Pavlova Deluxe

A pavlova is a fresh fruit dessert with a meringue crust and cream filling. The 'deluxe' in this recipe refers to the passion fruit, which can be pricey. Passion fruit is a round, purple fruit resembling a kiwi, but larger. When ripe it appears shriveled. You can also use kiwi, about 8, instead of passion fruit.

By Rosina

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Grease interior of 8 inch springform pan and dust lightly with cornstarch.

  • Beat egg whites, preferably in a glass or ceramic bowl, until stiff and glossy. Make sure egg whites have absolutely no contact with grease (fresh or residual), or even a speck of yolk. Combine cream of tartar, white sugar, and cornstarch; gradually beat in to the egg whites. Sprinkle vinegar over egg white mixture, then fold it in very gently.

  • Pile meringue into prepared pan. Spread to the sides leaving a slight depression in the center. Place in preheated oven. Close the oven door, and immediately turn oven down to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Bake for 75 to 90 minutes. Open oven door, but leave meringue in the oven for 15 more minutes. Remove meringue to a draft free spot. Very carefully remove rim of springform pan, and allow meringue to cool completely. There may be a slight sinking in the center. Carefully remove meringue from pan base, and place on serving platter.

  • Whip cream, vanilla extract, and confectioners' sugar until thick and firm. Gently spread over the meringue.

  • Remove the pulp from the passion fruit, and spoon over cream. If using kiwi, peel and slice the fruit; arrange slightly overlapping slices in a pleasing design. Chill until serving time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 50.9mg; sodium 58.4mg. Full Nutrition
