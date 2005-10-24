Apple, Cranberry, and Pear Crisp

This is a variation of the traditional Apple Crisp that I dreamed up one day when I didn't have enough apples, and there were pears in the fruit bowl, and leftover toasted walnuts from something else. We love it. Cranberries can be substituted with raisins or dried cherries. Comice pears taste best with this recipe.

Recipe by Barb

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8 inch baking dish.

  • Mix the apples, pears, cranberries, 1 tablespoon flour, honey, and lemon juice in the prepared dish.

  • In a bowl, mix 1/2 cup flour, brown sugar, oats, walnuts, and butter to the consistency of coarse crumbs. Sprinkle loosely over the fruit mixture.

  • Bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until brown and crisp on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 45.9g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 87.1mg. Full Nutrition
