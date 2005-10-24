Apple, Cranberry, and Pear Crisp

This is a variation of the traditional Apple Crisp that I dreamed up one day when I didn't have enough apples, and there were pears in the fruit bowl, and leftover toasted walnuts from something else. We love it. Cranberries can be substituted with raisins or dried cherries. Comice pears taste best with this recipe.
Complete silence descended on the table as folks dug in to this dessert! It was so delicious for fall. I changed a couple things--added 2 extra pears, so therefore increased the rest of the ingredients (except apples) by 50%. I didn't have walnuts, so used pecans. One tip is to mix the topping ingredients in the food processor--just pulse until it looks like coarse crumbs--fast and easy.
There was was too much butter in this. I would have put in at least half the called for amount. The bottom of my baking pan was half an inch deep with melted butter! I would have preferred the topping to be more dry and crunchy. Just an opinion, but for anyone else that feels the same... I also added a little vanilla to the fruit mixture, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice. I also added some blueberries. Other than the butter problem, it came out deliciously and I would definitely make it again, just without that much butter. Thanks for the recipe!
Nice combination - I like the different textures of apple and pear (I used Granny Smith and D'Anjou because that's what I had). Needs some spices, though, cinnamon, nutmeg or a combination. I've tweaked this several times and my favorite included cinnamon in the topping, pecans instead of walnuts and I used fresh cranberries, not dried. I spiced & sweetened them up by simmering 1 cup cranberries in about 3/4 cup water, the honey and a cinnamon stick and a couple strips of orange peel studded with whole cloves. Stirred that mixture (removing stick, peel & cloves) in with the apples and pears.
A VERY good crisp recipe. Feel free to play around with the ingredients. I followed the suggestion of other reviewers and added 1 tsp. each of cinnamon and nutmeg. I also added orange juice and orange zest. This is one of those recipes that I don't feel you can go wrong with. Enjoy!!
I've tried many crisp recipes but this one's right up there at the top. I used fresh raspberries instead of cranberries as that's what I had on hand. I like the idea of cubing the fruit instead of slicing it. I found the fruit held its shape nicely and didn't turn into mush. The crumb topping was flavourful and definitely added to the taste of the dessert. Next time, I'll make a double batch!
Rating: 4 stars
10/06/2002
We enjoyed this crisp and it is simple to make, but I think next time I will use fewer cranberries and nuts. There are a lot of flavors and textures going on here. My husband said "this is good, but I like plain apple crisp better"
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2001
This recipe is by far the best one I've tried for a Crisp. It has just the right amount of everything- I once mixed dried cherries in as well. Everyone I have served this to has loved it- even the GUYS.
Even though I used what I had on hand (very ripe bartlett pears, gala apples, and extremely dessicated dried cranberries), it turned out quite tasty. Next time, I'll try some baking apples, firmer pears, and fresher cranberries. I'm sure it will be even better!
Yummmm. What a quick and delicious dish. I used Bartlett pears and Granny Smith apples. To decrease the calories a bit I used 1 T. honey, 1/3 cup brown sugar and 5 T. butter without any significant compromise to the wonderful taste. When I got to step 3 and to make it a little faster, I placed the walnuts in the processor and pulsed to a chunky ground. Then, I added the flour, sugar, oats and butter and briefly processed it to a crumb consistency, before sprinkling it over the fruit. I made this dish in a glass pie plate and it was crisp and brown in 30 minutes. I served with vanilla bean ice cream. Wonderful. Later, I zapped a helping in the microwave for 45 seconds to reheat it. Well, the rest is history. This will definitely go into my 10 star file. Thanks for sharing, Barb.
Had five overripe Bartlett pears and one sorry looking Gala apple leftover from a lunch box, plus one Gerber baby applesauce and a cup of frozen cranberries (bought fresh yesterday, so not craisins). Tossed all of them together with a bit of cinnamon in addition to the honey (a little bit less due to the applesauce) and flour. Then made the crisp topping with a bit of cinnamon. Oh my stars. I am not even a big fan of pears, but this was phenomenal. Deserves far more than five stars. Eternal thanks for a fab recipe!
Rating: 4 stars
10/11/2001
This was really good, quick, and easy, and I used the pears from my tree. I used delicious apples, because that was all I had at the time. I must admit, however, that I did add cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg to the fruit. I also used pecans instead of walnuts. The only bad part was that I did not have any vanilla ice cream to go over this warm delicious crisp, but is disappeared anyway. Thanks for the recipe.
I had a bag of pears and a bag of apples for when I had guests at my house and they didn't eat nearly enough fruit for me. Knowing that my little family could never eat the fruit in time I typed apples and pears and got this awesome and simple recipe! I used 5 pears, 4 apples, 3/4 of the recommended sugar and honey because we like the natural sweetness of the fruits, and added 1/2 a tbsp of cinnamon to the fruit mixture and another 1/2 tbsp of cinnamon to the topping thanks to tips from the reviews. We served this over vanilla ice cream and between my two year old and my picky husband it was completely destroyed in less than 24 hours
This was so very simple, yet soo good! Delightful combination. I used raisins versus cranberries, but my daughter used the cranberries and said it was even better. I didn't have lemons on hand, so I added 2 tbsp of butter and a tsp of lemon flavoring with the honey and flour. Poured it over the fruit and sprinkled nutmeg and then the topping on them. Out of this world goodness for such a simple easy thing to make. Thanks so much!
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2001
This is a delicious crisp. I used bartlett pears and macintosh apples and it was very nice. My daughter wouldn't eat it however, even with ice cream put on top. But my picky husband loved it!
Wonderful! I didn't have the variety of apples and pears celled for in the recipe and I used what I had on hand and I have substituted fresh frozen cranberries for the dried and it still turned out .Got a lot of compliments on this recipe.
This is an outstanding way to make a special anytime treat for your family! The crushed walnuts in the crumb topping really make it a hit and complement the fruit mixture so nicely! Thank you for this! I've made it quite a few times throughout this past month and will definitely save this recipe as a keeper!
This was so good I made it twice in the last 4 days. I only used 1/3 cup of brown sugar. I also added frozen peaches and some nutmeg and cinnamon. Very good with coffee in the morning. MMMMMMMM!!! Update: I just made this with frozen tart cherries (thawed and drained). I followed the recipe exactly. It was excellent. And I put a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. Yum!!!
I added spices as suggested by others. I used Granny Smith apples, they were pretty hard, so I steamed them for 10 min before adding them to the soft ripe pears. I took a double sized batch to work and it disappeared fast. Good recipe, thanks for sharing!
AWESOME AWESOME AWESOME!!! I substituted the cranberries for raisins and the honey (didn't have any) for maple syrup. I added extra walnuts (crunchy). It was sweet and crunchy and crispy. Served it over vanilla ice cream. Great end to any meal :)
yep this was divine. added some lemon and orange zest and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice. did not use the honey but a little stevia. would cut back on sugar next time as I used dried cranberries which already are very sweet. did not have oatmeal so used some last dregs of ??? cereal. It was all good despite we had no ice cream. Good use of fruit that is going south and very user friendly.
Delicious. I used all pears since we have an abundance of pears from our tree. Since they were ripe and sweet, I skipped the honey and used about half the brown sugar. I also used only 1/4 stick of butter. We all enjoyed this with some ice cream! Yum!
I was craving a warm apple dessert to go with some vanilla ice cream we had in our freezer and my husband agreed, so I made this late in the evening. I just happened to have a bunch of apples, a pear, and some dried cranberries that I didn't know what else to do with, so this recipe was almost perfect. I used 4 small/medium apples. One minute after popping it into the oven, I realized/wondered why the recipe didn't have any cinnamon or other spices that I think are essential to this sort of dish, so I quickly checked other reviews and sprinkled some cinnamon and nutmeg on top. Next time I'll stir it in with the apples. Also, when using my pastry blender to make the crumb topping, the walnuts and oats made it a little difficult, so next time I'll probably try mixing the flour, sugar and butter first, and then working in the nuts and oats toward the end. The end result was very yummy, and the perfect thing on a cold, fall night.
OK I went a little crazy with this recipe. I not only made this in a large spring form pan, but I also put it in a pie shell. It was wonderful. My hubby loved it, my kids loved it and I didn't even get to try it. I am making it again, but this time I am adding extra topping. I served it warm for breakfast with whipped cream on top. (shh...I was very naughty)
Delicious recipe! Love the combination of pears, apples and cranberry. I added a little cinnamon to the apple mix and to the topping, because I love cinnamon. I also reduced the butter in the topping and increased the nuts, to make it a little more heart-healthful. My only criticism is that it is way too sweet for my taste. Next time I will cut the brown sugar in half. Will def be making this again, though!
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2003
Delicious! I omitted the dried cranberries though.. I was afraid the texture would be to much. I also made the recipe as a pie! It turned out fantastic! I added a pie crust from scratch at the bottom and voilà! we had apple and pear crisp pie! I served it warm with vanilla ice cream... our guest loved it!
This was good but needs some spice. I forgot to add some in the fruit mixture, but did sprinkle cinnamon on the topping before putting it in the oven. Next time I will use cinnamon and nutmeg in the fruit mixture. Maybe even allspice. One question, though? Where can you find rome beauty apples an comice pears? I used gala apples and bartlett pears.
Instead of walnuts I added cashews. People raved. The butteriness of the cashews added a distinctiveness, a smooth creaminess to the flavorful crisp.
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2004
Very good recipe, I used almonds instead of walnuts because that's what I had on hand and I only used half the sugar becasue that's the way I like it and I was thinking more for breakfast at the time and it came out delicious. I recomend this recipe, I'm sure you can replace the pears with more apples or peaches if you'd prefer. I also didn't pay attention to getting the exact kind of apple and it was still very good. I recomend this recipe.
The BEST "comfort food!!" I will definitely make this again and again. I didn't have pears, so used all apples. I didn't have dried cranberries, so used fresh. I used about 1/2 the amount of brown sugar and added a tsp of cinnamon. The walnuts really seemed to make this crisp and it was absolutely delicious! Thank you so much for sharing!
This recipe is to die for!!! It's now my go to recipe for a quick dessert. The first time I made it, I didn't have any pears on hand, so I just used apples and craisins. I've also tried this recipe with frozen peaches, blackberries, and/or strawberries. Just be sure to thaw them first or it won't come out right. One thing that I would change is I usually reduce the amount of butter by half for the crumble. Other than that, PERFECT!!
I had to use Fuji apples because that's what I had. I also used about a cup of frozen whole cranberries intead of dried and sprinkled them with a little Splenda. Then I followed the advise of other reviewers and added a little cinnamon. We enjoyed this dessert and I'll definitely make it again. Thanks!
Awesome! I used red delicious apples and bartlett pears but basically stuck to the recie. I used almonds in lieu of walnuts becuase it is what I had on hand. My husband suggested I peel the apples next time, but this was great! Definitely a keeper.
Oh, this is wonderful! Easy and delicious. I did not use the specific apples and pears mentioned. I did sub raisins for cranberries as well as I was afraid if it was too tart my little ones would not go for it. Anyway, it was so yummy with a buttery, crispy crust. Thanks!
This was fantastic! I took the recommendation of several commenters and added cinnamon and nutmeg. I used 1/2 tsp. in the fruit and about the same in the topping. I think next time I will use a full teaspoon with the fruit. The best part of this recipe experiment was the next morning when I warmed it up and used it as a topping for pancakes (along with the usual syrup) and it was amazing!
This was my first attempt at a crumble/crisp and WOW!! It was fantastic, I served it for company and my husband said it's even better than his mother's!!! Her crumbles are delicious so I took that as quite a compliment! Would defintely make again, it was extremely easy to prepare too!
Wow, great dessert on a wet and cold evening. My husband rated this 5 stars atleast! Only changes were to use ground almonds in place of the ground walnuts, I used 3 apples instead of 2 and used raisins in place of the cranberries. Used Braeburn apples and dessert pears. Served warm with warm custard as I didn't have any icecream. The serving size is for 8 but I just about squeezed only 5 servings from this. Maybe we just like our desserts!! To feed 8 I would double the recipe.
I've been making crisps for years, trying to find a good mix of fruit and topping. Many in the past either had too much fruit for the topping, or the topping didn't actually form a crust on top. But this one was absolutely awesome! No-fuss, soo easy, and my boyfriend and I absolutely loved it - hot or cold! I'm allergic to cranberries, and didn't have any cherries on hand, so I used frozen blueberries instead along with Bosch pears and some gala apples I had. As well, I added a teaspoon of cinnamon to the topping mix (crisp isn't crisp without that cinnamon taste!) Wonderful. The blueberries turned all the fruit vaguely purple, but it still tasted amazing! A definite keeper! Thank you so much!
A great recipe - I especially like the honey taste. I didn't use cranberries (boyfriend's not a fan), and I only used half the butter. I also baked this in a pie crust. I will definitely make this again. I want to experiment with the crumb crust, as mine turned out a little too crumbly - it doesn't hold together very well (probably because I used less butter).
I made this tonight because I had a bunch of aged pears to use up. I loved it -- with some changes. I used all pears (sliced, not cubed) and used fresh cranberries instead of dried. I pulsed the cranberries in the food processor a couple times and tossed them with the pears, and added some cinnamon and nutmeg. I omitted the lemon juice. As for the topping, I halved the butter, flour, brown sugar and oats. Also omitted the nuts (out of sheer laziness)and put a bit of cinnamon in for good measure. The result was fantastic - not too sweet - and the cranberry flavor really put it over the top. Thanks for the idea!
Fantastic recipe. A few slight modifications, based on what was available. I increased the apple and pears, but didn't use cranberries. The apples were 2 golden delicious, and 1 granny smith, with 3 ripe bartlett pears. I tried this before in a shallow pan, and it didn't seem to turn out as well. This time, I baked it in a deeper bread pan, and it was fantastic!
This was so good! This was also my first time making a crisp and I'm glad I chose this one. I only changed a few things, I used oatmeal instead of corn flakes and 1/2 cup of sugar instead of 1 cup. Oh and I sprinkled pumpkin spice on top of the crumble topping. If you haven't tried this yet, Go for it! It is such a simple and delicious recipe.
I followed the other reviewers' advice and used 1 tsp of nutmeg and 1 tsp of cinammon with the fruit mixture as well as the juice and zest of one orange. I also increased the nuts to 1/2 cup. It was a hit!
Wow, this is a really nice change from your normal apple crisp. I absolutely love apple crisp but this was even better! My entire family begged me to make this again. I used chopped toasted pecans in the topping and it was a beautiful compliment to the other flavors. Thanks for an amazing recipe my family will enjoy always!
I usually read the reviews before I try a recipe but not this time. I knew it would be "right on" and it was!!! The first words out of my husband's mouth was "this is good enough to serve to company". I love the simplicity of it yet elegant enough for company. A big winner!!
I've made this twice, once as written and then without nuts or cranberries. Both were great, but preferred it the second time. It's a great recipe to play around with and use up whatever you have. (used gala apples & bartlett pears.) Love the combo of pears & apples. Thank you for this delicious crisp recipe!!!
I have made this twice and have been very happy with it. I add the vanilla in as per some other reviewers suggestion. Perhaps try to use a firmer pear, if you can, but otherwise this recipe rocks. Also, orange flavored dried cranberries are great in this.
This was AWESOME! It will for sure be my go-to recipe for crisp. You can just use whatever you have around the house too- I had used 2 pears, 2 red apples, pecans, and raisins. My family ate it with vanilla bean icecream on top, and raved about it. I really think it is the perfect dessert for fall!
Virtually effortless & amazing! If you can cut fruit, you can make this - that simple. My husband eats fruit but would not be considered a fruit lover, but he raves about this. I included it in my Thanksgiving menu this year and will serve it as our son's 2nd birthday party too (per husband's request). I usually substitute healthier ingredients in my dishes so next time I'll try whole wheat flour and sprinkle wheat germ on topping to increase nutritional value. As with most of my recipes, I reduced the sugar when I made a whole tray of this. Sweetness of fruit and honey was enough.
This was good, but needed a few changes. To make it healthier, use half the butter. A half cup is excessive, and it really doesn't need it. Used rolled oats, instead of quick cooking. It doesn't make a huge difference in the texture, and it's healthier. Also, I prefer leaving the skin on for better nutrition, if the texture bothers you (I don't think it's a big deal) leave the pears unpeeled, since they have thinner skin and won't be too bothersome texture wise and peel the apples. Also, so long as your fruit is nice and sweet, you really can cut the sugar and honey some. Also, adding cinnamon to food makes it TASTE sweeter without adding any actual sugar. Plus, this recipe really needs it. Cinnamon and a little ground ginger or its boring. I know. Tried both ways. It's lovely with some plain yogurt!
Great recipe! Substituted half of the oil with apple sauce and it was still delicious. The cranberries are a great addition to the crisp--I forgot to add any cinnamon or spices and it was still really tasty. Will be making this again very soon!!
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2000
This crisp is awesome! I substituted fresh cranberries for dried though and it was great!
Wow- great recipe. MY husband said I can never make this again because it is so good he wanted to eat the whole thing in one sitting! The only change I made was ground almonds instead of walnuts in the topping. Yum!
