Fruit and Cream Pie I

An easy, creamy pie--perfect for summer weather! You can use many different types of fruit in place of the strawberries, depending on your preferences.

By Melanie Kendall

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the cream cheese and sugar. Stir in the strawberries and whipped topping.

  • Pour filling into pie shell. Chill for several hours. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 192.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (65)

Most helpful positive review

Nyxen Monroe
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2008
This was actually AMAZING. I'm a baker and everyone always expects me to make these amazing from-scratch pies and cakes for potlucks. I took this to my 4th of July party, along with several homemade desserts and this one got eaten first. It was GONE in the blink of an eye. I made one change, which makes ALL the difference in presentation. Instead of stirring everything together, I layered into the crust: first the cream cheese mixture, then sliced strawberries, whipped cream - and repeated until everything was used up. Then I "frosted" the pie with whipped cream in a piping bag [to make it pretty]. I would give this 6 stars, if I could. Read More
Helpful
(37)

Most helpful critical review

luvthosebabies
Rating: 1 stars
05/25/2009
I was very disappointed with this recipe. It came out kind of runny and did not have much flavor at all. I will not be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
STUSSWUSS
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2005
Really good! I went all out with the fruit Strawberries Kiwi Blueberries and Raspberries. I also used a Nilla wafer pre-made pie crust. There was enough filling to make two. Thanks for an easy crowd pleaser!! Read More
Helpful
(14)
aimee
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2005
So easy and it's so good. I used strawberries and blueberries and I omitted the crust. I just chilled the mixture and topped with some more fresh fruit. My husband loved it. Read More
Helpful
(11)
carol a.
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2007
I made this pie but I put it in a chocolate grham cracker crust and shaved Dark chocolate Hershey's candy bar over the top. It was very good. Very light and tasty. Read More
Helpful
(5)
SEABISKIT
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2004
Very and my family really liked this! Thanks a lot for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(4)
krista v.
Rating: 4 stars
08/23/2008
Yum! I used a store-bought oreo cookie crust 3 cups fresh strawberries and 1 1/2 packages fresh rasperries. This has such a great light flavor I just want to keep eating it! I chilled it for about 3 hours but the consistency was a little too soft for me..almost pudding-like. I stuck it in the freezer and I'll taste that tomorrow! The recipe made so much filling that I put about half in a zip-loc and put it in the freezer to use another time. I think it would be really good over pound cake or with shortbread cookies. This is a great-tasting light dessert that can be varied many ways. I'd love to try it with peaches and blueberries and maybe even with key lime juice. Will make this again..so easy on a hot summer day! Read More
Helpful
(4)
nrgizrbune41
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2010
This was really delicious. I rated only 4 star because the first pie turned out all pink and soft. The second time I used the base as specfied and found a recipe to cook the strawberry topping pour over base and it was really wonderful. I used the additional berries and whip cream over each slice of pie. Read More
Helpful
(3)
DaniB
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2009
So simple yet so cool and tasty! Made as directed and every piece got eaten immediately. Will make again when I need something quick. Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Lucky Noodles
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2012
Wonderful recipe and perfect when it is too hot to cook! I only had 6 ounces of cream cheese so I reduced the whipped topping to 6 ounces. I used fresh strawberries and blueberries but didn't have as much as the recipe required almost but not quite. No worries since other reviews said it makes a lot of filling which it does make a lot! Anyway we loved it! Caught DH sneaking some in the middle of the night and then I had some for breakfast (don't tell!). Making this again soon with in season fruits from the Farmer's Market! Thanks Melanie for a terrific addition to our summers. Read More
Helpful
(3)
