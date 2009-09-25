Chocolate Mousse Pie

I always test out recipes a couple of times before I serve them to other people, and I'm going to make this one for thanksgiving, with a few changes: 1) I felt the coffee and the almond flavors were too overpowering, so I left them out the second time. The chocolate is much better when it doesn't have to compete with other flavors. 2) I added four egg whites, instead of three, to the mousse part, to make it more airy. 3) I made my own crust out of chocolate graham crackers. 4) I also added gelatin to the topping to stabilize it, and I doubled the recipe for the topping because it wasn't enough the first time around. The gelatin creates an almost mousse-like consistency to the topping. Add some chocolate curls to the top of this pie and it will look like it came out of a fancy bakery. With these few changes this pie is perfect.

Read More