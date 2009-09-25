Chocolate Mousse Pie
If you like chocolate mousse, you'll love this pie! For an extra-decadent treat, try using a chocolate wafer crust in this recipe.
I always test out recipes a couple of times before I serve them to other people, and I'm going to make this one for thanksgiving, with a few changes: 1) I felt the coffee and the almond flavors were too overpowering, so I left them out the second time. The chocolate is much better when it doesn't have to compete with other flavors. 2) I added four egg whites, instead of three, to the mousse part, to make it more airy. 3) I made my own crust out of chocolate graham crackers. 4) I also added gelatin to the topping to stabilize it, and I doubled the recipe for the topping because it wasn't enough the first time around. The gelatin creates an almost mousse-like consistency to the topping. Add some chocolate curls to the top of this pie and it will look like it came out of a fancy bakery. With these few changes this pie is perfect.Read More
Needed to be more firm.Read More
Can you say YUMMY??? The only thing I would do differently is chill the chocolate part until VERY firm (maybe overnight) because my whipped cream topping (I used peppermint instead of almond) just kind of sunk into the chocolate, since the chocolate was still quite soft after 1 hour.
I wish I could give this a higher rating, but five stars is as high as it goes! This is the best chocolate mousse pie I've ever had! Even better than in any restaurant I've ever had anything mousse in! It was easy to make and store, and I even made mine non-dairy using Rich's whipping cream. Everybody raved about the pie. Thanks!!
A really good version of this is to put it in the freezer instead of the fridge until completely frozen. The mousse ends up reminding you of ice cream but is still light and fluffy.
This pie is so good! I brought it to a 4th of July BBQ and everyone loved it! It is a bit rich, but still great. I defnitely reccomend chilling the pie overnight to get a nice firm (not soupy) consistency. When I made it I thought I had done something wrong because it looked so soupy, but after leaving it in the fridge overnight, it was perfect! Overall, easy to make and so delicious!
This was excellent! I would recommend not using the chocolate waffer crust, only because a basic pie crust really does mediate the rich taste of the filling
This was phenomenal! I made this for the Passover seder we went to (with a special crust) and it was devoured! The coffee really makes the flavor of the chocolate. It was phenomenal! Definitely chill overnight. Thanks for the great recipe!
Easy to follow recipe and great results. I used a baked pie crust because I had planned to make a different chocolate pie and then couldn't find the cornstarch. I made the recipe as written except I added one egg and I whipped a full cup of cream and folded it into the chocolate mousse and poured the entire contents into the shell. There was enough left to make two small servings that we tasted a few hours later. I wanted to let the pie set up overnight so it would cut nicely. I am not going to add the second layer and may decorate with chocolate curls.
This is very good. It has just the right amount of chocolate. It isn't overly rich either. Definitely one I would make again.
Get ready to fall in love! This is THE best chocolate mousse pie I have EVER made. It was beyond good. Better than any I have had while eating out. Also this is SO easy to make!!! The only thing I would change is a little less almond in the whipped cream.
This was delicious! I have never had a chocolate mousse pie before, but I will definatly make it again. I took the suggestion of some of the reviews and chilled it over night. It was perfect, and the almond extract made a huge difference in this pie. I cant imagine it without!
I really like this receipe, but did make some changes I got from previous reviewer. I used the Oreo Pie crust. The filling is great (add the extra egg white) but I need more so the next time I will increase the ingredients, as I did for the topping, I doubled the receipe, adding the vanilla and added maple syrup, (don't like instant coffee) so the topping came out great, very tasty. To top if off I used Heath chips. Thanks for the receipe.
I made this for Christmas and it was awesome. I made my crust using crushed low fat honey graham crackers and did not put any of the topping on it. It was rich enough without.
This pie is INCREDIBLE! I made it to take to a friends for dinner and everyone LOVED it. I wish I could give it more stars!
Yum!!! I loved this pie and so did everyone else that tried it! I did leave out the almond extract and it still tasted good. Also, I made the topping the same day as the pie but chilled both overnight then put the topping on the next day. I felt like it was more solid and less messy to cut that way.
Delicious!
This took more time than I thought it would, even using a store-bought crust. Plus, I think a plain whipped-cream topping would be better, less intense. It is extremely rich- not light and fluffy as I was expecting. But everyone liked it!
Very good. Should be called Mocha Mousse Pie, as the coffee flavor is pleasantly present. Made 2 pies and they're almost gone! Semi froze them, which made the cutting easier and a more "icecreamy" taste.
This is the most heavenly chocolate pie I have ever eaten. A little advice, if you are gonna make it to take to a family gathering, make two, cause everyone will want two pieces.
This was so heavenly. Make 2 pies!!
This was pretty good - pretty rich, but good. I think it's one of those recipes where it comes down to the little things, i.e. the flavor of the instant coffee, whether or not you add the almond/vanilla extract. I didn't have the almond extract so I left it out - would have been interested to try it or even the mint flavored extract.
This pie was very good! I used some 1 tsp amaretto in place of 1 tsp of the water (in the chocolate mixture) for an extra almond flavor. I also made a homemade Oreo crust to go with it.
This tasted good, but I didn't find it to be firm enough for presentation.
If I could, I would give this pie a 7 star rating!! My husband and I both thought that it was the best pie we have ever had. Thanks for the recipe!!!
I usually love all your reviews & recipes but this one was TOO TOO rich for myself & family. If only the whole pie was filled with the topping.
little work but worth it!
This pie didn't get rave reviews like many other highly rated pies I've made from this site. It was pretty rich for our taste, but that may be the problem - we don't really like very rich desserts. Also, I'm not sure I did well with folding in the egg whites. I guess my overall review would be - if you like rich chocolate pie, then give it a try!
My 10 year old picked this to make for our weekly treat. It was delicious. She also learned a lot of different cooking methods while making it. She had never used gelatin or whipped egg whites or cream before so it was a fun and tasty learning experience for her. I have also made the mousse as filling for chocolate cupcakes and the chocolate whipped cream as icing for the cupcakes. We have a little cupcake business and added them to our menu.
i doubled the coffee, and i didnt add cocoa powder to the topping... i wanted a little something bland since the whole thing was so rich and sweet. i also added chopped walnuts on top. this is a great recipe and it was delicious!
This is an excellent pie! I used ghirardelli cocoa and chocolate chips. I also made my own crust using graham crackers, cocoa, sugar & butter. I made this recipe twice. The first time I used less almond than it called for and it was very good. The second time I left out the almond & vanilla from the topping, and honestly, you just don't need them... the pie is so much on it's own:) I topped with drizzled fudge & small pieces of cut strawberries for decoration. Very decadent pie, a HUGE hit and a must try! Thanks!
Rich and delicious! My husband requested chocolate mousse pie for Father's Day. He loved it! My dad, who travels a lot for his work, was visiting that day and said that this pie is exactly what he has always tried to find in restaurants. A definite keeper. I will be making this pie for my dad sometime as a "birthday cake".
Excellent!
I have made this recipe for every thanksgiving since I discovered it on Allrecipes several years ago, and I have to say it is really my all time favorite Chocolate Mouse Pie recipe! The flavor is so rich, which I love, and sophisticated. It's not a quick pie to make, so plan on investing some time into this, but you will be thanking yourself every bite you take, it's that good. One change I make is to halve the almond extract because it can be a bit overwhelming. (BTW the foremost image of this does not do it justice, maybe i'll ad a photo when I make it tomorrow if I can remember to before my family eats it :)
Good flavor, but I wish the choclate filling would've been a little firmer. I might try adding more gelatin next time. Overall, a bit time consuming, but really well received at Thanksgiving.
This was a great recipe that was quick and easy to do! Instead of making the chocolate topping I used the rest of the heavy whipping cream and made a whipped cream topping. Also would recommend putting it in the freezer and getting a pre made oreo cookie crust!
This was the best chocolate pie very light and airy....I had no problems with pie being firm and cut into slices well. -- I left out coffee powder w/ 2 T water -preference for flavor and left out almond flavor in whipped cream - I wanted a simple chocolate cream pie and this one had it all-- will be making again. I did use an extra egg white in mousse filling -- thanks for posting recipe and I used premade chocolate pie crust --
I used a chocolate wafer crust and vanilla only (just because I don't usually keep almond extract on hand). My husband was over the moon with how much he liked it. Not sure the chocolate whipped cream was super necessary, and I also would not pre-spread the whipped cream on top next time either. It caused the mousse part of the pie to sink a little as it sat. Would just add the whipped cream (regular, chocolate, store bought, whatever) to each piece as serving.
Just OK. Agree with previous comments: remove almond extract, it’s too overpowering here. Definitely needs more topping. Should cool choc base WELL (freeze a bit maybe?) before adding topping. Like others, following recipe, my whipped topping just sunk into the still soft chocolate base. I also did not add coffee to mine, so unsure how that might have changed my opinion, but I suspect just the choc and vanilla flavors alone are enough. Normally I enjoy complex chocolatey flavors - mint choc, pb&choc, etc, but not here for some reason. Or maybe just cut back on almond extract next time. I will try this again, I think it has promise for my tastes with changes mentioned.
This was good but I thought the almond extract was completely overpowering. I will definitely make again w/o the almond and see how it is. I didn't have a problem with the pie setting up that some of the other reviewers had.
I may use half the coffee next time, but it was fantastic!
I was a little worried about trying something that looked so complicated but it really wasn’t difficult to make, at all. I read the reviews while I was baking the pie shell and decided to chill the first first part in the freezer. This worked out great as the whipped cream topping set up beautifully. My family loved it and we collectively gave the recipe five stars because that’s the highest rating you have. We loved this recipe and will make it again.
