it!!!! Will definately make again!
Quite delicious but needed a few changes. I also made my pumpkin puree from scratch (baked and pureed pumpkin the day before and drained it overnight in the fridge). I also reduced the milk to 1 cup, and even with adding about 1.5x the spices listed, it still seemed like it needed a little more. Next time I'll definitely at least double the spices, but this recipe makes a very good base to start with to temper to your own tastes. Highly recommended with the butter crust off of this site!
I followed the recipe exactly and my whole family loved it. I used fresh pumpkin puree. I cut pie pumpkins in half and scoop out the seeds and goop with a grapefruit spoon - that seems to work out pretty well. Then place on a foil lined baking sheet and place the pumpkins cut side down. (I use a little bit of Pam so they don't stick). Then I completely cover the pumpkin with foil and put in a 350 degree oven for about an hour. However, some people say they can get two cups of puree from one pumpkin but I seem to only get one, so I have to do two pie pumpkins. After they have roasted, I scoop the pumpkin out of the shell and then throw them in the food processor to make the puree smooth and creamy. I've found out after experimenting I don't need to strain it, I think the roasting keeps the pumpkin from being too watery, as opposed to steaming which I think makes for the watery pies I've heard people complain of. But thanks for the recipe, this one is a keeper!
I made this and several other pumpkin pie recipes for Thanksgiving, this one was declared the favorite. My original feeling about it was that it was a little too sweet, but I was voted down. I might cut the white sugar by half next time, though. I would also make sure you either have an extra crust or some oven-proof bowls, it was way too much filling for even my 9" deep dish crust. *Used this recipe again this year, and followed it exactly. Either I didn't do it right last year or my tastes have changed, it's delicious! It still makes enough for two pies from each batch, but everyone loved them, so they disappeared VERY quickly!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2005
This pie was amazing. I've been making pies from a can since I was a kid, and I had a pumpkin leftover from Halloween and had guests coming over for dinner, so I thought, what the heck, and made the pumpkin puree myself. One thing to keep in mind is that it the filling made with homemade pureed pumpkin is much more watery than a canned pumpkin pie, so don't be surprised when you put it into the pie crust. I accidentally spilled a good portion of it out of the shell, but that ended up being a good thing since it took awhile to cook. I would suggest making a thinner pie, rather than deep-dish with this recipe so that the crust won't burn by the time the filling sets up (took about an hour with filling that was maybe 1 1/2 inches thick) and the filling will rise a bit so it won't be thin in the end. I did have maybe 1/3 of the filling leftover after I filled my crust, so I threw it in a loaf pan and baked it separately to make a pumpkin custard. I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and drained the puree in a colander lined with coffee filters overnight, which yielded at least a cup of water, which would have made the pie soggy, so I'm glad I did that and would suggest it to another who wants to make this pie from scratch. The end result was the absolute best pumpkin pie that I've ever had. Wasn't difficult, but was time-consuming, but definitely worth the effort.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2003
This pumpkin pie recipe is awesome! The only thing I changed is I used 2 1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice instead of all of the seperate spices it asks for and added some finely grated orange zest.
This is a great recipe! Super simple to prepare. I did follow the advice of some of the other reviewers: reduced milk to 1 cup, and added an extra 1/4tsp more of each spice item; I might try reducing the milk/cream more the next time for a denser consistency. I also found it tasted better after refrigeration. This recipe does make 2 pies! The more the merrier!
I thought this was a fantastic pumpkin pie. I followed the directions with a small exception of adding just a tad less milk, probably didn't make a difference anyways. I has no problems with mine being watery or not setting up as some people mention in previous reviews. I loved that this recipe uses a lot of spice. I will make this recipe again. In the end, I used a deep dish and had extra mixture, like 1 1/2 cups leftover that I ended up tossing.
Excellent recipe! This is my first attempt at a pumpkin pie using REAL pumpkin (not pumpkin-in-a-can). The taste was delicious. My only "complaint" is that the pureed pumpkin separated from the liquid during baking and floated to the top. My boyfriend thought that I had incorporated the pumpkin "layers" into the pie on purpose (and of course I took credit for it!). Perhaps blanching the raw pumpking prior to pureeing would be helpful? Otherwise, EXCELLENT recipe. P.S. I used "No Roll Pie Crust I" recipe (also from allrecipes.com) for my crust.
Very good basic recipe, not enough spices (personal preference). I changed the amounts as follows: 1 tsp ground ginger, 1/2 tsp ground cloves, 1/2 tsp salt ad used 1 cup of milk rather than the 1 1/2 called for. I will be making this again.
You CAN'T screw this one up! If you follow the directions exactly it will turn out perfectly I promise you. Tastes good, too of course! For even better results I recommend baking the pie shell for about 5-8 minutes by itself at 400 degrees F. Then turn oven down to 350 and bake entire pie for around 45 minutes. I substituted nutmeg/ginger/cloves with Pumpkin Pie Spice and it tasted even better! Let pie cool in the oven.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2002
I made this pie using my already pureed, frozen, WHITE pumpkin. I slightly increased the cinnamon and the nutmeg (as I love these spices) and this was the hit at Thanksgiving dinner at my future in-laws! Even my fiancee (who HATES pumpkin pie) had 2 HELPINGS! I highly recommend this recipe! It's flavor is not as strong as the canned pumpkin and I will never use anything but fresh again!
My mom and dad love Chudleigh's pumpkin pie. I was unable to get that pie for Thanksgiving this year, so I went on the search for a reasonable facsimile, and this worked out perfectly! It is enough for two pies. I just bought the frozen pie crusts and they were really good. The other thing I did was buy canned pumpkin puree. It really is unnecessary to puree the pumpkin yourself. Instead of using four different spices, I used 2 1/2 teaspoons of Pumpkin Pie Spice and it was really good. This will save you money, since spices are expensive. All in all, I am really pleased with the recipe and found that you can do a very semi - homemade version that is cheaper and just as tasty as Chudleigh's!
Incredibly delicious pumpkin pie recipe! I made the following changes: 1. Increase all spices by at least 50% (I am doubling mine next time) 2. Decrease oven temp by 25 degrees--your crust will love you for it! 3. USE A PIE CRUST SHIELD!!! I absolutely swear by them! I bought mine at Bed Bath & Beyond but I know I've seen them elsewhere. Your crust will come out golden and perfect EVERY TIME--not the least bit burnt! Under $5.00 apiece!
Not the worst pumpkin pie I've ever had. Even after adding more spices it still lacked flavour...probably because there is not enough sugar in the recipe either. Sugar to pumpkin should be somewhere around a 1:1 ratio for my tastes for a pie. Should have called mom for her recipe.
The flavor of this pie is excellent.At first I thought the cloves would be too powerful but all the spices worked together so wonderfully.I'm not good at pie crusts so I tried a shortbread pie crust and it tasted fantastic together.Thanks for the recipe.
I like this recipe. This was my first attempt at baking pie! Since we had received several pie pumpkins from our local farm CSA, I wanted to try a pumpkin pie using fresh pumpkin puree. I've since made my third pumpkin pie, learning a few tips and making a couple slight modifications. 1. I use four whole eggs (why waste an egg white?). 2. I replaced the spices with 1.5 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice I got on the cheap (I don't like cloves anyway). 3. It helps to cook off some of the pumpkin puree water first, to keep the mixture from being too diluted and taking too long to bake. 4. Put an extra cookie sheet under the pie's rack in the oven and carefully pour the mixture into the pie crust in the oven, as it will be very full. The first time, I managed to carry it to the oven full without spilling, but it can be challenging. 5. Use your leftover heavy cream to make whipped cream (add powdered sugar and beat until fluffy). 6. Pie will be jiggly when finished, but the skin will show you it's not liquid. Be careful removing it from the oven, cool it at room temp, and be sure to plan on refrigerating it overnight (cover with plastic wrap) for best results. Add your homemade whipped cream and enjoy breakfast!
This is the best pumpkin pie I have ever had. This recipe adds a new element of flavor to the pie while still retaining that classic pumpkin pie taste. The new element of taste is almost egg custard-like and the texture of the pie is more fluffy. I made two pies, and in the second one, added approximately 1 additional cup of Pumpkin Puree. This reduced the egg custard-flavor and brought the pumpkin flavor to the forefront while still maintaining the fluffy texture.
This is the recipe I use every year. It isn't as sweet as most and has great flavor. I use home cooked pumpkin when I can but preheating and then cooling the canned really does remove the tinny taste and makes it almost as good as homemade.
I made a pumpkin pie for Christmas dinner from the America's test kitchen site which was almost exactly like this one. I agree with many others, the flavor and consistency is good but the bake time is way off. I did one pie, which turned out to be very deep and took forever to cook, much longer than the stated time and I have an oven thermometer so I know it was not my oven. The next time, I will make two pies.
FANTASTIC! Just to see if it was worth the effort, I made this pie with fresh pumpkin puree as well as one using canned pumpkin. My family raved about the fresh pumpkin version-even my 5 year old begged for more. I followed another reviewers advice on making the puree and it was super easy (cut up a pie pumkin, baked it in a few inches of water for 40 min. at 325 then ran it through the processor). It was simple to make and looked beautiful-a deep nutmeg-pumpkin color instead of that orangey look the canned one had. Tasted devine! You will not be disappointed!
.I don't know if it was the pumpkin I used (Albertsons)..I ALWAYS use Libby..grabbed the wrong can (the dogs) ...anyway...it tasted AWFUL!! It had to be the pumpkin...the ingredients were ok...so...anyway...had to make my usual recipe which it always good.
This is a really good version of the traditional pumpkin pie. It's a little lighter than most. I wish, however, I had read the reviews ahead of time because I had a REALLY FULL 9" pie with a little batter to spare. I could have easily made 2 pies. I must add that out of 5 pies at the Thanksgiving meal, including a pecan and a pumpkin cheesecake, this one was gone first before the others were even half eaten! A definite keeper!! Thanks Jim!
I don't know if I did something wrong, but this seemed to be runny. I wasn't thrilled with the texture, and my guests thought the spices were a bit much. I am not a huge pumpkin pie fan anyway, but I think I've tasted better.
This pie is delicious. I also make my own pumpkin puree using fresh pumpkin. The spices and sweetness of the pie are perfect. My family ate this up soon after it came out of the oven. Thank you for a great recipe.
This is my 'go to' pumpkin pie recipe. I usually up the spices a little bit, just because I like having that much flavour. I'm a hardcore whipped cream and chilled pumpkin pie person - but this pie is so delicious, I can just eat it plain and room temperature! Most times I can't wait for it to cool off, I want to eat it right away. Goes great as tarts too, try putting pecans in (yum!).
This is an awesome recipe! I can't believe how easy it was to make. I used a pre-made pie crust and had it in the oven in about 10 minutes! I took the advice of others and used 1 cup of milk and all I had was half-and-half instead of heavy cream. It was a bit of a bummer because with a deep dish pie shell, it still was too much filling - I ended up throwing about a half cup of the filling away. I think if I used a 9" deep dish pie plate it would have fit perfectly, so next time I'll give that a try. Honestly, the taste of this pie is right on the mark! Perfection!
Good flavor, but not the best texture...more souffle than anything. I decreased the milk to 1 cup and the pie still took like an extra 30 minutes to bake. At the end of it, it was still very wet and runny. I may try another recipe with the same mix of spices though, since I think that this was the best I've had yet.
I really hate to give bad reviews but I have to tell the truth. This pie had a horrible texture, I baked it for a lot longer than it calls for and it was still mushy and somewhat watery. I would've given it more stars if it at least tasted right but it didn't. it leaves an odd after taste in the mouth. :(
I just made this yesterday for our Thanksgiving feast! WOW! Better than any pumpkin pie I have made before! It was the first pie to go this year( usually pumkin is the last in our family)! I used a deep dish crust and had just a little extra filling left, but you would be able to get two regular pies out of this recipe. I did have to double the cooking time for the deep dish but it was well worth the wait!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/30/2000
The taste of the pie was excellent. I made a graham cracker crust and used it with this pie. I baked it in a 9" x 1 1/2" glass dish and the ingredients nearly overflowed when I poured it in. I had to be very caareful getting it into the oven. The baking time was double what was actually called for.
Great Pie. I used Pure pumpkin from a can, used a 15 oz can, so i guess it was not the full 2 cups that the recipe called for, but it worked. Has a great texture and Fabulous flavor. My husband loves it. I bought prepared pie crusts, 9" deep dish and I filled both pie crusts! Very Easy Recipe! Thanks!
After years of serving store-bought pumpkin pies, I finally decided to make my own...so glad I chose this recipe because my family still thanks me for it!! One review from the pumpkin pie experts in the family, "Now THIS is a real pumpkin pie!" Filling does make enough for two, but I made a deep dish gingersnap crust and doubled the bake time. This has become an instant family favorite. Serve with homemade spiced whipped cream and you'll be loved forever!
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was fabulous! I doubled the spices based on other reviews and, for me, this was a mistake. I should have probably just made the recipe "as is" the first time. Even with the overloaded spices, it was the best pie I've had in a long, long time. I made homemade crust but used canned pumpkin. Today I'm making it again with my own baked pumpkin and I'm sure it will be even better!
This is a great receipe, I used sweet potatoes instead of pumpkin, which we like just as well. I have also have used butternut squash which makes a better pie than anything else. I have my oven at 350 instead of 425. Bake for an hour & I use a 10 inch pie pan.
I threw this together after searching many pumpin pie recipies to locate one that consisted of all ingerdients I had on hand. Not as good as my grandma's, but still delicious; my roomies devoured it quickly! They could hardly wait for it to chill!!!
I doubled this recipe to make two deep dish Thanksgiving pies. One was sold for charity and the buyer came back later and gave them double the price saying it was THE best pumpkin pie he'd ever had. I did have to cook it 2 hours, putting aluminum foil over it for 30 min. at a time so the crust wouldn't scorch. I have also made it with only 1 c. milk at 375 for only 30 min--much faster. This recipe is a winner!
Giid base wwwwaaaaaayyyyyyy to many spices, I like pumpkin pies that have a subtle amount of spices so they dont over power the pallet, I dont know if my taste buds are just really sensitive or what but it is a good base and play with the rest until its just right.
I am not sure what went wrong, but the filling never set, the exposed crust was well done (a little burnt) after leaving the pie in 10 minutes longer than suggested. Oven temperature verfied. I feel the liquid (milk and heavy cream) was 1/2 cup too much perhaps.
This was my first time making a pumpkin pie from scratch and it was FABULOUS!! Make this recipe!! Ok, so my adjustments were: reducing the sugar to a 1/4 cup (both white & brown - I used the dark kind) and adding a 1/2 cup of warmed honey. If you're using fresh SUGAR pumpkin, I suggest cutting it into chunks and steaming them flesh side down for 25 mins, then mashing them up. I used a food processor and it works wonderfully, too. It is time consuming, but the payoff is worth it! Thanks Jim (and Mom, too). ;)
Wow, this was a wonderful, tasty recipe. Like other reviewers I found that using canned pumpkin made for a very liquid pie that had to be cooked longer. Next time I'll use less milk if I use the canned pumpkin. Really wonderful recipe.
I did a pumpkin pie comparison (2 different pies) and this was a clear winner. It didn't seem to fare well when kept for more than a day or two, but really good, even with a good couple of inches depth of filling.
Not too many people ate the pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving. Not sure if it was because this was my first pumpkin pie or because everyone was too full. I don't care for pumpkin pie, I made it for everyone else. Probably wouldn't make this again (easier just to buy one).
Stephanie Wink
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2014
I've made pumpkin pies for YEARS..and this is the best recipe thus far! Even better with homegrown pumpkins!!!
I made this recipe exactly as stated except I used one cup of milk as other reviewers advised. The taste was wonderful but I caution you to use the pie rings right from the beginning as the crust started to burn right from the get-go. Also, I tried to make two pies out of the filling but was only able to make one 9" and one 8".
This pie tasted amazing!! the only downside was that I doubled the recipe, then followed it to the "T" and it made WAY more then 2 pies: it made 5. i don't know what was different, but i won't ever be changing the quantity again.
Some one threw out my joy of cooking cook book, where I had all my recipes written and changed over the years.. I was so bummed.. I came to this site (as always) and knew I would find a good recipe.. this was awesome. I used light cream instead of heavy (calories) and it was awesome! not too sweet! perfect! thank MOM!
I am very disappointed... I decided to give this pie a try before Thanksgiving - thank goodness I did. It will not be on the table for T-day! I followed suggestions from other reviews, bought sugar pumpkins, baked them and pureed the pumpkin. I decreased the milk slightly. The pie has very little pumpkin flavor. I'm willing to admit it might be the pumpkins I used, but I'm not sure how to solve that problem. Plus, it is a unappetizing brown color. It took an additional 25 minutes to bake. Sorry Jim, but I am going back to my own mother's pumpkin pie recipe.
It was the very first pumpkin pie I have ever made. It was FANTASTIC. I don't like pumpkin pie very much, but I like this one. My husband loved it.I will make this recipe over and over again. I needs to cook longer by like 15 to 20 min. Plus it makes 2 pies already not 1.
Great texture - set up absolutely beautifully with a 40-minute bake time. I used canned pumpkin, so that might account for it not being runny like some have said. I took user advice and added a little more spice (1/2t allspice plus a bit more cinnamon and ginger), but I'd just use the recommended amounts in the future. It was plenty spicy for my tastes. Really pleased with my first pumpkin pie!
I loved this recipe!!! I really don't care for pumpkin pie, but my 4 year old son asked for it so I decided to try this recipe. It was REALLY good. He loves it. I made mini pies, much to my regret, since he is the only one that like pumpkin pie. I will be making this again.
This pie was sooo easy to make and super-yummy! I didn't have any cloves so I omitted those. Turned out perfect. Also, I ended up baking for 60 min. instead of the recommended 40-45. Everyone's oven is different so just keep a close eye on it! Will be using this recipe from now on.
This recipie was a Godsend! I live in Sweden where they dont have canned pumpkin or evaporated milk... and this recipie does not call for either! You start with fresh pumpkins which are available and I can grow them too! Plus it was delicous,,, what more can you ask??
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2005
Very good. It's a little spicy, but very delicious and has a nice thick consistancy. However, don't make this pie with canned pumpkin. When I did it was incredibly watery and the crust didn't bake.
Made this for my coworkers and it turned out great! Like a previous reader did, I added a few more dashes of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp of pumpkin spice. I made one batch as directed and it filled two deep pie plates. I bought them to work and I made one for my old team before I transferred departments and gave the other to my new team the next day. Needless to say, both pies were gone by the end of each day! I got great reviews and one coworker even asked me if I'd make a whole for myself after I told he he couldn't take one home LOL
I made a few changes. Doubled the spices. It would have been way to bland otherwise. I also cut the milk to 1 cup. I use a quiche pan and it just fit! I cooked it the 45 min then added an extra 9 minutes of cooking time. It could gave used a couple of more minutes still.
Excellent pie! This is really good. I like my pie a bit sweeter and a bit spicier so I aded 1/4 cup sugar and did not use sugar in my crust, and doubled the spices. It set really well and I didn't add the third cup of pumpkin puree like some bakers said to do. It is not watery and tastes even better when eaten cold the next day. So good, thanks so much for the recipe!
Wonderful! Everyone who tried it said it was the Best or one of the best they've ever tasted. Great compliment for this newer cook. After the other reviews I made this in a 10-inch pie pan and it fit perfectly. Refrigerate overnight. Turned out beautifully! Thank you!
I liked this pie. Since I usually have 1% milk on hand I sub. half of the milk for evaporated milk with is thicker. I ended up being able to use 2/3 of the batter and quickly made some tart shells for the rest of the batter. It took about 55 minutes for the pie to set. I think this pie can be reduced or simply divided up into two pie shells. I served it with fresh whipped cream- it was nice.
I also found this made two pies. I made it for Thanksgiving, and everyone raved about them! (I used fresh pumpkin puree) This recipe was also a tad on the sweet side, so next time, I'll reduce the sugars. It's a keeper!
I make this recipe every Thanksgiving and Christmas, with RAVE reviews. One year I made six different recipes for pumpkin pie, and this one was the unanimous winner (we had 17 people over, that year). Thank you, Jim, for sharing Mom's recipe with all of us!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2004
This pie was a big hit -- the ginger really brings out the flavour. If you let it settle for a few days before you eat it, it's even better.
I read the reviews stating how there was almost enough for two pies. I made a deep dish pie and the amount was perfect. I did cover the crust half way through and cooked it about 10 minutes longer, but it was perfect. I would also suggest serving this chilled.
LOOOOOVE this recipe! I follow the directions to a T and it turns out great everytime. I doubled the recipe and made 3 9" deep dish pies, cooking each for 10 minutes longer because it was still a little liquidy on top. Served cold with whipped cream. We kept one, I sent one to a co-worker's family and one to work. EVERYONE devoured it. Even three people who generally do not like pumpkin pie had seconds and raved about the recipe! My boyfriend had two peices everyday until it was gone, and he never eats sweets. A WONDERFUL recipe, and I'm already being asked to make more.
This was a really good pumpkin pie filling. Take the other reviewers advice about using fresh pumpkin vs. canned. I'd never done it before, but their instructions worked perfectly. It's not particularly time consuming either, in fact, you shoul prep the pumpkin the night before and let it "dry out" a bit in the fridge overnight (use the collander w/ a coffee filter method). I also increased the spices on this, because I love pumpkin pie spice. Otherwise, this is excellent!
