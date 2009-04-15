Easy Chocolate Pecan Pie

1 of 42

Rating: 5 stars This was not only a super easy recipe but the results were great! I made it exactly as stated and I found the coffee was a nice compliment to the chocolate. You don't really taste that there's coffee in the pie but rather a nice hint of mocha. If I didn't know it was in the pie I never would have known. One thing to point out is that I had enough filling for 2 full 9" pie shells (not deep dish purchased in the freezer section at my local grocery store)rather than just one. That was great since I was making the pie for a gift.....then we had another one to try ourselves! It was delicious rich and a perfect pie you will be proud to serve! This has now become my husbands favorite pecan pie! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This pie is absolutely delicious! My husband made this pie twice this week - the first one only lasted 24 hours! And no my husband is not a chef - this pie is just that simple! We didn't put in the instant coffee - but followed the rest to the "t." We used frozen pie crusts and they worked great - but i would recommend you put some foil under the pan as it did spill out some as it was cooking (since frozen pie crusts are usually in more shallow pans). This is a fantastic recipe. We are going to be making 2 more pies this week for Christmas dinner! I can't wait! Yum! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Very easy to make. Rich but good. I did leave out the coffee but there were no adverse effects. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars great recipe, did not use the coffee either. I would not recommend cooking longer than suggested time. once top is just firm, it is done since pecan pies continue to cook after they come out of the oven. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars The only reason I am giving 3 stars is because this pie was tasty but that was about it. I had to bake my pie for 60 minutes and the center was still soft. My pie came out runny. Did not dare bake it any longer because my pie crust was very dark and I used a pie crust ring the entire baking time. Was not what I was looking for. Sorry Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I used 1/2 a cup of chocolate chips and 1/2 a cup of butterscotch chips and my family couldn't get enough of this pie. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars A family favorite for years now... Serve with whipped cream or ice cream to cut the sweetness! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This pie was absolutely amazing! I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone that tried it said it was the best pecan pie they have ever had. I mixed 3/4 cup Giradelli mini chocolate chips with the pecan filling before putting in the pie shell. I also used 1 tsp instant expresso instead of coffee powder (with no water). I had to bake it an extra 10 minutes for it to set but it turned out perfect. This is a keeper! Helpful (4)