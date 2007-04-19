Bev's Chocolate Pie

My father in law who has terminal Liver Cancer had mentioned he would love to have some Chocolate pie like his mother used to make. I'm far from the Make a wish foundation in my venture but was determined to try to fulfill his wish for Fathers day. I sifted all my flour and Hershey’s Cocoa ingredients. I placed them in a mixing bowl. I used granulated sugar. Yes, Just basic old fashioned sugar. I then mixed the wet ingredients, butter, milk and eggs together with a whisk and slowly added it to the dry on a med speed until it was all mixed. I then added it to a sauce pan on a low med heat attentive to stir until the little pea size pieces of butter were melted. I then placed my pie crust on a perforated pizza pan in the preheated oven and poured the mix into the shell & baked for 45 min & added meringue & browned the top. I let it cool for an hour and then in the refrigerator it went for a suggested 24 hours. Do plan ahead and let it cool a long time. This pie was exactly what I thought it should be & was NOT in any way like a brownie, nor mushy pudding. It was chocolate pie! It was very moist, but held its shape when cut. It did not run at all. It was smooth on the tongue and no grit. It was just chocolaty and sweet enough for everyone at my table and my eighty five year old father in law said “oh man this is like my mom used to make!” I was so very happy that I didn’t pay attention to the negative banter and trusted the recipe exactly as it was. I will bake again!