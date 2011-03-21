Vanilla Bavarian Cream Pie

1 of 9

Rating: 5 stars I loved this pie, as did my husband. Don't be intimidated by it- 8 tablespoons is really just half a cup, so 9 is half a cup plus 1 TBS. As for the double boiler method, I always use a makeshift with my biggest metal bowl over a pan that I fill about 1/3 full of hot water. It just sets in there so that your custard isn't directly over the heat. I did whisk it occasionally, but you don't have to stir constantly like you would if it was directly over heat. I did follow the suggestion to use coconut milk (and I just threw in the whole can, because what am I going to do with another half cup of coconut milk?) and some flaked coconut, and it was really delicious. The ice cream in the custard adds a nice effect, and once it was really chilled and set, my husband found it reminiscent of a coconut marshmallow (or maybe that's the gelatin that makes it marshmallow like). Anyway, the extra couple of minutes it takes to make this recipe are worth it, for sure. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Outstanding vanilla cream pie! Perfect texture it was down right silky! I cheated and put it in a chocolate crust....OH MY GOODNESS!!! This would be incredible with anything on it I think any fresh fruit husband was going for carmel. I think I could eat the entire thing myself! HAHAHA I did not remember to put the remaining whipped cream on top. Need to mention the chocolate crust again -- it was incredible!!!! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars I used this recipe as the base for a coconut cream pie. I used coconut milk instead of regular milk and folded in coconut. It was so much lighter than a traditional cream pie. Everyone loved it. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This was like "no fail" custard I add fresh bananas to the custard then topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings and added fresh raspberry garnish. It won my family baking contest! Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars This was fabulous right up until I folded in the whipped cream which killed the flavor. It ended up tasting the same as if you'd just taken a swig of cream right out of the carton. I notice that most of the other reviewers added something to it guess I should have tried that because I can see how it might make a nice base. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This pie needs to be discovered by other users! I made this two year ago and we absolutely loved it. I finally dug the recipe out again to make for Easter. My husband who doesn't go for vanilla normally loved it too. We used more sugar than it called for and it was fun to use chocolate graham crackers for the crust. Helpful (1)