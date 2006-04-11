Peanut Butter Pie II

4.4
5 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a peanut butter pie using chunky peanut butter. Make a Basic Flaky Pie Crust to bake it in, and serve with caramel cream.

Recipe by Stephanie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat peanut butter, vanilla, salt, and melted butter in a medium size bowl until well blended.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, beat together eggs, corn syrup, and sugar. Stir in the peanut butter mixture until thoroughly combined.

  • Pour filling into unbaked Basic Flaky Pie Crust and bake 10 minutes at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Reduce the heat to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C), and continue to bake an additional 35 minutes. Cool.

  • To Make Caramel Cream: Whip together the cream and the dark brown sugar until stiff peaks form. Chill. Serve with pie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
525 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 55.6g; fat 31.9g; cholesterol 118.1mg; sodium 331.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022