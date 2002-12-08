Basic Flaky Pie Crust

There are so many reviews for this crust I know, but I just had to share mine as well! I've been trying to make a great pie crust for about 25 yrs. I finally gave up and started using the Pillsbury ones and liked them ok, but was making a peach pie like the one i had picked up fresh from my local farmers market and wanted to try my hand at a homemade crust again. instead of crisco like many others, i used butter and added 2 tsp. of sugar, other than that oh and doubling the recipe i didn't change a thing. I was a little unsure of what 1 crust meant, enough for 1 whole pie or just 1 bottom crust, thank goodness 1 review in there gave a recipe for doubling it which i did and needed for a double crust pie. So, my entire family said this was better than they've ever eaten anywhere ever and I agree. I told my son, i wanted to make this and just eat it plain without filling it's that good, and he agreed! I am going to make this for my entire family for the 4th of july week at the coast. I will never again try another recipe. it did stick a little when rolling out, but i can live with that! oh man is it good! please try this before any others, you won't be disappointed!