Peanut Butter Pie I
This pie has a chocolate crumb crust and a creamy peanut butter filling. Garnish pie with grated chocolate or chocolate cookie crumbs, if desired.
I needed a quick dessert for an impromptu dinner and decided to try this recipe. It was absolutely delicious and a big hit. I did make a few minor adjustments based on feedback from a friend of mine who made it. I cheated and used a Keebler chocolate crumb crust (something I rarely do but was pressed for time). I decreased the sugar to 3/4 c and increased the whipping cream to 1.5 c to make it a little fluffier. I also popped it in the freezer for a few hours before serving. Wow!!! I'll certainly be making this again and again and again....well, you get the picture! :-)Read More
I found that the instructions were not well written. Being an experienced baker, I should have seen this before I started mixing - but it was late and I wasn't really thinking clearly. Instead, I ended up with a greasy mess. You can't just throw the filling ingredients in a bowl at once and expect it to come out right. First of all, the butter is completely unnecessary. The cream cheese & sugar should be beaten together first, then the peanut butter gradually incorporated. Even at that, I think this would turn out better using at least baker's sugar - which is a much finer grain - if not confectioners sugar. That is exactly what I ended up doing after trashing the first attempt and starting over. It came out very smooth and creamy. For poorly written directions, I can give it only three stars instead of the 4 or 5 that it might otherwise deserve.Read More
Awesome pie! I did it a little differently though. I used a deep dish pie crust, baked it, let it cool, then applied melted chocolate chips to the crust. I put the crust in the refrigerator so the chocolate would solidify. Then added the peanut butter pie filling. It was a huge hit with everyone. Thank you for sharing this one. :)
I just won 1st place (and $50!) at the company's pie baking contest with this recipe. The only alteration I made was to double the cookie crust (that's the best part in my opinion). And I decorated the top with reeses peanutbutter cups. Yee haw! Thanks for the recipe!
Half an hour after he was done eating it, Hubs was still talking about how “D” good this pie was. There are a lot of similar peanut butter pie recipes, but the differences in this one pay off in a big way – a homemade rather than purchased cookie crust and real, fresh whipped cream rather than “frozen whipped topping.” All are easy to make but the couple of extra steps it takes to use these higher quality ingredients are worth it. This is a dessert for serious dessert and/or peanut butter lovers. Thick and rich (but not overly sweet), a little goes a long way. Yet no sooner do you finish it and you’re already thinking about your next piece! A garnish is pretty – chopped peanuts perhaps, mini chocolate chips, crushed cookie crumbs or, as I did, a drizzle of chocolate syrup and some chopped peanut butter cups. Be careful not to overdo it, however! The pie is so rich that any more than a sprinkle to dress each slice up would be serious overkill! Because you’ll cut the slices small, one pie will serve quite a few people! Hubs and I only have two more days in Naples to eat this before we head back home, but I know my plan to have the remaining pie waiting for us in the freezer when we return in a couple of weeks will work out very nicely. Note: For those familiar with the famous peanut butter pie from the Old Ebbitt Grill in Washington D.C. - Hubs said this is "unequivocally better."
Wow...wow. This was so incredible! It was so tasty and just like light, rich silk on the tongue. This is the PERFECT peanut butter pie. I followed directions except for using half brown sugar and a tad more vanilla. I whipped the cream in my stand mixer, put it onto a different bowl, the heck out of the cream cheese/butter/sugar/PB mixture until it was incredibly light and fluffy, then folded in the whipped cream. It was SO light. I can think of all kinds of things to do with this. Adding some melted chocolate or white chocolate chips and folding them in, or a tablespoon of chocolate syrup. Or better yet, swirling in some chocolate syrup with a butter knife to create pretty patterns. Adding a tablespoon of chocolate liqeur, chopping up some peanuts and adding them to the crust, using crushed peanut butter cookie crumbs along with the chocolate ones (or doing a layer of each) ... and so on. This is going into my "favourites" recipe box for sure.
This pie was excellent!! I used a premade graham cracker crust also. I made it the day before and used a tub of cool whip instead of heavy cream, I also added a bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips and crumbled reeses peanut butter cups to top, I left in freezer over night and then took out and put in fridge until serving that afternoon. It was creamy and decadent. I will be making this one again!
HEAVENLY......thank you so much for sharing this with me. I made minor changes. Store bought crust and instead of heavy cream, I used cool whip. I put this is the fridge and not the freezer and topped with crushed Reese's peanut butter cups. This was so creamy and so rich. A small slice goes a long way, but this was so easy and presented beautifully!
OH MY GOSH! What a pie. This pie will make a puppy pull a train it's that good. I used an Oreo pie crust and put a layer of milk chocolate on the bottom of the crust then put the filling on top of that. I topped with chocolate syrup in lattice pattern. I make 2 pies for a church dinner and got rave reviews.
I can't figure out why some reviews don't show 5 stars! I would give this 10 if I could. EASY, not too rich (we substituted cool whip topping) with a fresh peanut butter taste. Delicious! We like to freeze & just thaw for 15 minutes and serve with a drizzle of caramel, chocolate syrup and whipped cream (or Cool Whip)on top. My favorite dessert! Note: I had a piece of this leftover from yesterday, but it was thawed. I thought it was too sweet and didn't really love it. So... in my opinion this should be eaten as a FROZEN PIE and topped with chocolate syrup to really enjoy.
this was terrific! my boyfriend loves peanut butter cup sundaes, so i figured this pie would be perfect for him, and i was right! i melted some white chocolate and put a layer of it on the bottom of the chocolate crust (which i cheated and bought an oreo pre-made crust). I also put a border or crushed oreos around the edge and marbled chocolate syrup along the top. it looked great, smelled great, and tasted great! 5 stars!
I have been making a pie like this for about ten years...almost identical to this recipe. It is very, very rich but it is one of the best pies that I have tasted. Tastes even better after a day or two in the fridge. I am not a peanut butter fiend...I imagine that my rating would be off the chart if I was. Sinful!
I made mini versions of these for a potluck and they disappeared in minutes. I made a double recipe of the cookie crust and pressed it into non-stick mini muffin tins, then baked at 350 for 7 min (made about 35). My mini crusts popped right out after cooling for a few minutes. I then made 1 1/2 times the recipe of filling and used a piping tip in a ziploc bag to pipe filling into each shell. I finished by sprinkling each mini pie with mini chocolate chips. I ended up with a LOT of filling left over and no energy to make more crust, so I took a few leftover chocolate wafers and set them in regular size muffin tins, filled with remaining topping and stuck in the freezer - those turned out fabulous, too and we are still eating them. I like a really dense and peanut-buttery pie, so when I make these again, I'll try using 2/3rds to 1/2 the amount of whipped cream and maybe a little less sugar. So yummy and so simple! Thanks Stephanie!
amazing recipe i used confectioners sugar because i didnt have any normal white sugar in.. but it was still gorgeous and every one enjoyed it :)
This is wonderfully good! I have tried the kind with Cool Whip before and hated those, the heavy cream in this sets it apart from the nasty Cool Whip ones. I did use less sugar in the filling because I tend to like things a touch less sweet -- I used 3/4 cup white sugar instead of a full cup. Thanks for the recipe, I had several requests from guests!
I put Reese's peanut butter cups in the pie and over the top. I took 2 to a thanksgiving dinner and I have the host and his daughter fight about who was going to eat the last slice. This recipe is so quick and easy and yet sooo good
This pie is amazing. I've made it at least 10 times now with great results each time. Our guests rave about this pie! You can use reduced fat cream cheese, but the pie will set up a bit softer than if you use regular cream cheese. I like to make it using 3/4 cup sugar (my husband and I can't taste the difference). Thank you for the recipe!
This is a wonderful peanut butter pie recipe. I added just a splash of milk to the peanut butter mixture, since it was very thick and might have been too much for my hand mixer to handle. I also used a store-bought crust, since I was pressed for time, but I'm anxious to try it with the homemade crust. It had a creamy texture (frozen or just chilled) and a robust peanut butter flavor (I used all natural unsweetened peanut butter). This one's a keeper!
I made two of these pies: one for my parents and one for my boyfriend's parents for Easter. The reception I got was pretty positive. My mom compared it to eating a peanut butter cup, which is a popular response I guess! I love the texture, the taste... everything about the pie. Because of how rich it is though, I would suggest doing as others did and increase the amount of cool whip used. I meant to but forgot. As for other changes to the recipe, I used a chocolate cookie pie crust (from natural foods department), natural peanut butter (sugar free), and neufchatel cheese in place of cream cheese (makes a great, lower in fat substitute!). I sprinked crushed Newman's organic peanut butter cups over the top of the pie. Yum! My peanut butter had no sweetener (used Smuckers Natural) so reducing the sugar wasn't really necessary. Also, I left out the unsalted butter that was called for. I will definitely make this pie again. It's great for all those peanut butter lovers out there!
I LOVE this pie!!! The filling is light, fluffy and doesn't run. I made it at my restaurant and it's now one of the most loved pies. I loved that it was quick and easy and will be making it again.
This is the first time I have ever made peanut butter pie. I made two, one for a friend and one for us. I chose this recipe because it uses real whipping cream, had good reviews, and seemed like a 'quickie'. I just tried a slice - it is dangerously good. ;) I put cut up Reeses PB Cups on top of the pie I am gifting. All in all, excellent recipe with amazing results, easy to make, presents beautifully. Thank you for the recipe.
Really sweet but I love peanut butter so this was a hit with me...I really regret cheating on the crust and buying one....maybe next time!!!
The family loves this desert. I found it simple and fast to prepare, especially using the pre-made crust. The suggestion, however, to melt chocolate chips and line the crust did not turn out so well because the crust was very difficult to cut. I also added about 1/4 c. white chocolate chips to the batter.That made for a nice surprise. yummy
This pie is absolutely fabulous! I put cool whip on top of it and it is sooo good! Thanks for the great recipe!
After tasting the filling, I decided I'd better make 2 for Thanksgiving this year. This pie was absolutely delicious, and so easy to make!
The crust definitely needs to be doubled, or plus a half may be enough. I followed others' advice and added an extra 1/2 c of whipping cream & a touch more vanilla. This is very rich and tasty. Needs to go in freezer a couple hours before serving.
Oh man this was good... it should be called "Peanut Butter Cheesecake"- that's what it tasted like to me but I still loved it! I did cheat and use a premade chocolate cookie crust. I used Reduced Fat Peanut Butter, Fat-Free cream cheese, splenda, and 1 tub of French Vanilla Cool Whip instead of heavy cream and it all came out fabulous!
I have made this pie, exactly according to the directions, 3 times now and it is now my family's favorite dessert! My husband asks for it all the time. It is the perfect mixture of chocolate and peanut butter. My advice to everyone is to take the time to make the Oreo crust from scratch, and top the pie off with crushed Reese's cups. Be sure to let your crust cool before putting the filling on it. Heaven in a pie plate! If you like peanut butter, you won't be disappointed! Oh, and I freeze it before serving the first time, allowing about 30 minutes to thaw. So good!
You CAN NOT go wrong with this recipe...it's SOOO yummy!
This recipe is DIVINE! For peanut butter and chocolate lovers, this is as close to Heaven as you're going to get. I don't even care how many calories are in it -- it is amazing. I highly recommend it!
Saturated fat heaven! ;) This is a very good peanut butter pie. I used a crust made with peanut butter Oreos. I would say as-is, this pie definitely needs a garnish to liven things up...piped whipped cream stars along the edge of the crust and generous milk chocolate drizzles would fit the bill nicely.
Sinful! Rich, sufficiently dense, creamy, relatively easy to make. Next time I'll forego the pie pan and serve the filling in parfait glasses with alternating layers of crushed chocolate graham crackers!
Unbelievably yummy & easy. Gone in 60 seconds. I can't wait for an excuse to make it again. Thanks!
This was definitely not the best peanut butter pie. After chewing it a few times it just tasted like a spoonful of peanut butter with a bunch of sugar on top. My husband is obsessed with peanut butter and even he didn't like it.
This is the best Peanut Butter Pie ever. I've tried many trying to find the "best" and this is it. Easy to make. I took a sample pie to a local upscale restaurant. The owner and chef loved it and they are now selling the pie slices for $5 each.
To cut fat, I used fat free cream cheese and whipped topping. Since my husband is diabetic I sweetened with artificial sweetner in the filling. To serve, top with sliced bananas with a drizzle of chocolate syrup. It was satisfying and guilt free. I'll make it again. Thanks
OMG, I made this as per the recipe...ohhh yummy !!! I passed some out at my local Legion and their reviews were 10 star, will surely be making this again ( I did cheat on the crust...used a purchased graham wafer one..still A1 ) |Thanks Stephanie
I wasn't overly impressed with this recipe but that could be because I am not the ultimate peabut butter lover. Nice recipe but nothing overtly special.
If you like peanut butter than this recipe is for you. Rich and creamy!
Very good and super easy! I didn't include the butter in the filling and to be honest, it didn't make much difference. I added an additional 1/4 cup of whipping cream to increase the fluffiness of the filling. I will put in the freezer next time, as I thought it was too soft.
I didn't even try this pie yet but just making the filling and I almost ate the whole bowl! So good I can't wait to try the whole pie! I used an oreo crust and swirled in some hot fudge topping! Yum!
This recipe makes a pretty darn good pie! I wasn't crazy about the oreo cookie crust that I used. I was so glad this didn't have that fake junk, cool whip, in it! But I was a little sad after I whipped the cream, even added powder sugar to get the cream to hold better/longer. Didn't firm as much as I would have liked... but very tasty!
This was so yummy!!!
So good that we made and ate two pies in two days. I added melted chocolate chips to the bottom of the pie as other reviewers suggested, but despite the extra sugar rush, it only made it difficult to cut the pie in even slices so I won't do that next time. I did however drizzle chocolate syrup on top for visual appeal and will continue to do so - very pretty. Two thumbs up!
Good, but didn't quite live up to the raves.
Delicious! I drizzled melted semi-sweet Callebaut chocolate chips on the crust. I made a graham cracker crust for this.
A very tasty and easy to make pie.
Excellent! Worth every calorie! Added mini peanut butter cups cut up to batter and topped with whip cream and placed in freezer. crowd pleaser!!
Wonderful!! Very rich and creamy! Didn't add sugar in crust since used crushed Oreos. YUMMY!!
This pie was delicious! It is creamy and light with a great peanut butter flavor. This is now my favorite peanut butter pie recipe!
I've been making this recipe for years! It's my favorite peanut butter pie recipe and I always have requests for this. I buy a pre-made oreo crust to save time. I also garnish the pie with freshly grated chocolate and small slices of peanut butter cups. I recently discovered how to make this as bite sizes since it's so rich (less guilt). For mini's, I sprinkle ground up oreo's into the bottom of a mini muffin pan liners (placed on a cookie sheet), I then put the filling into a pastry bag or plastic bag with a whole cut out and I fill each cup with the filling, garnish and chill. The filling will stick to the crust when you take it out. Keep it refrigerated until it's ready to be served. If you have larger mini muffin liners you could use one side of an oreo with the frosting scraped off and it would hold together even better.
My husband said this was the best dessert that I have ever made. Turned out really good, and was easy to make. My only suggestion would be less time for baking the crust- it was a little hard when I baked it for 10 minutes.
This pie was delicious. I melted chocolate chips and drizzled them over the top. I will be making it again for Christmas!
Truly a delight. Love this recipe...it's easy and absolutely delicious.
Excellent! I used a purchased Oreo Crumb Crust, but followed the filling recipe to the T. Perfect and oh-so-easy! Thank you Stephanie!
This is a good recipe but way to rich for my taste. I will make it again but put half as much peanut butter. cut sugar back to 3/4 of a cup and put more whipped cream as suggested in other reviews. I used graham cracker crust and topped it with crushed butterfinger which turned out really good on it.
very easy! great results! i used premade crust and cool whip instead of heavy whipping cream. i froze it and let it thaw a little before serving.
Great Pie!! Everyone loved it!!
Loved this, I used natural peanut butter so it didn't end up being too sweet in my opinion. If you use one of those peanut butters with added sugar you may want to cut back the sugar in the crust and or/filling to your preference.
Yummy!! There is an old restaurant a few miles up the road that makes the BEST Peanut butter Mousse Pie - and this is the closest recipe to it I have yet to find!! I had another that was similar, but a lot more work. Save yourself some time - used store bought Oreo Crust, fold cool-whip into peanut butter mix, then put a layer of hot fudge on the bottom prior to added mixture. Crushed oreos for the topping and it was sooo good. BEWARE this is a very rich dessert, but oh so worth it! Thanks for sharing!!
The 4 is more for the directions than the recipe. Especially when using white sugar, you have to cream the cream cheese and sugar (don't know why it needs the butter). Let that turn into fluffy goodness, then add the peanut butter and vanilla. No doubt homemade whipped cream is better, but Cool Whip works great on this one. An 8oz tub will make it smooth, but about 3/4 of a 16oz tub makes this a cloud of greatness. Because Cool Whip is alread sweet, I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup and it was plenty sweet. For me, I didn't want to conflict with the peanut butter, so I used a store bought 2 extra slice graham cracker crust. Fit perfect. Also, this pie is plenty sweet all by itself. I can't imagine adding a bunch of peanut butter cups or caramel to the top. Some homemade whipped cream on top just adds to the greatness. Easy recipe to work with, and it's wonderful.
For simplicity I used a Graham cracker crust & cool whip, but when it was served it was well recieved and praised...my son asked me to use nutella next time
Delicious and so easy!
this was fantastic! i made it for a friends birthday and it was a smash! didn't whip up the heavy cream though, just mixed it in with everything else and whipped it all together. absolutely delicious!!!
Awesome. Made with Nutter Butter crust and added crushed peanut butter cups and chocolate syrup between crust and filling, and also to top of pie.
Ooouch. If you love PB and don't have lots of time to waste on baking a pie, this one is the pie you need. One of my favorite, even though the filling tends to be too sweet (I think I'm gonna decrease sugar to 3/4 cup).
Easy to make, yummy to eat. Be sure to allow enough time to chill.
Delicious! I loved the texture and the cream cheese flavor was incredible with the PB and chocolate. Reduced sugar to 3/4 cup and increased whipping cream to 1 1/2 cups. This fits well in my 9.5 inch pie pan.
very good! I used a choc graham crust, but oreo would be better, I think. Pretty quick - put in freezer for just over an hour. Grated some unsweetened choc on top to make it look nice.
I brought this in for a coworker's birthday because he is a peanut butter freak. I have never had PB pie, let alone made it, but I doubled the recipe and made 2 of them to bring in. Let me tell you, I have had comments like "to die for", "awesome", "excellent", etc., and I have not even tried it myself yet! I did cheat and used Oreo pie crusts and Cool Whip instead of the whipping cream (8 oz container for 2 pies). I also cut back on the sugar. But I will definitely be making this again! I think there is a mistake in the recipe comment where it refers to "eggs"--there are no eggs in this recipe.
This pie was too sweet for me. I will try again using less sugar. I will also try freezing it for a little while as it was a little soft.
Delish...I have only licked the batter off the spoon and can't wait to take it out of the fridge. I too <<-hanging my head in shame->> used a store bought crust, and cool whip instead of whip cream...my husband loves chocolate pudding cake with peanut butter frosting, I'm hoping this will get to be a MEGA quick substitute! The white sugar made it a little grainy on the spoon, waiting to see the consistency after it sits a bit! THANKS!!
This was so delicious and so easy to make! I used sugar substitute (the kind for baking) and fat free cream cheese to cut some calories, and it was still so great! Highly recommend.
Quick, easy and delicious! Very rich! I would recommend leaving in the refrigerator over night before serving. I let it chill 3 hours and when I cut into it, it oozed out and didn't keep it's shape. It was much better (and firmer) the next day).
Used a prepared graham cracker crust and put some Hershey's chocolate syrup in the bottom then made the pie as directed. I did use a small container of Cool Whip instead of whipping cream just because I was in a hurry. Still came out great.
This is a wonderful pie. I made it for my sister's b-day. To lighten up a bit, i didn't use butter and replaced the whipping cream with light cool whip. I mixed pb cups in the pie and decorated the top with them as well.
Made this for my peanut-butter-addicted fiance, and I wish I had come across this recipe a long time ago! It was so simple, and looked and tasted really impressive. I used chocolate-filled Oreo's for the crust, and since the Oreo filling was more than sweet enough, I omitted the 1/4 c. sugar. Out of sheer laziness, I used a container of whipped topping instead of whipping heavy cream myself. Heavenly!
This was amazing!! We have a big family, 7 of us. We all loved it!! Definitely a keeper!!
This pie turned out phenomenal. I actually made this with nutella and natural peanut butter. I did a layer of each and used a graham crust. I also cut the sugar in half, which worked out fine. I had so much left over I made several little pies also. Would say that it is very rich and decadent. Would reccommend cutting very small pieces it is that rich and filling. Last thing I garnished with fine chocolate shavings.
Wonderful! I used a pre-made chocolate crust and garnished the finished product with a layer of chopped Reese's peanut butter cups drizzled in hot fudge. So divine.
I love this pie! I made it bite size for a party by using the 100 calorie snack oreos in a mini muffin paper liner then I piped the filling on using a cake decorator. I topped it with a sprinkle of very fine oreo crumbs. It's best when made the night before.
This pie was so easy to make and it tastes FABULOUS!! You have to try this is you are a peanut butter lover!! Yummy!!!
For the crust, I had a chocolate graham cracker, 4 Tbsp sugar and 1/4 cup butter. Rest of it is same as recipe. I had pieces of Reese's on top of pie. It is a best Peanut butter pie ever!
A quick, easy and tasty pie to make when you need to impress or just feel like some comfort food. The person I made this for isn't a huge fan of peanut butter, so I was a little worried that it was going to be slightly overpowering in taste. I needn't have worried however, the peanut butter flavour was mild enough for novices, but being a true peanut butter lover I found it just right as well. Give it a go!
To save time I also bought an oreo cookie crust. I whipped the heavy whipping cream first with my KitchenAid and then in another bowl mixed the other ingredients. Folded in the heavy whipping cream and garnished with chopped pb cups. Very tasty refrigerated or frozen.
I tried this recipe for the first time today. I was afraid it would be too heavy, so I only added 6 oz of cream cheese instead of 8 oz, and I also added added a couple of whipped egg whites. I also added some gelatin to stabilize it. I made my own chocolate graham cracker crust and drizzled some melted semi-sweet chocolate over the top when it was fully chilled. The result was spectacular and everyone loved it. This one is going into my recipe book!
This has been my standard peanut butter pie recipe for about 15 years. It is the most decadent one I know of. Sometimes I cheat and use an already made Oreo crust and sprinkle mini chocolate chips on top before chilling. It is always requested by my niece at Christmas. Now if I can't find my copy of this recipe I know where I can get it. Thanks!
Oh my God, this was absolutely delicious! Sinfully rich and my friends keep asking me for the recipe. I love it because for such simple ingredients it tastes so rich!
Tasty but SUPER RICH... would be good if you could lighten the filling a bit, maybe by whipping??
Very easy and very good! I have never had so many compliments on a pie.
This peanut butter pie recipe was out of this world! We have had the real thing at Poogans Porch Restaurant in Charleston, SC and this recipe tastes authentic. We could not have enough... What a treat!
I have made this at least five times. My family loves it. It is good with a store bought Graham cracker crust if you're in a hurry. I also like to add chopped Reeces peanut butter cups for a topping. I've also doubled it and made it in a 9 by 11 cake pan and it turned out grat.
So easy and SO decadently delicious.
This was pretty good, but it was not a recipe that people went crazy about at the party.
This was very good. Very easy to make, but just a little too rich.
Very creamy and delicious! It's so easy to make too! I used a premade graham cracker crust from the store to save myself some time. This pie is excellent!
Oh, man... this was so tasty and good. I made five different pies and this one was finished first and had the most recipe requests!
This is a wonderful, easy recipe. I served this to a group of friends who all said it tasted like a giant peanut butter cup. It's recipes like this that help keep my waistline expanding and my reputation of being a good cook intact!
