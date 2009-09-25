Chocolate Mousse Pie

4.5
46 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 8
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

If you like chocolate mousse, you'll love this pie! For an extra-decadent treat, try using a chocolate wafer crust in this recipe.

Recipe by Jeannette Gartner

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 day 30 mins
total:
1 day 1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle the gelatin on top of 2 tablespoons water; set aside. Separate the eggs. Lightly beat the egg yolks.

    Advertisement

  • In a small saucepan, heat chocolate, 1/4 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons water, and coffee; stir constantly until melted. Add softened gelatin to the saucepan, and heat until completely dissolved. Remove pan from heat, and gradually pour chocolate mixture into beaten egg yolks, whisking constantly. Return the custard to the pan. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens slightly. Remove from heat, and stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Transfer to a bowl and allow to cool to room temperature.

  • When chocolate mixture has cooled, beat egg whites to soft peaks. Gradually add 2 tablespoons sugar, and beat until stiff but not dry. Fold whipped egg whites into chocolate mixture. Whip 1/2 cup cream until stiff, and fold into chocolate mixture. Spoon into pie crust and refrigerate.

  • To Make Topping: Add cocoa and confectioners' sugar to 1 cup whipping cream. Chill mixture 30 minutes, then whip until stiff. Stir in almond extract and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract. Top the pie with this chocolate whipped cream. Chill pie several hours or overnight until set. Filling with be a little soft.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 130.9mg; sodium 168.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022