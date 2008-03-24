Pavlova Deluxe

A pavlova is a fresh fruit dessert with a meringue crust and cream filling. The 'deluxe' in this recipe refers to the passion fruit, which can be pricey. Passion fruit is a round, purple fruit resembling a kiwi, but larger. When ripe it appears shriveled. You can also use kiwi, about 8, instead of passion fruit.
I made this for Easter brunch and it was gone within 10 minutes! Beautiful, easy, and delicious. Everyone said it was the best ever. A few hints, though: (1) If this is your first time making merengue, you might want to be prepared to do it over. It's not hard, but precise: absolutely no yolk, and beat on high until glossy. (2) the easiest way to dust the pan with cornstarch is to place pan in a bag, add a couple of tablespoons of corn starch and shake - you'll have to wipe off the outside of the pan, though. (3) I've started adding a few new toppings every time I make pavlova and the biggest hit has been kiwi, strawberries, and blueberries, with a little chocolate drizzle (equal parts butter and chocolate chips, melted). So good!
This recipe was AMAZING. My boyfriend and his family devoured this and commented on how light and delicious it was. Since I didn't have cream of tartar I subbed extra vinegar (3/8 teaspoon instead of 1/8 teaspoon of cream of tartar... the substituation is always replace cream of tartar with 3 times the measurement of vinegar or lemon juice). Everything turned out wonderfully. I used Mango, kiwi, and canned pears. Great recipe!!!
I've tried several pavlova recipes and this is by far the best. The texture is perfect. Chewy and cripy on the outside and perfect soft inside. I don't like passion fruit so I used berries instead. If you like a tangy dessert, you may also want to use lemon curd instead of whipped cream.
This was incredible! I only had a 10" springform, so I sized the recipe up for 8 egg whites which I think ended up being unnecessary. I believe it would have been fine as written, even with the larger pan. It was so easy to prepare and so delicious. I wasn't sure how long to cook it, and probably kept it in longer than necessary, but it didn't seem to make a difference in the taste/texture. I topped it with whipped cream, fresh raspberries, and a homemade raspberry sauce (frozen berries & sugar, heated on stove, then pushed through strainer to remove seeds). I can't wait to make it again. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is far better than other Pavlova recipes here which don't use enough egg whites and use too much sugar. This one is just right. It is also very authentic in using vinegar, not lemon juice. Where I question things is the use of the springform pan, but what the heck... 19 perfect reviews can't all be wrong! I'm giving it a go, although there is something lovely about a free form pavlova. This desert is claimed by both Australia and New Zealand, but it was invented by a chef in Sydney Australia in honor of Anna Pavlova, the ballerina. So there Kiwi's - the desert is decidely Australian. You've got a flightless bird to brag about.. don't steal the Aussie's deserts. LOL
Phenomenal dessert. I truly could not be happier with the results. I have made other Pavlova recipes and there was always a problem with the meringue. Granted, it could have simply been because meringue can be tricky, but this turned out beautifully. A good tip for knowing when your meringue is done being beaten: Tip the bowl upside down (over another bowl please, just in case), and it shouldn't fall out. I prepared this dessert for 3 guests (including a very picky eater) on Good Friday. They could not get enough, making exclamations between bites like: "Oh my God!" and "This is better than cake!" This pavlova i so decadent yet so light. You feel as if you've totally indulged but don't feel guilty in the slightest after eating it. I topped mine with fresh whipped cream, strawberries and blueberries. Pure bliss. Ladies, if you're serving this for a gentleman, make sure you're prepared to be fallen in love with before baking.
I made this for my Easter dinner and it was a big hit all around. The top browned right away and there is really no way to test to see if it's done. I cooked 80 min., but next time I will leave in for the full 90 or more. Don't be afraid to over bake. It has such a light and fresh taste everyone just raved about it. I will definitely do again. I topped with the Kiwi and Strawberries. It looked just like the picture, beautiful.
Wonderful recipe, great dessert, impressive beyond words. I was unsure how it would turn out in a springform pan but I was pleasantly surprised when it released without a problem. Per another reviewer, I kept the recipe at the 6 egg whites called for and used the 10" springform pan. It was just fine. I also, chose to keep it simple with whole strawberries and a strawberry sauce. A dark chocolate ganache drizzled on top was the finishing touch.
This was a wonderful recipe. I had to bake a little longer, but it could have been because of the humidity in the air. I topped with strawberries and kiwi. This was so good, and I'm making it again tonight.
I was really intinidated to make this dessert- I had been told that meringue was hard to make. That was not the case at all!! This dessert was so easy and fun to make! It was a huge hit with the family and I keep getting requests for it! I even added a picture to the site to show off how well it turned out! This is such a great dessert!!!
The first time I enjoyed a Pavlova -- HEAVENLY -- it was at a party, and it was made by a Polish woman. Our language barrier prevented an adequate recipe exchange, but I'm so happy to have found this version! Beautiful and delicious!
I made this dessert for Easter and it was a big hit with everyone. It is DELICIOUS! I made it the day before I served it and the homemade whip cream melted a little bit so I put it in the freezer for a couple of hours before serving. It was great. I will definitely make it again!
I had never had or made Pavlova before but had it at an Australian friend's house and just had to make one! I followed the recipe except used kiwi, blueberries and strawberries. Sooooo good! Thank you for sharing Rosina!
I've never made pavlova before so Im not sure how its supposed to be. My mom said that it was supposed to be a mix of crunchy and chewy meringue. This turned out more like marshmallow. It was nonetheless delicious. I covered mine with sweetened mascarpone cheese and fruit instead of whipped cream.
I just made this pavlova- haven't served it yet. It looks beautiful! I topped it with non-dairy whipped topping (I added strawberries to the topping while it was whipping and it turned pink. Only problem is that the cake fell apart/sunk. you can't tell with the cream on.
I used a baking stone covered with parchment paper and not the springform pan. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly as it is and just spread the meringue inside a 9" circle drawn on the paper with a well formed. It was more golden than I expected, but did not crack and was incredibly light. Like eating air. I plan to add more fruit next time.
Fantastic! Had dinner party last week including a couple of fussy eaters - this was the one desert that was entirely devoured! Very easy -my daughter who is not a fruit lover dripped melted chocolate over the whipped cream and we put a bowl of berries on the side for those so inclined- making this again right now for a friends party!
That part about a passion fruit resembling a kiwi is ridiculous!! They are not similar in ANY way. I had passion fruit growing in my backyard back home, I know!! I have pictures of passion fruit up in my profile, take a look. Otherwise, good pavlova. I like to use superfine sugar.
Couldn't find my mother's Pavlova recipe so I tried this one. Don't tell my mother, but I prefer this recipe. The center is beautifully soft like a lemon meringue while the outside is firm and chewy. Absolutely delicious!
I made it exactly as instructed by ingredients but I didn’t use a springform pan I just traced a circle on parchment paper and formed my meringue by using a spatula to build up the wall edge. The shape held up perfectly while baking and it was a huge success. I used ganache to add a little drippings down the side and a little more on the berries. It was very beautiful, I’ll attach a picture.
