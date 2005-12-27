Italian Rice Pie I

This recipe was acquired by myself from a friend in 1986. It is originally from Naples, Italy. Italian Rice Pie is a tradition for my family on Easter. When I was young, the week prior to Easter was one full of activity in the kitchen. My mother and her sisters would prepare all the food in advance which was then laid out on the table Saturday morning. The local parish priest would come and bless the food for all to enjoy on Easter Sunday after mass!

Recipe by Star Pooley

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 1/2 x 13 1/2 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat eggs in very large bowl. Add sugar, mixing well. Stir in cheese and vanilla until smooth and creamy. Add heavy cream and stir. Fold in cooked rice and crushed pineapple.

  • Pour into a 9 x 13 inch buttered pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for one hour. Check by inserting clean knife into center. If the pie is done, knife will come out clean. Top should be golden brown. Refrigerate until thoroughly cooled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
646 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 59.3g; fat 36.7g; cholesterol 326mg; sodium 244mg. Full Nutrition
