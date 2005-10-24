Apple, Cranberry, and Pear Crisp

I was craving a warm apple dessert to go with some vanilla ice cream we had in our freezer and my husband agreed, so I made this late in the evening. I just happened to have a bunch of apples, a pear, and some dried cranberries that I didn't know what else to do with, so this recipe was almost perfect. I used 4 small/medium apples. One minute after popping it into the oven, I realized/wondered why the recipe didn't have any cinnamon or other spices that I think are essential to this sort of dish, so I quickly checked other reviews and sprinkled some cinnamon and nutmeg on top. Next time I'll stir it in with the apples. Also, when using my pastry blender to make the crumb topping, the walnuts and oats made it a little difficult, so next time I'll probably try mixing the flour, sugar and butter first, and then working in the nuts and oats toward the end. The end result was very yummy, and the perfect thing on a cold, fall night.