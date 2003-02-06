Rhubarb Cherry Pie

Great! I came across this recipe when trying to find out what to do with ingredients I had in freezer and I'm trying to clean it out right now. How perfect for me!I used 4 cups pre pitted frozen cherries and about 1 1/2 cups frozen rhubarb. I personally don't care for any pie so I have not tried this, however the pie eaters I do have are loving it. I did let it sit in front of a window for about 4 hours with a cool breeze coming in over it before serving. I asked my pie eaters if they liked it better the first or second, they answered "yes". I could see that it definitely has set up more within a days time. Will make again. Editing my review I did try some of this pie because I couldn't believe how much they said they liked it but didn't seem to be eating it all that quickly. Very sweet and I can only bet it's because of our tree that gives the sweetest cherries. If using fresh cherries may want to taste them and adjust sugar accordingly. As a sidenoted it's been requested by the pie eaters to have this available for the weekend. ;-)