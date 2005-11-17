Mom's Pumpkin Pie

This pie was amazing. I've been making pies from a can since I was a kid, and I had a pumpkin leftover from Halloween and had guests coming over for dinner, so I thought, what the heck, and made the pumpkin puree myself. One thing to keep in mind is that it the filling made with homemade pureed pumpkin is much more watery than a canned pumpkin pie, so don't be surprised when you put it into the pie crust. I accidentally spilled a good portion of it out of the shell, but that ended up being a good thing since it took awhile to cook. I would suggest making a thinner pie, rather than deep-dish with this recipe so that the crust won't burn by the time the filling sets up (took about an hour with filling that was maybe 1 1/2 inches thick) and the filling will rise a bit so it won't be thin in the end. I did have maybe 1/3 of the filling leftover after I filled my crust, so I threw it in a loaf pan and baked it separately to make a pumpkin custard. I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and drained the puree in a colander lined with coffee filters overnight, which yielded at least a cup of water, which would have made the pie soggy, so I'm glad I did that and would suggest it to another who wants to make this pie from scratch. The end result was the absolute best pumpkin pie that I've ever had. Wasn't difficult, but was time-consuming, but definitely worth the effort.