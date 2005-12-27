Italian Rice Pie I

This recipe was acquired by myself from a friend in 1986. It is originally from Naples, Italy. Italian Rice Pie is a tradition for my family on Easter. When I was young, the week prior to Easter was one full of activity in the kitchen. My mother and her sisters would prepare all the food in advance which was then laid out on the table Saturday morning. The local parish priest would come and bless the food for all to enjoy on Easter Sunday after mass!
Wow. I really liked this one. I made 'Italian Rice Pie 2' first which I really enjoyed but it was a much simpler recipe than this. (still great) The ingredients in this pie all blend together wonderfully for a tasty, not overly sweet yet filling dessert. I suggest a splash or two of heavy cream over this pie. It's great cold as well as slightly warmed.
I will not most likely make this recipe again I did not care for it at all. I thought the pie was not sweet and took nearly 2 hour to cook. If I would try to make this again I would need to make several changes including adding more sugar, rice and pineapple.
11/27/2001
Excellent dish. Pineapple could be replaced with your choice of fruit, dates, raisins, etc.
Absolutely sensational!!! This is truly addicting. Had to find use for alot of leftover ricotta and so glad I found this. Talk about comfort food. My whole family loved it. Cooked it a bit longer than an hour, no big deal. Gona hold on to this one.
No Pineapple!! to make it the way it is meant to be made it is with Lemon zest and orange zest. candied fruit if you like. I found if you use just the orange zest with a concentrated mango, orange juice you get a much better taste and you sprinkle with powdered sugar when cool Acerca Napoli
04/17/2003
Made this recipe last Easter and the whole family loved it. Excellent! just like what grandma used to make.
I made this for easter and it came out really well! Almost as good as the one my grandmother used to make. I forgot to drain the pineapple so mine came out really moist, but i think i will make it that way the next time also!
04/09/2004
This is a GREAT recipe, one of the best rice pies I've ever had. I have been using this same one for the past 3 Easters and everyone always loves it. Thanks!
04/21/2006
This recipe is very good, but with a little help can become great. I made this twice for a wine dinner that I hosted. The first time I made it according to the recipe and it was good. But I found that extra pineapple and rice made it even better. Serve with a Grand Mariner (Grand Mariner, orange zest, sugar, and vanilla) reduction and vanilla whip cream.
This is excellant. Usually my husband doesn't like to change any of his families traditional Italian recipes but he loved this as did the rest of our family. Now I make this pie and my M-I-L makes our usual pie. Now we have the best of both pies.
I needed a special Easter 2009 dessert. We had special guests coming this year and I wanted to impress. They were an older Italian couple, who I'm sure has had real good Italian Rice pie over the years. Well, needless to say, they were taken back as to the great flavors that were produced. I think it was the pineapple that won them over, plus the creaminess was superb. Thanks for this recipe, it's a keeper for life.
I really liked this since it reminded me so much of my Italian dinners as a child -- however, my children did not like it at all. I think the texture bothered them. My son spit it out. So I cut it up into squares and took some to the school where I teach and put some on the table in the lounge where we all bring goodies. No one said they liked it and I saw two pieces in the trash. I overheard someone say they couldn't figure out whether it was a dessert, a brownie, or cornbread (lol!) Possibly this wonderful pie is an acquired taste.
Time needs to be revised. Or ingredient amounts. I cooked mine for 90 minutes and left in oven, turned off, for another 20. Very very moist after substantial cooling, at least it wasn't dry. But it wasn't firm either. Taste was fine, but, would not make again due to effort, amount if ingredients and lengthy bake time. Will look for another recipe next year!
Delicious dessert. I've made this for my last 3 Easter dinners; a family member has become gluten intolerant so I can't make the usual wheat pie but this is just as good and it's kind of nice that I don't have to make a crust - saves time when there are so many other dishes to make for the holiday!
Excellent! I've been making this for a few years, and finally decided to write a review after another Easter of compliments on "my" rice pie :] Perfect as is, didn't change a thing in the recipe - Thanks for sharing!
Love this recipe. I cheated a little. I bought a pint of white rice from a chinese restaurant and didn't have to cook the rice. Just followed the recipe and popped it into the oven. Will definately be making this recipe for years to come and buying my rice from the same Chinese restaurant.
What a winner absolutely delicious !! Made this for Thanksgiving and what a hit. Everyone when they left took the recipe home. This will be one of my forever recipes. Thank you so much was enjoyed by all.
I was looking for an "Easter Dessert", when I found this.My in-laws are some what old school Italian and I never heard them talk about this so I figured I would try it. It was a hit(the family talked about how their moms would make something similar). I absolutely LOVE this recipe, and will definitly be making it again. I did not have pineapple so I used fresh lemon juice & zest with fresh orange juice & zest.
I tried this recipe for the first time and brought it to Easter Dinner at my cousin's. I am not Italian so I had never heard of this dessert, nor did I know what it was suppose to look like and taste. One side our family are first generation Italian Americans. Their mother, who arrived via boat from Italy, use to make this dessert for them all the time. After tasting mine attempt, they said it felt like Mom was there with them and that it was just like they remembered. I want to make sure I make this again this year, but alarmingly I was unable to locate the recipe! With some careful searching however, I was able to locate it. TRY IT, YOU'LL LOVE IT!!!
Just like my grandmother from Naples used to make. She didn't cook using a recipe book or a measuring cup so we dint know how to make it. The last time she made it for us was probably about 1970, so I've waited a very long time. By the way, it took a lot longer to bake than the recipe indicated.
I love this recipe. Easy and delicious but it bakes longer than one hour at 325. I’m wondering if temp and time should be adjusted but not sure what is best. I just baked it for a much longer time at 325 til golden brown. Probably 1 1/2 hours Italian Rice Pie I
This is like the ricotta pie my mother in law makes (based on her Italian mother in laws recipe) but without crust and with rice. I would say this is more moist than ricotta pie. Made for Easter. My mother isn't big pineapple fan so I also went traditional and used the zest of 1 orange instead. I might add the juice also next time but it was so moist I doesn't really need it. I'll probably be eating for breakfast tomorrow. Nice that there is a low level of sugar overall, just tons of calories (but who's counting)
This was the BEST rice pie I have ever had. My husband is Italian and they all rave about "their" rice pie as being the best. I always found them dry and unpleasant. One Easter I asked my husband, "if rice pie is so great, why it is only made once a year?" Then I hosted Easter and found this recipe. I actually wrote on the printed out recipe "OMG - Can't believe rice pie could be this good!" This is the 3rd year I am making it but also make it several times a year for neighborhood gatherings. The only additions I made was 2 C of rice instead of 1. I also added lemon zest. This is a keeper!!!
06/11/2022
I have a question about the itrice pie 1. Do you whip the heavy cream before adding it to the recipe? Cindy
This was really good! Stay away if you're on a diet because you'll easily eat a lot of this! Followed the recipe exactly. Great way to use leftover rice! The only complaint is that it took much longer to cook, almost 2 hours in total which then left the top a darker color. Maybe the next time I'll increase the temp to 350 and see if that helps it set faster and allow a nicer color top. I will also mention that although it didn't bother me the texture might be off putting to some. The flavors are spot on and to me the whole thing was great.
04/17/2022
Absolutely delicious! I have tried different recipes and I love this one.
I followed this recipe exact except I doubled the rice. It was just what I expected and don't understand the negative comments at all. I also made a simple amaretto whip cream to top it with and loved it. It was a huge hit at my house and a family gathering (Italians lol). bake time for me was a little under 2 hours. The second time I made it I beat the eggs on high until they thickened, this made a much lighter, fluffier batter, for those who don't like the texture of traditional Ricotta pie give this a try.
