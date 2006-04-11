Peanut Butter Pie II
This is a peanut butter pie using chunky peanut butter. Make a Basic Flaky Pie Crust to bake it in, and serve with caramel cream.
this was a very easy an good recipe! thaks for summinting it!!!Read More
This recipe was much appreciated by my Bible Study friends! The low(ish) amount of butter in the recipe left me enough to make my own crust. I used Golden Syrup instead of corn syrup and it tasted lovely. I also decreased the butter just slightly because I was running out of it. I used SMOOTH peanut butter which worked well. This is a simple recipe that is simply good. It was delicious with caramel icecream!
i LOVE IT.IT was great,thanks alot.
This is a great, easy peanut butter pie! I needed a recipe without cream cheese so I tried this. I wanted to make with ingredients on hand, so I substituted creamy peanut butter and 1/2 cup pure maple syrup for the dark corn syrup. Served warm with whipped cream and did not make the caramel sauce. Very good. I will try again with ingredients listed above to see the difference!
