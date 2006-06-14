Peanut Butter Pie I

Half an hour after he was done eating it, Hubs was still talking about how “D” good this pie was. There are a lot of similar peanut butter pie recipes, but the differences in this one pay off in a big way – a homemade rather than purchased cookie crust and real, fresh whipped cream rather than “frozen whipped topping.” All are easy to make but the couple of extra steps it takes to use these higher quality ingredients are worth it. This is a dessert for serious dessert and/or peanut butter lovers. Thick and rich (but not overly sweet), a little goes a long way. Yet no sooner do you finish it and you’re already thinking about your next piece! A garnish is pretty – chopped peanuts perhaps, mini chocolate chips, crushed cookie crumbs or, as I did, a drizzle of chocolate syrup and some chopped peanut butter cups. Be careful not to overdo it, however! The pie is so rich that any more than a sprinkle to dress each slice up would be serious overkill! Because you’ll cut the slices small, one pie will serve quite a few people! Hubs and I only have two more days in Naples to eat this before we head back home, but I know my plan to have the remaining pie waiting for us in the freezer when we return in a couple of weeks will work out very nicely. Note: For those familiar with the famous peanut butter pie from the Old Ebbitt Grill in Washington D.C. - Hubs said this is "unequivocally better."