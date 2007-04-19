Bev's Chocolate Pie

WOW! We are picky! Hubby and I just got back from vacation and he loved the chocolate pie at dinner one evening. I tried some recipes and they turned out with a brownie texture, tried others and they were basically perked up pudding...But this recipe was IT! (Even better than the restaurant's!!! I made a homemade crust, doubled the vanilla and instead of a 12 ounce can of evap milk, I used 10 ounces. --(2) 5 ounce cans, used granulated sugar which quickly dissolved. Not runny or grainy or lumpy. 170 pound hubby ate 1 1/4 pies in 24 hour time span! LOL
Hubby and I agreed to give this two stars, only because it was a beautiful pie to LOOK at. Everything came together as it should and the cooking directions couldn't have been more accurate. Unfortunately, this pie is only worth the picture one could take of it. Weird texture, hard to describe, but somewhere between pudding and brownies and failing at both. While it looked like it would be chocolatey, it was not--in fact there was very little flavor at all, just simply like eating sugary mush. A major disappointment, as it looked so good we really were looking forward to our chocolate pie for dessert.
WOW! We are picky! Hubby and I just got back from vacation and he loved the chocolate pie at dinner one evening. I tried some recipes and they turned out with a brownie texture, tried others and they were basically perked up pudding...But this recipe was IT! (Even better than the restaurant's!!! I made a homemade crust, doubled the vanilla and instead of a 12 ounce can of evap milk, I used 10 ounces. --(2) 5 ounce cans, used granulated sugar which quickly dissolved. Not runny or grainy or lumpy. 170 pound hubby ate 1 1/4 pies in 24 hour time span! LOL
naples34102
Rating: 2 stars
06/28/2008
Hubby and I agreed to give this two stars, only because it was a beautiful pie to LOOK at. Everything came together as it should and the cooking directions couldn't have been more accurate. Unfortunately, this pie is only worth the picture one could take of it. Weird texture, hard to describe, but somewhere between pudding and brownies and failing at both. While it looked like it would be chocolatey, it was not--in fact there was very little flavor at all, just simply like eating sugary mush. A major disappointment, as it looked so good we really were looking forward to our chocolate pie for dessert.
In response to the posting before mine. You do use granulated sugar. Do not use confectionary/powdered sugar or it will be a mess. I think the mistake that user made was she didn’t cook the mixture enough or stir it enough while it heated. I used granulated sugar and I heated my mixture before adding the egg. It was very smooth. I did make the mistake of not letting my chocolate mixture cool enough before adding the eggs though. So make sure your mixture is cool enough to add the egg. I went ahead and baked my pies though. With the strands of cooked egg throughout my chocolate mixture, but it still came out perfect! It was not runny and very smooth, and no one noticed any egg. I couldn’t even find it myself. This is a very good chocolate pie. I will make it again =)
I noticed a lot of readers were making a mistake with the recipe and they seem to be the ones giving this recipe a lower rating. If you read the instructions you see that you are NOT supposed to heat the mixture until after everything is all mixed together. Some were talking about hardened pieces of egg, etc. Do not add the eggs after heating. Mix it all before and heat it all at the same time. Then you will have this turn out as it should.
Perfect recipe that cannot fail if it is followed exactly as written. To avoid spilling the pie filling while carrying the filled pie plate to the overn, you can fill the pie plate after setting it in position on the oven rack. Also, watch the meringue careful as when it starts to turn golden it happens quickly. Mine baked perfectly and set at 40 minutes. Try this recipe. You can't go wrong!
My family members are chocoholics - so I've made countless chocolate baked goods over the years. I found the chocolate filling bland and uneventful. I was looking for a rich, creamy chocolate filling. This missed the mark.
I love this pie and so does my family. It is a Thanksgiving staple going on 4 years now. It is true - its not a brownie pie - its not a pudding pie; it is almost like chess, but different. Changes/Tips: 1. make sure you use granulated sugar not powdered 2. cut back the sugar to 1.5 cups 3. I have never done the heating part of it - I just throw it all in a blender and push blend - works perfectly each and every time 4. I have not tried the egg mixture for the topping - I prefer cool whip, but that is personal taste. I might try it this year. The cool whip is a little messier though 5. This is very rich - have coffee or milk on hand and ENJOY
I think our oven is a bit off because it took about twice as long as it should have for this pie to bake. When it finally came out of the oven and the meringue was done, it was delicious and recieved rave reviews. It's very rich and sweet; don't attempt unless you have 2-3 hours to kill, though!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
05/12/2005
sorry. I have bake this pie twice and both time was just awful. I don't think it was anything that I did wrong I feel like it is just a bad recipe,It like eating fudge that wouldn't set.
My father in law who has terminal Liver Cancer had mentioned he would love to have some Chocolate pie like his mother used to make. I'm far from the Make a wish foundation in my venture but was determined to try to fulfill his wish for Fathers day. I sifted all my flour and Hershey’s Cocoa ingredients. I placed them in a mixing bowl. I used granulated sugar. Yes, Just basic old fashioned sugar. I then mixed the wet ingredients, butter, milk and eggs together with a whisk and slowly added it to the dry on a med speed until it was all mixed. I then added it to a sauce pan on a low med heat attentive to stir until the little pea size pieces of butter were melted. I then placed my pie crust on a perforated pizza pan in the preheated oven and poured the mix into the shell & baked for 45 min & added meringue & browned the top. I let it cool for an hour and then in the refrigerator it went for a suggested 24 hours. Do plan ahead and let it cool a long time. This pie was exactly what I thought it should be & was NOT in any way like a brownie, nor mushy pudding. It was chocolate pie! It was very moist, but held its shape when cut. It did not run at all. It was smooth on the tongue and no grit. It was just chocolaty and sweet enough for everyone at my table and my eighty five year old father in law said “oh man this is like my mom used to make!” I was so very happy that I didn’t pay attention to the negative banter and trusted the recipe exactly as it was. I will bake again!
I don't know who this Bev person is but I am in love with her! This recipe is one I've baked 8 or nine times since I found it here last summer and it Rocks! Always and I mean always turns out great! It has won me friends and softened enemies and even put romance back in my life helping me win back an ex who I never stopped loving. Thank you Bev whoever you may be!
This was too sweet for me. That could be my fault, though. I might try with a different cocoa powder next time. But, I could never get the middle to stop wiggling. I cooked and cooked and cooked....probably an extra 50 minutes. Also, ANY recipe calling for a Meringue topping should include an ALL CAPS WARNING which states: BE SURE NOT TO GET EVEN THE SLIGHTEST AMOUNT OF YOLK IN YOUR EGG WHITES.....the fat will cause you to have to beat your egg whites OVERNIGHT....and they STILL won't stiffin!!! (My attempt at humor here!) But seriously, I wish I would've known this little tidbit first. Would've saved my right arm from vibrating for 2 hours following this pie-making experience.
I consider myself an experienced cook and an awesome follower of directions, so I don't think that the results of this recipe were any fault of my own. I followed the directions exactly and didn't have any problems with the eggs cooking while whisking or anything else--I cooked it over med-low heat the whole time and it looked great. Fast forward a few hours after baking when my husband and I cut into this for Christmas dinner. It is almost like a cross between a brownie pie and a pudding pie without being great at either.
You know how some pies "run" when you cut into them? NOT this one! This was picture perfect! It really was one of the prettiest pies I ever made. It was good and fudgy too! I was very impressed. I will for sure make this one again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
11/14/2001
Overall i was hoping for a better pie. I did everything I was supposed to do and it came out runny. My family did not enjoy it this pie because it was too sweet. One good thing that I have to say about this pie is that it looked great.
This was well-received at my father's birthday party. I made two of them, one right after the other (not both at once as doubling the filling on pies sometimes gives weird results). The pictures are misleading here. The first 3-4 pictures show a chocolate cream pie, like from a Betty Crocker cookbook. The remaining pies show a standard chess pie. I was hoping for the former, but my result was the latter. However, we like chess pie, so that was mostly ok. I thought the filling too sweet; my sister thought it was too bitter (too rich, maybe); another person thought it was too chocolatey; I thought it wasn't chocolatey enough. Just mixed reviews all the way around, and I think it's because people have different expectations. The review from naples34102 is spot on. The texture is NOT like what is pictured above, and is in fact more of a chess pie--like a brownie and a pudding mixed together, not like custard pie. (Lemon meringue is the best example--chocolate cream pie and lemon meringue pie have the exact same texture. This pie does NOT have that specific texture.) Again, there's nothing wrong with this pie, it tastes pretty good. It just isn't what I thought I was making! Thanks for the recipe Bev, my dad, the birthday boy, enjoyed this chocolate pie :)
i'm giving this 2 stars as i did sub splenda for sugar. but i make another choc pie and do it and it's great. i was so excited about making this one, but it was lousy. my husband wouldn't eat it, either.
I read the reviews before baking and decided to decrease the sugar by 1/2 cup in the pie and 1/2 cup in the meringue. It was wonderful. I have already been told I will have to make it again. I was surprised at how easy it was to make. I was a bit worried because when I poured it in the shell it was so runny. I couldn't believe how thick it turned out. Best Chocolate pie I have ever made. Thanks for the recipe!!
Not at all what I expected. Texture was was more gelatinous chocolate than chocolate fudge or custard.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2003
This chocolate pie is a definite five-star. The meringue didn't quite turn out nice, and instead it turned out to be some spongey substance, which was tasteless and odourless. I might substitute the meringue with whipped cream,clotted cream or custard for my next try. This is was fantastic, it was a hit.
I followed the recipe down to the letter, and it was WAAAY to sweet! I was looking for something with a similar consistency but not as overpoweringly sweet. Also, when I refrigerated it, it got to about the consistency of concrete-you'll want to let it sit out a little bit before cutting and consuming.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2002
This recipe is the greatess. I have made it several times and everyone that eats this pie loves it. They say it is the best they have had. This recipe will turn out right every time. I love it. Joe W.
This was kind of a disaster. The meringue did not work out at all...it seemed perfectly browned on the outside but it soon started to weep after I took it out, then promptly deflated. But even after taking off the meringue, the chocolate pie itself wasn't good either...it was like pudding in a pie shell, and not at all worth the effort. I will never make this again.
This pie came out great even though I didn't follow the directions very well. I mixed all the ingredients in a bowl and not on the stove so they didn't get any heat. Then I put the mixture in the refrigerator for a couple of hours because I didn't have time to finish the pie. Later, I baked it for more than an hour and it was still bubbling. Since I had to leave the house before it was done, I turned off the stove and left the pie in the oven hoping that it would thicken, because otherwise my husband's birthday pie would be a flop. About 1 1/2 hours later, I took the pie out of oven and had it for dessert. It was great. Somehow, the bottom of the pie carmelize adding a lovely texture and flavor to the pie and the crust wasn't even burnt. I will try making this pie two more times - once to make it the right way and a second time to try to duplicate my first attempt.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2002
I made this pie last night and my family totally loved it!The only thing different that I will do next time is use a shallower pie crust. After reading some of the other reviews, I doubled the ingredients for a deep dish pie crust and meringue.However, this pie is so decadently rich and delicious, that all but the most die-hard chocoholics will be satisfied with a very small slice.I think small slices will be easier to serve with a shallower pie.I also add a handfull of chocolate chips to the pie before baking and I mixed the chocolate filling in the cuisinart using Wondra flour.Thank you for this recipe!
I only gave this four stars because the texture is a little odd. However, it's delicious. I'm lactose intolerant, so I tried substituting unsweetened almond milk, original, and adding one tbsp cornstarch. Set up beautifully! A dense fudgy chocolate pie, rich and sweet.
I followed one reviewers suggestion and reduced the sugar teo 1.5 cups. It was still way to sweet for us (and we like sweet). What I will say that I will definately make this again with less sugar (1 cup). It did not get runny, it was a perfect consistancy and a good chocolate flavor. I have never made a meringue pie before. My mother in law brings one every Thanksgiving and bless her heart it is always runny. So when mine came out so good I was really surprised. I owe it to the recipe. One trick I read about is make sure you put the meringue on the hot pie (this helps cook the bottom of the meringue even before it hits the oven) and seal the pie edges with the meringue (the meringue needs to touch the edges of the crust) or it will weep (little beads of syrup come through the meringue when it is done baking and cooling due to moisture getting in from the exposed pudding). Thanks for posting!!! I just may make the chocolate pie next Thanksgiving~!
A little too much of a dark chocolate taste for me but it was still easy to make and the texture was good. I'll ease up on the cocoa powder next time for my own preferences. I didn't start to heat it up until everything was in it but the butter, so it took about 50 minutes to firm up in my oven. When I saw it was going to take a while to firm I wrapped the crust in aluminum foil to it wouldnt burn. I chilled it overnight and it it was very firm. Easing up on the cocoa powder is my only change if you aren't a fan of dark chocolate. The process works great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2005
I have never made a pie of any kind this was easy and came out wonderful this is a great pie for beginners
OMG, is this a rich chocolate treat! Be sure to cook the pie mixture (on medium heat) long enough to melt the butter otherwise the sugar won't be dissolved. My meringue wasn't very pretty as this was the first time I've ever made it, but that's on me. I wasn't sure how long it would take the meringue to turn golden brown - I think it took about 25 minutes. I will definitely be making this pie again!!!!!
I was actually disappointed in this pie. For starters, it was too sweet (and I like sweet), and the consistency was not right. I love to bake chocolate desserts, but this is one dessert that won't be finished, and not made again.
I am baking this pie at the moment. It says to bake for 35-40 minutes or until it doesn't "wobble". Well after 65 minutes it is still wobbling and still in the oven. Thinking this is a joke and is going to taste a little like burnt choc. Frustrating!!!!!!
This recipe is way too sweet and dense. I even added 4 ounces of cream cheese to cut down on the sweetness, but with not much luck. 1 1/2 cups of sugar or even less should be plenty of sugar. I think I also would have preferred it with whole milk instead of evaporated milk, and half as much butter. If you are trying to watch what you eat, watch out for this one!
Chocolate pie is usually not my first choice but the chocolate pie is the best, I make it every holiday. The first time I made it it was gone within an hour and I had to make two more, my family loved it that much! It is the perfect consistency of chocolate and meringue, and the chocolate is amazing, it is rich though.
Very disappointing after seeing some of the positive reviews! This pie is just too sweet, and too thick, for our tastes. I regret not taking the advice of others and using milk instead of evaported milk....that might have reduced the sweetness and enhanced the texture. Not likely to try this again!
This recipe was just a disaster. The consistency of the pie itself was not good. The taste wasn't good. The topping didn't even begin to turn out. After researching, I read that you need 1/4 sugar per egg white. This recipe called for 4 egg whites with 1/4 of sugar. There were no soft peaks, and there definitely were not any hard peaks. It was just a mess. Even if I would have left the topping off, it still wouldn't have been good.
My son asked Me to bring two Chocolate Pies over for Thanksgiving. I picked this recipe. I followed the directions exactly as written. His Mother (the EX) and everyone else raved about how good these pies were. The Ex actually thought I bought the pies from a bakery. Thank You, and yes I will make again. For those who heat the filling before adding the egg. You can take 1/4 cup or so of the hot filling and slowly mix into the eggs. Then pour the egg mixture into the hot filling. This will prevent the egg pieces from floating in the filling. However it is easier just to follow the recipe, and add the eggs to the filling before heating.
I thought this pie was great. I have no idea why all the negative reviews. Do not bake this pie longer as directed. It may wiggle while still hot in the oven, but once it cools a bit, it's fine. Next time I make this pie, I plan to cut the sugar back to 1 1/2 cups. It was a bit sweet for my taste.
I thought this pie was wonderful! The recipe made two regular sized pies and I used Cool Whip on top of one and meringue on top of the other and the Cool Whip topped one was a hit! I will definite use this as my new chocolate pie recipe.
Wanted to make a chocolate pie for an upcoming potluck. I always test new things on my family and close friends first. This was aweful. Out of 7 people who tried it, no one like it. Tasted like cocoa powder and not the yummy creamy chocolate like I am used to in a good chocolate pie. Ended up finding a recipe that called for bakers chocolate and that was a hit.
This is awesome! I love meringue so I made more. After the pie cooled I topped it with freshly shaved chocolate bits on top for presentation and taste. YUM!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2001
I put all the ingredients in a blender, processed it for maybe a minute and poured it in a pie shell!!! It came out wonderful and so creamy. It was a big hit with my family and friends. So much so that I was asked to bake more for a church bake sale.
I really liked this pie! I've been looking for a chocolate meringue pie for a long time and this one is good! I didn't have evaporated milk so I used 1 1/2 cups regular milk and I did not find that it mattered. I would recommend putting the pie in the refrigerator to chill because my husband and I were overly anxious to try it and ate it when it was still a little warm and it just didn't taste as well as the next morning when it had chilled (I made it at night so you don't have to wait all night for yours, just a few hours...). Anyways, I will make this again!
I skipped the mirangue part. The flavor of the chocolate part was great, but the texture was odd. The edges were like brownies, while the center was like pudding..even after baking it for the full length of time. I could not figure out which texture was the "right" one. After being in the fridge, the pudding-like center set very well and was great.
My husband's favorite pie is chocolate! I had promised to make him one, but could not locate my mother's recipe. I found this one and decided to give it a try, since it seemed pretty close to the way my mom made chocolate pie. The pie is really good! My husband ate two pieces at one sitting! The recipe is simple to follow and turns out well!
This is the best chocolate pie I have ever made. It is the only one I've ever made that isn't runny! I did add a few semi-chocolate chips to it. However, it is very rich (not too swwet, but rich) so could only eat a little piece at one sitting. I decreased sugar to 1 3/4 cups, which was plenty for us.
This pie was delicious! When I first cooked it, I tasted it warm and did not care for it but never having tasted chocolate pie before, that might be the right taste. I made the mistake of sitting it out to cool and when I tried it later I was still unimpressed. However, I found the problem the next day after sticking it in the fridge overnight. It was so delicious after refrigeration. The filling was just creamy and sweet and yummy! One very picky family member said it was extremely good, so that came as a big compliment. It was devoured pretty quickly, now I'm craving it again!
I thought this pie was delicious and so did my family. The filling is much like a Chocolate Chess Pie recipe that I have, but adding the meringue on top, took it up another notch. Also, I have so much trouble making cream pies because the pie crust shrinks up on me when baked first. Baking the filling in the unbaked pie crust worked perfectly. I did not use the meringue recipe attached to this recipe, but substituted it with the Meringue II recipe from this site, which is an excellent recipe too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2001
Chocolate pie has always been the hardest item for me to make. I am a baker, have been for a very long time, I found this and I do have to say it is one of the best ones I have tried. Quick, simple and delecious.
I tried this pie with very high hopes. I have baked my whole life, and I have never been able to make my grandmas chocolate pie. I tried this recipe and it is not to my liking. Texture is off, more like a under baked brownie then a pie. I would have been better off making it with cook and serve pudding then this. Luckily I had all the ingredients on hand and I didnt have to make a store run for it. I would not recommend and now i have to search for another recipe
This pie was good but very, very sweet. Tasted like fudge. I added all but the yolks and butter to the sauce pan at once. I then mixed in the yolks and then the butter and turned on the stove and cooked it on medium-low until the butter melted. After 40 minutes of cooking it still jiggled so I cooked it another 10 minutes. It came out perfect. Very creamy like pudding. Not at all grainy like other pies that I have had. I plan to make this again but I'll definitely cut back on the sugar.
we didn't care for the meringue part, although I had to put candied cherries on top for my kid especially requested it and the result was pretty enough, but the filling is heavenly, it does not turn out runny at all and you can't leave it alone...
Elena
Rating: 4 stars
01/06/2011
Easy as pie to make! (Sorry, I had to do it.) I would consider myself a novice and this pie came out beautifully. Beware. It is very, very sweet. Someone suggested using less sugar and I think I will do that next time (1.5 cups instead of 2 cups). I also used 5 heaping TBS of cocoa because several had complained of it not being chocolate-ly enough. Will definitely make this again.
The first time I made this a couple of years ago, I used 2% milk because I was out of canned. It was good but a little runny, so I just redid this following directions. Very fudgelike, very rich, not pudding like at all. My husband liked this pie, but we prefer a more pudding type filling inside and this was too dense and fudgy for what we were expecting. Don't make substitutions on this one, it's great as written but just did not make our favorites. Thanks!
My filling wasn't runny, but it wasn't smooth either. I halved the recipe and filled 12 tart shells. They looked delicious, but it was only okay.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2004
I am a relative pie novice...I have never made a decent crust, and haven't had much luck with meringue, either. So, it was with trepidation that I attempted this recipe, and only because my husband's grandmother used to make chocolate meringue pie for his birthday and he wanted it. I am happy to report that it turned out GREAT!! The crust was flaky, the chocolate was delicious (and not runny), and the meringue was gorgeous. I did use half the sugar the recipe calls for, and I used the Betty Crocker meringue recipe instead (3 egg whites at room temp, 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1/4 tsp cream of tartar, and 6 tbsp sugar). I also brushed the pie crust with egg white before I filled it. I used the Best Pie Crust Ever recipe from this site. My husband said it was one of the best pies he's ever tasted!! Thanks, Diana!
This pie tasted very good, although I did have a problem like another reviewer with getting one to set properly. I made two of them (at the same time) and one turned out beautifully and the other was just a plate of fudgy soup-still tasted good but not real impressive to look at, let alone serve! The one that did turn out well tasted and looked delicious though, so I will keep this recipe. Thanks for sharing!
This pie did not go over well with any of my family. It was too sweet and brownie like. I was also unsure how long to bake it. The recipe did not state this except to say "when it no longer wobbles". I found it frustrating to have to keep checking and not having some idea of how long it might take. It would be nice to have a range of time so you can then begin checking it at the minimum time. I guess this just wasn't what I was expecting it to be.
This is the best chocolate pie I have ever ate! I made it for a friend's birthday and she loved it. It was also a huge hit at Thanksgiving. It did take about 45 minutes for it to not to wobble. I hate meringue so I topped it with cool whip!
Not great - Not bad either. Just not worth the calories. My husband thought the same thing. It's a weird consistency - sort of like slimy brownies or lumpy pudding - anyway I won't be making this again. It is better after it has been refrigerated (improves the consistency a bit) - and instead of the meringue - add some ice cream on top. It makes it a lot tastier.
One recipe fills a deep dish pie crust. Baked this one again this year, 2010, and again it was wonderful. I let it cook a little past the recommended point and it was perfect. This is THE Pie! I am not a big Chocolate pie fan and my mother-in-law Always makes Chocolate pies for the holidays and Everybody in the family just raves over her pies. I like her pies OK. However, I got voted to make the Chocolate pies this year. After doing a lot of recipe research, I ended up trying this recipe and the one titled Chocolate Pie I. Well, this one is by far my favorite. The other one, "Chocolate Pie I" is more like the one my mother-in-law makes - more like a pudding-type filling. But this recipe is just like a beautiful pie you would see in a bakery window. The flavor is great and the texture is great. Hope you try it.
It's the prettiest pie i've made so far, but it didn't taste well. 2 stars for looks, 1 star cause one of the things that went bad was my pastry being too fat. But i doubt that would account for all the taste. I might try again some day with other pastry, but i don't think so tho...
Fantastic!! The recipe as given makes more than will fit in a pie crust, so if you double the recipe given you can make three pies. Sprinkle some nutmeg on top of the whipped cream when you serve it and it makes even better. Have made this several times and will make it again!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.