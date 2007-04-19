Bev's Chocolate Pie

535 Ratings
  • 5 366
  • 4 82
  • 3 34
  • 2 25
  • 1 28

This recipe was given to me by a dear friend at a church dinner. This pie never is runny. If you opt to use a frozen prepared pie crust, use the deep dish kind.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a saucepan, whisk together 2 cups sugar, cocoa and flour. Blend in evaporated milk and vanilla. Beat egg yolks, and stir into pan. Add the butter or margarine. Heat, stirring constantly just until butter is melted. Pour filling into unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until pie is not "wobbly" when shaken.

  • Beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Gradually add 1/4 cup sugar, beating constantly, until stiff peaks form. Spread meringue on pie.

  • Return pie to oven, and bake until meringue is golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
503 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 76.5g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 131.4mg; sodium 240.4mg. Full Nutrition
