Peanut Butter Pie I

This pie has a chocolate crumb crust and a creamy peanut butter filling. Garnish pie with grated chocolate or chocolate cookie crumbs, if desired.

By Stephanie

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine 1 1/4 cup cookie crumbs, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1/4 cup butter; press into a 9-inch pie plate. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

  • In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, peanut butter, 1 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon butter, and vanilla until smooth. Whip the cream, and fold into the peanut butter mixture.

  • Gently spoon filing into crust. Garnish pie with chocolate or cookie crumbs if desired. Refrigerate for several hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
652 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 51.9g; fat 46.7g; cholesterol 91mg; sodium 384.8mg. Full Nutrition
