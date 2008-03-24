Pavlova Deluxe

Phenomenal dessert. I truly could not be happier with the results. I have made other Pavlova recipes and there was always a problem with the meringue. Granted, it could have simply been because meringue can be tricky, but this turned out beautifully. A good tip for knowing when your meringue is done being beaten: Tip the bowl upside down (over another bowl please, just in case), and it shouldn't fall out. I prepared this dessert for 3 guests (including a very picky eater) on Good Friday. They could not get enough, making exclamations between bites like: "Oh my God!" and "This is better than cake!" This pavlova i so decadent yet so light. You feel as if you've totally indulged but don't feel guilty in the slightest after eating it. I topped mine with fresh whipped cream, strawberries and blueberries. Pure bliss. Ladies, if you're serving this for a gentleman, make sure you're prepared to be fallen in love with before baking.