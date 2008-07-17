Fruit and Cream Pie I

1 of 65

Rating: 5 stars This was actually AMAZING. I'm a baker and everyone always expects me to make these amazing from-scratch pies and cakes for potlucks. I took this to my 4th of July party, along with several homemade desserts and this one got eaten first. It was GONE in the blink of an eye. I made one change, which makes ALL the difference in presentation. Instead of stirring everything together, I layered into the crust: first the cream cheese mixture, then sliced strawberries, whipped cream - and repeated until everything was used up. Then I "frosted" the pie with whipped cream in a piping bag [to make it pretty]. I would give this 6 stars, if I could. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars Really good! I went all out with the fruit Strawberries Kiwi Blueberries and Raspberries. I also used a Nilla wafer pre-made pie crust. There was enough filling to make two. Thanks for an easy crowd pleaser!! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars So easy and it's so good. I used strawberries and blueberries and I omitted the crust. I just chilled the mixture and topped with some more fresh fruit. My husband loved it. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I made this pie but I put it in a chocolate grham cracker crust and shaved Dark chocolate Hershey's candy bar over the top. It was very good. Very light and tasty. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Very and my family really liked this! Thanks a lot for sharing. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Yum! I used a store-bought oreo cookie crust 3 cups fresh strawberries and 1 1/2 packages fresh rasperries. This has such a great light flavor I just want to keep eating it! I chilled it for about 3 hours but the consistency was a little too soft for me..almost pudding-like. I stuck it in the freezer and I'll taste that tomorrow! The recipe made so much filling that I put about half in a zip-loc and put it in the freezer to use another time. I think it would be really good over pound cake or with shortbread cookies. This is a great-tasting light dessert that can be varied many ways. I'd love to try it with peaches and blueberries and maybe even with key lime juice. Will make this again..so easy on a hot summer day! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars This was really delicious. I rated only 4 star because the first pie turned out all pink and soft. The second time I used the base as specfied and found a recipe to cook the strawberry topping pour over base and it was really wonderful. I used the additional berries and whip cream over each slice of pie. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars So simple yet so cool and tasty! Made as directed and every piece got eaten immediately. Will make again when I need something quick. Thank you. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful recipe and perfect when it is too hot to cook! I only had 6 ounces of cream cheese so I reduced the whipped topping to 6 ounces. I used fresh strawberries and blueberries but didn't have as much as the recipe required almost but not quite. No worries since other reviews said it makes a lot of filling which it does make a lot! Anyway we loved it! Caught DH sneaking some in the middle of the night and then I had some for breakfast (don't tell!). Making this again soon with in season fruits from the Farmer's Market! Thanks Melanie for a terrific addition to our summers. Helpful (3)