Rhubarb Cherry Pie

Delicious! Fresh or frozen rhubarb may be used.

By Annabelle Magee

8
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Combine the rhubarb, cherry pie filling, sugar, and tapioca in a large bowl. Let stand for 15 minutes.

  • Pour filling into unbaked pie shell, and cover with pie crust. Brush top with milk, and sprinkle on sugar.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 40 to 45 minutes.

287 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 53.5g; fat 7.6g; sodium 131.5mg. Full Nutrition
