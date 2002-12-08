Basic Flaky Pie Crust

It is just what it claims to be. Use as unbaked pie shell.

Recipe by Stephanie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk the flour and salt together in a medium size bowl. With a pastry blender, cut in the cold shortening until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Drizzle 2 to 3 tablespoons ice water over flour. Toss mixture with a fork to moisten, adding more water a few drops at a time until the dough comes together.

  • Gently gather dough particles together into a ball. Wrap in plastic wrap, and chill for at least 30 minutes before rolling.

  • Roll out dough, and put in a pie plate. Fill with desired filling and bake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 13g; sodium 73.2mg. Full Nutrition
